REML Now Has A 26% Yield, Which Might Compensate For Many Risks

Outlook for REML, Reasons to Buy and Reasons for Caution

A relatively recent addition to the roster of the High Yielding 2X leveraged ETNs is the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML). It is an exchange-traded note that is based on the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs. That is the same index used by the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM). Thus, REML is another way to get high yields from a leveraged ETN based on an index of mREITs similar to the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL).

The recent volatility in securities markets can be viewed as a consequence of uncertainty related to the extent that cyclical forces suggesting higher interest rates are more or less powerful than the longer-term shifts supporting lower interest rates. These concerns have become more pronounced recently as it became apparent that fiscal policy is likely to increase federal budget deficits. Increasing the deficit, when unemployment is relatively low, is generally considered to be counter to what sound economic policy should be. The potential negative consequences of higher deficits during periods of low unemployment include: higher inflation and the possibility that increased federal government borrowing could result in the crowding out of other borrowers, and thus increasing interest rates. To this the risks of trade wars or even actual military conflict must be added. The situation with North Korea remains unsettled and President Trump has stated that he has given the Iran nuclear deal his last waiver.

Recently, a risk that was thought to have faded from view has reared its ugly head again, protectionism. The commerce department headed by Wilbur Ross has proposed and President Trump is considering protectionist measures involving steel and aluminum. All protectionism is destructive on balance. Relevant to the current uncertainty regarding securities prices, is the risk that protectionism could threaten the growth in global trade which has reduced inflation, increased productivity and increased standards of living worldwide.

My overriding long-term premise of lower interest rates, than many expect, that supports investing in 2x Leveraged ETNs such as REML, is based on worldwide shifts in income and wealth distribution that increase the supply of investable funds. Decades ago, in what was once called the "second-world," the communist countries, the supply of investable funds generated was minuscule as compared to that of the "first-world" countries, such as the United States, Western Europe, and Japan. The "third-world" counties did not generate much investable funds either. During the cultural revolution, anyone with enough wealth to own a wristwatch risked being sent to a re-education camp. Today, many of the former communist counties have many extremely wealthy individuals and others who supply significant amounts of investable funds to the world market.

The supply of investable funds from the "first-world" countries has also increased over the past decades due to changes in tax policy. The wealthy, clearly, have lower marginal propensities to consume. Thus, the rich have much greater marginal propensities to save and invest. As I explained in a Seeking Alpha article "A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs":

...Shifting income to the rich by taxing dividends, capital gains, inheritances and corporate profits much less than the tax rates on wages also tends to make more funds available for investment since when the investment is taxed relatively less, more funds are made available for the investment. That would also put downward pressure on interest rates. The primary change that has fundamentally changed the economy can be best described by Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), who said, "Through the tax code, there has been class warfare waged, and my class has won," to Business Wire CEO Cathy Baron Tamraz at a luncheon in honor of the company's 50th anniversary. "It's been a rout." The forces driving inequality through the class warfare that Warren Buffett points to are cumulative. It is the compounding effect of shift away from taxes on capital income such as dividends, capital gains and inheritances each year as the rich get proverbially richer which is the prime generator of inequality...

The shift of wealth from the middle class to the very wealthy has profound impacts on the economy and securities markets. It creates a cycle where initially the wealthy pour significant amounts into investments they perceive to be safe. This can first cause an increase in economic activity. In 2005, many considered mortgage-backed securities with adjustable interest rates to be essentially risk-free. This was especially true for those rated AAA by Moody's and S&P. This resulted in overinvestment in the real estate sector. The middle class eventually could not service the mortgage debt on their homes nor could they buy enough goods at shopping centers and department stores to generate enough funds to prevent many residential and commercial mortgages from defaulting.

We have seen this story before. It is not just a coincidence that tax cuts for the rich have preceded both the 1929 depression and the 2007 financial crisis. The Revenue acts of 1926 and 1928 worked exactly as the Republican Congresses that pushed them through promised. The dramatic reductions in taxes on the upper income brackets and estates of the wealthy did indeed result in increases in savings and investment. However, overinvestment (by 1929, there were over 600 automobile manufacturing companies in America) caused the depression that made the rich, and most everyone else, ultimately much poorer.

As I said in: MORL's Yield Climbs To 23.2% As A Result Of The Highest Monthly Dividend In More Than 2 Years

The quandary for investors can be described as someone who has seen the first and last page of a book, but does not know either how long the book is or what happened between the first and last pages. We know that a massive transfer to the rich will happen. We know that the middle class has a much higher marginal propensity to consume than the rich. We know that initially the rich, or if you rather the job creators, use their additional after-tax income to invest. This extra investment initially boosts securities prices. The higher prices securities for securities enables investments to occur, that might have otherwise been undertaken. These can range from factories, shopping centers and housing. What we don't know is the path that equity prices and interest rates will take between the enactment of the tax shift and the eventual financial crisis or other event occurs, at which time the massive excess of supply of loanable funds as compared to demand for loans will push risk-free short-term interest rates down to near the lower bound, as was the case during the 1930s, in Japan for decades and in America since 2008.

