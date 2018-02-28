Northview Apartment REIT's (NPRUF) CEO Todd Cook on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Northview Apartment REIT (OTC:NPRUF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2018 12:00 PM ET

Todd Cook - CEO

Louise Elsey - Corporate Secretary

Leslie Veiner - COO

Travis Beatty - CFO

Jonathan Kelcher - TD Securities

Mario Saric - Scotiabank

Todd Cook

Thank you. Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen and thank you for joining us for our year-end conference call. Joining me today is Leslie Veiner, our Chief Operating Officer; Travis Beatty, our Chief Financial Officer; and Louise Elsey, our Corporate Secretary. The webcast of today’s conference call, including the presentation slides can be accessed by visiting our Investor Relations section of our website under Events & Presentations or through the web-link located in our recent financial results media release.

We’ll begin the conference call after Louise reads our brief cautionary statement as outlined on Slide two. Louise?

Louise Elsey

Thank you. Today’s conference call and presentation may contain forward-looking information with respect to Northview Apartment REIT, among other things, its current expectations of future results, performance, prospects and opportunities, operations, strategy and condition. The actual results and performance of Northview discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market factors, competition, changes in government regulation and other risk factors described in securities filings. All forward-looking statements speak only as of today, February 28, 2018 and the parties have no obligation to update such statements. Thank you.

Todd Cook

Thank you, Louise. Yesterday we released our financial results for 2017. As shown on Slide 3 there are numbers of highlights that I’d like to touch on before Leslie and Travis get into the details.

First, we are pleased to report dilutive FFO per unit of $0.51 for the fourth quarter and $2.08 for the year compared to $0.48 and $2.14 in 2016. Strong market fundamentals in Ontario and the subtle recovery or at worst [indiscernible] of deterioration in Western Canada drove same door NOI growth more than the dilution of some earnings from there completion of our equity offering in ’16 and our sale of noncore assets.

Second, as discussed in our conference calls earlier this year, we returned the same door NOI growth again driven by strong performance across the portfolio in all business lines. The organic growth portfolio is continued to reduce overall leverage with our debt to gross book value increasing by over 1% over the year.

Third, we have continued to progress according to plan on our value creation initiatives with almost 7 million in NOI creation since inception.

Fourth, in December we completed Canada’s largest multifamily real estate transaction with the acquisition of 1250 high quality multifamily units primarily in Ontario and Quebec for just under 200 million.

And lastly, we are pleased with the successful execution of our 2017 strategic priorities, the continued improvement and financial results of the REITs, the successful execution of the VCIs and improvements to the balance sheet and external growth accomplished in new acquisitions.

I’ll turn the call over to Les to dive deeper into our operating results.

Leslie Veiner

Thank you, Todd. I’ll now provide an update on how we are performing in our multifamily commercial and executive suites portfolios. Starting with multifamily, we are pleased to have achieved same door NOI growth of 6.8% in the fourth quarter, which is now our fourth consecutive quarter of same door growth in our residential portfolio. For the second consecutive quarter all our regions showed positive same door growth with Quebec and Western Canada at 11.4% and 11.1% respectively having the strongest performance.

As shown on Slide 4, we continue to make progress with our value creation initiatives which has been one of the key contributors to the same door NOI growth achieved in Ontario during the quarter. The high renovation program continued to be the major contributor to our value creation initiatives achieving an average rate of return of 23% ahead of our 15% to 20% that we initially targeted.

We completed 169 units in the fourth quarter and 500 units for the year which is significantly higher than the 268 units we completed in 2016. This is a reflection of the strong market fundamentals in Ontario and net increased demand for higher quality products. Of the 500 units completed, 93% have been leased with an average rate increase of approximately $250 per month per unit.

On February 1, we internalized the property management of the REITs 2300 units in Quebec. We have now successfully completed internalization of all previously third party managed properties in the portfolio and we will realize material cost savings in operating efficiencies from this initiative.

Moving on to multifamily operating performance. For the fourth quarter of 2017, our performance was ahead in most regions throughout the country. In the markets where we are facing occupancy challenges, we continue to use leasing centres and marketing initiatives to optimize occupancy.

