A Gen-Xer's Unconventional Advice For Millennial Investors

Introduction

I've read a couple of articles recently that provide investment advice for younger investors that were written by current retirees from the Baby Boomer Generation, and frankly, the articles seemed out of touch. While I am someone who bases my entire investment philosophy on the assumption that history is a good guide to the future, I also recognize that today isn't 1950. It just isn't. It's not even 1990. And if you're going to explain to all the young whippersnappers out there why stock investing is so great and how they need to be investing in stocks, it's not enough to point out that stocks have done well in the past. You have to acknowledge how things are different now than they were 30 or 60 years ago.

For example, in the 1950s, wide-scale lending for home-ownership was just getting started, consumer credit mostly was restricted to automobiles and store credit, student loan debt was mostly non-existent, healthcare costs ran 5% of GDP instead of 18%. Consumer credit - especially for college tuition and housing - has pushed up prices for those items the past 20-30 years while wages have stagnated. For example, the ratio of median income to median home price from 1970-74 was 1.7 for first-time homebuyers. By 2013, the income to price ratio had risen to 2.6. According to College Board, "Published in-state tuition and fees at public four-year institutions increased from $3,190 in 2017 dollars in 1987-88 to $9,970 in 2017-18." Any financial and investing advice to young people should be presented in such a way that takes these changes into account. For average young Americans, starting from scratch, who want to live a middle-class lifestyle, saving money is harder than ever.

The fact is, most young people in their mid-20s today are starting off in a hole. They have not learned in high school the fundamentals of how our financial system works, and they have not learned the skills that even mid-range paying occupations require. This means that most average 20-somethings have lower than average wage prospects, high debt, or both. If they choose to start a family and buy a home (the American Dream), then they can expect some combination of higher debt, lower income, and higher costs, especially with regard to childcare.

If one is going to offer advice about why the younger generation isn't investing as they should be, then they ought to share some basic mental models and techniques that might be more helpful than a simple "Save more than you earn" and "Invest in quality companies for the long-term" and "Don't buy bitcoin" pieces of advice.

It can be easy when you get older to forget how ignorant you were when you were young. I had to work diligently to fight against such tendencies when I was a graduate assistant, spending countless hours grading sub-par undergraduate assignments and tests. On a regular basis, I had to really think back about how utterly ignorant I was as an undergraduate. I wasn't stupid back then. My intelligence was pretty close to what it is now. I just didn't know anything. It can be easy to forget what it's like to not know much, especially if you are continuously building up your knowledge throughout your life. I'm 42 years old now, and a little closer to understanding what Millennials in their 20s and 30s are going through than someone from the Boomer generation. My hope is that I can offer some saving and investing advice that recognizes the realities of what many people are dealing with and that I can offer some techniques that might improve one's saving and investing, and one's life experiences.

From articles I've read over the years, and from observing friends of mine in real life and on social media, I am going to assume that a "typical" Millennial wants to find a life-long mate, wants to have children, wants to own their own home; wants to have great life experiences that involve travel and adventure, and wants to make a positive impact on society and/or the planet. But they might find themselves with high student loan debt, high recurring bills for things like phone and rent, lower-paying jobs relative to their level of schooling, high healthcare costs, high childcare costs, high mortgage costs with low equity, a car loan, and some credit card debt.

If you fit that description above, then you are my audience. Hopefully, I can be of some help trying to balance those goals with your real-life situation, and take into account your limitations of willpower and ability to delay gratification so that 1) you can build some savings to invest, 2) you can have a better chance of success with those investments, and 3) eventually shift your life from one tilted toward financial servitude to one tilted toward financial independence. Here goes:

1) Balance experiences with your life expectancy and health prospects

Here is a life expectancy calculator provided by the social security administration. Try it. If you are in your 20s or 30s, you can probably expect to live to be at least 82 years old. The reason I suggest doing this is that it can give you a hard number to work with psychologically. When I was younger I had a tendency to want to pull life experiences forward, sometimes by taking on debt. Part of the way I rationalized some of this was that I didn't know how long I was going live, maybe tomorrow I could get hit by a bus I told myself, so I might as well have those experiences now even if I don't have the money readily available. That's not the best way to think about these things, though. I should have always expected to live to at least 82 years old. That would have allowed me to be more rational in selecting which experiences I tried to pull forward to make sure I had while I was younger, and which ones I should have waited on for later in life.

There are three main factors to consider here. The first is how time sensitive the experience is. The second is whether it's something you can do once you start a family. And the third is how physically fit and healthy you have to be to have the experience.

