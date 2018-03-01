CommerceHub's (CHUBA) CEO Frank Poore on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CommerceHub, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUBA) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Erik Morton - SVP, Strategic Development

Frank Poore - Founder, President and CEO

Mike Trimarchi - CFO and Chief Commercial Officer

Analysts

Matt Pfau - William Blair

Bob Labick - CJS Securities

Matt Yamamoto - DA Davidson

Tim Klasell - Northland Securities

Ryan McDonald - Dougherty and Company

Monika Garg - KeyBanc

David Gearhart - First Analysis

Koji Ikeda - Oppenheimer

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the CommerceHub Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Erik Morton. You may begin.

Erik Morton

Thank you, operator. And good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to CommerceHub’s fourth quarter and full-year 2017 financial results conference call. My name is Erik Morton, CommerceHub’s Senior Vice President of Strategic Development. Joining me on the call today are Frank Poore, our Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Trimarchi, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Commercial Officer.

Today’s press release and earnings presentation are publicly available on the SEC’s website and on our IR website at ir.commercehub.com.

Please note that today’s discussion includes forward-looking statements, including statements about future business strategies, future financial and operating performance, cost savings, market conditions and potential, future growth of ecommerce, customer acquisition and growth, sales channel expansion, international expansion and other matters that are not historical facts. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information concerning forward-looking statements and the related risks and uncertainties is contained in CommerceHub’s filings with the SEC, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this call and CommerceHub disclaims any obligation to update these statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

On today’s call, we will also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Detailed definition of these measures and reconciliations of these measures to GAAP measures can be found in our earnings press release and at the end of the slide presentation posted to our IR website.

Now, let me turn the call over to Frank.

Frank Poore

Thanks, Erik. In prior calls, I’ve outlined our strategy to deliver value to shareholders through organic revenue growth and profitability growth, and by signing new, world-class retailers and brands.

I am pleased with our fourth quarter results. And additionally, I am very excited to announce today that Macy’s is now a CommerceHub customer. Mike will walk you through the details but we believe our results demonstrate our ability to expand margins and generate high levels of profitability while continuing to grow our retailer customer base with six signings in 2017 as we’ve discussed. These profitability levels include continued investments in growth areas such as brand and in international expansion into the UK.

Macy’s, one of the world’s most storied and iconic retail brands is a sixth largest online retailer in the U.S. according to Internet Retailer, and the 17th largest online and offline retailer in the U.S. according to the National Retail Federation. Macy’s chose to transition their existing drop-ship program to CommerceHub, because of our track record of operational excellence and our long-term position as the growth platform for many of the largest and most successful online retailers in North America. We are excited to build a long partnership with Macy’s and have begun implementation efforts.

This win is further evidence of the order fulfillment performance in incremental revenue opportunities that we provide to leading retailers. As the marketplace competitions heat up, retailers want to expand their product assortments and improve the customer delivery experience in order to be successful. They simply cannot compete by outweighing capital for inventory and warehouses. In our experience, in-house drop-ship programs utilizing legacy EDI often fail to deliver on the fulfillment excellence and customer experience that is expected today.

By shifting drop-ship programs to CommerceHub, retailers can improve operational efficiency and optimize delivery performance for their customers. Once the program has been transitioned to CommerceHub, retailers can focus their efforts and capital on increasing revenue growth through larger product assortments and better shipping speeds.

In 2017, CommerceHub enabled an estimated $16 billion of gross merchandise value, or GMV, for our customers across the platform. This scale gives us a commanding market position, while still having significant room to grow through the new retail signings in the U.S. and the largely untapped international opportunity. Ecommerce continues to grow organically. And our strategic relationships with leading retailers combined with our order volume based revenue model, positions us well to grow as consumers increasingly choose to shop online.

2017 was our first full-year with the spin-off behind us. We refocused on execution and delivered six new drop-ship retailers while expanding adjusted EBITDA margin by 300 basis points.

Our 2017 performance and the January signing of Macy’s provide strong momentum for 2018, as does two recent additions to our executive team. In the fourth quarter, Todd Scarpato joined CommerceHub as our Senior Vice President of Global Sales, responsible for signing new retailer and brand customers. Todd has deep e-commerce sales experience including senior sales leadership roles at ShopRunner, Pitney Bowes and GIS Commerce. He started in the fourth quarter and has already made an impact, playing important role in helping us close the Macy’s contract.

