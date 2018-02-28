Veritone: Negative Earnings Leave No Room For Growth

At the end of September, Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) has been accused by the short-selling advisory firm Citron of not being a real artificial intelligence enterprise, which brought its stock nearly to its all-time low. Since that time Veritone shares have been trading in a depressed territory, as the latest earnings report showed that the company continues to miss analysts’ revenue estimates, its earnings per share are in a negative territory and the increased expenses make it hard for the business to deliver earnings growth.

In addition, Veritone became a public company only in May, but in this short span of time, it already issued additional 800k shares of its common stock to fund its latest acquisitions, while its net loss has dramatically widened since that time.

Unlike the majority of other companies, Veritone couldn’t be valued using traditional valuation tools like the discounted cash flow model since the company doesn’t make any profit. Thereby, to understand how financially unhealthy Veritone is at the moment, we got the company’s data from the Capital IQ platform and created a comparable analysis based on the past performance of the business. The table below shows that Veritone has negative multiples, while the overall industry is thriving. Also, its revenue is too small in comparison with others and the company burns its cash in the operational stages of its business development process, leaving no room to score any profit. Because of that, we couldn’t possibly calculate the multiples for its EV/EBITDA and EV/EBIT. While we could say that Veritone is still in a late startup stage, its current market price is still too high in our opinion.

Source: Capital IQ, Own estimates

In addition to the comparable analysis, we decided to see how efficient Veritone is in terms of its operational activity and compared it with other businesses from the AI and technology sector. The table below shows that Veritone has only a positive gross margin percentage, while every other parameter is in a negative territory. Also, the company doesn’t have any debt, which results in a much higher cost of capital. As for other margins, they are also in a negative territory and while Veritone could be considered a late-stage startup with a potential to become a serious business in the future, with a net margin of more than -400%, its current stock price isn’t justified.

Source: Capital IQ, Own estimates

Looking at those tables above, we could easily come to a conclusion that Veritone financials are going to be a problem going forward. With no profits and such a great negative net margin, it’s highly unlikely that investors will see growth in a foreseeable future.

On February 26, Veritone reported its earnings results for the Q4 and the full fiscal year that has ended on December 31. As expected, the company has widened its net loss to $12.8 million from $9.9million Y/Y, while its EBITDA was -$10.2 million versus -$7.2 million a year before. In addition, Veritone management also didn’t offer any meaningful financial outlook for the upcoming fiscal year and said only that it expects to increase its net revenue on an annual basis, but it’s unlikely that there is going to be a considerable progress made in terms of shareholder value creation in the foreseeable future. Because of such bad results and a poor performance in the past, we’ve started to short Veritone stock in the last couple of weeks and expect it to further depreciate in value in the upcoming months.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VERI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.