The length, path, and magnitude of a tax-shift induced cycle are particularly important to investors in leveraged instruments, such as high yield 2X leveraged ETNs. No two overinvestment cycles are identical. This time the picture is cloudier since most of the shift in the tax burden from the wealthy to the middle class will be via reductions in business taxes. However, that does not mean that changing corporate taxes other than the rate cannot impact economic activity. Reducing taxes on corporations would not increase economic activity since a profit maximizing corporation will make decisions that relate to the level of production, wages, and prices that maximize after-tax profit. Since corporate income taxes are a percent of pre-tax profits, the level of output, wages and prices that maximize pre-tax profits are also the same levels that maximize after-tax profits. This was explained in: Get 16.8% Dividend Yield, And Diversify Some ETN Interest Risk.

The new tax legislation should increase demand for financial assets as wealthy individuals become wealthier. The supply of financial assets, especially corporate bonds should decline. The tax benefits that accrue to corporations from debt will be reduced as the marginal tax rate declines from 35% to 21%. This should cause corporations to reduce their issuance of debt, so as to minimize their weighted average cost of capital. If a corporation now has a capital structure that it believes minimizes its weighted cost of capital, a lower marginal corporate tax rate should cause it to reduce the weight of debt in its capital structure. Additionally, increases in after-tax earnings resulting from lower taxes will provide funds for corporations to pay down debt.

The question remains how much of the factors pointing to higher interest rates are already in the market, as evidenced by many benchmark interest rates nearing high levels not seen in more than a decade. We do not know how much of the concerns over fiscal profligacy, cyclical concerns and fears of protectionism are already in the market. However, I think I can safely say that we can be pretty sure that the impact of inequality on securities prices is not already in the market. This leads me to still be cautiously optimistic on 2x Leveraged high-yielding ETNs such as REML. However, I am looking more closely at possible ways to reduce the risk inherent in2x Leveraged high-yielding ETNs, by attempting to use combination of 2x Leveraged high-yielding ETNs whose exposure to risks may differ enough to allow significant diversification.

REML and the mREITs have significantly underperformed the mortgage-backed agency securities that comprise much of the securities held by the mREITs since June 2017. From a closing high of $33.24 on June 19, 2017, REML has fallen to a low of $22.00 and has slightly rebounded to $24.11. Over that same period, the price on the benchmark 30-year FNMA 3.5% declined 3.2% from $103.03 to $99.73. Even accounting for the 2X leverage on REML and the likelihood that many of the duration figures disseminated by the mREITs may have understated their actual durations, REML and the mREITs fared worse than would have been expected given the decline in price on the benchmark 30-year FNMA 3.5%.

The underperformance of REML and the mREITs relative to the benchmark 30-year FNMA 3.5% since June 2017 is in sharp contrast to the period from the November 8, 2016, election to June 2017. For the November 8, 2016,-June 19, 2017, period REML did very well, increasing 26.4% from $26.30 to $33.24, even as the price on the benchmark 30-year FNMA 3.5% declined from $104.91 to $103.05 over the same period.

The question is whether the decline in REML and the mREITs presents a buying opportunity or a portend of further declines? For some investors only concerned with income this may not be that crucial an issue. From REML's inception on July 13, 2016, to January 2018, REML paid $8.53 in dividends. While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from 2X leveraged ETNs such as REML are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN note based on the dividends paid by the underlying mREITs, pursuant to the terms of the indenture. The $8.53 in dividends over the 19-month period was 34.2% of the original July 13, 2016, RELM price of $24.96. For those whose sole concern is current income, the year and a half since REML's inception to now provided ample current income. On that basis alone, the 26% yield on REML based on the February 27, 2018, price and the annualized compounded dividends paid and projected for the three months ending in March 2018, makes REML compelling for those only seeking high current income. However, even those focusing primarily on high yields usually are concerned with the risk associated with owning securities that provide those high yields. I consider myself in that category.

My original premise for investing initially in mREITs and then 2X leveraged high-yield ETNs such as MORL and REML was that interest rates would stay lower for longer. My macroeconomic case for a long period of low interest rates first acted on in 2011 was based on a view of the economy in which periodic periods of overinvestment was the determinant factor in business cycles. I further thought such overinvestment cycles were inherent in modern economics systems. An additional aspect of my model was that the different marginal propensities to consume, between the rich and the non-rich drove the cycle and thus tax policies that shifted after-tax income to the rich at the expense of the non-rich, would exacerbate the overinvestment cycle. As I explained in a July 11, 2013, Seeking Alpha article, "A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs":