Looking at Slide 5, I’ll now provide some background on the performance in our markets. In Western Canada same door NOI growth was 11.1% for the quarter, and 5% year to date. The strong growth for the quarter can largely be attributed to higher occupancy in several markets in BC and Alberta. Occupancy in Western Canada in the fourth quarter was 5% higher than the same period last year. In BC [indiscernible] continue to perform well while the Northern BC markets or [indiscernible] Saint Jordan Fort Nelson had slight decreases in overall occupancy.

Northern BC remains a tough region with reduced pass pp on activity projected for 2018, which is expected to contribute to a slowdown in economic conditions in the region. Most of Alberta regions had a strong fourth quarter with Lloydminster and Grand Prairie, bring particularly strong. Occupancy in Grand Prairie is currently at 91.7% compared to 86.7% in the same period last year. Grand Prairie is benefiting from increased drilling activity in the region as well as the economic hub for the Northern BC region. Both Lloydminster [net bridge] has material increase in occupancy in the quarter when compared to the same period last year.

Fort McMurray which accounts for approximately 15% of Western Canada NOI continued its struggle in the fourth quarter with occupancy at just under 75%, which was the same as we saw in the third quarter and a decrease on the 79% in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Fort McMurray is not showing any signs of improvement and people continuing to leave, more houses continue to be added to the rental pool and home process done almost 40% from the peak in 2014. We continue to focus on generating improvements in Fort McMurray, however we do not expect to see any significant recovery in occupancy in 2018.

In Saskatoon, occupancy decreased from the third quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. The Regina also saw an increase in vacancy in the quarter, in both markets to continue to using centres where need to about retain and track new residents.

Moving onto Slide 6, Ontario continues to be a major contributor to the positive multi-family NOI performance, with the same door NOI at 4.3% for the fourth quarter and the strong 7.1% for the year. This strong growth is being driven in part by the value creation initiatives including the management internalization which has helped grow AMR by over 4% in the quarter from the prior year.

In the fourth quarter the REIT acquired an additional 851 units in Ontario including 176 units in the GTA and we expect that these properties will provide additional organic growth opportunities given the locations and quality of the buildings acquired. Over all the Ontario markets remains strong and we expect these fundamentals to continue in 2018.

Slide 7 in Atlantic Canada, overall occupancy has improved since the third quarter with same door NOI growth of 12.2% compared to 8% last quarter. With the exception of [Mountain] all regions in Atlantic Canada improved the occupancy in the fourth quarter. Labrador City received a boost with the announcement of the blue lake mines, restarting operations in March of this year. The St. Johns market is starting to normalize and occupancy has been improving slightly. Halifax, Darknet and Gander all remain stable.

On Slide 8 our northern Canada markets or same door NOI increase to 5.6% in the quarter compared to the same period in 2016, largely due to the performance of our portfolio in Iqaluit which continues to be the strongest performing market in the region, with high market rents and vacancy of less than 1% in the quarter.

In the North West territories, we continue to see some softness in Yellowknife which continues to be impacted by economic challenges in the mining industry and the loss of jobs in the government sector. The occupancy improved to 96.3% in the quarter which was an improvement from the 94.7% we had in the third quarter and is expected to remain stable in 2018.

Finally, on slide nine, Quebec reported the largest same door NOI increase of 11.4% up from 5.5% in the third quarter. Higher occupancy in our large complex in Montreal contributed to the same door increase, NOI increase. The occupancy at this property was 94.6% for the quarter compared to 91.2% in the fourth quarter of 2016 and 91.4% in the third quarter of this year, of 2017. But the acquisition in the fourth quarter of 201 units in Quebec and the recent internalization of property management that we previously mentioned we expect to see continued opportunities for improvement in the operating metrics in the products.

Now turning to our commercial and executive suites operations on slide 10. Revenue was lower by 5% compared to the same period in 2016, and this was mainly due to the sale of hotel in Iqaluit and a commercial warehouse in BC that has remained vacant since the fourth quarter of 2016.

Same door NOI was flat for 2017. We continue to focus on retaining our commercial tenants as well as improving vacancy in our executive suite business in a competitive environment in Yellowknife and St. John.

I’ll now turn the call over to Travis to discuss the financial results.

Travis Beatty

Thanks, Les. As shown on slide 11, we reported diluted FFO per unit of $0.51 in 2017 compared to $0.48 in the prior year excluding the nonrecurring items. During the fourth quarter of 2017, FFO included a onetime financing cost of $0.7 million related to the disposition of our non-core asset located in Ontario. In light of the $82 million of asset sales in 2017 dilution from the equity issuance in 2017 we’re pleased to report FFO per unit of $0.51, $0.03 higher than the prior year. Contributing to the higher FFO in 2017 was same door NOI growth, NOI contributions for new developments completed in Cambridge in Calgary and acquisitions that occurred during the year which more than offset the factors previously mentioned.