To further accelerate our sales, I am extremely pleased to announce the hiring Scott, [ph] as our new Chief Marketing Officer, Scott is the seasoned software marketing executive with significant experience supporting global sales and organizations. I’ve known Scott personally and professionally for almost 15 years, and I am confident in his ability to not only support Todd’s team but also to raise the overall visibility of thought leadership position of CommerceHub in the global marketplace.

In summary, we are excited to begin 2018 with the momentum of several strategic retail customer wins in the past year and the continued tailwinds of the secular shift to ecommerce. Many of the largest retailers and brands view us as a strategic partner and are choosing CommerceHub to help enable their most critical growth strategies.

Mike, could you take it away?

Mike Trimarchi

Thanks, Frank.

Our fourth quarter financial results demonstrate the earnings power of our economic model, the salability of our platform and operations during the seasonal peak for the retail industry. Similar to prior years, we generated roughly one-third of our annual revenue and over 40% of our adjusted EBITDA for the year, during the fourth quarter. We have limited variable costs allowing those peak season order volumes to help contribute to the 53% adjusted EBITDA margin we experienced in the quarter, demonstrating the operational leverage inherent in our model.

Total revenue in the fourth quarter was $36.7 million, up 12% year-over-year; for the full-year of 2017, revenue was the $111.1 million, up 11% year-over-year.

We updated the format of our revenue presentation during the fourth quarter and we have provided quarterly revenue in the new format back to 2015 in the materials accompanying today’s call. These changes align our disclosures more closely with how we evaluate the business internally. And our goal is to provide and clear and distinct presentation of our revenue that enables you to more actively understand our revenue model with the help of key growth metrics we disclose.

I will now quickly walk through the new revenue presentation, which can be found in the supplemental tables of the press release and on slide eight of the presentation. Under core drop-ship revenue, order fee revenue captures all order fees from retailers and suppliers on our core drop-ship offering. This revenue line represented 54% of our total revenue in 2017 and is tightly correlated with the order volume growth metric we have disclosed in each quarter since the spin-off.

In the fourth quarter, order fee revenue grew 15% year-over-year, driven by a 15% increase in customer order volume. Going forward, we expect order revenue to grow roughly in line with order volume growth with some variation due to the mix of retailers driving order volume and volume-based pricing to retailers in a given quarter.

Also, under core drop-ship revenue, subscription and other platform revenue includes fees related to monthly subscriptions paid by retailers and suppliers in addition to other drop-ship platform related fees, including fixed subscriptions, variable inventory management and other data processing fees. For the full year of 2017, this revenue line represented 32% of our total revenue. In the fourth quarter, subscription and other platform revenue grew 8% year-over-year, driven by primarily by an increase in our total customer count.

The last component of core drop-ship revenue set-up and professional services revenue, includes fees associated with the implementation of new retailer and supplier connections to our drop-ship offering in addition to fees from professional services. This revenue line represented 6% of our total revenue for 2017.

In the fourth quarter, set-up and professional services revenue increased 24% year-over-year, primarily driven by an increase in the number of retailer and supplier selling relationships on our platform. These three revenue streams comprise our core drop-ship revenue, which in total grew 14% for the quarter and 13% for the year.

Demand channel revenue includes usage, subscription, set-up and service fees from customers utilizing our solutions to sell through marketplaces and other direct consumer demand channels. This revenue line represented 8% of our total revenue in 2017. In the fourth quarter, demand channel revenue declined 11%, primarily driven by a decrease in the number of customers selling through these channels, the drivers of which we have discussed on previous calls.

For your convenience, we have also provided a snapshot of fourth quarter revenue using our prior presentation format. However, only the new format of revenue will be provided going forward.

On a GAAP basis, gross profit in the fourth quarter was $31.3 million, up $27 million from the fourth quarter of 2016. Our adjusted gross profit in the fourth quarter was $31.7 million, an increase of 16% from a year ago. And adjusted gross margin was 86%, up 300 basis points on a year-over-year basis. In addition, gross margins were helped by lower amortization of capitalized software, a dynamic that we expect to benefit margins throughout 2018.

