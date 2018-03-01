La Quinta Holding's (LQ) CEO Keith Cline on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

La Quinta Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LQ) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2018 5:30 PM ET

Executives

Kristin Hays - IR

Keith Cline - President & CEO

Jim Forson - CFO

Analysts

Kristin Hays

Good afternoon and welcome to La Quinta Holdings fourth quarter and full-year 2017 earnings conference call. As a reminder, and as outlined in our earnings press release, given the anticipated timing of the pending acquisition of our franchise and management businesses, by Wyndham, we will not be hosting a question-and-answer session on the call today.

This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflects the company's current view of future events and financial performance.

Words such as outlook, expect, will, plan, anticipate, intend, believe, and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and the company's future results of operations could differ materially from historical results or current expectations. For more details on these risks, please refer to the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K.

In addition, in today's remarks, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. You may find a reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures discussed in today's call to the most comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in our earnings release, which may be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.lq.com.

Finally, please note that no portion of this presentation may be rebroadcast or rewritten in any form without the prior written consent of La Quinta. For those listening after February 28, 2018, we remind you that this presentation will not be updated and it is possible that the information discussed will no longer be current.

With that, I will now turn the call over to our President and CEO, Keith Cline.

Keith Cline

Thank you, Kristin. Good afternoon and welcome to La Quinta's fourth quarter and full year 2017 earnings call. Also joining me today is Jim Forson, our Chief Financial Officer.

One the call today we will provide an update on several topics. Our fourth quarter and full-year performance including our franchise development activity and continued progress towards our key strategic priorities and initiatives, the impact of hurricane Harvey and Irma on our business, the planned spin-off of our own real estate and the planned acquisition of our franchise and management businesses by Wyndham.

I will start by touching on several highlights and accomplishments from 2017. First RevPAR, system-wide comparable RevPAR grew 3.4% in the fourth quarter, led by growth of 8.1% at our franchise hotels, as these benefited from hurricane recovery efforts, partially offset by a decline of 2% at our owned hotels, as these hotels were impacted by displacement related to the hurricanes and repositioning.

For the full-year system-wide comparable RevPAR grew 2.9% which resulted from 5.3% growth in our franchise hotels and an increase of 20 basis points at our owned hotels. Important to our 2017 RevPAR results for the owned hotel portfolio is the fact that throughout 2017, we continue to make significant progress towards our key strategic initiative to drive consistency of products.

Since we launched this initiative in the first quarter of 2016, La Quinta has exited over 40 franchise properties from the brand, and over 200 franchise properties from either undergone or are undergoing a renovation.

On the owned side of our business, we have disposed of a total of 24 properties and for the past year our primary focus in this regard has been on the repositioning of approximately 50 of our owned hotels.

I'm pleased to report that by the end of 2017, 27 of these assets had completed the construction phase of the project, and these significantly enhanced hotels are now in the process of being reintroduced to their markets with very encouraging early results. More specifically, for the hotels that have been out of construction for more than two months we compared recent performance to the comparable period in the prior year, and on average RevPAR is up nearly 13%, net promoter scores are up over 40%, and RevPAR index has improved over 1,000 basis points primarily driven by double-digit growth in ADR, while also capturing significantly more occupancy.

Of course, and as we have stated previously, while we work very hard to minimize it, construction projects inevitably lead to some displacement and RevPAR impact. We believe that displacement at our hotels under construction as a part of a repositioning project reduced RevPAR growth for our owned hotels by approximately 100 to 125 basis points for the full-year 2017.

Looking forward, we expect the overall impact of these hotels to be a net positive to 2018, with sequential improvement as we move through the year.

As we consider our RevPAR results for 2017, it's clear that we have fair amount of disruption in the system from items that are transient in nature. Displacement from renovation construction, as well as the impact of hurricanes Harvey and Irma which left roughly 7% to 8% of our owned hotel rooms out of service during Q4, significantly impacting our revenue, RevPAR, and RevPAR index performance.