....In free-market capitalism, capital generates income for the owners of the capital which in turn is used to create additional capital. This is very good. Sometimes, it can be actually too good. As capital continues to accumulate, its owners find it more and more difficult to deploy it efficiently. The business sector generally must interact with the household sector by selling goods and services or lending to them. When capital accumulates too rapidly, the productive capacity of the business sector can outpace the ability of the household sector to absorb the increasing production. The capitalists, or if you prefer, job creators use their increasing wealth and income to reinvest, thus increasing the productive capacity of the business they own. They also lend their accumulated wealth to other business as well as other entities after they have exhausted opportunities within business they own. As they seek to deploy ever more capital, excess factories, housing and shopping centers are built and more and more dubious loans are made. This is overinvestment. As one banker described the events leading up to 2008 - First the banks lent all they could to those who could pay them back and then they started to lend to those could not pay them back. As cash poured into banks in ever increasing amounts, caution was thrown to the wind. For a while consumers can use credit to buy more goods and services than their incomes can sustain. Ultimately, the overinvestment results in a financial crisis that causes unemployment, reductions in factory utilization and bankruptcies all of which reduce the value of investments. If the economy was suffering from accumulated chronic underinvestment, shifting income from the non-rich to the rich would make sense. Underinvestment would mean there was a shortage of shopping centers, hotels, housing and factories were operating at 100% of capacity but still not able to produce as many cars and other goods as people needed. It might not seem fair, but the quickest way to build up capital is to take income away from the middle class who have a high propensity to consume and give to the rich who have a propensity to save (and invest). Except for periods in the 1950s and 1960s and possibly the 1990's when tax rates on the rich just happened to be high enough to prevent overinvestment, the economy has generally suffered from periodic overinvestment cycles. It is not just a coincidence that tax cuts for the rich have preceded both the 1929 and 2007 depressions. The Revenue acts of 1926 and 1928 worked exactly as the Republican Congresses that pushed them through promised. The dramatic reductions in taxes on the upper income brackets and estates of the wealthy did indeed result in increases in savings and investment. However, overinvestment (by 1929 there were over 600 automobile manufacturing companies in the USA) caused the depression that made the rich, and most everyone else, ultimately much poorer. Since 1969 there has been a tremendous shift in the tax burdens away from the rich on onto the middle class. Corporate income tax receipts, whose incidence falls entirely on the owners of corporations, were 4% of GDP then and are now less than 1%. During that same period, payroll tax rates as percent of GDP have increased dramatically. The overinvestment problem caused by the reduction in taxes on the wealthy is exacerbated by the increased tax burden on the middle class. While overinvestment creates more factories, housing and shopping centers; higher payroll taxes reduces the purchasing power of middle-class consumers...

Some of those who commented on my subsequent articles, which expounded on these models as the basis for investment strategy took offense at the concept of overinvestment and asserted that there could ever be too much capital investment. One recent comment included:

"it can be actually too good."

Capital investment will never be too good until the entire universe is colonized. It makes me sincerely angry that people like you are happy to have our species die in the crib we call earth.

I am not sure that I completely understand the point made in that comment. However, intuitively, it is not obvious that there can be too much investment at times, which can have negative consequences. Probably a better term for overinvestment might be investment that is ultimately shown to have not been commercially reasonable. With hindsight, we can see various periods where too many factories and houses were built with negative consequences.

Many times, but not always, overinvestment is accompanied by excess improvident credit creation. I focused on the question of whether the cause is overoptimistic lenders or borrowers. A banker once told me, at a time when the prime rate was over 20%, that the mechanism by which high interest rates will slow down the economy is not that businessmen decide that the projects they are contemplating no longer make sense at high levels of interest rates. The banker asserted that businessmen always think their proposed project is so good that it makes sense at almost any level of borrowing costs. The banker said that what slows down the economy is that bankers like him decide that, when interest rates are very high, that the businessman will never be able to repay the loan and thus turn down the loan.

I am not sure the banker was correct in every instance. However, I do think that overinvestment is caused not as much by over-exuberant builders or entrepreneurs but rather by there being too much money being "thrown" at them. Thus, there are always those willing to engage in commercially unreasonable capital investment projects, but only when funds are made available to them does the overinvestment occur. The providers of funds that result in overinvestment generally do not think they are taking on excessive risk. In 2005, many considered mortgage-backed securities with adjustable interest rates to be essentially risk-free, even those without government agency support. This was especially true for those rated AAA by Moody's and S&P. This resulted in overinvestment in the real estate sector. The middle class eventually could not service the mortgage debt on their homes nor could they buy enough goods at shopping centers and department stores to generate enough funds to prevent many residential and commercial mortgages from defaulting.

Overinvestment can refer to any capital investment project that is not commercially reasonable. It does not have to be made only by the private sector. Government projects can also be classified as overinvestment. Remember the "bridge to nowhere." This should be kept in mind as the various infrastructure proposals are debated. The key is that when additional funds become increasingly available for capital investment projects whether from a shift in tax policy favoring the wealthy or otherwise, eventually overinvestment can occur. The vast investment in special purpose computers and electricity infrastructure to power and cool those computers in order to mine cryptocurrencies might ultimately epitomize overinvestment.