GAAP operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2017 were $16.3 million, which includes $957,000 of restructuring charges and compares to $15.2 million of GAAP operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2016. Adjusted operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $13.8 million compared to $12.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Also note that in the fourth quarter, we had approximately $1.1 million in severance and other expenses related to departure of our former CFO and former Chief Revenue Officer.

GAAP net income of $3.2 million in the fourth quarter and GAAP earnings per diluted share in the fourth quarter was $0.07 compared to $0.13 a year ago. Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter was $0.23 up from $0.20 in the fourth quarter of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was $19.6 million, up from $16.8 million a year ago.

In the fourth quarter, operating cash flow was $10.7 million compared to $4.3 million a year ago and free cash flow was $10.5 million compared to $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. For the full year, we generated $38.1 million of operating cash flow, $35.5 million of free cash flow and we ended the quarter with a net cash balance of $19.8 million and no outstanding debt.

For the year, GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.22. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.49. Net income for the year was $9.9 million and adjusted EBITDA was $45.4 million.

In addition to our operating performance, a number of new items to highlight which are expected to impact our go forward results.

We currently expecting curve between $9 million $10 million in stock-based compensation expense in 2018. On the subject of tax reform, under the new tax plan and subject to changes in our tax structure, next status and financial performance, we should see a significant benefit with our long-term tax rate decreasing to approximately 26%.

As an update on our recently announced restructuring plan to consolidate R&D and other efforts into our headquarters in Albany, New York, in 2017 we recognized a $2.3 million in gross restructuring charges offset by $1.1 million in savings from permanent headcount reductions and physicians transferred to our Albany headquarters, resulting in a net restructuring charge of $1.2 million.

In 2018, we expect to recognize approximately $4 million of gross restructuring charges, which should be offset by between 3 and $4 million of cash savings from permanent headcount reductions and transferred physicians resulting in a net restructuring charge of up to $1 million for the year. For 2019, we expect to realize $3 million to $4 million of annual savings from this restructuring plan.

From an order volume perspective, we expect that large retailer we signed in the second quarter of 2017 will be the largest single driver of revenue growth for this year. While we expect to launch Macy’s for the all important fourth quarter, we don’t expect them to fully ramp until 2019. However, offsetting these exciting growth opportunities, 2017 included a few bankruptcies throughout the year which we’ll analyze in 2018. Also, there was a termination of a retail customer whose contract ended on December 31st, and its total drop-ship program, including revenue from their suppliers, contributed $4 million to $4.5 million to our total revenue in 2016 and in 2017. While our new customers ramp, we will see a larger headwind in the first half of the year from these terminations and the bankruptcies.

As we’ve discussed before, we view our roughly 50 retailer customers as a portfolio, that transforms the retailers’ secular shift to ecommerce into cash flow for the company, as in any portfolio, there are puts and takes with some customers performing better than others. Our approach is to partner with the retailers that are successful at navigating the transition to ecommerce and grow their adoption of our platform so that drop-shipping becomes an increasing portion of their total revenue.

From a capital allocation philosophy perspective, we will continue to make targeted investments to expand and penetrate our addressable market, increase the monetization of our existing network and expand the overall value that we provide to our customers. We’ll measure these investments against on a discounted cash flow basis with an eye towards scalable revenue growth.

As Frank mentioned earlier, our ultimate goal is to build long-term shareholder value and our capital allocation strategy will continue to focus on strategic growth initiatives including M&A opportunities, beyond which we will evaluate other appropriate meanings to return excess capital to shareholders.

To summarize, we delivered strong fourth quarter financial results and similar for the full-year, driven by continued secular shift to ecommerce, customer growth, resulting in expanded margins and strong cash flow generation. We also showed our significant operating leverage during the seasonally strong fourth quarter. Lastly, a significant new customer signing in January gives us strong momentum going into 2018.

With that, let me open up the call for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Matt Pfau of William Blair. Your line is open.

Matt Pfau

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. I wanted first dig into the exciting new win with Macy’s. And I guess to the extent of additional information that you can provide, I guess, what worked as switch for them in terms of deciding they needed to move from an in-house platform to CommerceHub? And then, also, I guess, what was it that was particularly attractive to them about CommerceHub that perhaps the in-house program was lacking?

