Will Berkshire Hathaway Initiate A Dividend?

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) has remarkably grown its cash pile. To be sure, during the last 12 months, its cash hoard has increased from $86 billion to $116 billion. In addition, Warren Buffett has stated that he has great problem identifying promising takeover targets due to the prevailing rich valuations. As a result, there has been speculation from time to time that Berkshire will initiate a dividend. In this article, I will analyze whether this is likely to occur.

First of all, in his recent letter, the Oracle confirmed his anxiety over the growing cash pile, which earns a negligible yield. Buffett stated that he looked forward to redeploying this cash into much more profitable assets than short-term Treasuries. Nevertheless, it is completely unknown when he will be able to identify a promising takeover target at an opportune valuation. This situation led a business professor and shareholder of Berkshire to claim that a special dividend would be reasonable for the company under the prevailing market conditions.

In his letter, Buffett stated that he reviewed many potential acquisitions last year, but the rich valuation was the factor that averted all these deals. Indeed, after a 9-year bull run, most stocks have become at least fully valued. To be sure, S&P has rallied 40% in the last two years and is now trading at a trailing P/E of 20.8. Moreover, after such a prolonged bull market, it is only natural that most promising stocks have not passed under the radar of investors and are thus richly valued. Therefore, it is not accidental that Buffett cannot identify any promising stocks at a fair price.

Even worse, a year ago, Buffett stated that the elevated stock prices were justified, at least in part thanks to the record-low interest rates. However, a year later, the interest rates have significantly risen and the stock prices have rallied. Consequently, stock prices are far less attractive now than they were last year. Even worse, a meaningful premium above the prevailing stock prices is required for acquisitions to materialize. It is also worth noting that Buffett does not like bidding wars. This is one of the reasons that the last two attempts of Berkshire to acquire other companies, namely Unilever (NYSE:UL) and Oncor, failed. All in all, it has become extremely hard for the Oracle to identify promising takeover targets at opportune valuations.

The cash pile of Berkshire stands at $116 billion and is growing at a rate of $20-30 billion per year. As this cash earns a negligible yield, it exerts a strong drag on the overall growth of the company. Therefore, Berkshire should find a profitable use for this cash sooner or later. As long as the conglomerate cannot identify a promising takeover target, it has only two potential uses for its cash: share repurchases or a dividend.

Buffett has always expressed his approval of share repurchases, but only if they are executed at prices well below the intrinsic value of the company. More precisely, he has repeatedly stated that share repurchases make sense for Berkshire only if they are executed at stock prices below 120% of its book value. Therefore, as the stock is currently trading at 149% its book value, the company is not likely to execute any share repurchases for the foreseeable future. Moreover, even if the stock falls, investors are well aware of the above buyback threshold of Berkshire. As a result, if the stock falls toward its buyback threshold, it will experience strong bid from numerous investors, and hence it is not likely to fall below that threshold for a meaningful period. All in all, Berkshire is not likely to repurchases any shares for the foreseeable future. Investors should also note that the company has not repurchased any shares during the past five years.

Given the lack of prospects for a major acquisition and share buybacks, the only option left is the initiation of a dividend. However, Buffett strongly believes in the miracle of compounding. That’s why he has repeatedly emphasized that he is in favor of retaining all the earnings in order to reinvest them in the most profitable way. In fact, he owes a great part of his long-term performance to the power of compounding. On the one hand, Buffett is anxious about the cash hoard, which is currently earning a negligible yield. On the other hand, he reasonably expects that this cash will be deployed into a profitable deal at some point in the future, whereas he views dividends as cash that is permanently lost, with 0% return.

Moreover, due to the mindset of the vast majority of investors, the initiation of a dividend is not a simple decision; instead, it is a long-term commitment. More precisely, a dividend cut almost always causes panic in the investing community, even if it benefits the company. Therefore, once a dividend is initiated, it becomes a long-term obligation. This means that Berkshire is not likely to distribute a dividend. When the next bear market shows up, the valuation of stocks will become more attractive and Buffett will certainly want to have the maximum possible cash to take advantage of the bargains that will show up. On such an occasion, he knows he will regret every single dividend that will have been offered to the shareholders. Therefore, as he is a person who does not want to regret his decisions, Buffett is not likely to put himself into such a position.

It is also worth noting that Berkshire would need to pay $5-10 billion per year in dividends in order to distribute a meaningful 1-2% dividend yield. Buffett is not likely to allocate such an amount on a lackluster dividend. Instead, he wants to be fully loaded with cash when the next bear market shows up. And a bear market will show up sooner or later, as the ongoing 9-year bull market cannot go on forever without an interval. The edge of Buffett is his exceptional skill in capital allocation and the resultant compounding process, and hence, he will not want to partly offset this edge with a lackluster dividend.

To sum up, Berkshire's cash pile has been growing at a fast pace, as there is no attractive option for its use at the moment. Buffett cannot identify a promising takeover at a fair price, while share repurchases do not enhance shareholder value at the current price of Berkshire. Nevertheless, Berkshire is not likely to throw in the towel and initiate a dividend. Instead, it will wait for a steep correction of the market in order to acquire a great company at a fair price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.