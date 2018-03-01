K2M Group Holdings' (KTWO) CEO Eric Major on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTWO) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Eric Major - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Gregory Cole - Chief Financial Officer

Lane Major - Chief Strategy Officer

Kaila Krum - William Blair & Company LLC

Joshua Jennings - Cowen and Company, LLC

Glenn Novarro - RBC Capital Markets, LLC

Steven Lichtman - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Xuyang Li - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Shagun Singh - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

I would now turn the call over to Eric Major, the Company's Chairman, President and CEO.

Eric Major

Hello and welcome to K2M's fourth quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Let me begin with a brief agenda for today's call. I'll start off with a summary of our revenue performance for the fourth quarter and full-year 2017. Then I will discuss the progress we made during the fourth quarter in a number of key areas, including sales force expansion, product innovation, product and IT acquisitions, and the multiple strategic announcements we've made in recent months.

I'll then turn the call over to Greg Cole, our Chief Financial Officer, who will discuss our financial results in greater detail and review of our 2017 guidance. We will then open the call for your questions.

We reported total revenue growth of 9% on a constant currency basis in the fourth quarter driven by 9% in the U.S. and 10% constant currency growth outside the U.S. Our fourth quarter revenue performance was above the high-end of our guidance range and reflected improved fundamentals in our business after a softer third quarter. Our U.S. growth in Q4 was notably solid, especially when considering the 22% U.S. growth reported in the Q4 of 2016.

Our fourth quarter U.S. growth on a two-year basis approximately 15% is well above market and reflects K2M's continued market share gain in spine. Our Complex Spine business was notably strong in Q4, representing half of our total U.S. growth in the quarter, with sales increasing 12% year-over-year. We experience more normalized deformity procedure trends in Q4 relative to the softer trends we saw in Q3, and our Complex Spine sales benefited from strong new product adoption.

Our Degenerative business posted solid growth as well in Q4, with our MIS procedure category increasing 11% year-over-year and our open Degenerative procedure category increasing 6% year-over-year. We are very pleased with our Degenerative growth in the fourth quarter given the very strong growth comparison in the fourth quarter of 2016, where MIS business increased 37% year-over-year and our open degen business increase 19% year-over-year. Our Degenerative growth continues to be driven by our EVEREST MI XT spinal system and our family of CASCADIA 3D interbody products.

Turning to our revenue performance outside the U.S. In Q4, we reported constant currency growth of 10% year-over-year driven by strong performance and our largest direct and distributor markets outside the U.S. For the full-year 2017 we reported total revenue growth of 9% on a constant currency basis driven by 9% growth in the U.S. and 10% constant currency growth outside the U.S.

Growth in the U.S. was the largest contributor to our total company revenue growth again in 2017, though we also saw solid contribution from our international business in 2017. Full-year 2017 revenue growth in the U.S. was driven by balance contributions from each of our procedure categories. With our complex and open degenerative procedure categories posting high single-digit revenue growth in our MIS degenerative category posting mid-teens revenue growth this year.

Full-year 2017 revenue growth outside the U.S. was driven primarily by strong results and our largest distributor markets; Australia and Denmark and in our largest direct-to-markets Italy and Germany. We took meaningful steps in Q4 2017 to expand our U.S. distribution network of independent sales agencies and to focus our direct sales employees.

I am pleased to share with you that during the fourth quarter, we increased the number of domestic independent sales agencies representing K2M to 109 agencies, up 9% since the end of Q3, while keeping the direct sales team relatively flat. This is a meaningful increase to our distribution channel. We achieved this by contracting with a number of new partners and by moving certain of our direct employees to independent agent status.

As discussed in the past, we have used this P&L friendly strategy of opportunistically shifting direct reps to independent agent contractors in an effort to continue to expand our distribution channel and to do so in the most capital-efficient manner.

The important takeaway here is that we have been actively managing our U.S. sales channel and making the necessary investments to fuel sales growth in 2018. We continue to see opportunities to attract high-quality partners to represent K2M in markets where we currently have little or no sales presence. These recent distribution wins have been made possible by our tremendous product innovation and K2M is bringing to the marketplace.