We thought it would be helpful to take a measure of results outside of these influences. If we remove the owned hotels significantly impacted by the hurricanes, as well as the owned hotels under construction, as a part of repositioning project, for the fourth quarter system-wide comparable RevPAR grew 5.6%, and RevPAR index grew nearly 100 basis points, and owned hotels comparable RevPAR grew 1%, and RevPAR index grew over 125 basis points.

For the full-year, system-wide comparable RevPAR grew 4.4%, and RevPAR index grew nearly 200 basis points, and owned hotels comparable RevPAR grew 2.6%, and RevPAR index grew over 200 basis points. We believe these results indicate that the underlying health of our owned hotels portfolio is strong. We expect to recover from the damage caused by the hurricanes and we expect that the affected assets will be even better than they were before the storms.

We also project that we will complete the majority of the remaining repositioning projects in the first half of 2018. While these items were headwinds in 2017, and will be for at least a portion of 2018, we believe that our owned hotels will emerge better and stronger positioning these properties for a solid economic recovery as we move forward.

And now a few additional highlights from 2017. We grew our franchise and other fee-based revenue 5.1% in the fourth quarter and 7.6% for the full-year 2017. We continue to see significant positive movement in our net promoter scores, especially at our owned Inn & Suites where we saw meaningful improvement year-over-year. In addition, our franchise properties continue to generate net promoter scores well above the average of our competitive set.

We recaptured market share with a 138 basis point improvement in the system-wide RevPAR index for the full-year 2017. We once again grew our footprint during the fourth quarter, with the opening of 12 franchise hotels totaling over 1,000 rooms. For the full-year, we opened 36 franchise hotels representing over 3,100 rooms.

We also signed 21 new franchise agreements in the fourth quarter, including key locations in Downtown, Los Angeles, and Spokane, Washington, Sacramento, California, Atlanta, and an additional location in Mexico. These new agreements help to bring our total pipeline to 261 hotels and approximately 24,500 rooms at the end of 2017, up 6% from the prior year. This pipeline continues to be geographically diverse, improves the quality of our brand portfolio as new hotels come online, and continues to extend our distribution in the higher RevPAR markets.

Our teams remain highly focused in 2017 on continuing to drive consistency in the delivery of an outstanding guest experience. We talk a lot about the capital investments, we and our franchisees have made over the last few years, but we've been doing more than making physical improvements to our hotels. We've been investing in our people, our training and development platforms, amenities at the hotel, and enabling delivery of the "Here For You" guest experience.

As a result, we continue to experience gains in market share, net promoter and service and product quality scores.

We believe the improvements in our performance and market share gains in 2017 are a direct result of this focus on the guest and the investments we're making in the guest experience, and firmly indicate that our key strategies are working and that they will benefit the La Quinta brand for the long-term.

I'll now switch gears and talk about the financial impact of the hurricanes. As I mentioned earlier, hurricanes Harvey and Irma have had a significant impact on our business, lifting the performance of our franchise hotels, but creating significant challenges for certain of our owned hotels, particularly those in Florida affected by Hurricane Irma. The impact of the hurricanes on our business was greater in the fourth quarter than originally anticipated, positively so for the franchise hotel and negatively so for the owned hotels.

Specifically for the owned hotels, at the peak of the interruption, the hurricanes resulted in over 8% of our owned hotel rooms being out of service, including a complete closure of seven hotels, significantly impacting revenue, and adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter. As we mentioned then, the assessment of the damage to these hotels and the rooms was ongoing at the time of our third quarter call. At that time, we estimated that the impacts to our fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA will be approximately $5 million which led us to reduce our full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2017 by a similar amount.

We now estimate that the impact of the hurricanes on fourth results was a reduction of approximately $6 million in adjusted EBITDA. Our teams continue to work closely with insurance adjusters, contractors, and general managers, to bring the affected rooms back on line as quickly as possible. But the damage caused by Hurricane Irma continues to have a significant impact on our business in Florida. With so many rooms out of service we unfortunately missed out on much of the benefit of peak season this year in Florida.

As of today, approximately 5% of our owned rooms remain out of service due to the hurricane damage. As a result of this ongoing challenge, we currently estimate that the revenue loss due to damage caused by the hurricanes could be in the range of $40 million to $50 million, translating to an estimated adjusted EBITDA loss of $28 million to $35 million for the full-year 2018.