Operating expenses decreased by $3.6 million relative to 2016 about half of the decrease was a result of same door cost savings executed by Leslie and our operations team, which improved NOI margins by about 2% to 57.2%.

We reported diluted AFFO per unit of $0.41 in the quarter and $1.69 for 2017 with an AFFO pay-out ratio of 96% for the last 12 months. Our distribution remains at a $1.63 per unit on an annualize basis which is sustainable long-term.

Moving onto slide 12. At December 31, 2017, we made significant progress reducing debt to gross per value by nearly 4% since June 30, 2016 including a 1.1% reduction in 2017. This improvement occurred even though the December acquisition modestly increased our leverage and the development program in 2017 was leveraged funded.

Improvements were the results of stronger organic growth and increases in investment property values particularly in Ontario. With a net fair value of increase on investment properties at $56 million in a quarter and a $141 million for 2017, the increase is primarily driven by Ontario with cap rate compression of 60 basis points in Q2 and adjustments for rising NOIs in Q4.

Along with Ontario, the increase in Northern Canada was slightly offset by decreases in the Northern Alberta and BC.

Based on declining market occupancy, we had our second fair value decrease for Fort McMurray of $13 million in the quarter bringing the cumulative amount for the year to 22 million write down for that market.

Future improvements to leverage ratio are expected to come from organic growth, improvement on investment property values and fair value increases on the completion of new development projects. Our interest in debt service coverage ratio has continued remained strong and consistent to prior period and 3.05% and 1.63% respectively.

On Slide 13 our weighted average interest rate was 3.2% consistent with 2016. During the quarter Northview completed 165 million in mortgage refinancing at 2.77% at an average term to maturity of 5.4 years. For 2017 Northview completed 340 million of financing at 3.1% and average term of maturity of 5.7 years.

Looking to 2018 interest rates on mortgage maturing is currently 4.1%. We will continue to identify interest saving opportunities as we refinanced these to the current lower [CNSC] market interest rates at around 3%. Our financial position has improved in 2017 and we look forward to further progress in 2018.

I'll now turn the call back to Todd.

Todd Cook

Thanks, Travis. Moving to Slide 14. The last quarter was a busy transactional quarter for Northview. On November 15 we announced our intention to acquire 1250-unit portfolio from independent third-party vendors and a [indiscernible] for just under 200 million with a weighted average cap rate of 4.4%. This transaction brought our acquisition total for the year to almost 240 million including the issuance of 55 million in units to the vendors at an average price of 25.22 per unit.

This portfolio of high quality assets brings our multifamily portfolio unit count to over 2500 units and provides opportunities for further same door NOI growth and to expand our high-end renovation program.

On the capital recycling front and asset sale front, is part of the same transaction we saw the 216-unit complex in Kitchener, Ontario for 37.7 million to one of the third parties. This brings our total asset sales to 82 million for the year and 131 million since 2016. Also, of note in November we closed on a sale a parcel of land pp in Regina for 6.1 million.

We said it today that we are closing the acquisition of a small 137-unit property in BC for just over 21 million. This property counts with some good upside potential and an opportunity to do some intel developments.

We are progressing according to our plan on our 2017 developments as shown on Slide 15. The construction of the 133 units in South West Regina is proceeding as expected. The first building received occupancy permit late in 2017 and we have had strong interest as we already have leased just over half of the units. The project remains on time and on budget with the second building expected to be turned over to us by the end of March. The developments in Iqaluit consists of 30 units and 11,000 square feet of commercial space. The warehouse was completed in December and the development is mostly completed and will come online in April 1.

Our 148-unit Canmore development commenced in October at site work and foundation well underway. Framing is commencing is now 50% complete. This three-building development received the first building come online in August and with the last building ready for turnover in October.

Looking to 2018, we are excited to have completed our first land acquisition at Kitchener, Ontario. This four-acre parcel of land is well located and a developed area near retail and commercial developments with close proximity to transit. We're currently working through the final design plans and permitting with [indiscernible] coming out of the ground by the end of 2018.

