Why Did Aphria Reduce Nuuvera Offer By $32 Million?

Author's Note (March 7, 2018): After our avid readers provided backup materials that were unknown to us, we came to conclude that the reduction in offer price was to account for the shortfall in minimum cash balance at Nuuvera as a result of its proposed acquisition of Avanti. We thank our readers for the helpful comments and links to other sources, and hope this article served as good discussion material for all.

Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) just did something very unusual and frankly caught us by surprise. The company announced that it is amending its previously announced transaction with Nuuvera (OTC:NUUVF) by which the cash portion of the consideration will be lowered from $1.00 to $0.60. The announcement surprised us as our past experience suggested that lowering purchase price post-deal announcement is extremely uncommon, especially in the absence of major negative developments at the target. Simultaneously, Nuuvera announced that it is acquiring the remaining 49% minority interest in Avanti Rx Analytics from a minority shareholder for $43 million. Avanti is a subsidiary of Nuuvera that provides research and testing services for cannabis companies. Nuuvera claimed that the reduced cash offer helps fund its acquisition, which makes no sense for us.

We are puzzled by the move from both companies as it is unclear as to why Nuuvera would accept a lower bid from Aphria if the acquisition of Avanti is positive for the company. On the contrary, we would imagine Aphria to reduce cash offer if it thinks Nuuvera is overpaying for Avanti. To the opposite of Nuuvera's announcement, we think a lower cash offer also does not help fund the acquisition. A reduction in cash offer would imply value destruction, which makes little sense for Nuuvera especially after the deal has already been announced. Why would Nuuvera shareholders accept a lower offer? Are they losing confidence in the company and just want to cash out?

(Globe and Mail)

Aphria’s Revised Bid

Earlier last week, Aphria announced that it has entered into an amending agreement to the previous arrangement agreement with Nuuvera. When the deal was first announced in January, Aphria agreed to offer to Nuuvera shareholders $1.00 in cash plus 0.3546 of Aphria shares. At the time of the announcement, the deal was worth $826 million based on Aphria’s 10-day VWAP of $21.15. Aphria expects to issue 34 million shares.

Aphria announced that it has sought and received consent from Lock-Up Shareholders that, together with Nuuvera shares already owned by Aphria, represent approximately 65% of the currently outstanding Nuuvera shares and over 57% of the requisite minority shareholders of Nuuvera. This means that the deal will likely go through voting without any issues. Shareholders are happy to take the deal as the drop in Aphria share price was the result of an overall correction in the cannabis sector. If the drop in share price was due to Aphria-specific reasons, we would expect Nuuvera shareholders to balk at the reduction in offer price and try to seek out another suitor.

Puzzling Move by Nuuvera

Nuuvera also announced that it is acquiring the remaining 49% minority interest in Avanti Rx Analytics for $43 million. Ronald Schmeichel, Chairman of Nuuvera, said:

The acquisition of Avanti is an important step in the history of Nuuvera and is expected to result in synergies at the combined Nuuvera/Aphria which will enhance the value of the Arrangement to shareholders of Nuuvera.

We are really confused at this point. If the acquisition of Avanti would enhance the value of the combined entity, shouldn't Nuuvera board try to negotiate a higher price from Aphria? In any case, there should not be a reduced offer. Nuuvera further commented:

Accordingly, in order to fund the Avanti Transaction, Nuuvera and Aphria have agreed to amend the previously announced arrangement agreement...

So the reduction in cash offer is to help Nuuvera fund the acquisition? Firstly, Nuuvera shareholders are receiving less cash which means it is bad for the shareholders. Secondly, Nuuvera was never going to receive any cash from the acquisition, it is the shareholders that are receiving the considerations. How would a reduction in the offer price have an impact on its ability to fund the transaction? We are very confused by the statement and see no reasonable explanation as to how the reduction in offer price helps fund the transaction.

(meme.com)

Questionable Move by the Board

Nuuvera has 80 million shares outstanding; a $0.40 reduction in cash offer means $32 million less cash for Nuuvera shareholders. How does a reduction in cash offer price help Nuuvera fund the acquisition? The argument only makes sense if Nuuvera and Aphria already combined. However, the board of Nuuvera should seek to maximize value for its own shareholders, not the combined the company! Nuuvera should not do anything that destroys value for its own shareholders while the transaction is still pending.