My investment thesis connects the theory of overinvestment-induced business cycles and tax policy that provides greater amounts of wealth and income to those with lower marginal propensities to consume and thus higher marginal propensities to save, lend, and invest. This brings us to the point where we must weigh the impact of the new tax legislation in terms of greatly increasing the already enormous amount of investable and lendable funds, against the possible impact on interest rates from increased economic activity. Rich people have much higher marginal propensities to save and invest than non-rich people who have higher marginal propensities to consume. The world-wide shift in tax burdens from the rich to the middle class has created a tremendous imbalance where there is a much greater supply of lendable and investable funds relative to securities to invest in or projects to lend to with high probabilities of good returns. Bitcoin (COIN) and the explosion of new cryptocurrencies is only the latest manifestation of the worldwide excess of loanable and investable funds.

We can see that the shift of wealth from the middle class to the very wealthy has profound impacts on the economy and securities markets. It creates a cycle where initially the wealthy pour significant additional amounts into investments they perceive to be safe or at least having a favorable risk/return profile. This can first cause an increase in economic activity. That can prompt the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates.

By far, the biggest risk for REML and the mREITs is a sharp increase in interest rates. REML and the mREITs can be considered to be somewhat like high-grade fixed income securities in terms of their returns relative to interest rates. However, mREITs can also be seen as businesses that generate income from the spread between long-term rates on mortgage-backed securities and the short-term rates at which they borrow to finance their holdings of mortgage-backed securities. Since the tax bill has been enacted, we can analyze the likely impact on various economic variables from the bill.

The tax bill does slightly benefit mREITs in that they are now considered pass-through entities for tax purposes and holders of mREITs can pay lower taxes as a result. Dividends paid by ETNs such as REML are interest for tax purposes and thus are not impacted by the tax bill. However, if the values of the underlying mREITs increase, the value of REML will increase commensurately. This beneficial tax-related effect for mREITs is likely to be minor.

The tax bill will have an impact on the business cycle. The two major macroeconomic impacts will be: 1. from a form of classic Keynesian deficit stimulus and, 2. the further widening of inequality. Prior to enactment of the bill, the top 1% paid about 39% of Federal taxes. If a tax bill that provided that 39% of the benefits went to the top 1% and thus 61% went to the rest of the 99% were enacted, there would have been very little impact on the degree of inequality. However, the actual tax bill provides that 83% of the benefits will go to the top 1% while only 17% will go to the rest of the 99%. The top 0.01% will get 60% of the benefits.

Conventional analysis of the impact of tax legislation on inequality makes a profound error. Many use the terms pretax inequality and after-tax inequality. This terminology misses the causal relationship. A hundred years ago, looking at pretax inequality and then estimating how much the tax code impacts inequality might have been logical. That assumes there are some significant non-tax factors that are causing inequality, and tax law can then increase or decrease the degree of inequality. There is at any given point in time, a degree of pretax inequality. However, almost all of the variability of pretax inequality since at least World War I has been the cumulative effect of tax and other legislation.

Prior to enactment of the Federal income tax in 1913, all inequality was due essentially to non-tax factors. The first Federal income tax in 1913 reduced inequality, since it was a tax of 7% of income above $500,000. At that time, $3 a day was considered a good wage. Thus, originally only a minute fraction of the richest 1% paid all of the Federal income tax in 1913. At that time, it was accurate to say that there were significant non-tax causes of inequality. Changes in tax and social welfare laws after then would either increase or decrease inequality.

Obviously, wealth inequality, which is a function of cumulative prior income inequality, does cause income inequality. However, other than wealth inequality, there have not been any significant non-tax causes of income inequality for at least the last 50 years.

As I explained in the July 11, 2013, Seeking Alpha article mentioned above.

.. Issues such a globalization, free trade, unionization, minimum wage laws, single parents, problems with our education system and infrastructure can increase the income and wealth inequality. However, these are extremely minor when compared to the shift of the tax burden from the rich to the middle class. It is the compounding year after year of the effect of the shift away from taxes on capital income such as profits, dividends, capital gains and inheritances over time as the rich get proverbially richer which is the prime generator of inequality...

The primary change that has fundamentally changed the economy can be best described by Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), who said, "Through the tax code, there has been class warfare waged, and my class has won," to Business Wire CEO Cathy Baron Tamraz at a luncheon in honor of the company's 50th anniversary. "It's been a rout".

For at least 50 years, non-wealth and non-tax factors had very little impact on pretax inequality. All of the factors that previously had some effect on pretax inequality now merely take income from one group and may transfer it to others but do not impact pretax inequality. Increasing or decreasing the power of labor unions may have impacted pretax inequality in the past. However, the relative power or lack of power today of unions may determine whether higher paid unionized employees gain or lose relative to lower paid non-union workers and consumers, but that does not significantly impact inequality between the top 1% and the other 99%. Increasing the minimum wage would in many cases be just transfer money from those who eat at McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) to those who work at McDonald's and similar establishments.