Frank Poore

Absolutely. So, I don’t want to get too much into providing confidential customer information but Macy’s had an internal program. As with any large retailer that’s relying EDI or other sources to try to solve this problem, I would say that EDI or XML file formats are necessary but not sufficient to running a successful drop-ship program. You’ve got to be able to integrate all of these different suppliers and turn them into virtual warehouses and have the kinds of monitoring and big brother management over the suppliers to ensure that the customer experience is met. In Macy’s case, we had the good fortune of partnering with Hal Lawton. Hal has been brought in as the new President of Macy’s. Hal is executive -- a veteran executive in the retail industry, having been a customer of ours at Home Depot over the years and then going on to eBay. So, he brought in Jill Ramsey from Walmart who has also worked with us in the past. We are really excited to be partnering with Hal and his team to really hovering back to magic of Macy’s, help them drive additional assortment expansion. And so, the opportunity is really to grow the assortment, to drive revenue, help them make their operation more efficient and to drive faster delivery speeds at minimized costs.

Matt Pfau

Got it. That’s helpful. And then, I also wanted to hit on the demand channel revenue, and then thanks for the new revenue breakout, that’s helpful. So, I am assuming for 2017, the majority of that headwind there was from the Mercent acquisition or those non-core pieces of that still pressuring that business. So, I guess number one, is that correct? And then, how are you thinking about the demand channel revenue going into 2018, is there still a headwind there that you are expecting?

Frank Poore

Yes, Matt. So, on the demand channel revenue, I think most of what you are seeing there is substantially the -- call it the acquired revenue base from Mercent. We’ve talked in the past over the last couple of years since the acquisition [indiscernible] really about the headwinds we were experiencing both from a specific look at our customer base and the profitability of those customers as well as moving away from certain services that were being provided pre-acquisition. We have worked through that now. But I would certainly highlight that business and specifically the fees business working with marketplaces and other demand channels, is a competitive business and there is a customer churn aspect to it. And so, we’ll certainly be subject to that although we put the targeted attrition behind us. At the same time and more importantly for the long term, we’re really focused on going out and building the brand business that’s a real adoption of our solutions, both capabilities from a technology perspective and also from advanced services perspective. And we’re really excited about what we think we can do in that space. And as we’ve talked about, that’s going to take time to build. We’re talking about large enterprise brands, we have some customers on the platform and we’re going to continue to sell and I think Todd will be a part of that, Scott will be a part of that, Frank and the rest of the management team behind it. So, we’re excited about where that can go. But, we would expect to see, again more of a normal market reality for that business, that we’ve acquired from Mercent.

Operator

Our next question comes from Bob Labick of CJS Securities. Your line is open.

Bob Labick

Thank you. Congratulations on the Macy’s news.

Frank Poore

Thank you.

Bob Labick

I wanted to just go back to, I think it was one of Mike’s comments at the end, there was a termination of a drop-ship customer about $4 million in Q4. Could you just add color to that. Was it a competitive loss, they take it in-house through, was this a bankruptcy or anything else you can tell us about that customer?

Frank Poore

Yes. So, this is -- so basically, this company or this retailer I should say, announced more than three and a half years ago that they were building a platform, they felt it was strategic to their interest. So, this was anticipated by us over time. So, right now, as far as that goes, this company and all other retailers faced the exact same complexities, in trying to do something that is very difficult, namely getting suppliers to be able to comply with the complexities of a drop-ship environment and being able to have the proper tools to ensure that product shipped out of a third-party are done so with the same degree of customer service, the same fulfillments fee and the same brand identity, as if they actually came out of that retailer’s warehouse.

We suspect that retailers that go this path will have the same challenges, as retailers that are doing traditional EDI. And I think, it’s fair to say that we’re confident that we’ll have an opportunity to win that business back as that particular retailer has new management.

Bob Labick

Got it, okay, thanks. Yes, I think you’ve been talking about that potential transition for quite some time, so not as much of a shock. Thank you for that clarity. That’s helpful. And then, just wanted to take a step back, and you’ve mentioned this, but I think it’s worth probably a few more seconds on. In terms of the ramp of retail signings, because you’ve had a number of big ones and exciting ones. And can you just talk a little bit about the maturation of the big ones from 2016, have they matured the way you expected them to and how the 2017 signings are, so far ramping? And then into that, I think you said Macy’s probably not impactful for 2019, but maybe just you kind of tie all those together and what you’ve learned from the process over the last few years?

