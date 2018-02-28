Gold Mining Bull: Top News And Month In Review For February 2018

Gold Mining Bull: Top News for February 2018

Here's a monthly recap of the top news in the gold mining sector, including drill results, takeover announcements and other relevant updates; the purpose is to keep readers up-to-date on news in the sector. Here's my update for January in case you missed it.

These updates also provide a quick glance at the performance of my "Gold Bull Portfolio," which comprises gold stocks made up of miners, juniors and explorers; the portfolio is designed to provide leverage to the price of gold, but the ultimate goal is to outperform benchmark indexes, such as the VanEck gold miners index (NYSEARCA:GDX) and the junior miners index (NYSEARCA:GDXJ), and the price of gold (NYSEARCA:GLD). Access to holdings and analysis is available to subscribers only.

February was somewhat of a busy month in the gold mining sector. Here's a look at some of the top news this past month.

1. Leagold and Brio Gold agree to combine forces

The top news this past month goes to Leagold (OTCQX:LMCNF) and Brio Gold (OTC:BRRGF), which have announced and agreed to a friendly acquisition. The deal values Brio Gold at C$2.90 per share, a premium of 62.5% to its share price on January 23; Brio shareholders will receive an approximate 42% ownership interest in the new company.

The combined company has a market cap of approximately $650 million and is expected to produce between 420,000 - 470,000 ounces of gold in 2018 based on market guidance from the two companies. I think the deal is mostly a win for Brio Gold shareholders, especially Yamana Gold (AUY), which spun out the company and holds 63 million shares or 53.6%. And I think the new company has much more of a chance at outperforming now than as two single entities.

2. Kirkland Lake's Q4 results impress

Former top gold stock pick Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) continues to just crush it every quarter.

The mid-tier gold producer reported full-year record production of 596,405 ounces in 2017, a huge 90% jump from 2016. Likewise, I was impressed with its all-in sustaining costs averaging $812/oz sold, which was in line with its improved guidance of $800 – $825 and a 13% improvement from 2016. Cash flow from operations jumped 66% to $309.8 million, while it reported net income of $132.4 million, or $.64 per share, making it one of the most profitable mid-tier miners.

2018 may be an even better year for the company, however, as it aims to grow production to over 620,000 ounces (potentially to 1+ million in 5 years), with improved AISC of between $750 - $800. More detailed Earnings analysis is available for subscribers.

3. Lundin Gold announces massive $400 million private placement

In one of the largest private placements in recent memory, Lundin (OTC:FTMNF) will raise nearly half a billion to advance its Fruta del Norte project in Ecuador. Most notably, Newcrest will become a 27% shareholder in Lundin following close of the transaction as it will invest $250 million, with Orion investing $100 million and owning 11% and Kinross (KGC) owning less than 10%.

Together with debt and credit facilities, Fruta del Norte's funding is now nearly complete. The mine is scheduled to produce 4.4 million ounces of gold over 13 years at AISC of $623/oz, so it's among the largest new mines being developed. First gold production could happen as early as Q4 2019.

Whether or not this mine will be worth the money and the dilution this financing brings remains to be seen, however. Lundin bought the project for $240 million and it carries initial capex requirements of $669 million, according to a feasibility study, compared to a post-tax NPV of $844 million (at $1,350 gold), and these costs don't include exploration. Higher gold prices will obviously make this a more valuable mine for Lundin, however, given the big leverage it provides.

4. Pretium Brucejack ramp-up continues

Pretium (PVG) announced this week that it expects its high-grade Brucejack mine to reach steady state production by mid to late 2018; underground development has been increased to 700 meters per month, up from 420 meters that was envisioned in the feasibility study.

The company says it is optimizing operations and its grade control at Brucejack to solve the grade issues. It has a third long-hole drill on site, which will serve as a back-up drill and will be utilized to increase the rate of underground production. This will hopefully guard against any operational issues with lower grades that have been encountered.

Straying from the feasibility study is not a good sign in my opinion, as Pretium may have to continue to deal with grade reconciliation issues, which hurts production and leads to higher costs ($700+ AISC this year, versus $448 as listed in the feasibility study). The uncertainty surrounding Brucejack and its poor guidance for 2018 has crushed its share price.

5. Sandstorm Gold posts solid 2017 results

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEMKT:SAND) posted some pretty decent 2017 financial results, with the company selling a record 54,633 ounces of gold, up from under 50,000 in 2016, with operating cash flow just under $45 million. Sandstorm should post a strong Q1 2018 in particular, with gold prices higher and additional ounces to be sold this quarter due to timing of shipments.

The big driver for Sandstorm, however, is still the Hot Maden asset, which should boost its annual gold output by 100% by 2022 if all goes according to plan. I'm patiently awaiting the pre-feasibility study on Hot Maden, which will likely be released by mid-year by the mine's operator, Lidya Madencilik.