Technological progress, globalization, and free trade on balance make almost all people better off. There will be some losers at times. However, any harm from technological progress, globalization and free trade is likely to impact the owners of firms as much as employees of those firms. Thus, there is no impact on inequality. At one time lack of access to education may have significantly contributed pretax inequality. That is not the case today. The unpleasant truth is that today's white, non-college educated working class person is not your grandfather's white, non-college educated working class person.

Eighty years ago, there were many very intelligent people who did not attend college because of financial circumstances or because of discrimination against their race, religion or gender. Henry George, arguably the most brilliant American economist of the 19th century, left school at age 14. President Harry Truman was not a college graduate.

Today, with many exceptions, someone under the age of 40 who was never interested in college probably is not very smart. That could reduce their wages. That also makes them vulnerable to the lies that got Trump elected. Even some with college educations are not able to understand that NAFTA and trade agreements in general increase employment and standards of living and that immigrants are not responsible for slow economic growth. However, lack of access to education, trade agreements and immigration are not the reasons why smarter people can generally earn more than others.

While Trump would have no hesitancy in stating something to the effect that: "The middle class got a giant tax cut and the rich did not, don't believe anyone who is telling you otherwise, especially the fake mainstream media, your accountant or H&R Block (HRB)", other Republicans may be reticent to take that approach.

The political debate may now shift from how many middle class taxpayers actually will pay more or less under the Republican tax bill to the undeniable fact that there will be a massive shift in the tax burden from the rich and onto the middle class. The majority of middle-class taxpayers will see some benefit from the tax bill. However, even they might ponder the question of how much more they would have gotten from a tax bill that provided that 39% of the benefits went to the top 1%, and thus 61% of the benefits went to the other 99% as opposed to the 83% going to the top 1% and only 17% to the rest.

The fact that the non-rich could have had greater tax cuts, if the rich had not gotten so much, is not the only political problem for the Republicans. The tax portion of the Obama stimulus program lowered taxes on everyone who paid social security taxes and gave some extra payments to those on social security and unemployment compensation. However, most people falsely believed their taxes had been increased. With the new tax bill, there will be many middle class losers, which was not the case in earlier tax cuts.

In every single state, a couple who had previously filed with itemized deductions in the $18,000-29,000 range will definitely pay higher taxes in 2018 and beyond on the same income as they had in 2017. This is because the loss of their personal exemptions far outweighs the reduction in rates in every bracket. The same is true for any single filer with itemized deductions in the $10,000-22,000 range. That is in addition to the many filers in high tax states who will pay higher federal taxes because of the limitation on state and local deductions to only $10,000. Even those employees who received $1,000 bonuses and/or raises, ostensibly linked to the corporate tax cuts, may feel that it might have been better if they had received the tax cuts directly, as opposed to having to rely on the largess of their employers to share a bit of the tax cuts with them.

In CEFL has a 15.9% yield on annualized monthly compounded basis I said:

The quandary for investors can be described as someone who has seen the first and last page of a book, but does not know either how long the book is or what happened between the first and last pages. We know that a massive transfer to the rich will happen. We know that the middle class has a much higher marginal propensity to consume than the rich. We know that initially the rich, or if you rather the job creators, use their additional after-tax income to invest. This extra investment initially boosts securities prices. The higher prices securities for securities enable investments to occur, that might have otherwise been undertaken. These can range from factories, shopping centers and housing. What we don't know is the path that equity prices and interest rates will take between the enactment of the tax shift and the eventual financial crisis or other event occurs, at which time the massive excess of supply of loanable funds as compared to demand for loans will push risk-free short-term interest rates down to near the lower bound, as was the case during the 1930s, in Japan for decades and in America since 2008.

The length, path, and magnitude of a tax-shift induced cycle are particularly important to investors in leveraged instruments, such as high yield 2X leveraged ETNs like REML. No two overinvestment cycles are identical. This time, the picture is cloudier since most of the shift in the tax burden from the wealthy to the middle class will be via reductions in business taxes. However, that does not mean that changing corporate taxes other than the rate cannot impact economic activity. Reducing taxes on corporations would not increase economic activity since a profit maximizing corporation will make decisions that relating to the level of production, wages and prices that maximize after-tax profit. Since corporate income taxes are a percent of pre-tax profits, the level of output, wages, and prices that maximize pre-tax profits are also the same levels that maximize after-tax profits. This was explained in: Get 16.8% Dividend Yield, And Diversify Some ETN Interest Risk.

Allowing immediate expensing of capital expenditures could bring forward capital expenditures that would have otherwise taken place in the future. This can be particularly powerful as the immediate expensing or extra accelerated depreciation was set to only last for a specified period. Allowing immediate expensing of capital expenditures could even cause projects that would otherwise be not accepted on a net-present value analysis be undertaken as a result of now having expected internal rates of return exceeding the hurdle rate.

