Is This High-Yield Dividend Aristocrat A Value Trap Or A Screaming Buy?

That said, Tanger's valuation is indeed mouth-watering. The yield is now at a 13-year high, indicating that the stock is still potentially an excellent long-term choice for well-diversified, high-yield portfolios.

While Tanger's dividend remains secure and set to keep growing, I'm downgrading its outlook to "negative" until management can prove its business model can compete in the world of e-commerce.

However while Tanger had a good year in 2017, deteriorating industry conditions do appear to be catching up with it, resulting in some very troubling 2018 guidance.

In both good economic conditions and bad, the pure play outlet center REIT has managed to deliver strong results and 24 straight years of rising dividends.

The goal of my high-yield retirement portfolio is to build a widely diversified collection of quality stocks that achieve maximum safe yield and strong long-term dividend growth.

However I am not a "buy and hold no matter what" investor. Rather I monitor my positions each quarter to make sure that the fundamentals of my holdings remain strong and growing over time. After all even blue chip dividend stocks, such as dividend aristocrats, can run into trouble. So investors need to take a "buy and hold until the thesis breaks" mentality.

Tanger Factory Outlet Center (SKT) is a member of the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrat Index but that hasn't stopped it from having a very rough year and a half.

In fact its share price has been nearly cut in half thanks to a combination of rising interest rates and the market's fears over a "retail apocalypse".

This has caused the stock to become the most undervalued it's been in 13 years, and thus earned a spot in my contrarian value focused high-yield portfolio. That being said management's 2018 guidance revealed some rather troubling signs that Tanger's business model might struggle far more than many investors initially thought. So let's take a look at Tanger's 2017 results, its 2018 outlook, and whether or not these indicate that the business model is fundamentally broken.

Specifically discover why I'm downgrading Tanger from a low risk - stable outlook to a low risk - negative outlook stock. Most importantly, find out what key metrics investors need to be closely watching in the future that might significantly impact this stock's ability to remain a high-yield dividend growth machine.

Or to put another way, learn what future factors would indicate that this dividend aristocrat's thesis is broken, and thus no longer deserving of a position in your diversified high-yield portfolio.

Tanger Had a Decent 2017...

Over 37 years Tanger has managed to carve out a great niche for itself in outlet centers, where name brand retailers sell discounted excess inventory.

Source: Tanger Investor Presentation

Thanks to the opening of two new centers in 2017s Tanger now owns outright or has interest in 44 centers in 22 states and Canada. These contain over 3,100 stores leased to over 500 brands.

The new Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Dallas, Texas centers increased Tanger's leasable square footage by 3.8%, and are expected to eventually generate cash yields (once stabilized) of 9.2%.

That's far above the REIT's cost of capital, which is among the lowest of any REIT in the world.

Approximate Weighted Cash Cost Of Capital 1.8% Historical Stabilized Cash Yield On Invested Capital 7% to 9.3% Gross Cash Yield Spread 5.2% to 7.5%

Sources: management guidance, earnings releases, earnings supplements, Gurufocus

This is due in large part to the fact that Tanger maintains an extremely conservative adjusted funds from operation (REIT equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the dividends) payout ratio. This allowed Tanger to retain $109 million in AFFO last year. Combined with its super low borrowing costs (3.33% average interest rate with 6.3 year average bond duration) this means that Tanger doesn't have to fund its growth with new high cost equity issuances.

In fact Tanger is one of the few REITs to have a buyback program having authorized a $125 million share repurchase plan in 2017. Last year it used $49.3 million of this to repurchase 1.9 million shares or about 1% of its stock and has $75.7 million remaining. That's enough to buy back 3.6% of its outstanding shares in 2018 (at the current price of $22.20). And with the AFFO yield now 11.1% this means that Tanger's buying back of its own shares is more accretive to AFFO/share growth than any investments they could make pertaining to its actual business.

Tanger had a decent 2017 thanks to the opening of its new centers. These helped spur modest revenue and AFFO/share growth.

Metric 2017 Growth (Except For Payout Ratio) Revenue 4.8% Adjusted Funds From Operations 2.9% Shares Outstanding -0.9% AFFO/Share 3.8 Dividend 7.5% AFFO Payout Ratio 55%

Sources: earnings release, Gurufocus

This allowed management to increase the dividend by a generous 7.5%, including its latest annual increase of 5.4%. However despite the dividend rising faster than AFFO/share the payout ratio remains bullet proof at just 55%. The next dividend hike is expected at around April or May and analysts expect it to be between 3% and 4%.

