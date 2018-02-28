Is New Residential's 12% Dividend Yield A Good Choice For Income Investors?

New Residential’s dividend looks safe for the foreseeable future and will likely rise further as long as management keeps on executing well.

The REIT hasn’t proven itself in an economic crisis yet, and the mortgage REIT industry is somewhat risk-prone.

New Residential has strong management that has grown the REIT very successfully in the past.

By the Sure Dividend staff

Many income stocks have seen their share prices decline substantially over the last couple of weeks, particularly among Real Estate Investment Trusts, or REITs. You can see all 167 REITs we track here.

This has made New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) quite inexpensive. This REIT offers a very hefty dividend yield of more than 12% to investors right here, and so far the dividend looks safe. It is likely that New Residential will increase its dividend further in the future, which makes this company an attractive income investment.

Due to the low valuation there is some share price appreciation potential as well, but the dividend will likely deliver the majority of future total returns.

Company Overview

(New Residential presentation)

New Residential is a mortgage REIT that is focused on residential real estate investments. New Residential invests in higher-risk (and higher-return) assets, e.g. mortgage servicing rights and call rights with unpaid principal balances of more than $600 billion.

Those assets can be acquired cheaply, which explains how New Residential, an mREIT valued at just $5 billion, can have such a giant asset base. Due to the higher-risk nature of the investments, New Residential is able to net attractive yields in the mid-teens region.

New Residential's biggest plus is the way the REIT's management employs capital in very rewarding ways:

(New Residential presentation)

The company spent $1.6 billion the company spent in 2017 added more than $200 billion in MSRs to New Residential's portfolio. These investments are partially funded through the issuance of new shares, but since New Residential generates high returns that is not a problem at all.

When New Residential issues new shares, the cash cost (dividend yield) is about 12% a year. If that money is invested for a return on equity of 24%, the REIT generates a big surplus return over the cost of capital. That, in turn, lifts the earnings for all shareholders. The issuance of new shares therefore is accretive as long as the investments New Residential makes are profitable enough.

(New Residential 10-K filing)

New Residential's results have been somewhat volatile over the last couple of years, but overall there is a strong uptrend in net income, earnings per share and dividends per share. EPS have been growing substantially slower than net income, which can be attributed to the steady rise in the REIT's share count.

Nevertheless an 8.7% annual EPS increase over the last five years is an attractive growth rate, especially when we factor in the REIT's already high dividend yield.

New Residential Is Very Inexpensive

Shares of New Residential are trading at just 5.2 times trailing earnings per share, which is a giant discount to the broad market as well as to the REIT sector.

It is justified that New Residential trades at multiples that are lower than those of the broad market due to a riskier business, though: Investments into mortgage servicing rights are more risky than a very low-risk, non-cyclical businesses.

Nevertheless, the current valuation makes the discount the market puts on New Residential's earnings look excessive. A seven times PE multiple would still mean a substantial discount relative to most other companies, but New Residential would be trading north of $20 in that case.

New Residential, along with other income oriented investments, has gotten even more inexpensive this year:

NRZ data by YCharts

Shares of New Residential are down 8% year to date, the Schwab US REIT ETF (SCHH) is down 11%, and dividend and bond ETFs are down as well. This can be explained by the fact that bond yields have risen significantly this year, which has made fixed income investments more attractive on a relative basis.

Some income oriented investors have thus been moving money from dividend stocks, and especially from REITs, to fixed income alternatives, which has led to price declines for many dividend equities. New Residential has been one of the impacted stocks, but I believe that its shares are still vastly more attractive than government bonds from a risk to reward basis.

New Residential As An Income Investment

The REIT doesn't have a decades long dividend growth history (the REIT only exists since 2013). Investors who are very risk averse, and seeking a sleep-well-at-night investment with a long dividend growth history should thus rather take a look at the Dividend Aristocrats.

Despite its results being cyclical New Residential has, however, managed to increase its total dividend payments each year since the REIT was spun off.

(New Residential presentation)

The dividend history has been a little bit uneven, even though the REIT has never cut its dividend. Depending on the results the REIT delivered, the dividend has been raised up to two times a year (e.g. in 2017), but there has also been a year without a dividend increase (2016).

New Residential thus does not offer the very reliable + regular dividend growth that income investors know, from dividend growth stocks such as the Dividend Aristocrats. The total dividend growth since the REIT started to pay dividends has been very strong, though, and the yield is very compelling as well. At the current price New Residential pays a 12.2% yield, which is more than four times the yield investors get from 10 year treasuries. The 12.2% yield is also more than six times as high as the S&P 500's dividend yield. It is one of the highest-yielding stocks in our database of 5%+ yielders. You can see all 407 stocks with 5%+ dividend yields here.

New Residential never had to prove itself in a recession or economic crisis, thus it is hard to forecast what its dividend would look like if economic conditions went south. As interest rates are rising and since the economy is doing very well right now, it seems quite likely that New Residential's results will only get better over the next couple of years, though. Since the payout ratio is not very high anyways (63% based on 2017's EPS) the dividend looks safe for the foreseeable future.

The High Dividend And The Low Valuation Allow For Attractive Total Returns Going Forward

In the past New Residential's management has been able to grow the REIT's earnings at a steep pace, but that would not even be necessary for attractive returns going forward. Depending on what exit multiple New Residential would be trading at by 2022, the returns over the coming five years could look like this:

EPS (2022) PE ratio (2022) Share price (2022) Share price performance (annual) Total return (annual) $3.15 5 $15.75 -1% +11% $3.15 5.5 $17.30 +1% +13% $3.15 6 $18.90 +3% +15% $3.15 6.5 $20.50 +4% +16% $3.15 7 $22.05 +6% +18%

Conservative assumption: No earnings growth and no dividend increases through 2022

It is astonishing what kind of annualized returns New Residential could deliver over the coming years, even when we make conservative assumptions about the REIT's earnings and dividend growth.

If management is able to further increase the REIT's profits and hike the payout, the annualized returns would be even higher than laid out above. The fact that New Residential has a good chance of producing high returns going forward even if its growth slumps down to zero makes New Residential look quite attractive.

This anomalous situation the REIT is in -- being able to produce an 11% annual return even in a no-growth scenario with further multiple contraction -- can be blamed on the extremely low valuation and correspondingly high dividend yield.

I assume that New Residential's multiples will expand going forward as long as management does not slip up and continues to deliver solid results. If the REIT executes well investors will at one point pile into the stock as it would be seen as increasingly attractive, which would then lead to a higher multiple and lower dividend yield. Until that happens investors have the opportunity to get into shares with a strong total return outlook that are trading at a bargain price.

Final Thoughts

New Residential hasn't proven itself in very adverse economic conditions yet, and the mortgage REIT space is more risky than many other industries. Very competent management that has steered the REIT very successfully in the past and an extremely low valuation are big pluses, though.

New Residential doesn't look like the best choice for those afraid of risk, but for those who are willing to take on some risk, New Residential looks like a strong addition to a diversified income portfolio.

The dividend looks safe for the foreseeable future and New Residential's very low valuation bears a lot of total return potential going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.