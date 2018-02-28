This Industrial REIT And Its 7.5% Dividend Is Attractive

The company’s occupancy ratio is expected to remain very high thanks to strong economic growth in the United States and Canada.

Investment Thesis

Dream Industrial REIT (OTC:DREUF) (TSX:DIR.UN) is an industrial REIT focusing on markets in Canada and the United States. The company’s occupancy ratio is expected to remain very high thanks to strong economic growth in the United States and Canada. Its dividend yield of 7.5% is both safe and attractive. Shares of Dream Industrial continue to trade at a steep discount to its industry peers. Hence, I believe Dream Industrial present a good opportunity for value investors.

Reasons Dream Industrial REIT is attractive

Geographic Diversification

Dream Industrial has become more diversified since the REIT revealed its new growth strategy back in early 2016. It has since closed several acquisitions in the United States, including its acquisition of a 717,000 square feet distribution facility in Nashville, Tenn., back in July 2017, and four additional industrial properties announced in November 2017 (about 2 million square feet of leasable area). As the chart below shows, its properties in the United States now consist about 10% of its total portfolio. This geographic diversification helps to minimize any risk or unfavourable event that occurs in any single region.

High Occupancy Ratio

Dream Industrial consistently keeps its occupancy rate at a high level. Except in Eastern Canada (New Brunswick and Nova Scotia), its occupancy ratio was above 95% at the end of Q3 2017. In its portfolio in the United States and Ontario, Dream Industrial’s occupancy rate was even better at 100% and 99.7% respectively.

Resilience in Western Canada

Despite some concerns that Dream Industrial has a higher exposure in Western Canada (it represents about 29% of its gross asset value), the REIT has done very well in the region. As can be seen from the chart below, its occupancy ratio has consistently stayed over 95% even during Alberta’s economic downturn in 2016. Dream Industrial’s occupancy ratio in Western Canada as of December 31, 2017 was 95.1%.

Improved Balance Sheet

Dream Industrial’s balance sheet has improved considerably in the past year. As can be seen from the table below, its debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio has improved from 8.4x at the end of 2016 to 7.8x at the end of 2017. Its interest coverage ratio also improved to 3.3x at the end of 2017.

Staggered Debt Maturities

Dream Industrial has well-staggered debt maturities. This means that the REIT will not see a significant rise in interest expense when their debt matures. This is especially important given that we are now in a rising interest rate environment.

A Safe Dividend with a yield of 7.5%

Dream Industrial currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.05833 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 7.5%. Although the REIT has not raised its dividend since 2013, this dividend is secure with AFFO and FFO payout ratio of 86.1% and 77.3% respectively (payout ratio calculated based on results from 2017).

Favorable Economic Condition

Dream Industrial is expected to continue to benefit from strong economic growth in Canada and the United States. Canada’s GDP is expected to grow by 2.1% while the United States’ GDP is expected to grow by 2.5%. The demand for industrial property is expected to remain high in both countries. In the United States, construction of industrial property as a percentage of market supply is expected to be about 1.5% in Dream Industrial’s markets in the United States. In Canada, this number is even lower at only 0.7%. With a strong GDP growth expected in 2018, the demand for industrial properties should remain very high, especially given limited new supplies.

Should investors buy Dream Industrial?

Dream Industrial currently trades at about 12.3x of its price to 2017 AFFO ratio. Its valuation is considerably higher than it was 3 months ago thanks to to Blackstone Group's (BX) acquisition of Pure Industrial REIT (OTCPK:PDTRF) at a premium price. As we can see from the chart below, Dream Industrial continues to trade at a discount to its industry peers. For example, Pure Industrial is trading at a price to 2017 AFFO multiple of 22.5x. Even Summit Industrial (OTC:SMMCF) and Granite REIT (GRP.U) are trading at a multiple of 16.4x and 16.9x respectively. Dream Industrial’s price to AFFO ratio is at least 4 multiples lower than its industry peers. Its dividend yield of 7.5% is also very attractive. Summit Industrial has a dividend yield of about 6.4% while Pure Industrial’s yield is about 3.9%. In addition, Dream Industrial’s current share price of C$9.35 per share is significantly below the net asset value of C$10.40 as estimated by TD Securities.

Investor Takeaway

Dream Industrial should be able to continue to grow its revenue and improve its occupancy ratio thanks to growing economies in Canada and the United States. The company’s dividend yield of 7.5% is both attractive and safe. In addition, the company is currently trading at a significant discount to its industry peers. Moreover, it is also trading below its net asset value. I believe Dream Industrial offers a good opportunity for value investors seeking both capital appreciation and yield.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