Tanger's fundamentals also held up pretty well in 2017 in all its key metrics:

portfolio net operating income or NOI up 6.8% for the full year

same store or SS NOI up .5% (14th consecutive year of increase)

SS NOI (top 15 properties = 60% of NOI) up 3%

occupancy 97.3% compared to 96.9% last quarter, and 97.7% in Q4 2017 (37th straight year of 95+% occupancy)

lease spread (excluding properties being remodeled) 12.2%

lease spread (all properties): 8.8%

The lease spread is how much new lease rents are compared to expiring ones. They represent how much pricing power a REIT has and is the primary way it increases its organic cash flow.

Given Tanger's strong financial position, and its industry leading low AFFO payout ratio, it's highly likely that the REIT's status as a dividend aristocrat will continue for the foreseeable future.

Source: Tanger Investor Presentation

However behind the decent 2017 results there was a lot of troubling guidance that management disclosed for 2018. Guidance that indicates that Tanger's underlying business model might be deteriorating.

...But 2018 Guidance Is Troubling

Despite what the media is saying there is no retail apocalypse. In fact, the number of net store openings in 2017 was about 4,000. That's thanks to brick & mortar retail continuing to see modest but accelerating growth in 2017.

Source: IHL

Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate

That's not to say that all retailers are flourishing because some are definitely struggling. In fact in 2017 22 of Tanger's tenants either filed for bankruptcy or closed stores. This resulted in management renewing 15% of expiring leases under short-term (one year or less) durations at a discount.

It's also why its SS NOI and lease spreads where their lowest since 2009.

Source: Tanger Investor Presentation

This is unfortunately something management expects to continue in 2018 as it works with some of its more challenged tenants. For example, management has already begun negotiations (or closed) on 58% of its expiring leases in 2018.

Thus far 20% of those that have closed have been for been for discounted short-term leases. The blended lease spread for these new contracts has been 4.4%, down 50% from 2017's blended portfolio rate. Worse yet that lower 4.4% is on a straight line basis, but on a cash basis the rents so far signed through January 31st have been 3% lower.

There is some good news however. Thanks to strong holiday quarter for tenants such as: Barneys, Armani, Van, Lululemon, ASICS, Adidas, Sperry and Levi's, Tanger's same-store sales per square foot increased 1% YOY in Q4.

But while beauty, shoes and food were the best performers, accessories and apparels saw slightly declines in sales. This is potentially troubling since Tanger's largest tenants are apparel companies like Gap (GPS) and Ascena Retail Group (ASNA).

Source: Tanger Investor Presentation

The REIT has continued to work hard to adapt technology to make its shopping experience more convenient and increase customer loyalty. For example:

mobile app users grew 46% in 2017,

website sessions were up 28%

email database grew 23%

Membership in Tanger club, their shopper loyalty program, grew 15% to over 1.1 million members

Tanger's strategy going forward continues to be to improve its tenant mix, replacing struggling retailers with thriving ones. However with the development time for a new outlet center being 12 to 18 months, Tanger will not be opening any new centers this year, and perhaps not in 2019 either.

This is reminiscent of the new center opening drought of October 2008 through October 2010. Of course back then the economy was in a shambles while today it's not just strong, but also accelerating.

Which is why management's 2018 guidance for SS NOI growth of -1% to 0% is so troubling. This would be the first time in 15 years that Tanger's SS NOI failed to increase. This is due to both ongoing tenant store closures (especially in apparel) but also in the greater use of short-term and lower cost leases that it's using to maintain strong occupancy.

And keep in mind that this guidance assumes 2018 store closings will be half that of 2017 which would still drive 2018 occupancy down to 96.7%. While many of Tanger's tenants are thriving and the most optimistic in years, that doesn't appear to be the case for some of its larger apparel chains that represent a significant amount of its rent.

The bottom line is that Tanger expects 2018 FFO/share to be about $2.46, or just 4.2% higher than in 2016. The good news is that Tanger's excess AFFO (AFFO minus dividend) is expected to be over $100 million. That means that even with its 25th annual payout hike management expects the payout ratio to still be under 60%.

But that still indicates that Tanger is still expecting to generate AFFO/share of about $2.34, meaning a 5% or so decline from 2017.

What I'll Be Watching Going Forward

CEO Steven Tanger pointed out during the conference call that Tanger has been through these kinds of downturns before including:

1988 to 1990

1999 to 2001

2008 to 2010

He remains confident in the underlying health of the underlying business model. According to him, "Our tenants continue to tell us that outlets are their most profitable distribution channel and the group of high volume designer and brand name tenants interested in opening new stores is growing."

Now don't get me wrong, Tanger has more than proven itself highly adaptable over time. This has resulting in very impressive dividend growth, and market crushing total returns.

SKT Dividend data by YCharts

However as the saying goes "past performance is no guarantee of future results". This is why fundamentals matter, including long-term trends.