Frank Poore

Yes, Bob, so I think a good question and certainly we have a good set of experience now to lean on as we look at the progression of an implementation and the ramp and launch of a customer. I would say every one of them have their own kind of facts and circumstances, their own level of readiness to embrace drop-ship, and their own prior solution that could make it harder or easier to convert over. In particular, one of their customers that came over from another provider in 2016, really did a full conversion and lift and shift, and we were able to help them through that and they had a really successful 2017 as a result of that.

With respect to the Q2 signing, I think we talked about on our third quarter call, it was a really good implementation, and speed and pace was really strong. It was pretty early on relative to how built up their network was heading into the 2017 holiday. And of course, the other reality of retail in the seasonal peak is those IT shops are doing the same level of projects and new connection builds during that November-December timeframe and we are just kind of getting out of that in the early part of Q1 here. So, we right back to the ramp of that customer. And I think as we said, you will see a progression of that ramp through the year and feel like that customer will contribute a lot of growth this year for us and certainly be at full strength in the back half of the year, ultimately with a future path to growing beyond that. As we’ve talked about, it’s year one and two, you are getting the program on and up, you are starting to ramp their existing supplier network. And then once CommerceHub is in place, it really enables that long-term growth trajectory of continuing to add suppliers, continuing to add skews and improve those promise times on the delivery and ultimately increasing the share of drop-ship as a percentage of ecommerce.

So, I would say 2018 for that customer should be a good fulsome year in the back half; as we get into 2019 and beyond, I think we can continue to grow that customer’s business.

And then on Macy’s as we said, it’s great to have a Q1 signing, especially someone as exciting as Macy’s from a brand and opportunity perspective. It’s really -- we are working through the implementation. The teams are aggressive in working through that. And will continue to keep the markets updated on how that progresses and when we are live there. And certainly, given it’s a Q1 signing and implementation we have talked about of being four to six months, we could have an impact in Q4 for this customer and we are exciting by that potential. And again, you will see that ramp over a multi-year period. But, Q1 signings gives us a shot to have a meaningful impact on Q4.

Bob Labick

And then, last one for me and I will get back in queue. Just if you could give us a little update on the UK, obviously one big signing last year. How is the pipeline and how is that implementation going, and how should we think about the UK for 2018?

Mike Trimarchi

Yes. So, I think as we’ve talked about it, it’s early. I think the good news on the UK implementation, which is still in play, the good news is what we designed and planned for from a technology perspective was pretty close to what we needed to get the customer live, and so that gives us good confidence that we are truly ready to go out and bring on additional customers in the UK. Of course, there’s again the range of implementation times, and for this customer in particular we continue to work through the implementation effort with them. And then, on the sale side, I will turn it over to Frank.

Frank Poore

Yes, we’ve been active over in the UK. Todd’s spent considerable amount of time over there since he has joined. And we are building up a pipeline over there. We are feeling fairly confident that we have some U.S. retailers that are going to help us gain some additional traction there as well as going after a purely UK and European customers. So, building the pipeline now.

Operator

Our next question comes from Matt Yamamoto of DA Davidson. Your line is open.

Matt Yamamoto

How should we think about the impact of door closings that Toys R Us will have on your business? And also how would it affect your business in event of a total liquidation?

Frank Poore

Yes. So, we’ve obviously seen this. We’ve talked about having observed this with certain retailers in 2017. Certainly, a full liquidation ends up with two effects. First of all, you would have a bit of outstanding receivables loss, and we’ve talked about that not being meaningful for us. Generally speaking, our turns and collections tend to be pretty good with these retailers with such a critical part of their operation. More importantly on the go forward side is the revenue impact, both the loss of licenses, retailer and supplier license fees, and ultimately you got to watch where the orders go. So, to the extent those orders move into another retailer within the portfolio, great, we’ll see those orders. To the extent they move to a retailer outlet outside the portfolio, there would be a larger loss there.

And so, specific to potentially these interim steps along the bankruptcy path, and again, we’ve seen those not only recently, it certainly seemed to have increased a bit, but we’ve seen them over our 20-year history as a company. A couple of thoughts. One is, we certainly and drop-ship particularly becomes a very important part of the go forward business. It gives them an opportunity to work in a capital light way, to continue to meet customer demands and continue to give them a chance to be successful and emerge as a player through their process. Secondly, to the extent that it impacts supplier -- suppliers working with them or customers’ feelings about them, again, you could have a step back in those customer basis. It’s hard to predict how consumer reactions will be, but again, I think, you can certainly see something on any one of those retailers and ultimately it comes down to where the orders flow.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tim Klasell of Northland Securities. Your line is open.

