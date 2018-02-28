Enbridge's Largest Project Ever Couldn't Have Come At A Better Time

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) is the owner and operator of six major crude pipelines that run from Alberta, originating in the Edmonton/Hardisty area, down to Superior, Wisconsin. This is know as the Mainline System and enables the flow of up to 2.85 million barrels of crude from Canada to America. One of those pipelines, the 1,097-mile long Line 3, has been operating for 50 years and needs to be replaced. Let's take a look at Enbridge Inc's largest project currently under construction, the L3RP or Line 3 Replacement Project.

Liquids pipelines generated $6.4 billion in EBITDA for Enbridge Inc in 2017, up from $3 billion in 2015. The cash flow from these assets is used to support and grow its 6.6% yield, making any expansion noteworthy especially one as big as the L3RP. The Line 3 Replacement Project is Enbridge Inc's largest project ever.

Line 3

Back in 2008, Enbridge voluntarily curtailed the volumes along the Line 3 system by 370,000 bpd, bringing its utilization rate down to just 390,000 bpd. This was an implicit acceptance that the system was getting old, and by 2014, the Line 3 Replacement Project was sanctioned. The goal is to get crude moving along the system by late 2019, or maybe early 2020.

As of now Enbridge expects to spend $5.3 billion CAD to replace the Canadian portion of the system and $2.9 billion USD to replace the American portion. In total, 1,031 miles of the system is being replaced with 36 inch diameter pipe, larger than the 34 inch pipe currently in the ground. Enbridge had spent $2.3 billion CAD and $0.7 billion USD as of the end of last year on L3RP's capital expenditures, respectively.

The system runs from Edmonton in Alberta down to Gretna in Manitoba, where it crosses the border to Neche, North Dakota. From Neche, Line 3 runs through Clearbrook, Minnesota to Superior, Wisconsin. Construction on the portion of the project in Wisconsin started in August 2017 and ended in February 2018, while development activities are ongoing in Canada.

Source: Enbridge Inc

Enbridge is still waiting for approval from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission [MNPUC]. The initial 5,000-page long environmental impact statement Enbridge submitted to the MNPUC was considered inadequate and had to be revised. Now final approval for the Certificate of Need and Route Permits Enbridge needs from the MNPUC is due out in June 2018 which is two months later than previously expected. These kinds of delays are why the L3RP's development costs has climbed by 9% from management's initial 2014 estimates.

From Enbridge Inc's 10-K:

"The MNPUC determined the final EIS to be inadequate in four specific areas on December 7, 2017. The DOC provided a supplemental EIS on February 12, 2018, and the MNPUC will determine its adequacy in the second quarter of 2018. In the parallel Certificate of Need and Route Permit dockets, public and evidentiary hearings were held at locations along the proposed route and in Saint Paul, Minnesota from September to November 2017 and are now complete. The MNPUC is expected to vote on the Certificate of Need and Route Permit at the end of the second quarter of 2018."

Before June, the Administrative Law Judge's report on the Certificate of Need and Route Permit is due out on April 23. The main point of contention is the 340-mile long path the new Line 3 pipeline will travel across Northern Minnesota. Ultimately, as this is a project that is replacing an old pipeline, it is unlikely Minnesota won't give Enbridge the go-ahead but the political obstacles are material. Keep in mind this is a state issue, on a federal one.

Why L3RP is needed

The additional 370,000 bpd of takeaway capacity is needed to bring the rising Western Canadian Select to West Texas Intermediate differential down. Throughout 2017, the WTI-WCS spread was around $10 USD per barrel but by early-February, that had jumped up to $25 USD per barrel. While shale players are basking in the glory of $60 WTI, oil sands players aren't so optimistic as their oil realizations remained very subdued.

Even so, oil sands production has been climbing higher on the back of de-bottlenecking efforts increasing production from existing facilities and a few new facilities coming online. As the output decline rate at oil sands facilities is near-zero for the first two decades of production, versus 3-5% for similar sized conventional operations, any additional volumes puts stress on existing takeaway options.

Pipeline takeaway capacity out of Alberta is fully utilized at this point and rail can only do so much. It costs $12 USD per barrel to send crude produced in Alberta down to the US Gulf Coast by rail, 50% more than by a comparable pipeline route.

Rail operators run freight volumes West-to-East across Canada, so in order to justify the upfront costs associated with modifying and retrofitting their operations to support sending large volumes of Alberta's crude down to the US Gulf Coast, oil sands operators have to lock in long-term commitments for very large volumes. Making rail is not a one size fits all solution. Some rail capacity is utilized, but is isn't a never ending cornucopia due to these logistical concerns and the economics of freight traffic.

Final thoughts

There has never been a better time to build oil pipelines from Alberta down to the US, but a sea of regulatory and political hurdles have made that no easy task. Enbridge Inc is fortunate enough to already have an enormous amount of pipe in the ground to capitalize on, and as the largest project the company has ever embarked on, this is a key development to keep on your radar. Once completed, expect that additional takeaway capacity to be fully utilized for decades, with a lot of that cash flow going back to Enbridge Inc investors. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.