Let me share an update on our progress during 2017 in the areas of product innovation, product and IP acquisition and important strategic partnership. Starting with product innovation, for those of you who are familiar with the K2M story, you know that product innovation represent the company's most important area of focus.

We believe our execution against our goal of leading the industry in bringing new and innovative spinal products to market remains extremely strong. Each year, we target introducing five to eight significant 510(k) clearances for new products or product line extensions, and we have established a proven track record of delivering against the important strategic objectives each year. This innovation engine is the foundation of the company's growth today and in the future.

We have made significant progress on new product development during 2017, with the 11 510(k) clearances, five of which we highlighted in the press releases, given their significance; and seven CE Marks, one of which we highlighted. Simply stated, 2017 may have been the most important year of product innovation in the history of this Company.

Our new product activity in 2017 was impressive as is included penetrating existing procedure categories where we are a leader, enhancing our product leadership position in the newest areas of innovation in the spine market; and expanding into areas of the spine market where K2M previously did not offer product solutions.

Let me share a little more color on our new product activities in each of these areas. First, with respect to penetrating areas of the spine market where K2M is a leader, specifically in the deformity and Complex Spine markets, we announced two important 510(k) clearances in 2017.

The NILE Proximal Fixation Spinal System, a Spinal system specifically designed for proximal construct augmentation and the YUKON OCT Spinal System for facilitating fusion with posterior fixation in occipito-cervico-thoracic region of the spine.

Second with respect to our new product activity, that enhanced our market leadership position this year. We made significant progress in the area of 3D printing in 2017. Recall, K2M was the first leading spine company to market 3D printed spinal implants, and we now offer the most comprehensive portfolio of 3D printed spinal devices.

We provide 3D solutions for Complex Spine, MIS and Degenerative spine procedures. We have experienced an overwhelming response from surgeons on our CASCADIA family of 3D printed products over the last two years, and building on this success, we enhanced our leading market position with the introduction of our second and third product family of 3D printed products that feature K2M's Lamellar 3D Titanium Technology with the CAPRI Small 3D Corpectomy Cages and the MOJAVE PL 3D Expandable Interbody System.

The MOJAVE PL 3D Expandable clearance was an important one in that it was a first to market 3D printed, FDA-cleared expandable posterior-lumbar interbody system, which offered a new capability not available with any other product in the market today. This product clearance was also important in that it was the second product clearance in the expandable interbody market.

Along with our SAHARA AL Expandable Stabilization System, which together, represent K2M's first product offering in an area of the spine market where we previously did not offer expandable solutions. The notable progress we made in new product innovation this year was further enhanced by our activity in the inorganic product front. We announced important acquisitions to support future product innovation activities and to address new procedure areas in the U.S.

In August, K2M announced it entered into an exclusive license agreement for a robust portfolio of 17 issued and pending patents for expandable interbody technology. This will further strengthen the company's leadership in the 3D printing of spinal devices. In October, K2M announced it acquired the PALO ALTO Cervical Static Corpectomy Cage System. PALO ALTO Cervical is a cervical vertebral body replacement device, and is the first and only static Corpectomy cage in the world to receive a cervical 510(k) clearance from the FDA.

Finally, a summary of our new product activities in 2017 would not be complete without talking about our Balance ACS platform. As a reminder, our Balance ACS platform applies three-dimensional solutions across the entire clinical care continuum to help drive quality outcomes for spine patients.

BACS provide solutions focused on achieving balance of the spine, by addressing each anatomical vertebral segment with a 360 degree approach of the axial, coronal and sagittal planes, emphasizing total body balance as a critical component to surgical success. We have been very pleased with the increasing awareness and appreciation of our BACS platform from various constituents throughout the spine surgery market over the course of 2017.

Our main focus during the Alpha launch has been around BACS preauthorization and BACS data management. Surgeons find value in these offerings, because they help streamline the surgical preauthorization process with the goal of validating the Balance concept through data collection. We are the only spine company to offer this preauthorization application and we are seeing strong surgeon interest in our BACS offerings today.

