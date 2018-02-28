Regency Centers: The Best Shopping Center REIT In The Market

Everyone knows that malls have been under tremendous pressure due to fears of e-commerce.

Thesis

Regency Centers (REG) is a REIT which owns best of breed assets in the shopping center space. Alongside Federal Realty Trust (FRT), these are REITs which should be able to not only survive the threat of e-commerce but also to continue thriving. Whereas I continue to be on the sidelines for mid-tier shopping center REITs like Kimco Realty (KIM), I am beginning to get more bullish on high end shopping center REITs due to historically reasonable valuations. Regency Centers is a quality buy at these levels - but be prepared to average down if the stock price continues to struggle.

Introduction

Regency Centers came public in 1993 and now owns over 400 high quality properties, with about 96% leased.

First and foremost, they have focused on location and demographics as those are the principal driving forces of financial performance:



(Q4 Investor Presentation)

We can see that they have predominantly chosen areas with dense population and high annual income.

Looking at their top ten tenant list, we can see a large allocation to grocers:



(Q4 2017 Investor Presentation)



This is because 80% of their sectors are grocery-anchored, which is a key part of their strategy in making their centers customer-centric. In my opinion this appears to be the main core strategy at work here at Regency Centers. Focus on grocery-anchored centers of the highest quality, built on the foundation of strong neighborhood demographics. By focusing on location, center quality, and tenant mix, they are able to target fortress assets for their fortress portfolio.

Their grocery stores in general perform better than other grocery stores - with sales per square foot more than 50% higher than peers and financials improving year after year:



(Q4 2017 Investor Presentation)

Not all grocery stores will survive - thus I must stress to readers that they should not view grocery-anchored centers as necessarily being safe from e-commerce. However, grocery stores which are thriving will indeed add significant value to generating shopping center foot traffic. The properties are doing well because of their grocery store anchors. Their grocery store anchors are doing well because the properties are doing well. Which came first, the chicken or the egg? Sorry I digress.



All of these strong persisting characteristics have led to sector-leading same store net operating income growth:



(Q4 2017 Investor Presentation)



When looking for shopping center REITS to invest in, I am not just looking for those who have raised rents in the past, I am looking for those who can continue to raise rents in the future.

I have previously touched on Kimco Realty being able to generate strong SS NOI growth due to rents being way below market. This is less the case with Regency Centers as their rents are already high, and can keep going higher because of best of breed assets:

(Federal Realty 2017 Q3 Presentation)

This in turn has led to very impressive FFO and dividend growth:



(Q4 2017 Investor Presentation)



Their balance sheet is second best if not the best among peers - only Federal Realty Trust has a higher investment grade rating. Regency Center’s BBB+ rating is nothing to sneeze at:



(Q4 2017 Investor Presentation)

Capital allocation

Management has guided for dispositions totally about 1-2% of total assets annually in addition to $160 million in free cash flow. Thus far, the best uses of cash flow has been investing in redevelopments on their best properties as well as acquiring new properties.

How the Equity One Acquisition will drive value

In November of 2017 Regency Centers announced that they would buyout Equity One for $5 billion. This would add more high quality centers to their portfolio and continue their acquisition of strategy of finding portfolios with attractive “mark to market” opportunities.

As stated in the 2016 Equity One 10-K, the average base rent for expiring leases for Equity One properties over the next five years is about $17.6 psf, as opposed to $21.1 psf for Regency Centers. Considering that Regency Centers has already experienced great success in their own portfolio with “mark to market” on expiring leases, the significantly lower near term expiring leases at Equity One serve as a nice catalyst.

Don't overestimate the Share buyback

On February 7th, 2018, they authorized a $250 million share repurchase program. This unfortunately is not really a strong buy signal of any sorts as it’s mainly being implemented just so they have the option to do so when appropriate. Remember that they get large amount of cash flow from dispositions. Share buybacks will come lower in priority than redevelopments, but may come as a priority to acquisitions should they be deemed more accretive.

Attractive Valuations

Regency Center is trading at $59.33, which is much lower than their peak in the $80’s in 2016:



(Yahoo Finance)

This looks to be an incredible buying opportunity, as for years this traded at much too rich valuations. Considering that FFO was $2.87/share in 2015, we can see that this has historically traded in the 20 to 26 FFO multiple range. In fact, current prices are at the same level as in 2015 when FFO was 15% lower. The historically high multiples has been due to their commitment to best of breed assets. The current 17 FFO multiple appears to be very opportunistic given the high quality of their assets.

Nonetheless, given the selloff in mall REITs, with high quality Simon Property Group (SPG) selling at FFO multiples below 14, one wonders if we will soon see even cheaper valuations for shopping center REITs. It’s possible! That said shopping centers are much more liquid than large mall properties and have the advantage of being less e-commerce sensitive due to the increased frequency with which shoppers visit. I might visit a shopping center several times a week on the way back from work, I can not say the same thing for malls.

Conclusion

Regency Centers has been succeeding with a strong strategy focusing on strong neighborhood demographics with shopping centers anchored by outperforming grocery stores. Not all shopping centers are created equal, and only those of high quality have the highest chance of leaving unscathed in the e-commerce wave. My one year price target for Regency Centers is $69.80.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REG, FRT, SPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.