We're successfully executing our 27 strategic priorities as shown on slide 16. As we spoken a couple of times the last few minutes we're excited about the organic growth both in same door results and a progress in value creation initiatives in 2017. Our long-term target for debt to gross book value remains in the 50% to 55% range, 2017 saw an additional 1.1% decline in debt gross book value as a result of our own organic growth. As previously mentioned we sold the 131 million in non-core assets in 2016, this effectively complete the bulk of the 150 million non-core assets program announced in 2016.

We may continue to pursue the sale of non-core assets however they will be opportunistic and where we see the ability to high-grade the portfolio from a location, quality, our future earnings potential. We continue to look for opportunities for quality growth and both acquisitions and developments in stronger markets across the country.

I am on Slide 17, to conclude we're happier with the way 2017 closed out. Same door NOI growth driven by strong performances across all regions of the country and march us further down the field as we continue to generate offensive opportunities to create growth and value for holders. I'm looking forward to this year as we remain committed to generating unit holder value through executing on strategic, organic and external growth. While we believe organic growth may moderate somewhat in our reserve space regions compared to 2017 overall, we remain optimistic on Northview's future.

Thank you for your time and I will now turn the call back to the operator for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Jonathan Kelcher of TD Securities. Your line is open.

Jonathan Kelcher

First question is on Quebec, obviously pretty good growth there in Q4 and was the internalization do you think you're going to able to take your occupancy up to same level as Ontario?

Todd Cook

While we see a marked improvement in our occupancy in Quebec over the last 12 months and we're also seeing in the other regions where we've internalized we've seen improvements in operating performance including improvements in our occupancy. So, we do expect, we're hopeful that we will be able to continue to improve the occupancy. Whether it will get up to the Ontario level in 2018 -- its good.

Jonathan Kelcher

Promising.

Todd Cook

I would say not promising but I mean you will see some, what we’re expecting some improvement.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay and then just on development, the land you bought in Kitchener, I guess probably said you're hoping to able to ground by the end of 2018, could you may be give us, I get that you are still in the planning, but can you give us a little bit of colour on the size and the number of units or the potential cost.

Todd Cook

I mean as we sit today which is different than where I sat a week ago, we're looking at just over 200 units or somewhere between 200 and 220 is sort of the game plan if we build our [attritional force stick belt] that you have seen. We think the cost are going to be somewhere in the two and a quarter range per unit, that's sort of the rough number, there is additional development fees on Ontario that don’t typically exists in our Western Canada. So, when you sort of roll it altogether we think at that 200 and change units -- I think we’re in the $45 million range is our rough number today. But we’re working through density that sort of things. So, it's subject to change.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. Fair enough. And do you expect to start any other development this year?

Todd Cook

Yeah. We’re just working through our final Brook plan, so, I think there’ll be another couple of developments, but I’m not quite ready to commit where we’re going to be, we’re just working through the logistics.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. Smaller developments or similar size or?

Todd Cook

I think in an ideal world, I’d like to get to somewhere between $75 million and $100 million of developments coming out of the ground this year.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay.

Todd Cook

Some of it relates to timing, we think Kitchener is probably a six-month permitting process, so the sum of that, but that be an ideal number for us.

Thank you [Operator Instructions] Our next question is from the line of Mario Saric of Scotiabank. Your line is open.

Mario Saric

I wanted to focus on the high-end rentals. So, with the portfolio acquisition I guess your target high in rentals went up pretty significant 875 units. Can you maybe just talk about the opportunity there, because I suppose 75% of the total speed count of the portfolio that you acquired kind of what gives you conviction over the long-term that mid units would qualify?

Todd Cook

So, you are just referring to the opportunity within the recent transaction?

Mario Saric

Yeah, the high-end rentals are...

Todd Cook

Yeah. So, we in fact we’ve owned that portfolio now about 60 days and we’ve already started with the high renovation program at one of the property. So, we are fairly comfortable that is significant opportunities for the high rent, when we underwrite the acquisition, we factored that in. Given this 870, 850 units in Ontario and there are some opportunities outside of Ontario as well, we think there is between 850 and 875 units that all, we think would prove out well under the program.

And we think, we would get returns similar to what we saw in 2017 with the high-end rental program across the rest of the portfolio in Ontario. So, returns in sort of the 20% range and uplifts in rent with 175 to 250, just depends in which markets because the buildings are across the different markets with different plus points on rents.

