Roku: Intriguing, But Don't Buy Until It Plugs These Holes

The company's claim of unique access to an underserved population left behind by pay-TV is also somewhat questionable, since YouTube almost certainly serves that exact same segment with superior targeting capabilities.

Roku has potential, but this enthusiasm is premature. The platform does not currently gather as much data as other platforms or monetize it well.

Roku is increasingly seen by bulls as a potential power in the revolution of TV advertising, generating revenues in its Platform segment.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock has fallen following the release of the company's third-quarter earnings, and several Seeking Alpha contributors have already written articles offering some excellent analysis of whether this dip represents a buying opportunity or the beginning of a longer decline.

This article will not be nearly as comprehensive, rather I want to narrow in on one specific aspect of the company’s performance: advertising. Many of the bullish arguments around Roku center, in substantial part, on its potential to become a major TV advertising power.

The purpose of this article will be to highlight some of the components that are currently missing from the company’s strategy if it wishes to achieve this, and the prospects of plugging those holes.

A Company In Transition

Roku is in the middle of transitioning its business to a platform-based model, away from hardware, which actually saw a 2% decline in revenue the first half of 2017. Meanwhile, platform revenue is growing strongly, and is seen as key to the business going forward.

Contributor General Expert has already written a strong and well-researched piece on the potential upside for Roku. The whole article is definitely worth a read, but in a nutshell, they see strong potential for the company owing to its platform business, with any profit on hardware sales as pure gravy. They emphasize that Roku is a low-fixed cost business, since it outsources hardware construction and earns positive margins on hardware sales. They see ad sales and subscription revenue sharing as the principal components of the platform revenue, with advertising taking about two of every three of those dollars.

So Platform is the key to Roku, and advertising is the key to Platform.

Testing The Platform

Several companies, including powerhouses like Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), as well as smaller outfits like Pandora (NYSE:P), have been in the targeted advertising business for well over a decade now, and while the details of how they succeed are closely guarded, one thing is clear: it is all about data. The more of it you have, the better you can target.

Therefore, in order to put confidence in Roku as a future advertising platform, an investor must have confidence that the company can both obtain large quantities of data on its users and mine that data for insights useful to advertisers.

To test whether this is currently true of the company, I opened a private browser on my computer and began the process of creating a whole new account for Roku, separate from the one I already have. I was directed to a three-step process:

Step 1: Input name and contact information/email

Step 2: Input PIN settings

Step 3: Input credit card information for potential future payments

At no time was I asked for my gender, age, or zip code, which are the three most basic targeting criteria. In Pandora, which is sort of to audio what Roku is to video - an upstart, independent ad-supported outfit attempting to compete with large-scale competitors - entry of that data is the first thing you do, before listening to a single song. Facebook also gathers this information immediately upon engagement with the customer.

Viewing Activity Also Currently Lacking

In addition to standard personal attributes, another key to advertising will be using customers' viewing history to better target ads. Someone who watches Discovery Channel astronomy shows a lot is probably much more likely to respond to an ad for telescopes or star charts than someone who absolutely has to see Orange Is The New Black the moment it comes out.

But despite being on the market for several years now, Roku does not have Netflix’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) backlog of viewing history to fall back on. Netflix and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) probably have logs of literally everything a customer has ever watched, going back to 1997, digital or analog. But Roku did not begin tracking viewing behavior until much later, in just the past few years.

And even today, tracking is somewhat limited compared to other platforms. Roku does now track what content is being viewed, but CEO Anthony Wood confirmed that content tracking is opt-in, not opt-out, which could conceivably mean that a great many customers are not using it.

Roku does have search history for all its customers, but those mostly pertain to channels, not particular programs. Knowing someone searched for and downloaded Hulu or even HGTV doesn’t really tell someone much about their specific program tastes beyond the basic generalities.

Other Options Would Reduce Upside

Roku bulls would be right to point out that there are other, indirect ways of obtaining that information, for those companies that don’t actively solicit it directly from their user base. The company has been using third-party systems for some time to track user characteristics, and last year began offering advertisers audience guarantees with regard to age and gender, measured by Nielsen’s audience platform.

Meanwhile, zip code may be less crucial, since it can be inferred with some accuracy by the credit card I enter and the IP address my Roku device logs in from.

The company has also, in the past, not been averse to sharing the audience data itself with select partners, beginning with Viacom (VIA, VIAB). This may reduce Roku’s need to develop user characteristics and effective data mining processes for advertising, if it is simply going to turn the data over to others. However, that would probably also substantially reduce the return it could expect to command.

Roku's Audience Base Is Not Unique

In short, Roku is not currently in a position to obtain large-scale data sets on its customers that would allow the kind of TV advertising breakthrough that seems to be at the heart of many of the bullish arguments for the stock. It may be able to achieve similar results by partnering with third-parties, but presumably some of the upside would also have to be shared with those partners.

The company itself may well have other cards to play in marketing itself to marketers. Roku’s own pitch to potential advertisers currently centers on access, not targeting. It believes that with many consumers already cutting the cord and with tens of millions of cord-nevers out there, there are a great many people that advertisers can’t reach at all except by going through Roku. Netflix and Amazon Prime, the other two major streaming powers, do not offer third-party ads.

That may well be true, and if so, Roku’s limits on targeting may not prove as crucial as I believe. However, Google’s YouTube is also a staple product for many cord-nevers, and they do offer major advertising opportunities. While YouTube also does not require disclosure of age or gender to start accounts, it is linked with Google+, which does. As well as a variety of other Google products which can also either determine or infer age with a high degree of accuracy. Unlike Roku, which is a single-product company.

I would be hesitant to conclude that, as currently constructed, Roku has created an ad platform that either reaches people YouTube does not or offers targeting capabilities as strong as YouTube.

Summary

Roku is far from doomed in its advertising efforts, and to be clear, I am not recommending a short position in the stock at this time. The company may well re-tool its onboarding process going forward, and as it integrates more and more services into its content-tracking system, more and more consumers may opt in to the program. It also has a variety of fallback options with third-party partners if it needs them, including sharing its own data. And the company retains certain unique strengths, including being the “Switzerland” of streaming that all major providers cooperate with.

But none of this changes the fact that, while bullishness on advertising may not be proven wrong in the end, it is currently premature. Roku is commonly perceived by bulls as having a platform akin to Netflix or YouTube, where user activity generates large amounts of data that can be immediately mined for new customer initiatives.

But in fact, Roku doesn’t gather as much data as those companies and can’t mine it nearly as effectively. Its claims of unique access to underserved populations must also be discounted somewhat in light of YouTube’s unparalleled scope.

Investment Recommendation

I recommend investors continue to monitor Roku’s efforts, but avoid taking a position until the company adequately addresses shortfalls in its advertising monetization effort.

Disclosure: I am/we are long P.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.