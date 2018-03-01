The Anatomy Of Tesla's Short Sellers

There is not yet evidence that Tesla short sellers were investing in a manipulative manner, other than they are the more aggressive risk takers than the long sellers.

Short sellers, like long sellers, tried to game the post-ERs expectable production misses by shorting Tesla shares two days before and five days after each ER.

A·nat·o·my

əˈnadəmē/

"A study of the structure or internal workings of something."

Short sellers in general may have been perceived being more opportunistic and manipulative. While Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has routinely stayed on the list of heavily shorted stocks, it continued to defy the gravity of public opinion and reached new highs. Whenever something in the stock market does not make sense, it is easy for investors to blame it on someone they don't understand, i.e., short sellers. In this article, to better understand Tesla's short sellers' trading behavior, I used a unique short sale database to examine the circumstances in which Tesla short trades were initiated.

Short Sale Transaction Data

This is the first study which examined Tesla's short sellers' behavior in a micro basis simply because it was virtually impossible to obtain detailed real-time short sale transaction records. However, thanks to Regulation SHO implemented on January 3, 2005, that seeks to update legislation concerning short sale practices. Regulation SHO established "locate" and "close-out" standards that are primarily aimed at preventing the opportunity for unethical traders to engage in naked short selling practices. To increase the transparency surrounding short sale transactions, several self-regulatory organizations (SROs) are providing on their websites daily aggregate short selling volume information for individual equity securities. The SROs are providing disclosure on a one-month delayed basis of information regarding individual short sale transactions in all exchange-listed equity securities.

For the purpose of this article, I gathered all Tesla short-sale transactions for the period of January 3, 2017, to January 30, 2018. There were 2.8 million actual short transactions spanned over 272 trading days. All short sale shares are aggregated for each day, and the short sale transaction prices are volume-weighted averaged for that day. During this period, the largest one-day short volume (not short interest) was 4.98 million shares. The average daily short volume traded is 1.3 million shares with more than 15 days that 3 million shares were shorted on a daily basis (Table 1). The average short volume is 23% of the daily trading volume, which is in line with many high profile stocks.

The use of short sale volume is particular valuable in terms of gathering investors' intent. Bearish investors tend to sell stocks which are always matched by buy orders from bullish investors. Therefore, the investors' intent cannot be identified by the final transaction records. In contrast, sell shorts have to be initiated by the extremely bearish investors in order to locate (borrow) the shares to be sold. Thus, the size on the short shares is a direct indication of the bearish intent of the short sellers.

Tesla's 10 Largest Short Sale Days in 2017

To start with, I located Tesla's top 10 short sale days in 2017 based on size of the daily short shares being traded. More importantly, the underlying "negative" either at or the day prior to the large short sale day was also identified (Table 3). It is interesting that the surge in short volume has been mainly associated with negative fundamental news such as earnings misses, revenue misses, or more importantly, any sign of delay in Model 3's production or delivery. Since short sellers are the more aggressive investors in executing their expectation, their reactions with short shares are remarkably similar to long investors' reaction to delivery delay with drop in stock prices, as shown in a previous post. In the following sections, I look for specific factors which affect Tesla's short sellers' behavior.

Short Sellers More Sensitive to Delivery than Revenue

The first obvious rational motive for short sale is that it is a reaction to new fundamental information arrival. For the four quarters' earnings reports ((ERs)), I was able to find a clear, inverse relationship between the short volume and earnings surprises (Figure B). That is, short volume decreased amid a strong earnings surprise. On the other hand, I was not able to find a similar significant relationship between short volume and revenue or gross margin surprises. This implies that short sellers are more concerned with Tesla's prospect of turning profitable than the top-line revenue growth. At least short sellers were reacting to the earnings information in the ERs.

In a previous post, it was shown that Tesla share prices have been more reactive to quarterly (EV) production and delivery than the regular ER metrics. Similarly, I found that Tesla short sellers were more sensitive to the changes in production from quarter to quarter. For example, at the day of Q3 ER, short volume was increased by 2.39 million shares in light of the 12% drop in total car delivery. There is a perfect inverse relationship between changes in car delivery and short volume (Figure 4).