Mario Saric

Okay. That’s pretty good. And based on currently underwriting in the portfolio, what’s historically been the turnover in that portfolio?

Todd Cook

On the turnover rate, it’s similar to what we’re seeing with our portfolio on Ontario which is around 34%, 35%. So, we sort of model that to base on sort of planning to expect turnover in that range.

Mario Saric

And then just when you initially acquired the [two months] portfolio and the institutional portfolio back in ’15 you noted or you highlighted kind of 1750 suites that have the potential for high end rentals and have been picking up the pace on that front over the past couple of quarters. I think you are up about 750 or so that have been completed. Is that 1750 number still a good number or as you come to the portfolio is there additional upside to that figure?

Todd Cook

There is more, I mean we have seen -- because the market is -- the market fundamentals have improved in Ontario over the last 24 months there are building that wouldn’t really have met our criteria 24 months ago that are now. So, the population is larger for the high rental program. I think we have said it before on this call I think they were like 19 or 20 buildings that were identified as the assets and that number is not significantly higher as probably in the mid-30s, 35 to 40 buildings. So, the program is more expensive than it was initiating tender.

Leslie Veiner

And I think the positive there Mario was as you know the number of units if you don’t increase the potential decreases because you are not guaranteed the old units are the ones that turnover every year. So, I think it gives us an opportunity to exceed that but I don’t think that doubles the number of units we expect to do.

Mario Saric

And then I guess most of these are in Ontario, I think in the last quarter you mentioned that you were testing out a couple of high end rentals in [indiscernible] can you talk about how that went and what the opportunity is, perhaps outside of Ontario [indiscernible].

Todd Cook

The trials that we did outside of Ontario have -- they have been successful. So, we continue to -- Ontario is obviously the main focus just given that’s where the bigger opportunity is but we look to replicate the program around the country where the opportunity arises. So, we have had some success in the minor [indiscernible] strong markets we are looking there and we will continue to look for other opportunities as well as we evaluate these

Mario Saric

And has the overall methodology or the strategy on the high-end rentals when a unit turns within Ontario, has the overall strategy shifted or you pretty much looking to do a program on majority of units that you have turned or have touched in last couple of years.

Todd Cook

The strategy is the same. I mean the program -- I mean we eventually managed to bring the average cost down a little bit from when we started this and that’s just because obviously we are getting a little smarter at it and as well we have got bigger volumes and that’s partly contributing to the increased returns. The bigger reason for the increased returns as we are just getting larger rent increases than we originally anticipated. So, the program and the methodology are unchanged.

Leslie Veiner

Remember Mario that the program was always scalable. So, our initial thing was that 15 to 20 grand, you got the 200 to 300 rent increase, so that was 20%. There are some properties especially when we go outside of Ontario that the magic number might be 5000 to 7000 of investment and $75 to $100 returns, so the return models are same but the nice thing about the program was always scalable to the level that you can get returns on.

Mario Saric

I would appreciate to, look at turnover rates on a quarter over quarter basis especially during the winter months in Ontario but are you seeing any notable shift in internal rates, are they continuing to come down in the market or [indiscernible].

Todd Cook

Our turnover rates are stable but I mean this potential that could slow down, just given the supply shortage and that people are finding it -- they want to move, it's harder to fund moving time for job reasons or they are looking to buy a home, this in definitely getting -- it’s a tighter market the people intuitively are likely to stay longer right as their options are not as varied as they were.

Mario Saric

Okay my last question still focused on Ontario just on the cost side, January was a pretty cold month in terms of three days were up pretty meaningfully year-over-year can you in the expense of term how the utility cost performed in January and then secondly what the potential impact could be of minimum wage increase in Ontario in terms of cost.

Todd Cook

I will start with the second one, the minimum wages increases are not expected to have any impact on our business given that we got very few employees and who are on early wages. So, its negligible.

Leslie Veiner

On the expense side we definitely saw higher utility costs in Ontario in the fourth quarter, that was one of the reasons same door NOI for Ontario is 4.3% when we saw bigger increases in the pre-heating quarters.

Mario Saric

Okay and then in January, I think the year-over-year increase in January was a little bit higher than it was in Q4, I imagine you are seeing that pressure continue a little bit.

Todd Cook

Yes.

Todd Cook

Thanks everyone for attending and listening and participating. We look forward to talking to you in May when we go through our Q1 and enjoy your day and thank you.