Tim Klasell

Hey, guys, most of my questions have been answered, but just a one. The overlap with the Macy’s supplier base, if you look into that, is that a sort of larger overlap, a less of an overlap than what you’ve typically seen, and how will that affect the revenue ramps? Thank you.

Frank Poore

Yes. So, without giving specifics, I would say, our platform, our portfolio has a good set of suppliers and products across all the categories. I think, we almost in every industry now tend to see a pretty high level of overlap relative to the supplier base, certainly that’s different as we move into new international markets. But, a U.S. retailer, we typically see a pretty high overlap.

The other important point to make is the way we’ve built our operation, the way we’ve built our technologies, fundamentally is no faster or slower for us to bring on a net new supplier than an existing supplier that’s on the network. We’ve just gotten this down to a science over a 20-year history and I think we’ve really accelerated that performance over the last few years. And it’s one of the things that makes us really compelling to a large scale retailer, when they come to us and have a platform that they want to move over our program, they want to move over or really grow, they know that we’re able to meet their demands time and time again, and it doesn’t matter if they’re net new to the platform or they’ve been with us 20 years. That dependability and the speed at which we can onboard a supplier because of the way we’ve built the platform is a compelling piece of the value prop.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ryan McDonald of Dougherty and Company. Your line is open.

Ryan McDonald

So, just a quick question I guess kind of on the competitive landscape here. I guess, one of your competitors in the marketplaces has said that their expectations in the drop-ship market is that they can triple the number of retailers that they have on their platform in 2018. I guess, when kind of you look at some of that commentary out there, does that have any impact in terms of elongating sales cycles for you or perhaps some limiting some of the potential expansion opportunity within your existing retailer base?

Frank Poore

I will say that it’s probably [indiscernible] to talk about drop-shipping on earnings calls, but the truth is that company retailers to be successful at scale need much more than simple data feeds. It requires complex integrations in a sophisticated platform as I said to manage logistics and fulfillment. Simple data feed companies are no different than traditional EDI companies. So, I am not sure exactly who you are referring to but ultimately speaking, it’s fair to say that the size and scale of the companies that they are probably targeting wouldn’t even be on our prospect lists. We haven’t seen them in any deal we’ve ever been working on. So, I don’t think it imposes any competitive threat.

Ryan McDonald

Got it. And then, just one quick follow-up here. I mean, obviously with a lot of news out there about retail bankruptcies. In the conversations that you are having with your customers or potential customers, what are you hearing in terms of the appetite for technology investments and expanding more aggressively in outsourcing drop-shipping generally as sort of a key topic within the retailers’ minds going forward?

Frank Poore

Absolutely. It’s sort of been a perverse way as these retailers may have some struggles. We become -- we represent one of the greatest opportunities to get back on track, grow revenues as Mike said in the capital light way and it doesn’t require any capital outlay for inventory as they can sell products and gain incremental revenue and margin. We then will have to have the warehousing costs. We can in many cases find significant shipping savings based on our smart shipping algorithms where we can route products much cheaper. So, I think as retail gets more and more competitive, we become more and more important to the growth story.

Mike Trimarchi

Yes. I mean, the other comment I would add is we also are out focusing and the winning retailers are even more aggressively embracing drop-ship and looking at a provider that can help them grow and compete in a growingly competitive environment. So, I think Macy’s is a great example of a retailer that had an evolution of their thinking in this space and ultimately sees a real opportunity to get connected to CommerceHub and use it as a platform for growth going forward.

Operator

Our next question comes from Monika Garg of KeyBanc. Your line is open.

Monika Garg

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. Just first of all, I just want to dwell deeper into the comments you gave about customer, which you said did about 4 million , 4.5 million revenue in 2016, ‘17. So, if that customer is not doing drop-shipping with CommerceHub, what is the solution they are using? The reason I am asking is it seems like if CommerceHub was doing 4 million, 4.5 million revenue that means that drop-ship total volume for that retailer could be somewhere between $300 million, $400 million. So, are they not doing it or are they doing something else?