We believe that this disruption should be limited to our 2018 results and we expect to recover the vast majority of these lost economics through our business interruption insurance coverage.

2018 is going to a year of fundamentals and transition for La Quinta. As we progress through the year, we'll have more repositioned hotels with construction completed and ramping up as they are reintroduced to the markets, building on the positive early results we have already seen. Rooms out of service at hurricane impacted hotels will come back online repaired and refreshed. Based on all this, our expectation is that performance at our owned hotel business will strengthen as you move through 2018 and into 2019.

We are on track to complete the planned spin-off of our own real estate assets at CorePoint Lodging, and then execute the planned sale of La Quinta's franchise and management businesses to Wyndham Hotel Group. While we do not have much more detail to share at this point, I can say that the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018, subject to the approval of our stockholders, regulatory approvals, and the satisfaction of customary closed conditions.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Jim to give you more details on La Quinta's financial results. Jim?

Jim Forson

Thanks, Keith.

For the fourth quarter of 2017 total revenue was $214.3 million compared to $222.6 million in the prior year fourth quarter. For the full-year 2017 total revenue was $980.6 million compared to just over $1 billion in 2016. Contributing to these changes was the sale of several owned hotels during 2016 and 2017 which contributed revenues of approximately $29 million in 2016 which did not recur in 2017.

Fourth quarter revenue was also impacted as a result of rooms out of service due to damage from hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

For the fourth quarter system-wide comparable RevPAR increased 3.4% as compared to the prior year quarter driven by an 8.1% increase in comparable RevPAR at franchise hotels, and a 2% decrease in comparable RevPAR in the owned hotel portfolio. The fourth quarter RevPAR increase at our franchise hotels was driven by a 3.4% increase in ADR, and a 288 basis point improvement in occupancy.

The fourth quarter RevPAR decrease at our owned hotels was the result of a 1.1% increase in ADR, offset by a 185 basis point decline in occupancy.

For the full-year 2017 system-wide comparable RevPAR grew 2.9% as compared to the prior year, driven by a 5.3% increase in comparable RevPAR at our franchise hotels and a 20 basis point increase in comparable RevPAR in the owned hotel portfolio. The full-year RevPAR increase at our franchise hotels was driven by a 2% increase in ADR and a 218 basis point improvement in occupancy. The full-year RevPAR increase at our owned hotels was the result of a 1.1% increase in ADR, offset by a 58 basis point decline in occupancy.

Total adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $60.2 million compared to $69.9 million in the prior year fourth quarter. Total adjusted EBITDA for the full-year 2017 was $326.9 million which compares to total adjusted EBITDA of $360.4 million for the full-year 2016.

Contributing to these changes was the impact of the hurricanes on fourth quarter results as well as the sale of several hotels in 2016 and 2017 that I mentioned earlier which contributed EBITDA of approximately $1 million in the fourth quarter, and $9 million for the full-year 2016 which did not recur in 2017. The balance of the difference between this year's and last year's adjusted EBITDA results continues to be primarily driven by the items we have discussed throughout the year: competitive compensation pressures as the labor market continues to tighten; continued growth of OTAs in our channel mix; investments in the guest experience; and increased corporate and field bonus accruals compared to the same period last year; partially offset by higher revenues generated from RevPAR outperformance at our franchise hotels.

Despite this short-term pressure on adjusted EBITDA margins we continue to firmly believe these investments are benefiting the brand, and in particular, our owned asset portfolio for the long-term. We believe that these near-term investments in driving consistency of product, and in driving the consistent delivery of an outstanding guest experience, will result in greater customer satisfaction, loyalty, revenues, and long-term profitability.

Total adjusted EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter was 28.1% compared to 31.4% in the prior year fourth quarter. For the full-year 2017 total adjusted EBITDA margin was 33.3% versus 35.8% in 2016. The pressure on adjusted EBITDA margin was primarily a result of the revenue disrupters we have already discussed, as well as the expense items I just described.

