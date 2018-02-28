Biotech Bio Series #1: 5 Reasons To Buy Celgene

Welcome to the first article of the Biotech Bio Series. Big pharma and biotechnology is one of the most exciting sectors in the world today, researching and developing drugs that allow all of us to live longer than ever before. For companies behind this innovation, the approval of one drug may create a future pharmaceutical powerhouse. But a failed clinical trial can also easily lose billions of investor dollars and years of hard work.

In the Biotech Bio Series, I will analyze both biotech and pharmaceutical companies, with a focus on large-cap stocks, for the strength of their pipeline, financial health, and current portfolio of drugs. As the Value Growth Master, I will be looking for companies with strong future growth potentials that are trading at conservative price levels.

The first company in this series is Summit, NJ based Celgene (CELG). This biotech darling has consistently shown double-digit revenue growth, reporting 16% in 2017, while increasing R&D spending annually to $6 billion last year. This, along with strategic acquisitions, has helped it assemble a portfolio containing four blockbuster drugs (> $1 billion in revenue); Revlimid, Pomalyst/Imnovid, Otezla, and Abraxane. Its 2017 annual income has reached $6 billion, a 26% increase YOY, on $13 billion in revenue. Over the past 5 years, its stock has increased just as fast. It reached a high of $145 in late 2017 before falling back down to $93 after major recent announcements. The chart below shows CELG's five-year performance.

Big Pharma is known to have ridiculously high earnings multiples in anticipation of long-term growth, and Celgene is no different. It originally anticipated 2020 revenue to be in excess of $21 billion, up from $13 billion today, and fueled by new pipeline approvals and additional M&A. If these prospects are threatened in any way, though, the current share price will suffer in response. This is exactly what happened to Celgene.

Discontinuation of GED-0301 Clinical Trials

GED-0301 is an oral therapy for Crohn's disease that Celgene acquired in 2014 from Nogra Pharma for $710 million upfront. It had just completed Phase 2 studies at the time of purchase and instantly became a valuable asset in Celgene's pipeline portfolio. It was seen as the future after Revlimid and was described as "a potentially transformative therapy that demonstrated striking clinical activity" for Crohn's disease by Scott Smith, then President of Global Inflammation & Immunology (I&I) and the current COO.

But on October 19, 2017, Celgene announced the discontinuation of two Phase 3 studies of GED-0301 in Crohn's disease. It was a massive blow on two fronts. Not only was $710 million lost, it put into question the future growth prospects of Celgene. Investors panicked, shooting CELG down first 10%, followed by a 20% crash later that week.

GED-0301, if approved, was expected to have blockbuster status. Several analysts expected $2+ billion in peak product sales and would help wean Celgene off its dependence on Revlimid. The Multiple Myeloma franchise (Revlimid and Pomalyst/Imnovid) has been a gold mine and accounts for 75% of total revenue. Time still remains until patent protection is lost - 2022 for Revlimid and 2025 for Pomalyst/Imnovid - but this failure puts into question management's ability to diversify before generic competition hits these best sellers.

Made with data from CELG 2017 10-K

The chart above clearly shows the reliance on two major drugs. Losing GED-0301 was tragic and led to the next factor dragging down CELG.

2020 Guidance Cuts

Followed by this failure, Celgene updated 2020 guidance in Q3 2017. This was the first revision since 2015 and was not good.

Source: Celgene Q3 2017 Press Release

It originally expected 2020 revenue to be in excess of $21 billion. But now, Celgene has lowered this about 10% to $19-20 billion after significantly reducing total Inflammation & Immunology (I&I) revenue targets (from >$4 billion to $2.6-2.8 billion) due to GED-0301's failure and slowing Otezla sales. These revised figures are still ambitious but fell short of high expectations. As mentioned before, pharma stocks are highly dependent on future growth, and by slashing outlook, CELG was putting into jeopardy these hopes. Trading at over 40x earnings before, investors did not see justification for such a premium. The lowered stock price resulted in a PE ratio, TTM, drop to around 25x.