Importantly, the validation of our BACS platform extends beyond the strong surgeon response. As evidenced by our announcement this week that we have partnered with, and licensed our BACS data management tools to one of the world's premier study groups, the International Spine Study Group Foundation, or ISSGF, for collecting spine patient data for use in their global recognized research studies.

K2M's BACS data management tool allows the ISSGF to effectively and efficiently collect patient data as they work to develop predictive analytic models to help physicians tailor treatment approaches specific to patient pathologies. We are extremely proud to be involved with an organization and share our vision in advanced spinal surgery to improve patient outcomes. In addition to the notable progress we made in the area of new product activities in 2017, we also made two important strategic announcements this year that we believe will be significant contributors to K2M's long-term growth profile.

Specifically, a long-term exclusive distribution agreement with Japan Medicalnext, a subsidiary of the Mitsubishi Corporation, and a global compatibility and co-marketing agreement with Brainlab. The terms of the Japan agreement include a long-term partnership with Medicalnext for up to seven years. Japan Medicalnext has a wealth of spine experience and an established operational infrastructure to help grow our business in Japan. With more than 250 employees, including 50 orthopedic sales professionals in seven offices located throughout the country, we believe Japan Medicalnext has significant experience in medical device distribution, including the Japanese spine surgery market.

We look forward to the partnership helping K2M increase its share of the estimated $350 million spine market in Japan. Brainlab’s Spinal Navigation provides an image-guided, open navigation platform for spinal surgery. With over 5,300 navigation and OR integration systems installed worldwide, Brainlab has established itself as the leader in the surgical navigation field. The two companies will collaborate in the commercial release of future navigated K2M spinal systems, which would be compatible with Brainlab.

We are excited to work on the compatibility and intraoperative image guided navigation and imaging platforms by Brainlab, with K2M spinal systems. We believe this partnership will further enhance our three-dimensional Balance ACS platform by providing surgeons and hospitals with state-of-the-art technology to support the full continuum of patient care.

To summarize, we reported solid revenue growth in 2017, well above market trends amidst a more difficult procedure market environment in the U.S. We had a very strong year of new product activity, made important product and IP acquisitions and announced two significant strategic partnerships, all of which, we believe, enhances the company's long-term growth opportunities.

With that, I will turn it over to Greg for a more in-depth summary of our financial performance during the quarter, as well as a review of our guidance for fiscal year 2017. Greg?

Gregory Cole

Thank you, Eric. Our total revenue for the fourth quarter 2018 increased $6 million or 9.7% to $67.8 million. Total revenue increased 9.1% year-over-year on a constant currency basis. The increase in revenue was primarily driven by greater sales volume from domestic new surgeon users and newer product offerings and increased seven investments from our distribution partners in Australia and Denmark.

Revenue in the United States increased $4.2 million or 8.8% year-over-year to $51.9 million and represented 77% of total revenue in the period. Fourth quarter U.S. revenue growth was driven primarily by the addition of new surgeon users and sales from new product offerings.

By procedure category, Complex Spine sales increased 12% year-over-year to $20 million. MIS sales increased 11% year-over-year to $8.9 million and Degenerative sales increased 6% year-over-year to $22.7 million. By way of reminder, our Degenerative business is reported in two procedure categories, MIS and open degen. Together, our Degenerative business increased 7% year-over-year in the fourth quarter.

U.S revenue in the Company's Complex Spine, MIS and Degenerative categories represented 39%, 17% and 44% of U.S. revenue respectively in the fourth quarter. Our Q4 same-store, same product pricing headwind was in the low to mid-single digit range, similar to the trends we've experience since in 2017.

Regarding revenue results outside the United States, international revenue increased $1.8 million or 13% year-over-year to $15.9 million, representing 23% of total company sales in the period. International sales increased 10% year-over-year on a constant currency basis. International revenue growth was driven by 20% growth in our international direct markets and high single digit growth and in our international distributor markets.