There is also a "geographical Laffer Curve effect" when different taxing jurisdictions cause activity to shift from higher tax jurisdictions to those with lower taxes. Generally, this is more pronounced the closer the different jurisdictions are. People driving from New York to New Jersey to pay less sales taxes when they shop are an example. Lower corporate taxes in the U.S. could shift some activity from other countries. Although, other countries could in turn lower their corporate tax rates, in return. Allowing repatriation of corporate profits now nominally held in other countries or just eliminating taxes on foreign earnings could boost the value of shares in multinational corporations. These would include Apple (AAPL) and possibly even General Motors (GM). Most major profitable multinationals have ample access to capital regardless of where their cash is located. Thus, very few multinational corporations are not undertaking any projects because of where their cash is located.

Analysis of the March 2018 REML Dividend Projection

Most of the REML components pay dividends quarterly. Only three of the REML components: AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Orchid Island Capital (ORC), and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) pay dividends monthly. The January, April, October, and July "big month" MORL dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months since most of the portfolio components pay quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter.

The March 2018 REML dividend will be a "small month" dividend. It will be the smallest of the small month dividends since only the three monthly payers will contribute to the March 2018 REML dividend. None of the quarterly payers have ex-dates in January 2018 and iStar Inc. (STAR) does not pay any dividends. My projection for the March 2018 REML dividend of $0.0646 is calculated using the contribution by component method. That will be the smallest monthly dividend ever paid by REML. In addition to only three of the components having ex-dates in March 2018, another reason why this will be the smallest ever dividend is that the indicative or net asset value has decreased. If the prices of the component securities decrease, the dividend paid by a 2X leveraged ETN will decrease even if the components of the ETN do not change their dividends. The converse is true if the indicative or net asset value were to increase and thus the dividend increases. The relationship between the net asset value of 2X leveraged ETN and the dividend is explained more fully in: MORL's Net Asset Value Rises - Implications For The Dividends.The table below shows the ticker, name, weight, dividend, ex-date of all of the components and additionally the price and contribution to the dividend for the REML components that will contribute to the March 2018 REML dividend.

REM is a fund that is based on the same index as REML. However, REM is a fund rather than a note and thus does not employ the 2X leverage that REML does. REM also pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as it distributes the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to contribution by component dividend projections as an ETN like REML which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture.

REML Vs. MORL

REML is followed much less than MORL. The volume and liquidity of REML are in the category of what some would derisively refer to as a "trades by appointment" security. There are some who see advantages in low volume securities. At times, I have been able to execute very favorable trades utilizing limit orders with prices far away from the market in low-volume securities. During periods of extreme market volatility, it is possible to buy and/or sell low volume securities if you have limit orders in place at prices drastically better than previous levels.

That said, REML is probably not for those who plan on trading in and out frequently. The very low volume means that liquidity is poor, and thus, there is usually a relatively large spread between the bid and ask. Limit orders should be used for now when trading REML. Market orders are definitely not advised.

At the other extreme, those who plan to hold a 2X Leveraged ETN until maturity do not care about liquidity. They might be interested to know that REML matures on July 11, 2036. MORL matures on October 16, 2042. Waiting 19 years until REML redeems the shares at net asset value may be more attractive for those very long-term investors than waiting 25 years for the maturity of MORL.

Those with accounts at Fidelity might consider REML since Fidelity does not allow new buy orders in MORL or any of the UBS ETRACS 2X Leveraged ETNs. As I described in REML: Another Way To Get 20% Yield, Or A Warning? I have always thought that there may have been something other than just a desire to limit risks taken by their customers, which caused Fidelity to not allow any more new buy orders in the UBS 2X Leveraged ETNs such MORL.

I found it interesting that Fidelity has no problem with me buying penny stocks in bankrupt oil companies selling for less than 10 cents per share see: Swift Energy And Sandridge Energy - Speculative Ways To Bet On Oil Prices, in my IRA account, but will not let me buy more MORL in that account. In any case, whether because REML is below their radar, or the issue was one between Fidelity and UBS, Fidelity does allow buy orders in REML, for now.

Other than trading considerations, there are other reasons that one might consider REML rather than MORL or vice versa. As I discussed in How Does REM Pay That 15% Dividend? the index upon which REM and thus REML is based contains more mREITs than the index upon which MORL and MRRL is based.

REML now has a basket of 35 mREITs while MORL has only 25. Thus, REML provides more diversification than MORL. As I explained in the article 30% Yielding MORL, MORT And The mREITs: A Real World Application And Test Of Modern Portfolio Theory, diversification can allow for higher expected returns without commensurate increases in risk.

Just adding REML to a portfolio that previously only held MORL would make it slightly more efficient. A security or a portfolio of securities is more efficient than another asset if it has a higher expected return than the other asset but no more risk, or has the same expected return but less risk.