Ozanimod RTF Letter

And if that was not enough, there's more. On Feb. 27th, 2018, Celgene provided a regulatory update on ozanimod and stunned investors once again. It disclosed that the FDA sent Celgene a Refusal to File Letter (RTF) regarding its NDA for ozanimod because "the nonclinical and clinical pharmacology sections in the NDA were insufficient to permit a complete review." Ozanimod is the most important pipeline asset to Celgene. I will go more in depth later in this article, but in short, it is an S1P modulator for treatment of multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease. If approved for these indications, peak sales may range from $4 to $6 billion. Possibly losing this frightens investors, and CELG was down 6% after-hours on 2/27/2018. But by no means is this a death sentence to ozanimod. According to the regulatory affairs professional society, "Refuse-to-file actions allow FDA to inform a sponsor as quickly as possible of deficiencies in an NDA or BLA, helping companies to correct such issues rather than wait for FDA to issue a complete response letter." Celgene will do whatever is necessary to get regulatory approval but is still optimistic toward the future. "We remain confident in ozanimod's clinical profile demonstrated in the pivotal program in relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis," said Jay Backstrom, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Regulatory Affairs for Celgene. "We will work with the FDA to expeditiously address all outstanding items and bring this important medicine to patients." It is too early to tell the fate of ozanimod until more news is available.

Whew! I have just gone over the many valid reasons why Celgene is now trading at levels last seen in 2014. But I believe the reaction is overdone, and despite setbacks, Celgene still has many strengths that make it a buy. Let's go over them.

1. Healthy Balance Sheet

Celgene is very economically sound. At the end of Q4 2017, it had $12 billion in cash and marketable securities with zero short-term debt. Long-term debt does stand at nearly $16 billion and will rise to over $20 billion following the recent $4.5 billion senior notes offering but is definitely manageable. The next looming maturity is $2 billion at the end of 2020, but it clearly has enough cash on hand to make the payment. You can find the full list of debt obligations on Page 56 of the 2017 Celgene Annual Report. Following the recent tax bill, Celgene has access to its $8 billion pile of foreign cash. It was forced to take a nearly $2 billion tax hit on the repatriation of overseas cash in Q4, but having complete access to this money is overall beneficial.

This financial stability allows Celgene to invest more into Research and Development while making strategic acquisitions. It recently acquired two promising companies, Impact Biomedicines and Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO). With Impact, Celgene paid $1.1 billion upfront plus future milestone payments (up to $1.25 billion) for the myelofibrosis treatment fedratinib. If approved, it will operate in a $4 billion market and compete with Incyte's (INCY) Jakafi. Celgene followed this with a splashy buyout of Juno for $9 billion cash total. It receives a "potentially best-in-class CD19-directed CAR T" therapy in JCAR017 that will advance Celgene's oncology and hematology portfolio.

Beyond R&D, these are the type of deals that will empower continued future growth. Celgene may take a break after these two moves, but financial freedom allows it the flexibility to add another major pipeline asset.

2. Strong Organic Growth

Despite the recent lowered outlook, sales growth in current products remains strong. Revlimid, which accounts for 63% of Celgene's revenue, saw sales rise 17% YOY driven by higher volume and greater market share. All other blockbuster products experienced organic revenue growth as well. Its other multiple myeloma treatment, Pomalyst/Imnovid (same product, different name based on area), grew sales by 23% and again on increased volume due to higher market share. Psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis drug Otezla saw international sales rise a staggering 84% and lead to overall sales increasing 26%. And these results were not a fluke. 2018 guidance sees increased market share resulting in double-digit growth again with total revenue jumping to $14.4-14.8 billion.