During the fourth quarter we incurred costs related to the separation of our real estate business from the franchise and management businesses, as well as the pending acquisition of our franchise and management businesses by Wyndham, totaling approximately $9.6 million which primarily includes professional services and retention costs. These costs are reflected within general and administrative expenses on our face financial statements, but have been removed for purposes of calculating adjusted net income and total adjusted EBITDA.

For the fourth quarter, we reported net income of $121.2 million which includes approximately $132 million of income tax benefit arising from the application of the new tax laws to our financial accounts, and more specifically, the effect of lower corporate tax rates on our deferred tax liabilities. On an adjusted basis, we reported net loss of $6.4 million.

Earnings per share was $1.03 which includes approximately $1.13 of benefit related to the new tax laws. On an adjusted basis, we reported a net loss per share of $0.05.

For the full-year, we reported net income of $152 million again inclusive of the application of the new tax laws as compared to a net loss of $1.3 million last year. Adjusted net income was $34.4 million compared to $58.3 million in 2016.

Earnings per share was $1.30 per share compared to a prior loss of $0.01 per share. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share was $0.29 per share compared to $0.49 per share in the prior year.

With respect to our balance sheet, as of the end of the quarter, the ratio of our total debt less cash or net debt to our trailing 12-month total adjusted EBITDA was 4.7 times.

For 2017, total capital expenditures were approximately $217 million with approximately $144 million going towards the repositioning of certain of our owned hotels. Work on the remainder of these projects continues with our current expectation being that the majority of the associated remaining capital expenditure will occur in the first half of 2018.

Work to recover rooms out of service due to hurricane damage began in the fourth quarter and will continue into 2018. We now estimate that our gross property loss related to both hurricanes will be approximately $70 million which includes estimates of both insured and uninsured losses. We currently estimate our total out-of-pocket costs inclusive of insurance deductibles will be in a range of $15 million to $20 million.

We also intend to file business interruption claims which we expect would be recovered in late 2018 or 2019.

Switching gears a bit, I'll mention that La Quinta will adopt the new accounting rules around revenue recognition in the first quarter of 2018. There's more detail provided in our 10-K, but the primary areas considered for La Quinta were how we account for revenues related to our loyalty program, and upfront fees associated with franchise agreements, as well as certain customer acquisition expenditures. We do not expect the adoption of this standard to have a significant impact on our 2018 operating results.

Turning to guidance. Looking forward, La Quinta is not providing guidance for 2018 given the anticipated timing of the planned spin-off of our owned real estate assets as well as the pending acquisition of our franchise and management businesses by Wyndham.

Also, in July of 2017, at the same time as the initial Form 10 filing for CorePoint Lodging, La Quinta filed an 8-K which provided a view of what the financial results of CorePoint Lodging and new La Quinta, the latter representing our management and franchising businesses, might have looked like on a standalone basis, that is as if these two companies had operated as independent public companies. Within that filing, we offered a guidance range of $200 million to $215 million for the 2017 adjusted EBITDA results of CorePoint Lodging as presented on this standalone basis. Please refer to the July 8-K for a non-GAAP reconciliation for this adjusted EBITDA guidance range.

As an update, using this same standalone basis of presentation CorePoint Lodging finished the full-year 2017 with an adjusted EBITDA near the middle of that range.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Keith for some closing comments. Keith?

Keith Cline

Thank you, Jim.

2017 was certainly an eventful year for La Quinta. Our team has remained focused and passionate and I'm extremely proud of our success and our continued progress to make La Quinta better every day. While damage from the hurricanes will have a near-term impact on our results, we are encouraged by the health of our underlying business. We fully expect that our focused efforts and investments in our key strategic initiatives will drive long-term value for the La Quinta brand.

As Jim mentioned, we are not providing guidance for 2018 in light of the expected timing of our planned spin-off and proposed acquisition of our franchise and management businesses by Wyndham. This will be a transitional year for La Quinta with many moving parts and ultimately we thought that this was the most appropriate course to follow.

Near the time of the spin, management at CorePoint expect to conduct investor education meeting during which among other items financial and strategic outlooks will be provided.

And with that, I’ll bring the call to a close as always thanks to everyone for your continuing interest in and support of the La Quinta brand.