The growth in sales to our OUS distributors in 14 was driven by higher implant replenishment purchases from our distribution partners in Australia and Denmark. And an initial Complex Spine set investment of approximately $1 million buy our Japanese distribution partner. Which we partially offset by reduction n surgical set investment by our distributor partners in Spain, India, and Saudi Arabia.

Turning to our financial performance through the rest of the P&L in the fourth quarter, GAAP gross margin of 64.3% compared to GAAP gross margin of 62% last year. GAAP gross profit includes amortization expense on investments in surgical instruments of approximately $3.6 million, in each period or 5.3% of sales, in the fourth quarter 2017, compared to 5.8% of sales in the same period last year. Excluding the impact of amortization expense, our non-GAAP adjusted gross margin was approximately 70% in the fourth quarter of 2017 compare to 68% in the same period last year.

GAAP operating expenses increased $4.7 million or 10% year-over-year to $52.5 million. The increase in operating expenses was driven primarily by a $4.9 million increase in sales and marketing expenses compared to last year, primarily reflecting increase investments and selling representatives and our commission on increase revenue. You will not that we meaningfully increase the number of agents in our U.S. distributor network by approximately 9% sequentially and actively managed our U.S. direct employee channel. We did incur incremental selling expenses associated with this activity which we believe will contribute towards 2018 revenue.

Off note total GAAP G&A expenses decline $0.6 million or 4.3%, year-over-year to 14.3 million in Q4. This line item includes intangible amortization of approximately $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to $2.56 million last year. Our intangible amortization will be substantially lower in 2018 and that experienced over the first three quarters of 2017.

GAAP net loss was $8.7 million or loss of $0.20 per share, compared to a loss of $12.5 million or $0.30 per share last year. Our GAAP net loss includes the impact of non-cash foreign currency transaction gains and losses, which was a gain of $284,000 this year, compared to a loss of $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

The difference was driven by the impact of fluctuations in our foreign currencies against the U.S. dollar on our intercompany subsidiary payable balances. This year's net loss also reflects the interest expense on our convertible senior note placed in August of 2016 and our capital leases for our corporate headquarters. In addition, operating results included approximately $1.4 million of non-recurring charges primarily reflecting legal and administrative accruals that we refined in 2018.

Our fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA loss was $1.9 million compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $28,000 last year. Note, our fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA loss includes the aforementioned non-recurring charges of approximately $1.4 million as well as incremental investments in our selling infrastructure during the fourth quarter.

As of December 31, 2017, we had cash and cash equivalents of $24 million compared to $45.5 million as of December 31, 2016. In addition, we had unused capacity in our revolving credit facility of $49 million as of December 31, 2017.

Total liquidity and cash resources available to the Company at December 31, 2017, was $74 million. As a reminder, we had cash spending of approximately $20 million in 2017. The majority of the spending occurring in the first half of the year, as we purchased inventory in advance of our deformity season.

We are anticipating cash needs of $25 million in 2018, the majority of which will be placed in the first half of 2018, similar to our experience last year. We had working capital of $99.6 million as of December 31, 2017 as compared to $115.9 million as of December 31, 2016. At December 31, 2017 outstanding long-term indebtedness included the carrying value of convertible senior notes of $39.2 million and capital lease obligations of $33.8 million.

Turning to our full year 201 guidance expectations, as detailed in our press release this afternoon, we expect total revenue on an as-reported basis in the range of $208 million to $284 million, representing growth of 9% to 10% year-over-year compared to total revenue of $258 million in fiscal year 2017.

Total net loss of approximately $30 million to $34 million compared to a net loss of $37.1 million in 2017. Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $4 million to $8 million compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $740,000 in 2017. We have provided a reconciliation of expected 2018 GAAP net loss to adjusted EBITDA in our earnings press release to assist in understanding the impact of certain non-cash items on our outlook for adjusted EBITDA.

Finally, for modeling purposes, the Company expects growth in its U.S. business of approximately 10% to 11% year-over-year in 2018. The Company expects growth in its international business of approximately 5% to 7% on a reported basis.