3. Advanced Pipeline

In addition to a broad portfolio of blockbuster drugs, Celgene has one of the best pipelines in all of big pharma. The recent GED-0301 failure was certainly upsetting, but after all, no pipeline is perfect. Its most valuable asset now is multiple sclerosis S1P receptor modulating drug ozanimod, which Celgene bought for $7.3 billion with the purchase of Receptos in 2015. The only current S1P modulator approved is Novartis's (NVS) Gilenya, but what gives ozanimod the edge is its safety and lower toxicity levels. This is what attracted Celgene to this drug and during Phase 3 studies, safety stayed in line with Phase 2 results and efficacy was confirmed. A New Drug Application (NDA) was submitted to the FDA in December 2017, and an EMA (European Medicines Agency) submission is expected in Q1 2018. They both are expected to be approved, and Celgene eyes a "world class launch" near the end of 2018. Gilenya brought in $3.2 billion in revenue for Novartis during 2017 and a safer alternative, ozanimod, would conceivably steal much of its market share away. Ozanimod is also being tested in Ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, both of which are in Phase 3. If approved for all 3 indications, ozanimod could potentially reach $4-6 billion in annual revenue. But that is still a big if, and as mentioned before, an RTF was recently sent to Celgene regarding this drug. Nothing will be guaranteed.

Other key pipeline assets include recently acquired CAR T therapy JCAR017, which if approved later in 2018 can reach $3 billion in peak sales. Its collaboration with bluebird bio (BLUE) on cancer drug BB-2121 was highly regarded by Celgene's management and Impact's fedratinib can prove to be a worthy opponent to Jakafi. A full review of Celgene's pipeline can be found here.

4. Approvals in New Indications

Existing products have been growing at a blistering pace these past years. But for Celgene to continue this pattern, current drugs must be approved for new indications and formulations. Its flagship drug, Revlimid, is conducting continued Phase 3 studies in lymphoma, and data readouts of Phase 3 OPTIMISMM trials of Pomalyst/Imnovid will come out in 2018. Current psoriasis drug Otezla is also under Phase 3 study for Ankylosing spondylitis and Behçet's disease. Otezla sales growth has disappointed investors recently, but approvals in these indications, along with a once a day formulation, will certainly spur growth again.

5. Reasonable Price

All of the above for… 8 times earnings! Seems amazing right? But if you take a current price of $100 and divide by expected 2020 earnings of $12.5 EPS, you get a forward PE ratio of a mere 8x. Compare this to some of its peers, like AbbVie (ABBV) or Novartis (NVS) which both have a forward PE of around 16. From this CELG seems cheap, and it looks increasingly so when compared to hot pharma stocks like Vertex Pharma (VRTX) with forward PE over 50! The only comparable company in this regard is Gilead Sciences (GILD) but with that, you have a large company that is struggling to grow. Celgene, on the other hand, has grown by 16% in 2017 and looks to continue that pace until 2020 and beyond.

Risks

But no company, especially those in the pharmaceutical sector, is risk free. The most glaring of which for Celgene is the possible rejection of blockbuster hopeful ozanimod. Despite all the past clinical trials, FDA rejection is still possible, and the first warning sign has flashed. The recent RTF may turn out to be nothing but also can lead to the discontinuation of ozanimod, a potentially fatal blow. Only time will tell what happens. As we move into the future, Celgene must also defend patents on key drugs, like Revlimid. A 2015 settlement with Natco Pharma, now subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA), allowed for a Volume-Limited Entry of generic Revlimid (lenalidomide) beginning in March, 2022. Volume constraints would gradually increase each year on, until 2026 when Natco can sell generic lenalidomide without any volume limits; 1 year before Revlimid patents were due to expire. As the years pass on, Celgene must continue to defend its intellectual property from generic competition. Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) has already filed an antitrust lawsuit against Celgene over Revlimid and Thalomid, alleging the use of anti-competitive behavior to fend off generics. If it cannot defend its patents successfully, long-term revenue growth will be near impossible for Celgene to achieve.

Conclusion

Celgene has not performed well over the past 52 weeks. It has lost 20% in value while the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) gained 15%. It is not without reason, as the discontinuation of GED-0301 and lowered 2020 outlook was a hard blow. Risks certainly do exist, and the recent RTF letter did not help matters improve. But the market reaction is overdone. Celgene still has one of the strongest pipelines in the industry, and its position is bolstered by a healthy balance sheet that allows for more vigorous R&D spending and targeted acquisitions. Double-digit organic growth is just icing on the cake. CELG is still a buy.

Note: If you have any suggestions for future Biotech Bio articles, please say so in the comments section.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CELG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.