Tanger Centers Same-Store Sales Per Square Foot

Source: Tanger Investor Presentation

Now as management has said, the REIT will periodically experience downturns, usually lasting three years. The current downturn appears to have started in 2015, when sales per square foot began to decline. Lease spreads similarly have fallen from 22.4% to 4.4% (YTD 2018). Meanwhile SS NOI will have fallen from 3.5% in 2015 to about -0.5% in 2018.

So if Tanger is right that this is just another downturn (this time isn't different) then 2019 should see a rebound in all key metrics including: sales per square foot, SS NOI, lease spreads, and FFO and AFFO/share growth. In fact, analysts do expect to see Tanger's AFFO/share grow 3% in 2019, and 11% in 2020.

Of course all these projections assume that management can keep a lid on short-term discounted leases and get its lease spreads back up to historically strong levels (double digits).

Source: Tanger Investor Presentation

One problem that might minimize this ability is the fact that Tanger's tenant occupancy costs (what percentage of gross sales are consumed by rent and other landlord fees) have been rising for years.

Now it should be noted Tanger's occupancy costs are among the lowest of any mall REIT. In fact Tanger's average occupancy costs are excellent, given its average sales per square foot.

Source: National Real Estate Investor

Just keep in mind that if Tanger can't get sales per square foot rising again in 2019 and beyond, then tenant occupancy costs will start rising more quickly. That would cap how much its tenants could afford in rent increases that are Tanger's largest organic AFFO/share growth driver.

Of course the other growth driver is new center openings, most of which are outside urban areas. Management does have a shadow pipeline of new potential center locations, but won't move forward unless it can pre-lease 75% of those new stores. During the conference call management indicated it has no current plans to announced a new center opening so far this year.

This means that the rate of new center openings will be limited by whether or not Tanger can find tenants to fill those stores. Which brings me to two potential concerns I have with Tanger's business model.

First Simon Property Group (SPG) and other mall REITs have made big inroads into the outlet industry in recent years. That includes outlet centers located in urban areas that are far more convenient.

In addition greater retail use of online sales (omnichannel) might decrease the importance (and profitability) of physical storefronts.

Or to put another way, Tanger outlet centers remain a high profit distribution channel today, but that might not always hold true. Changing consumer tastes, shifting retail business models, and rising competition from more urban outlet centers could ultimately put Tanger's "destination outlet center" business model into secular decline.

The bottom line is that I will be closely watching Tanger's core metrics (sales per square foot, occupancy, SS NOI, lease spread, and AFFO/share growth) in the coming two years. If Tanger isn't able to turn things around then I will have to downgrade the stock from low risk to medium risk. That's to account for its deteriorating fundamentals.

In the meantime the fact that lease spreads and SS NOI growth have fallen to worse than Great Recession levels is a big enough concern for me to downgrade the stock's outlook (probability of a risk rating change) from stable to negative.

Dividend Risk Ratings

Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 10% (core holding and SWAN candidate).

Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for next two to three years, max portfolio size 5%.

High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for one year, max portfolio size 2.5%.

Ultra High Risk: Dividend Cut is Likely in the next year or two (like WPG), max portfolio size 1%. Note that I personally do not invest in ultra high risk dividend stocks.

Safety Outlooks:

Negative outlook: Fundamentals of industry and/or company are deteriorating, rising risk of safety downgrade.

Stable outlook: Fundamentals are stable, or if in turnaround management plan seems likely to work, risk of safety downgrade low.

Positive outlook: Fundamentals are rising, chances of safety rating upgrade.

Now it's important to understand that my dividend risk and safety outlooks only apply to the dividend. They are not "upgrade/downgrades" in the traditional sense that most analysts use.

For example they have absolutely nothing to do with whether or not share price will rise or fall, or whether or not a dividend stock will outperform the market. I only care about whether or not a dividend is safe, and likely to keep growing.

Fortunately for Tanger investors despite the troubling outlook for 2018 (hopefully the last year of its 4th ever downturn), the dividend profile for Tanger remains excellent.

Dividend Profile: Still Highly Attractive Risk Adjusted Total Return Potential

Stock Yield 2017 AFFO Payout Ratio 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth 10 Year Annual Total Return Potential Risk- Adjusted Total Return Potential Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 6.2% 55% 4% to 5% 10.2% to 11.2% 23.2% to 25.5% S&P 500 1.8% 50% 6.2% 8.0% 8.0%

Sources: earnings release, Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Multpl.com, CSImarketing, Ycharts

Let me be very clear that despite the safety outlook downgrade I still consider Tanger a very good high-yield dividend growth stock. After all management has been through three other downturns and has managed to keep the payout safely growing throughout.