Additional diversification considerations are that MORL is an obligation of UBS Group (UBS) while REML is an obligation of Credit Suisse (CS). It is highly unlikely that either UBS or CS will default in the foreseeable future. However, to the extent one has any concern over those major banks' future solvency, holding MORL and REML can provide some diversification in that regard. Some have expressed concern regarding the call provisions in ETNs such as MORL.

MORL can be redeemed at net indicative (asset) value by UBS if the value falls too low or too quickly. That is not really economic call risk. Since, unlike a call on a bond where the issuer has the right to buy back the bond at a specified price below the market value, the bond would have without the call, the ability to redeem at net asset value has no intrinsic option value.

REML can be called or redeemed at net indicative (asset) value by CS at any time. This is also the case with almost all mutual funds where the sponsor can close the fund and return the net asset value to the shareholders. Normally, the only time a fund or an ETN would be closed is if it was not economic to do remain open. This could occur if it became too small. With leveraged ETNs, the sponsor would close it if the value of each share was so low that it posed a margin-type risk.

This is the same reason a brokerage firm would liquidate a margin account if the equity relative to the amount borrowed by the account fell too low. In that respect, REML trading at a price close to double that of MORL has less of a prospect of being redeemed because the price per share falls too much.

However, in terms of likely to be called because the entire size of the ETN is too low, there is a greater chance of early redemption with REML. In any case, early redemption is more of an annoyance than a risk. One can always use the proceeds from an early redemption to buy securities with similar risk/return profiles. With REML and MORL, they would serve as good substitutes for each other in the event of an early redemption.

Conclusions and Recommendations

With this much uncertainty regarding the future direction of both the fixed income and equity markets, what is an investor to do? If you are reading this you probably are an investor in, or at least a potential investor in 2X Leveraged ETNs such as: REML, MORL, MORL's essentially identical twin UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL), UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (CEFL) and UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (BDCL).

In my article "BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool." I said that BDCL is highly correlated to the overall market, but may be a very good diversifier for investors seeking high income who are now heavily invested in interest rate sensitive instruments. Previously, I pointed out in: 17.8%-Yielding CEFL - Diversification On Top Of Diversification, Or Fees On Top Of Fees? those investors who have significant portions of their portfolios in mREITs and in particular a leveraged basket of mREITs such as the MORL could benefit from diversifying into an instrument that was highly correlated to SPY.

Active traders might want to take advantage of the price reduction since last June or conversely consider waiting until further price declines. Further decline could possibly occur if deeper mREIT discounts return relative to the benchmark 30-year FNMA or if fears of more than anticipated Federal Reserve tightening increase. Furthermore, anyone who thinks that they may have to liquidate a position in these ETNs in the near future should avoid REML, due to its lack of liquidity.

Conversely, some with longer term horizons may want to consider REML because of its now higher yield and the possibility of using a limit order to pick up cheap shares if REML hits an air-pocket, which is when the lack of a deep order book causes a thinly traded issue to temporarily dive in price. The other lesson we can learn from the last four years is that waiting for price declines in high-yielding instruments like REML can backfire as the large dividends forgone by waiting exceeds the savings from a lower purchase price.

Taking all of this into consideration, I am still a cautious buyer of REML and MORL. The yields are still compelling, and I have bought more at these levels and on the way down. However, the uncertainty regarding economic policy means that significant event risks exist in addition to the risks inherent with the ETNs' use of leverage. This is in addition to the leverage employed by many of the components that make up the indices upon which these ETNs are based. I am diversifying with CEFL and BDCL since there is a small possibility of much stronger economic growth than I expect, possibly accompanying a surge in the Federal deficit.

The investigation of the Russian actions regarding the 2016 election seems to be reaching the point where it might impact markets, if some type of constitutional crisis arises that spook investors. The possibility exists that the Trump administration might withdraw from NAFTA. The effect on the dollar and American financial markets from withdrawal from NAFTA could be similar what occurred in Britain after Brexit. If any type of severe protectionism is enacted, causing a trade war or something equally catastrophic were to occur, it would be expected that the stock market would decline sharply, but MORL and REML could do better as investors seek the safety of agency mortgage-backed securities and the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates.

Recently, a risk that was thought to have faded from view, has reared its ugly head again, protectionism. The commerce department headed by Wilbur Ross has proposed and President Trump is considering protectionist measures involving steel and aluminum. All protectionism is destructive. However, protecting basic materials like steel and aluminum is particularly harmful since it makes products manufactured in America uncompetitive in the world market.

Senator Reed Smoot and Representative Willis C. Hawley probably did many things in their careers, but history only remembers them for the Smoot-Hawley tariff of 1930 which remains today as the prime example of the damage that protectionism can do. Protectionism is the progressivism of fools. Gandhi was a great statesman but a horrible economist. Just as the ignorant in the USA argue that American workers who earn $15 per hour should not have to compete with Chinese workers who make $2 per hour, Gandhi thought that Indian workers should not have to compete with American and European workers who have the benefit of modern machines. As a result India adopted protectionism. In 1947, the per capita income of India was similar to countries such as South Korea. By 1977 the per capita income and standard of living in South Korea were many times that of India. India has since largely abandoned protectionism and has benefited immensely from free trade. Just as David Ricardo proved would be the case when he developed the concept of comparative advantage.

