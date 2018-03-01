GoPro: Slowly Going Further Down The Drain

Although GoPro demonstrates opportunities in new management, cost reduction efforts, and competitive pricing initiatives, the company is still burdened by poor managerial oversight, capital constraints, lack of product diversification, and increasing competition.

Although I try to be optimistic in my stock presentations, GoPro (GPRO) is a company with very limited upside potential. The company continues to be plagued by managerial ineffectiveness, poor product delivery, rampant mispricing, unhealthy fundamentals, and structural disorganization. GPRO posted fourth-quarter 2017 results that offered a substantial loss, with revenues declining due to decreased demand for the company's HERO camera lineup.

GPRO has effectively tarnished its brand name due to substantial discounting, huge layoffs, product recalls, and decaying fundamentals. Although I will try and stay objective in my presentation of GPRO, you'll find there is not a lot to look forward to.

Fundamental Assessment

GPRO offers a poor balance sheet:

If one looks at the long-term (2014-2017), GPRO has performed horribly: Total liquidity levels have decreased to $202 million from $320 million, total current assets have declined from $823 million to $573 million, total assets have diminished from $917 million to $850 million, total debt went from 0 in 2014, 2015, 2016 to $130 million in 2017, and total liabilities have skyrocketed from $276 million to $555 million.

From a quarterly perspective, although GPRO has exhibited increased total liquidity levels of $267 million (including cash/short-term investments) and increased total/current assets, the company is financing growth with debt and displays significantly escalating liabilities.

Even though GPRO displays quarterly improvements in some of its financial metrics, the company is still under previous managerial discretion of Nick Woodman and his desired board members, implying that these are likely to be only short-term fundamental improvements (financed by debt) that will likely dissipate over the long run.

GPRO offers a poor income statement:

Although GPRO has exhibited decreased SGA and R&D expenditures, total revenues have progressed on a decreasing trajectory for the past 4 years, revenue costs have increased, and operating and net income (although slightly improved) is still negative.

GPRO is priced at a slightly overvalued valuation with a number of negative characteristics:

GPRO's share price of $5.65 exceeds the company's future cash flow value of $4.71. Furthermore, GPRO offers negative cash flow, negative earnings yield, a current ratio below the defensive benchmark of 1.55, and negative EPS growth over the past 5 years.

Advantageous Investment Considerations

Cost Cutting Initiatives: GPRO has implemented various cost-cutting measures, including reducing its workforce by 18% from 1,552 employees in 2016 to only 1,273 at the end of 2017. The company has decreased SGA expenses from $475 million in 2016 to current levels of $318 million, and GPRO has reduced R&D costs from $359 million to $230 million.

Expansion Beyond the HERO Camera: GPRO is pursuing growth opportunities in video editing apps, a subscription service, and camera accessories.

GPRO'S video editing app enables GPRO cameras to wireless pull footage from cameras. HERO 4+5 videos are seamlessly uploaded to the mobile app at which point users can modify them with editing tools or share them with others. GPRO has also implemented an enhanced subscription service that offers damage replacement, mobile cloud backup, and unlimited photo storage for $4.99 a month.

Competitive Pricing: GPRO is rectifying pricing inadequacies; the company's decision to reduce pricing on the HERO 5, HERO session, and HERO 6 by $100, increased selling dramatically. It appears that GPRO cameras are still demanded by consumers but not at previous pricing points. GPRO intends to offer a variety of new camera models at different price offerings.

HERO Cameras: GPRO's HERO lineup of cameras are regarded for their great capture quality, durability, and wide selection of accessories.

Disadvantageous Investment Considerations

Poor Managerial Oversight: GPRO has consistently displayed poor managerial execution. This has been reinforced by an endless number of negative developments ranging from:

The company entering the drone market late.

GPRO selling a drone with potentially lethal defects culminating in an extensive recall, then instead of fixing problems with the drone, withdrawing from the quadcopter market and firing hundreds of employees.

The company mispricing the HERO 4 Session camera causing huge price changes and inventory write-downs, but mispricing in general (shortages in demand cause huge pricing swings where GPRO offers $100 off the camera and a further 25% discount).

GPRO is also plagued by supply chain issues, excessive inventories, and delayed shipments (keep in mind these are not short-term issues but recurring problems).

Other issues include low morale and productivity from employees. If you look at GPRO's Glassdoor reviews, it doesn't exactly instill a sense of confidence.