When it comes to any dividend stock I look at the overall payout profile, meaning three things: yield, dividend safety, and long-term growth potential.

Tanger's current yield is highly attractive, especially compared to the S&P 500's paltry payout. More importantly, with a 2017 AFFO payout ratio of just 55%, (and guidance of under 60% in 2018) the dividend remains VERY well covered by cash flow.

The other important component of a dividend safety profile is the balance sheet. Tanger's is a fortress, with: below average leverage (debt/EBITDA), a very strong fixed-charge coverage ratio (EBITDA minus unfunded capital expenditures and distributions divided by total debt service), and one of the strongest credit ratings in the industry.

Stock Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio Fixed-Charge Interest Coverage Credit Rating Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 5.6 4.5 5.0 BBB+ Industry Average 6.0 3.6 NA NA

Sources: earnings supplement, Gurufocus, FastGraphs

As importantly Tanger is nowhere near breaching its debt covenants, which would potentially force a liquidity crisis and potential dividend cut.

Source: Tanger Investor Presentation

And Tanger's balance sheet is actually getting stronger over time. For example in 2017 Tanger completed a $300 million 10 year bond offering at just 3.875%. This was used to refinance a 2020 maturing bond with an interest rate of 6.125%. In other words Tanger's access to low cost debt remains unimpaired. In fact despite rising interest rates, it continues to refinance at lower rates for longer durations.

In addition in 2017 the REIT was also able to extend the duration of its revolving credit facility by 2 years (to October 2021), while increasing its size by $80 million, and lowering the interest rate.

This means that Tanger now has about $390 million in total liquidity, and continues to enjoy access to some of the lowest borrowings costs in the industry. And let's not forget that its generating massive excess AFFO, which management plans to use to: continue growing the dividend, paying off more debt, and buying back super cheap shares.

In fact thanks to Tanger's buyback program, the lower the share price falls, the better it is for its ultimate long-term AFFO/share prospects. That is of course assuming that management is right that this downturn temporary.

All told I expect Tanger's status as a dividend aristocrat to remain intact, and long-term payout growth to come in at 4% to 5% a year. Combined with the current generous yield that means that Tanger is offering 10.2% to 11.2% total return potential. That's far greater than what the overheated stock market is likely to generate.

And since Tanger is historically a low volatility stock (56% less volatile than the S&P 500 over the past five years), this means that its potential risk-adjusted total returns are even better.

Valuation: The Best Time in 13 Years to Buy Tanger

SKT Total Return Price data by YCharts

It's been a terrible year for REITs in general, which are now down about 20% since their mid 2016 highs. Tanger has suffered far worse and so understandably many investors are wary of buying it for fear of further losses. However when it comes to quality REITs with proven management teams, including dividend aristocrats like Tanger, times like these are the absolute best time to buy.

P/2018 FFO Historical P/FFO Yield Historical Yield Percentage Of Time In Last 22 Years Yield Has Been Higher 9.0 14.4 6.2% 3.2% 38%

Sources: management guidance, FastGraphs, Gurufocus, Yieldchart

For example the forward P/FFO ratio, (REIT equivalent of a PE ratio), is currently at single digits, and 37% below its historical norm. Meanwhile the yield is nearly double the 13 year median value. Over the past 22 years Tanger's yield has only been higher 38% of the time. And keep in mind that two of those times included major market crashes.

Source: Ycharts

In fact Tanger's yield is now at the highest levels since 2004. That was at the tail end of the REIT's second 3 year downturn. At the time fears that "Amazon would kill all malls" was at its peak and caused Tanger's yield to soar into the stratosphere.

Basically this means that, assuming you have confidence in management's ability to once again return the REIT to positive AFFO/share growth, this is literally the best time in 13 years to add this high-yield dividend aristocrat to your portfolio.

Bottom Line: Tanger's Troubles Likely Temporary, Valuation Is Excellent, But Watch Its Fundamentals Closely in the Coming Years

Please don't misunderstand me; Tanger Factory Outlet Center remains a high-quality, low risk dividend stock. Its super low payout ratio, combined with one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry, mean that its dividend remains highly secure, and likely to keep growing steadily for many years to come.

In addition management has an excellent 37 year track record of adapting to changing and challenging industry conditions. This gives me confidence that Tanger still has a bright future. And at today's mouth watering valuations, I feel very confident recommending the stock for most well diversified high-yield portfolios.

That being said, there are increasing signs that the disruption of traditional retail business model, specifically Tanger's, might mean that future growth is much slower than it's been in the past.

This means that investors need to carefully watch the REIT's fundamentals to make sure that the first negative year for SS NOI growth since 2003 is actually an aberration, and not a sign that the underlying business model is in long-term secular decline.