All leveraged ETNs have interest-rate risk since their dividends fluctuate inversely with the borrowing costs implicit in their leveraged structure. However, REML and MORL have much greater exposure to interest rates than CEFL, and CEFL has more interest rate risk than BDCL. In the continuum from mostly interest-rate risk to mostly equity market risk, REML and MORL are the most interest-rate sensitive and BDCL is the most equity market sensitive. The recent movement in the 2X high-yield ETNs as the 10-year treasury bond reached 2.94% bears that out. For many of the Wells Fargo Business Development Companies in the index upon which BDCL is based, the bulk of their portfolio debt holding are adjustable rate loans. CEFL is between the two and has some interest-rate risk and some equity market risk. However, BDCL has under-performed CEFL and MORL as can be seen in 20.9% Dividend Yield On CEFL May Compensate For Risks.

The reason for the difference in relative sensitivity to interest rate and equity market risk amount the three 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs is due to the composition of the indexes upon which they are based. REML and MORL are based on an index of interest sensitive mREITs. This would lead investors in CEFL or BDCL, who feel that they must have a portion of their portfolios in high-yielding 2x leveraged ETNs like CEFL, to consider adding REML and/or MORL to hedge against the risk of much weaker economic growth and BDCL to get the potential gain from much stronger economic growth. This would enable them to maintain the income in the high teens that CEFL now delivers. Likewise, REML and MORL investors might want to consider adding CEFL or BDCL in order to hedge against a high real growth scenario.

My calculation projects a March 2018 REML dividend of $0.0646. The implied annualized dividends would be $5.62, based on annualizing the most recent three months, including the March 2018 projection. This is a 23.3% simple annualized yield with REML valued at $24.11. On a monthly compounded annualized basis, it is 26%.

Aside from the fact that with a yield above 25%, without any reinvestment of dividends, you get back your initial investment in four years and still have your original investment shares intact. If someone thought that over the next five years, markets and interest rates would remain relatively stable, and thus REML would continue to yield 24.4% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous.

An investment of $100,000 would be worth $318,184 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $26,000 initial annual rate to $82,360 annually.

REML Components and Contributions to the Dividend prices 2-27-2018, weights 2-1-2018

Ticker Name Weight Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution NLY Annaly Capital Management Inc 17.91% 12/28/2017 0.3 q AGNC AGNC Investment Corp 10.97% 18.38 2/13/2018 0.18 m 0.051506 NRZ New Residential Investment Corp 8.60% 12/28/2017 0.5 q STWD Starwood Property Trust Inc 7.76% 12/28/2017 0.48 q BXMT Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc 4.66% 12/28/2017 0.62 q CIM Chimera Investment Corp 4.46% 12/29/2017 0.5 q TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp 4.42% 12/22/2017 0.47 q MFA MFA Financial Inc 4.28% 12/27/2017 0.2 q ARI Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc 3.94% 12/28/2017 0.46 q IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc 3.65% 12/22/2017 0.42 q RWT Redwood Trust Inc 2.33% 12/14/2017 0.28 q LADR Ladder Capital Corp 2.30% 12/11/2017 0.315 q HASI Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc 2.18% 12/22/2017 0.33 q PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 2.13% 12/28/2017 0.47 q CYS CYS Investments Inc 2.07% 12/21/2017 0.25 q ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc 1.99% 22.03 2/14/2018 0.19 m 0.008228 CMO Capstead Mortgage Corp 1.67% 12/28/2017 0.19 q MTGE MTGE Investment Corp 1.57% 12/28/2017 0.5 q GPMT Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc 1.49% 12/18/2017 0.38 q STAR iStar Inc 1.41% 0 NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Inc 1.26% 12/15/2017 0.2 q MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc 0.97% 12/28/2017 0.475 q ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp 0.95% 12/28/2017 0.15 q ABR Arbor Realty Trust Inc 0.87% 3/7/2018 0.21 q WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp 0.76% 12/29/2017 0.31 q ACRE Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp 0.68% 12/28/2017 0.27 q ORC Orchid Island Capital Inc 0.67% 7.27 2/27/2018 0.11 m 0.00486 DX Dynex Capital Inc 0.65% 12/28/2017 0.18 q RSO Resource Capital Corp 0.57% 12/28/2017 0.05 q SLD Sutherland Asset Management Corp 0.53% 12/28/2017 0.37 q JCAP Jernigan Capital Inc 0.46% 12/29/2017 0.35 q AJX Great Ajax Corp 0.42% 03/14/2018 0.3 q TRTX TPG RE Finance Trust Inc 0.42% 12/28/2017 0.38 q KREF KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc 0.42% 12/28/2017 0.37 q CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp 0.40% 12/28/2017 0.49 q EARN Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.20% 12/28/2017 0.37 q