6. Agnico's record annual gold production

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) reported gold production of 1.71 million ounces at AISC of $804 in 2017, compared to guidance of 1.68 million ounces and $845 AISC. Its forecasted gold production is expected to rise to 2 million ounces by 2020 as several major projects come online.

Agnico is also currently reviewing its Cobalt assets in Ontario for a potential sale, as it says it has been receiving a lot of interest. Since most of the world's cobalt is located in Congo, and prices are soaring, it's understandable why there's growing interest in its asset. Cobalt is used heavily in electric cars, and Apple is also now looking to buy the metal directly from miners, to use for its key iPhone battery.

7. OceanaGold, Goldcorp participate in Gold Standard Ventures financing

OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF) and Goldcorp (GG) continue to invest heavily in Nevada-based junior Gold Standard Ventures (GSV). On Feb. 22, Gold Standard raised C$38.18 million in equity at C$2.05 per share, of which Goldcorp purchased 2.19 million shares and OceanaGold purchased 2.68 million shares.

Following closing of the financing, Gold Standard announced a massive 2018 exploration program on its Railroad-Pinion project, which will include 74,800 meters of drilling in 381 holes.

8. McEwen Mining to proceed with Gold Bar after posting feasibility study

McEwen Mining (MUX) posted an update to its feasibility study on the Gold Bar mine in Nevada. Commercial production is expected in 2019, at which point the mine will produce 62,800 ounces of gold annually.

The update wasn't very positive in my opinion; while life of mine gold production increased by 72,300 ounces, initial capital jumped $20.4 million to $80.8 million, and average cash costs also increased by $42 per ounce to $770/oz. The mine's $54 million NPV at $1,250 gold and $87 million at $1,350 gold also leaves a lot to be desired.

McEwen also has its hands full at Black Fox, where it is investing $10 million in exploration this year to extend resources. The mine is likely to be a money pit this year, with 48,000 ounces of production expected in 2018 at $1,210 AISC, according to company guidance.

9. Barrick Gold provides Pascua-Lama update

Barrick (ABX) recently provided an update on the stalled Pascua-Lama project, which borders Argentina and Chile. Barrick's currently appealing Chile's decision to order the closure of infrastructure facilities on its side of the project, but the company confirmed that it does not affect its ongoing evaluation of potential underground mining.

Given its plans to evaluate an underground mine option (as opposed to open pit mining) and Chile's decision to close facilities, Barrick says it is reclassifying the deposit's 14 million proven and probable gold reserves to measured and indicated resources, resulting in an $429 million impairment this quarter.

10. Teranga continues to strike high-grades at Golden Hill

Teranga Gold (OTCQX:TGCDF) continues to drill at Golden Hill, which is quickly become an exciting new gold project in Burkina Faso, West Africa. On Feb. 1, the company intersected 11 meters of 4.87 g/t gold (among other high-grade results), and on Feb. 27, it announced a new discovery of 34.25 g/t gold over 9 meters and 10.49 g/t gold over 8 meters. This is also welcome news for its JV partner, Boss Resources, as well as Sarama Resources, which is exploring the nearby Bondi deposit.

Teranga can earn into a 80% interest on the property, which is located on the Hounde greenstone belt, home to Endeavour's (OTCQX:EDVMF) Hounde mine.

Other notable news: Algold lands financing with Osisko Gold Royalties, Golden Star Resources reaches commercial production at Prestea underground, Pure Gold strikes more gold at Madsen.

Gold Bull Portfolio Performance Update for February 2018

The portfolio continues to outperform; YTD the portfolio is down by 3.3%, but this compares favorably to a 7.39% decline in the Philadelphia Gold & Silver Index, a 9%+ declines in the VanEck gold miners index (GDX), and the VanEck junior miners index (GDXJ). But I'm expecting better returns for the portfolio in March and in Q2. I'll continue to push myself to continue to outperform these benchmark indexes.

I mainly target the following types of gold companies:

Explorers or developers with strong exploration upside in favorable jurisdictions, such as the U.S., Canada, Australia, and certain parts of West Africa. Producing junior and mid-tier miners that have little to no debt and low all-in sustaining cash costs, and growth potential from low-cost assets. Stocks having high insider ownership or recent insider buying, with near-term catalysts such as the release of a feasibility study or initial production. Strong management teams with past experience in the mining sector and a track record of success. Companies that I feel are takeover targets, whether it's due to a strong gold development project, exploration upside, equity ownership from a major or mid-tier gold miner, insider ownership or a combination of the above.

Subscribers get access to my full top gold stocks of 2018 list, as well as a full list of holdings and weightings via article updates. I also indicate which stocks I plan on buying and selling in posts and in the live chat, and I'm available to discuss positions over email as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.