Generally speaking, if you are going to pull forward an experience, by either taking on some debt or deferring payments that might otherwise go toward debt you already have (like by making minimum payments instead of paying extra), you want that experience to be time sensitive, something you would have difficulty doing once you have a family, and something you might not be physically able to do after 60 years old.

I got my first credit card in 1995 when I was 19 years old, and I can't remember if I put the Grateful Dead concert tickets on the card or not for the show in Soldier Field in Chicago that summer, but if I had, it would have been worth it. It ended up being a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and Jerry Garcia's last show. It's certainly not something I would have done after I had kids, and I'm doubtful it is an activity I would enjoy during retirement. Every now and then an opportunity comes along that's worth pulling forward as an experience. But that's not the same as a going to the bar five nights a week with your friends or smoking weed every day. While those things can be pleasurable, they are not experiences you'll remember ten or 20 years later. Experiences are events, not habits.

A good rule of thumb if you do choose to pull something forward by taking on debt is to pay off that experience before you allow yourself to have another one, and to have the experience as cheaply as possible. For the Dead show, five of us squeezed into an old sedan to save on gas, and we stayed in the basement of a friend's house in Chicago instead of a hotel. When I was younger, I would sometimes charge the plane tickets for a trip on my credit card, but only use saved money for the trip once we arrived at our destination. Then I would pay the plane ticket off over the next few months after I returned home. But I would never take another trip until it was paid off. Most of the experiences I was able to have using this technique I wouldn't change today. They were worth the interest paid, and the money that got spent rather than invested.

Some things in general that I'm glad I pulled forward were a few concerts like the Dead show above (Tom Petty, Prince, Jimmy Buffett, B.B. King, Willie Nelson etc.), mountain climbing trips to Colorado, Montana, and Wyoming; trips to developing countries like Honduras that might be a bit too dangerous for a family or uncomfortable when older; trips where partying was primary activity like New Orleans, Key West, and Vegas; multi-day bicycle trips (I've done five one week trips across Iowa). These are generally things that are time sensitive, things I probably wouldn't do with my family, or things that I might have difficulty doing after I'm 60 years old.

Also, I was fortunate that I was able to spend lots of time with my grandparents when I was growing up. But if you didn't have that luxury and they live far away. They are time sensitive. Visit them and make a trip out of it. Even if you have to put the plane ticket on your credit card.

Make sure you don't put everything into this category, though. There are plenty of things you'll be able to do when you're older. Now I have two kids ages 9 and 6, and I haven't flown on a plane since they were born and maybe my wife and I catch one concert or play a year, but that's it. There are lots of experiences we seek out now that are more family friendly. For example, one of our goals is to visit all 59 major national parks as a family before the kids graduate high school. So far we've visited 19 and we have 8 more planned for 2018. Last year we visited all of the national parks in Utah and drove the entire California section of the Pacific Coast Highway, including a trip out to the Channel Islands. This year we'll be heading out the Pacific Northwest, and we'll be camping along the way. It's super cheap, and probably not something I'll want to be doing in 20 years' time. Plus we get to spend some quality time with our kids. Sure, I could pay my mortgage off faster if we didn't go on these trips, and I would eventually die with more money, but the trips are a good value in my opinion. My kids will only be kids for a limited amount of time.

2) Save making an impact for later in life

I've read in several sources that Millennials desire to "make an impact" with their lives. I think trying to do this too early in life can be detrimental to your savings and to your investing. I recently wrote an article about the idea of Charitable Investing (and I plan to write more about the topic). Part of the inspiration for that article came from observing investing patterns that appeared to me to tilt more towards charity than purely making money. Several comments on the article pointed me toward similarities with "impact investing." I haven't had time yet to research the similarities, but I am of the opinion that should one choose to invest in such a way, it needs to be kept separate from traditional investments, which have different goals: namely, making profits.

While traditional investments shouldn't be generally targeted toward making an "impact," in my opinion, even more important is the choice of one's career, and other life choices early on in life. Don't let your desire to make an impact limit your career and income making potential. I'm not saying you need to completely sell out and become a corporate lawyer for a tobacco company or work for the NSA, necessarily. But what I am saying is that you shouldn't feel the need to work at a low-paid position in a non-profit somewhere when you could have a respectable mid-level career doing something else that has no apparent impact on society. Become a missionary or philanthropist or inventor when you're 60, not when you're 20.

The most important reason for this is that you'll be wiser and the impact you'll make will be more likely to be a positive one. Look at Bill and Melinda Gates, for example. While I'm sure 30-year-old-Gates would have done some good in the world, it's hard to imagine a more well-thought-out and directed foundation than the Gates Foundation. Another reason to delay your desire to make an impact is that you'll have more time and money when you're older. There's almost no good reason to try to go out and change the world when you're young, unwise, and with few resources. There will still be problems in the world worth fixing when you are older and you likely aren't going to be the one to save the world between now and then. The more money you make, the more you can give away when you die. It makes almost zero sense to do it now unless you are helping a family member.