From a quarterly trending perspective, we would expect our year-over-year growth rates to accelerate as we move through fiscal year 2018. Specifically, we expect growth in the mid to high single-digits in the United States in the first quarter, with improving trends as we move through the summer deformity busy season, which spans between our second and third quarters.

We expect growth to be stronger in the second half of 2018 versus the first half, given the easy comparison in Q3 of 2017, and that the Degenerative season's busiest during the second half of the calendar year as individuals electing surgery wait for their insurance deductibles to be met to avoid out-of-pocket expense.

Outside the United States, we expect results to improve beyond Q1, which has the toughest prior year comparison, and reflect Asia Pacific purchases in Q4 of the prior year. Our second half results will also benefit from two full quarters of contribution from the launches of important new products, such as YUKON and MOJAVE. For the full-year 2018, we expect the weighted-average share count for earnings purposes to be approximately 43.5 million shares.

With that, I’ll turn the call back to Eric for few closing comments. Eric?

Eric Major

Thanks, Greg. In closing, we’ve remain committed to being a global leader in Complex Spine and to our continued focus on providing minimally invasive solutions that help surgeons to achieve three-dimensional Total Body Balance.

Our growth continues to be driven primarily by two factors. Growing our innovative portfolio of technologies and techniques and increasing our sales force productivity as we leverage the investments we have made in our U.S. distribution network.

Our progress in 2017 with respect to new product innovation, strategic activity and investments and expanding our U.S. sales distribution gives us confidence that we remain well positioned to post above-market growth rates in 2018 as we continue to differentiate K2M as a market share gainer in the spine space.

Outside the United States, we are encouraged about the longer term growth outlook in both Australia and Japan following the progress we have made in those countries in 2017. We also continue to evaluate inorganic growth opportunities that represent the appropriate mix of incremental growth and potential return on invested capital. We expect to show improving profitability through a combination of revenue growth and efficiencies in sales and operations and reduce our net loss for 2018. We believe our success in each of these areas should drive long-term performance.

Operator, we'll now open the call for questions. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] And our first question will come from Matt O'Brien, Piper Jaffray.

This is Kevin on for Matt. And I thank you for the time. I wanted to start up on the guidance, specifically on the international side for 5% to 7% growth, but if I look and bake in the FX tailwind, it's implying about 3% to 5%, which would look like a deceleration to me from last year. I was wondering, is there anything specifically driving international over there that we should be aware of or is the company baking in some conservativism on that number?

Gregory Cole

Well first of all, we have some pretty tough comps. It's a very volatile year by quarter, always. But if you look at last year, we had particularly good strength in the first quarter and also the fourth quarter. So we've been very cautious to think through that, very good growth in the first and fourth quarters of last year.

I'd also want to point out some of the things that we've been talking about and waiting on, our Japanese distributor did in fact, place a very meaningful order in the fourth quarter of about $1 million, just over that, which was a 2017 event versus I think something folks are waiting on to be a 2018 event. That’s a great thing for us because we can get started on the replenishment business a little bit sooner. It's a good investment and start. So we factor those things into our thought process as we put together that guidance.

Okay. Thanks. That’s helpful. And then on the EBITDA side, is there something specific on the gross margin line or anywhere from an investment perspective that we can think about driving that number? That was a little bit lighter than we expected as well. And then if I could just sneak one more after.

Gregory Cole

Well, I think, first and foremost, one of the things that we’re spending some time evaluating because there's a lot of great opportunity out in the marketplace today is we're making some good strategic investments in our distribution channel. So we see opportunities. Those are really more about investments for 2019 revenue, as opposed to meaningful contributions immediately for 2018. But we wanted to leave some room for us to continue to invest for the future opportunities that we see. We just have a tremendous pipeline of activity right now, so we'll be thoughtful about our guidance on that to make sure we have room to take advantage of the appropriate opportunities that make sense to us.

Your next question comes from Kaila Krum with William Blair. Your line is open.