Frank Poore

So, as I said, this was a company -- thanks for the question, Monika, this was a company that had announced years ago that they are going to build their own platform. And it took significant amount of time and investments to get to where they are. From our perspective, most companies that try to build this stuff are going to build very rudimentary versions of a solution. We have developed antibodies to the viruses we’ve encountered in the jungle over 20 years, in dealing with disparate suppliers, each with their own unique systems, their unique processes and their levels of sophistication. And so, as you get more and more into this and peel back the onion on what’s really required to run a successful program, you start to realize there’s a lot more there. And as I said, I think that yes, they’re continuing to do drop-shipping. I think that it’s probably fair to say that companies that aren’t using CommerceHub for these are not delivering the same level of customer experience, that really is a requirement. Customer experience and shipping speeds and delivery is the competitive weapon in the industry these days. And these retailers have to be able to be competitive against the likes of Amazon and others if they’re going to be successful.

Monika Garg

Got it. Thank you. And then, new tax cuts, we have seen that the retailers and consumer end markets those two customers are getting a good benefit of these tax cuts. So, have you seen or are you seeing any increased investments from these customers?

Mike Trimarchi

Yes. I think it’s probably too early to see a customer impact from the tax cuts kind of getting downstream to the platform space. So, it’ll be interesting to watch and see if that does open up an opportunity. But, I would say, it’s too early to tell if that’s going to do evolve that way.

Operator

Our next question comes from David Gearhart of First Analysis. Your line is open.

David Gearhart

Hi. Good afternoon and thank you for taking my questions. My first question is, last quarter, the company saw an unusual degradation in order volumes in September, likely due to hurricanes or other factors. Just wondering if you could talk a little bit about the progression of volume returning to a normalized level, if it did so in Q4, because if you look at order volume growth in the quarter, 15%, last quarter it was 15%, are we still not at a normalized level? And then, also if you consider the GMV process, it looks like it was high-teens growth for the year. So ,would you expect for order volume growth to kind of trickle up to that level? And I have some follow-ups.

Mike Trimarchi

Yes. So relative to the September impact, I would say, there’s a portfolio effect and we of course just saw a bit of a natural trend back up. I think, it was a point in time where you had some issues in the September timeframe. Relative to the growth impact, the holiday is just a different animal from the first three quarters of the year. You could see a retailer doing a significant percentage, and we’ve talked about the percentage of our revenues that show up in the fourth quarter. Retailers on the platform can do a disproportional amount even relative to that. So, I think you really have to look at the holiday period a little different than what might the rest of the year look like and certainly to watch the portfolio, one to do job from our perspective, but also try and compete with other players in the retail industry.

David Gearhart

And as it relates to the GMV question, I think you said $16 billion in GMV process on the platform, across your capabilities. And I think that’s about 19% plus growth, order volume growth for the year, 16%, if you could explain that the delta and should we expect that order volume to kind of tick up towards that number, absent the customer loss that you’re speaking of?

Frank Poore

Yes, I mean it’s, because our fees tend to be -- our transaction fees are specific to an order, not the dollar amount per order, we’ll see puts and takes on that over time, just as a retailer could shift the categories they’re working in. The shift of the mix of retailer changes. So it does vary a little bit. And I don’t know that you can be too specific about a correlation there. I think overall that would be a directional correlation but I wouldn’t focus too much or we don’t focus too much on how tightly correlated those two numbers tend to be. It’s certainly something we look at. But I think as you saw in the new revenue presentation, the order growth and that order revenue tends to be very tightly correlated in a way we think about our business.

David Gearhart

Okay. And then you also saw some effects from order minimums in ‘16 that affected the comps in ‘17. Just want to be clear that ‘17 was clearly, the order minimums not to cause an impact when you do comparisons for ‘18. I just wanted to confirm that.

Frank Poore

Yes. I mean, I think the order minimum impact is substantially behind us as we head into ‘18. So, again, I don’t think we will see anything meaningful from that as the entity.

Operator

Our next question comes from Koji Ikeda of Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Koji Ikeda

Thanks. Congrats on the Macy’s lift guys, that’s a great win for you, and thank you for taking my questions. Just a real quick one here for Mike, a housekeeping question. I totally missed it in your commentary. What was that stock comp number that you gave, the way to think about it for 2018?