3) Plan to have a spouse, a family, a house, and a car or two

When you are young and single, it can sometimes seem like you don't need or want these things. And, ultimately, you don't have to have them. But it's good when you are trying to decide between saving a little extra money and spending it, to keep in mind that the very next day you might find that special someone, get married, pregnant, and not be able to fit everything in your one-bedroom apartment.

And in line with this, you may experience unexpected emergencies. For this reason, any money you save to invest, hold half of it in cash and invest the other half. You'll eventually need cash for a wedding, hospital bills when your kids are born, and a downpayment on a house. Even if it's in a 401k, until you're 40 years old, keep half in cash.

4) Take advantage of matching employer 401k contributions

No matter what, if your employer will match your contribution, save that amount. It's free money. Ours matches 1/3 up to 3%. That means for us we need to save at least 9% in order to get that free 3%. This free money is worth sacrificing for.

5) Start with low-fee index funds, not with individual stocks

The stock market is full of the most intelligent, shrewdest, and resourceful people on the planet. You are not going to outperform them without years of practice and above average skills and intelligence. Here is the route I would take to eventually become a good stock investor. First, until you are 40 or so, put half of your savings in a cash equivalent, and the other half in a low fee, total stock market index fund, or S&P 500 index fund. If you make it to 40 and you are done having children, have bought a home, your cars are paid off, and you have a year's worth of take-home pay in cash, then you can start putting all your savings into the market instead of half cash.

Until you've gone through a recession and know how you will react watching your index funds lose half their value, don't invest in anything but the broad market indexes I mentioned above. If you get really nervous during the crash and have a strong urge to pull your money out, first, don't, and second, never look at your 401k again. Just put it on autopilot and pretend it's not there. You aren't suited to make decisions about your portfolio. Just keep putting money in and forget about it until you get close to retirement.

If you make it through a crash without freaking out, and you've studied the market for several years, then you can start experimenting with different funds to see if you can do a little better than the total market. If you can perform better than the market through a whole business cycle, even by a little bit, then you might be ready to start investing in individual stocks. Probably by this time, if you started investing in your 20s, you'll be at least 40 years old, and if you started in your 30s, then you might be closer to 50 years old.

6) Experiment with different styles of investing, but keep your positions small

Not everyone is suited for certain styles of investing and there is no magic bullet that works for every personality and level of skill. My suggestion is to try different types of investing with small positions and see what your best at. Try value investing, dividend growth investing, growth-at-a-reasonable-price investing, some merger plays; try using some momentum and technical trading techniques, try finding an early growth stock or a promising IPO. Don't use much money, and see how they work out. Within 5-10 years, you'll not only find out how good you are at stock-picking, but you'll also figure out which strategies you're best at executing. You might find it's not worth your time, or you might find a niche where you can do better than the market.

7) Don't invest in growth stocks because you're young

There is conventional advice that basically says young people should invest in growth stocks because they are young enough that if they make a mistake, then they can recover from that mistake over time. This advice is garbage. Only the wisest and most sophisticated investors should invest in growth stocks. Young investors are neither. Buy the broad index fund until you know what you're doing. There will be a few growth stocks in there.

8) Have a cheap wedding

Wedding ceremonies are important, and I much prefer them to a courthouse marriage, but they are expensive. Try to be as cheap as possible when it comes to engagement rings and weddings. It will give you more money to save, invest, and pay down debt. Here are some ways I've seen people save on their weddings:

My brother-in-law had his grandmother's diamond reset on a new band for my sister. I thought this was both meaningful and a great way to save some cash. Check to see if someone in your family has a diamond you can put to good use.

My wife and I got married on the island of Antigua. Just the two of us. It was wonderful, and when we came back home we had a cocktail party instead of a full reception. It was much less expensive, we combined our wedding and honeymoon together, and my wife got to wear her dress twice.

If your parents plan to pay for your wedding, offer to have a cheaper wedding and to have them give you the savings in cash. One of my friends did this. Her sister had had a gigantic and expensive wedding, which her father had paid for. Knowing she likely had a similar wedding budget, she opted to get married on the island of St. John with only her immediate family and those who would fly themselves down there (I did fly down and the wedding was wonderful.). She took the saved money and used it for a down payment on a house.

Other friends had simple outdoor wedding-and-reception combos that were just as nice as the bigger church weddings I have been to, yet much less expensive.

In the end, even if you or your parents can afford it. Don't spend your money on an expensive wedding.

