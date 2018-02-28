Preparing For A Major Low In Gold This Spring

This May, options delta and gamma are pricing in a pullback before May.

Several different tools and charts suggest that a new major low for gold could be established this spring.

Introduction

Without a doubt, gold continues to be in an uptrend since late 2015. While this uptrend continues, we can expect to see higher highs and higher lows ahead. Several different tools and charts that I follow are currently pointing towards another major low in gold in late Spring. I will be looking to add gold exposure at that time.

Gold OPEX Price Magnets

The graph below shows gold futures settlement prices versus the calculated OPEX Price Magnets. The futures price recently corrected to a level where the nearby futures prices are in balance with the Price Magnets. Nevertheless, the options delta and gamma for May expiration suggests that the gold price could adjust lower before then.

Weekly Chart

Gold remains in a weekly uptrend, although it failed to sustain its upward momentum and now appears ready to pull back to the important support levels of the 50-week and 100-week moving average, along with the uptrend support line. In a medium-term time frame, I am considering adding gold exposure near $1,280 in May.

Daily Chart

On the daily chart, the chart continues to trend upward, and gold is currently finding support near the 50-day moving average. The last two pullbacks for gold below the 200-day moving average were followed by quick recoveries.

Time and Fed Hike Cycles

The chart below shows the intersection of two different time cycles, along with Federal Reserve rate increases. The next time cycle convergence will occur in late May or early June. The significant bottoms also have recently happened near Fed rate hikes.

Real Interest Rates vs. Gold

Finally, I would like to see more convergence between the gold price and real interest rates before establishing a long position. At the moment, we are continuing to see large divergence between the gold price and 5-year real interest rates. Below, the real interest rates are in black and the inverse of the gold price is graphed in orange.