Mike Trimarchi

Yes. Think about it as kind of $9 million to $10 million in ‘18.

Koji Ikeda

And then, I guess my first question here is with the hiring of Todd and Scott into the sales and marketing operation, what’s the best way to think about hiring trends or may be investment trends within that department going forward here?

Frank Poore

Yes. So, on the sales side, we’ve got a small, we always say navy seal [ph] type team. We are going after enterprise class customers. And we are going to continue to do that on both the retailer and the brand side. I think, you can expect that Todd will maybe adding to his team in terms of both retail and also on the brand side, having specific brand sales people. But still sticking within that sort of navy seal type environment. So not expecting a huge number of folks. I expect that he’ll be building or adding to the team in Europe as well. So, I would think that it will be a small number of additional adds to the team on that side. I would say for Scott on the marketing team, I think, we are going to probably largely rely on outside staff. We’d never really had much of a marketing team as a company over the 20-year history. And so, we are really building out capabilities around this. But, we are not going to be building an agency of any kind. We will likely rely third-parties in some cases, we’d leverage just third-party PR firm. We may see him hire a small number of people to help support the effort.

Koji Ikeda

Got it. Thank you for that color. And I hate to bring up that churn customer again. But I just want to be absolutely discerned here with 4 million to 5 million or 4 million to 4.5 million of coming off the P&L here that puts it pretty close to a 5% customer. I know you guys talk about some five customers that are in that 5% range. I just want to be sure, is that one of those five customers or is not one of those five customers?

Frank Poore

Yes. It’s not. So, the 4 million, 4.5 million would have been 5% number for the 101 million we did last year.

Koji Ikeda

Okay, great. Thank you for that. And my last question here is kind of a big picture question, either for Frank or Mike. As large retailers really kind of push along their digital transformation strategies here, it seems like from the research stat, we’ve gone into the space that retailers are getting more comfortable with, I guess you can call it the new norm of technology and disruption in the retail industry, I mean, are you seeing any acceleration of RFPs or maybe accelerating to sales cycles because of that?

Frank Poore

We’re seeing some of that. We try to -- honestly, we try to avoid and violate RFP proposals, so that if we see an RFP coming out, we try to go above and beyond. The team is probably putting out the RFP and getting with a strategic decision makers at the C suite. So, I think in general, there’s going to be a greater adoption of these kinds of things in general.

In the industry, the expectations of customer experience are growing such that they are putting additional pressure on retailers. They know that they are -- we were just meeting with a potential customer and they said we think we might be disappoint -- we know we’re disappointing customers. We just don’t know how many. And I assured them that if they didn’t know how many they were disappointing that it was far greater than they were probably imagining and that they were moving to some other retail operation because it’s much easier to just click away. It’s not like a store where you go in and you’re there. Online, you can easily move over somewhere else. So, these retailers have to get this right.

Mike Trimarchi

Yes. I would just add, I don’t know that adoption or comfort with software is the cause. The cause is both the competitive landscape and the continued advancement of personnel that have real experience in e-commerce and in drop-ship and virtual inventory strategy. And I think those people find their way into new organizations and leadership positions in those organizations, and it is driving a transformation and disruption of retail, including being more open in adopting software that can assist with that. Data analytics is another kind of mechanism they’re using to drive change to retail.

Koji Ikeda

Great. Thanks for that color. That’s it for me and congrats again on that Macy’s win.

Operator

There are no further questions. I’d like to turn the call back over to Frank Poore for any closing remarks.

Frank Poore

Thank you, operator. I want to thank everyone again for joining today’s call. As I said, we’re pleased with our results from the fourth quarter and the full-year of 2017 and we’re quite excited about our momentum as we enter into 2018. Just to reiterate, we signed six drop-ship retailers in 2017, ahead of our usual goal of trying to sign two to four new deals. And we started out 2018 quite strong, obviously with the signing of Macy’s. Our existing retailer customers continue to embrace drop shipping in CommerceHub and demonstrated by our continued customer growth as well as the signing that we’ve just announced.

Our adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 200 percentage points in the quarter, which demonstrates the strong operating leverage we have in our model. For 2018, I feel confident about our ability to continue signing new retailers and brands, continuing increasing penetration within our existing customers, and driving margin expansion and additional cash flow generation.

With that, I want to just again thank you for all joining today’s call.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This does conclude the program. And you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.