9) Don't finance a car for over three years

Sure, in a perfect world we would all pay cash for our cars. But in the real world, unless your parents started you off with a car, you're probably going to need a car in order to get to work. If you have to take a car loan out, I've found three years is more than long enough to get a low monthly payment on a dependable used car. It will save you tons of money in lost depreciation and cheaper insurance and interest, compared to a newer car with a longer-term loan.

10) Never buy an extended warranty for anything

They are almost always a bad deal. If you can't afford to have something break, then buy something cheaper or more durable.

11) Buy a below average house in an above average neighborhood

Your home is probably the biggest financial investment you'll make. Treat it like that.

When you go to buy a house, unless you are over 40 years old, assume you'll eventually have a couple kids living there. You don't want a trendy downtown condo. School, work, and crime should probably be your biggest concerns. Don't buy a place until you get a sense for how the neighborhood is trending. Rent for year and spend some time walking through the neighborhood. Talk to people. Is crime increasing? Are the schools trending above average? Are any of the major employers leaving or going out of business?

If you find a place that has good schools and is stable or trending positively, close to where there are several employment opportunities for both you and your spouse, next, try to find a value in that neighborhood that costs less than average. You can almost always alter your home down the road if you need more space or upgraded amenities. But it's much more expensive to move in most cases.

12) Try to buy a house you'll never sell

I've heard Warren Buffett quoted about finding stocks that he would like to hold forever and never sell, but I almost never hear anyone talk about the benefits of never selling their house. The average time people live in a home before they move is about 12 years. The average age people buy their first home is about 33 years old. This means, we might expect, that on average a person might buy four different homes during their lifetime. (If you buy a condo, the turnover is higher.)

The transaction costs alone become quite expensive. Perhaps around 15k per transaction or more on average. Not to mention moving costs and the fact many people are buying progressively more expensive homes and refinancing them along the way. It's 99% more important that someone find a home they'll never have to sell than it is they find a stock they never have to sell.

13) Don't take out loans for graduate school unless you are planning to get a high-wage job

If you are going to become a surgeon or business executive and you want to take a loan out for school, fine. That's probably a good investment. If you want to be a public defender, then taking out huge loans for law-school is not a good idea. Additionally, if you are considering a regular master's degree, if you don't get an offer for some sort of assistantship, fellowship, or scholarship that covers all of your tuition, don't go. A lot of times graduate programs will let people in that shouldn't be there just for the tuition money. Getting accepted doesn't mean you belong there, and if the school doesn't offer you money it probably means they don't believe in you enough.

14) Plan to be debt free by age 60

Use 60 years old as a hard line to be completely debt-free. This includes your home mortgage. While obviously sooner would be better, it's unlikely you'll be retiring before this age since you'll pay tax penalties for withdrawing money from your IRA. It also potentially gives you ten more years of staying in the workforce to collect your maximum social security benefits and shoring up your nest egg if need be.

So a reasonable goal, even if you plan on getting married, having children, buying a home, and having incredible experiences along the way, is to be independent and debt-free by 60. And while that might sound a long way off if you're 25 years old, it's not. I'm 42, and when I was 37 we refinanced our house with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage. That means, if we only make the scheduled payments, I will be 67 years old before the mortgage is paid off. In order to follow my own rule, I need to plan on paying that mortgage off sooner. Since the average age of the first-time homebuyer is 33 now, that means you'll probably want to make some extra payments, too.

But this rule would apply to graduate school loans and auto loans, too. They should be paid off and you should be working on a cash basis for almost everything by the time you hit 60. If you do that and you've been investing along the way since you were 25 and you manage to get your kids to move out of the house, you'll have the last 22 years of your life to make that "impact" you always wanted to make in the world.

15) Split your tax refund between saving, investing, and pleasure

You'll probably get a tax refund for at least part of your working life. When you get it, put 2/3rds in an IRA (1/3 in cash, and 1/3 in an index fund), and take the other third and buy something nice for yourself or take a trip somewhere. Don't get in the habit of building up debt before your refund and using the refund to pay off the debt. Make sure some of it gets saved and invested. Over the course of your life, this will add up to a lot of money.

Conclusion

I have not presented ideal advice here. This isn't the story about how you can just sacrifice and live off Ramen Noodles meditating for entertainment in your studio apartment while using one-ply toilet paper for the next five years so can you pay off your student loans and then launch a new earth-saving tech start-up type of article. If you can do that, great. But if you want to at least moderately enjoy life along the way while slowly increasing your independence and eliminating your financial servitude so that in your later years you have the opportunity to leave behind a meaningful legacy, then I certainly think there is worse advice out there. Good luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.