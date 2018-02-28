'Mini-Crat' Profile: Gorman-Rupp Is  A Well-Managed Company In A Difficult Industry

Gorman Rupp's sales have declined for the last three years due to weak global investment.

What is a “minicrat?” I’m glad you asked. No, it’s not a new diabolical plot hatched by Dr. Evil. It’s like a dividend aristocrat… only smaller. These are small and mid-cap companies that have raised their dividend for at least 10 years.

Gorman Rupp (GRC) is a member of the diversified machinery industry. Out of 60 members, they rank 45th in market capitalization, 28th in PE, 29th in forward PE, and 17th in dividend yield. They currently yield is 1.81%; GRC has raised their dividend 45 consecutive years.

The company makes a very wide assortment of pumps for a wide variety of industries. The company's growth is directly tied to the capital spending cycle, which has been weak domestically and internationally for most of this expansion.





Investment in equipment spiked after the recession. But this was as much a function of basic math as economic activity (considering the depth of the contraction, any positive reading would be a huge Y/Y increase). The overall pace soon fell from its post-recession high to a far more subdued level, eventually contracting a few quarters ago.

International sales are responsible for 36% of the company's sales. The following chart from the World Bank shows that global investment has also been slow:

ECA = Europe and central Asia; LAC = Latin America and the Caribbean, SSA = sub-Saharan Africa. Only SSA has been positive for the entire expansion.

Let's turn to the relevant information about the company (data from Morningstar.com; author's calculations):

The top row shows that the company has had a difficult three years: revenue declined all three, although the most recent drop is marginal. The gross margin has improved over the last five years, but the operating and net margin decreased slightly. SGA expenses are higher, but only by a few percentage points.

Their efficiency numbers are mixed. The days of inventory are down but the days of A/R outstanding are up. The former is a good development. The latter isn't necessarily fatal, because of the company's product mix. They sell a wide assortment of pumps. So, assume that in one year most of their sales are for larger, more complex systems. Then it'd be natural for the days of A/R to increase. Finally, the dividend is more than covered.

Returning to their efficiency numbers, here is the relevant information from their balance sheet:

The receivables ratios of current and total assets are contained. That tells us the company isn't loosening credit standards to close sales. The inventory numbers are very encouraging; they show that the company has a strong grip on internal processes.

Finally, the company's liquidity ratios are very conservative.

Finally, we have this data from their cash flow statement:

Their total cash left after paying for investments is positive in four of the last five years. In 2014, they made an acquisition, which explains why they had $0 after investment spending.

The company's financials show a conservative management team, which should appeal to dividend investors. Their primary problem is the slow pace of investment in the economy as a whole. There's nothing they can do about that. However, since manufacturing has picked up over the last 6-12 months, it is possible that investment will follow suit.

While GRC has a long history of increasing dividends, their yield is low. That means we need to be careful about when we purchase the stock. Their chart actually makes the timing decision fairly easy:

The stock has basically moved sideways between the lower 20s and lower 30s for the last three years. Right now, it's right between that level. Prices are at the 200-day EMA, but the MACD is still declining, which is not a buy signal.

The daily chart says, maybe. Prices sold off at the end of January, but it appears the sell-off is over. Momentum is picking up, and the 10-day EMA has started moving higher. However, the other EMAs are still moving lower. And, most importantly, the 200-day EMA is starting to trend lower. Ideally, I'd like to see the stock get above the 200-day EMA.

Gorman Rupp is a well-managed company that, unfortunately, has seen sales decline due to weak demand. But now isn't the time to take a new position.