Let's not forget the most preeminent issue facing GPRO- The company's CEO Nick Woodman. To put it blatantly Nick Woodman is a terrible CEO. Woodman continues to demonstrate an inability to execute on various aspects of the business whether it be the failed Quadcopter expansion (multiple recalls in GPRO's Karma drone), failed GPRO media business (the GPRO Channel), a consistent inability to manage inventory and pricing, missing out on growth trends namely smartphones, practically begging Wall Street for a buyout, etc. Logically it would seem that given GPRO's 90% stock price decline since 2015, it might suggest that the current CEO doesn't know what he is doing. However, Woodman will not be replaced as he controls the board by owning 99.08% of the Class B stock. Woodman also has an enormous overall share voting power of 76.81%. This is especially problematic for shareholders as he is in full control, yet incapable of properly directing the business. Additionally, outsider change will be tempered by his overwhelming authority and discretion in choosing board members.

I would not invest a dime in GPRO with Nick Woodman and his appointed management at the helm; I have absolutely no faith in their business or leadership abilities.

Capital Constraints:

Although GPRO offers an amazing HERO Camera line, it spends an inordinate amount of money on research and development. In 2016 alone, R&D skyrocketed up 48.5% and sales and marketing expenses increased 37% comprising a 35% year-over-year increase in operating expenses. Although GPRO reduced R&D costs in 2017 (R&D costs decreased to $229 million from $360 million in 2016), cutting research and development costs may only be a temporary development as GPRO's R&D costs continually increased throughout 2017 with the exception of the last quarter. At the same time, substantial reductions in the company's R&D budget (close to 40%) may impede the company's ability to develop innovative products.

In spite of exorbitant R&D expenditures, GPRO's drone initiative failed and the company's significant investments into an online video editing application may fail to produce results given that the app is free on the app store and the monthly subscription service of $4.99 is unlikely to drive substantial revenue growth.

Management's inclination to better establish worldwide revenue streams without perfecting the product in the U.S market will impose further capital constraints.

Substantial price reductions ($100 off a variety of the company's cameras) will have a detrimental impact on the company's bottom line, decreasing margins and eating away at net profits. Price reductions may also have a detrimental effect on product perception among consumers. GPRO at one point in time offered a premium video capture camera that fetched high pricing, but with large price markdowns, GPRO is reintegrating its brand with the plethora of inexpensive action cameras made by other manufacturers.

Lack of Product Diversification: As previously mentioned, GPRO has an extremely high lack of product diversification. It really only has one product (aside from the HERO's camera accessories and editing app), the HERO line of cameras, which offers a limited revenue stream. GPRO's high product concentration is detrimental as it is likely to cause greater revenue fluctuations especially during economic downturns, as the company's cameras priced in the $300-$500 dollar range become less appealing as consumer discretionary income is reduced.

GPRO is also reliant on only one clientele base: the outdoor adventurists - the skiers, bikers, skaters, skydivers, scuba divers, etc. GPRO's inability to successfully penetrate the drone market, professional photography business, media platform, or any revenue stream besides its HERO camera, demonstrates a consistent weakness in branching out beyond the company's original product line.

Increased Competition: Let's be clear: GPRO is in a brutally competitive market going against big camera makers Nikon, Olympus, and Canon as well as electronic giants Samsung, Panasonic, and Sony who have already integrated elements of capture devices into their revenue streams. GPRO has demonstrated an inability to stay competitive and keep up with well-established players, experiencing a revenue slide since August of 2015.

GPRO is facing market share erosion from iPhones, quadcopters, and other competing action cameras. High-end smartphones ranging from the iPhone, Galaxy phones, Google Pixel, etc. offer amazing built-in cameras as well as other features. Phones have become waterproof, dustproof, drop-proof, and resistant to screen damage. They also offer extensive battery life and can be mounted anywhere: from the dash, helmet, tripod, etc. These qualities will only improve as smartphone technology advances. More advanced phone capabilities and other camera options such as quadcopter drones or low-cost action cameras will impede GPRO's ability to drive significant revenue growth.

Final Determination

Although GPRO boasts a reputed HERO Camera line and the company is not fiscally incapacitated (at least for the moment), GPRO is burdened by severe competition from other electronics and camera companies, recurring weakness in management, decreasing brand popularity, R&D/international expansion/debt constraints, and a consistent lack of proper business management, execution, and product diversification. Some may herald GPRO's "changed management" and perceived "recognition of current business deficiencies"; however, the reality is that GPRO is the same if not worse off than it was 2 years ago. GPRO's management is dominated by Woodman, the company has failed to diversify its business, revenues have continued to fall, and competition has grown significantly. As it currently stands, GPRO is not a buy at any price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article contained herein is provided for educational purposes only and represent my own opinions. Readers should do their own research and formulate their own opinions before initiating any stock, bond, index, or other financial instrument position. Readers must keep in mind that investment confers risk and the potential for financial loss which I am not responsible for.