Short Sellers Trading Mispricing

Another logical and rational strategy for any investors is to buy low and sell high, or to buy (sell) undervalued (overvalued) stocks. In other words, short sellers are expected to short more of overvalued stocks. To see this point, I used the street's analysts' mean price target as Tesla's fair value and computed the mispricing. When the mispricing is between + - 10%, Tesla is considered fairly valued. When mispricing is greater (less) than 10% (-10%), the stock is considered overvalued (undervalued). I corresponded the daily short volume to the valuation classification accordingly. At the risk of not finding too many undervalued cases, Tesla short sellers shorted almost twice amount of shares (2.68 vs. 1.39 million shares) when the stock is deemed overvalued versus undervalued (Table 2). This would suggest that short sellers consider and trade on stock valuation.

(Source: Author's Research)

Short Sellers Gaming Production Misses

There is a clear consensus that "Tesla always misses production target." There is clear evidence that Tesla's share prices have reacted more to the production misses than revenue or earnings misses. Therefore, it is only natural that short sellers will try to game to profit from almost certain production misses by shorting the stock prior to the ERs. To look into this possibility, I examine the short sale volume around ER dates. I averaged the daily short volume three days before and five days after the four ERs in 2017. Clearly, short sale has been increasing two days prior to the ER day's 1.91 million shares. The short volume peaked around 3.63 million shares the day after each ER and continued to increase at a higher than normal level in the following four days (Figure 1). As a result, Tesla stock price was sold off for $30 during the same time period.

The correlation between the stock price drop and the increase in short volume suggests that short sellers have gamed the post-ER selloff by shorting before as well as after the ERs. On the other hand, the stock price drop is not due to the new fundamentals released in the ERs. If it were the case, stock prices would have been adjusted quickly, not starting from a day prior and last five days after the ER days.

Sell Shorts Versus Sell Longs

Short sellers are presumably opportunistic and manipulative. However, Tesla short sellers have been shown to use the same fundamental information to execute their short trades as Tesla longs to execute their sell trades. At this point, I have yet found any evidence that Tesla short sellers acting in an unethical manner, other than they are the more aggressive risk takers in terms of "gaming," like other investors, the ER's production outcome. It would be a fair assessment if the same sell discipline that both the long sellers and the short sellers use is judged differently.

Limitations

There are many limitations in interrelating the data as well as the results. Short selling is a complex issue. Besides being subject to "uptick rules," the daily total short sale volume includes market makers' hedging trades. Typically, investors who have bearish outlook on a stock will elect to sell long or sell short on the stock. Market makers often sell short the same stock a fraction of a second before executing a customer's long trade in order to hedge against the uncertainty of the execution prices. These short positions are immediately covered after customer's long trade. Although market makers' shorts are covered at the end of the day, the total short shares include both types of short trades. As a result, the daily short volume more likely overstates the extent of investors' bearish sentiment, especially in a fast market. Given the built in limitations in the data, the analysis, and comparison of short shares over time should not pose a serious bias, since it is reasonable to assume that the portion of market makers' offsetting shorts is stable over time.

For the first time, empirical evidence has been provided to show Tesla short sellers have produced significant market impacts:

(1) Tesla short sellers place their shorts in response to delivery misses.

(2) Short sellers tend to short more, amid stock overvaluation.

(3) Short sellers tried to game the Tesla's post-ER price movements by shorting Tesla shares two days before and five days after each ER.

(4) There is not yet any obvious evidence that Tesla short sellers were acting in an unethical manner, other than they are the more aggressive risk-takers than the long sellers.

Note: For this article, I have obtained the SEC record of every short sale transaction between 2010 and 2017. If you are interested in any particular stock short sale real-time history (including Tesla data used in this article), please PM me and I will be glad to email you the data.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.