Even if the transaction is closed, the benefit from acquiring Avanti will be mostly received by Aphria's original shareholders who would own 80% of the combined company. Why are Nuuvera shareholders taking a hit of $32 million for a $43 million transaction? Shouldn't it be the other way around whereby Aphria shareholders pay for 80% of the acquisition costs?

Question #1

We question whether Nuuvera Board has acted in the best interest of shareholders in making such a decision that does not make sense on multiple levels. First, we are confused by the timing of this Avanti acquisition. Why would Nuuvera acquire a minority interest from a SINGLE shareholder after the acquisition was announced? What benefit does it bring to Nuuvera shareholders? Any benefit to the combined Aphria/Nuuvera is of no concern to the Nuuvera Board. Aphria could acquire Avanti after the acquisition, in any case. The biggest winner in this transaction seems to be the unidentified single shareholder of Avanti.

Question #2

The second question for the Nuuvera board is how on earth did it accept a reduction in the cash portion of Aphria's offer price? The only acceptable case for a lower offer price after the announcement is when significant negative events happen at the target level. If Nuuvera lost its supply agreement or lost its license, we could see Aphria lower offer price. Nuuvera acquired Avanti while boasting the strategic rationale behind the acquisition, which makes us scratch our heads while trying to understand how a positive event was announced concurrently with a reduction in offer price.

Question #3

Minority shareholders likely got screwed in this deal. Aphria said that it had secured consent for the reduction in offer price from shareholders who had signed lock-up agreements, that together with Nuuvera shares already owned by Aphria represent 65% of Nuuvera shares. Apparently, Aphria had also secured over 57% of the requisite minority shareholders of Nuuvera. One thing to understand is that Aphria did not sign any lock-up agreements with individual retail shareholders. The lock-up was signed by large shareholders with significant ownership of Nuuvera shares. Given Nuuvera only went public weeks before the deal announcement through a shell company, there is significant insider ownership. True "minority" shareholders such as retail investors who bought into Nuuvera after it went public are not part of the lock-up agreement and have no say in the entire deal process, including the recent reduction in offer price. We wonder if the Board has acted on behalf of the shareholders that did not sign the lock-up agreement which tend to be individual retail investors.

Impact on Nuuvera Shareholder

The offer price at the time represented a total of $8.50 per share for Nuuvera shareholders, including $1.0 in cash and $7.5 in Aphria shares ($21.15 * 0.3546). Since the announcement, the cannabis sector has been hit hard with Aphria share price dropping to $13.89. Using the new Aphria share price of $13.89, the original offer value would have dropped from $8.50 to $5.90, a 30% loss since the announcement. After the revised offer, the acquisition value has dropped even further as the cash portion was further pared down from $1.0 to $0.6, resulting in total consideration to Nuuvera shareholders dropping from $8.50 at the announcement to $5.50, a 35% reduction. Granted Nuuvera shares never traded to $8.50 after the deal was announced, investors are now seeing the value of their shares hovering around $5.28, not a good sign as it is signaling that investors are expecting further weakness in Aphria share price.

Did Aphria Overpay?

In an M&A deal, the ideal share price reaction for the target is just a touch below the offer price. If the target is trading well above the offer price, that means investors expect a superior offer could surface. If the share price is trading at significant discount to offer price, that means investors have less confidence in the deal going through. In a share deal, the share price of the acquirer also impacts the final value received by target shareholders. Since the deal was initially announced, the transaction value has dropped from $826 million to ~$450 million. Aphria was lucky to have financed most of the acquisition through shares, but the cash portion has likely hurt its cash position and Aphria must be eager to reduce the cash portion of the deal.

Final Thoughts

The ultimate question is whether the reduction in offer price by Aphria should be accepted by the Board of Nuuvera, considering its fiduciary duty to maximize value for all shareholders, including those that did not sign a lock-up agreement. Nuuvera stated that the reduction was to "help fund the acquisition of Avanti," which makes zero sense to any rational investor. Nuuvera does not receive cash, it is the shareholders that receive the cash and it is also the shareholders that will suffer from a lower offer price. We are disappointed that no rationale or details were provided by Nuuvera to explain the reduction in offer price. In essence, we think Aphria just robbed Nuuvera shareholders with a $32 million reduction in offer price.