Kaila Krum

Hey, Eric. Hi, Greg. Thanks for taking my question. So you guys increased the number of agents in your distribution network by 9% in the U.S. I mean that’s a huge increase. So can you talk a little bit about the caliber of those agents? Since I know last year, it has taken some time in the third quarter to get some distributors on board because of their size, complexity. Just any color or detail on those agents and then how you're thinking about the ramp and contribution going into this year?

Eric Major

Sure. This is Eric. As we think about that this year, let me begin by talking about our guidance for the year. When you think about our guidance of 9% to 10% for this year, we went into the year saying what do we have in place? And what was good for us this year is that we were able to bring on a number of these new partners in Q4. We felt it was important to take advantage of that. The lessons learned last year was that we were going into the year with a couple that we still need to close going into 2017.

And so as we thought about 2018, we’re looking at those agents and those sales partners that are onboard now. And that's why we decide we want to close on these agents in Q4 2018. We think that could have some contributions 2018 and will definitely contribute to 2019 for us. And with regard to quality of them, we've just seen a continued influx of higher and higher quality of sales professionals coming to K2.

So we've been working to take advantage of making our changes where we can get a stepped up improvement and professional nature and expertise of these people and build out Greenfield opportunity. So when you think about that addition of roughly 10% new addition to our distribution. These are people we are really excited about that are coming with significant client experience to the table.

Kaila Krum

Great. That’s helpful. And then I think you mentioned you saw $1 million in that investment from Japan in the fourth quarter. What are you seeing on a quarterly basis before those agreements and is that a fair forward assumption in terms of what you expect going forward into this year?

Gregory Cole

Yes, well, first let me start up by saying for that particular region, 2017 still under perform 2016 from the amount of revenue activity we had from that market. So it’s really just to begin – just keep in mind that the purchase was Complex Spine focused instrumentation because our strategy there is we’re going to begin by focusing on Complex Spine.

We do not have all of the products that we would like to have cleared in Degenerative space yet from a regulatory perspective, but once we do that allow us to open up a broader market opportunity. So I think the second part of your questions what to expect going forward I think we really need to see the remainder of our Degenerative products cleared before I can give you a better assessment.

And that said, we are not assuming any additional set investments from them until, it’s our strategy as we talked last year until we have those peers in hand, we're not going to put them into guidance.

Eric Major

So that goes in line with what we said, what I mentioned earlier but giving guidance of for this year. What we do have in place. And previously I talk about the fact that we have the Japanese team come in, in Q4, we did a training session with lead surgeons and then subsequent to that they made large set investments in Q4. So now that kind of set things up as they start to continue to train their people and expand in the Japanese market. So we think it sets up nicely as we continue to move forward with our partners and Japan.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Joshua Jennings with Cowen. Your line is open.

Joshua Jennings

Hi, good evening. Thanks gentlemen. I was hoping to just start-off with the Brainlab partnership I mean the numbers that I think you said it on announcement 350 capital reps, 5300 systems placed in I think worldwide. I was just hoping you can help us understand what the ramp will be how the cross sell will actually happen mechanistically and where you are in that process of actually cross selling as we think you guys had a national sales meeting in January and Brainlab participated, but moving on those topics, you will understand a little bit more detail on the agreement in the ramp in 2018 of that partnership?

Eric Major

Sure, so we are excited about this partnership with Brainlab and you think about all the exciting things going on for us as we step in 2018. The sales partners we just talked about that are on board, the number of products that we talked about in the prepared remarks and then this Brainlab relationship, all of those have been factored and how we think about guidance for the year, but what I will say about Brainlab is that having this partnership now allows us to compete in a new way in the market.

So as we are looking at different contracts that hospitals are buying systems that are looking to have navigation and imaging as part of that we feel like we have really a state of the art partner with Brainlab. 5300 installed units around the world, which really gives us an opportunity to go to everyone of those locations.

Further to your question so what we did we have to global sales meeting, we have the opportunity to have Brainlab at the meeting, they had a chance to engage with our sales team and talk about how we are going to bring that collaboration together. But stop and think for a moment that with that one relationship K2M now instead of having to build out the footprint of having navigation and imaging in all those ORs, let's say, bringing 10 or 12 a quarter to the market, you're looking at an installed base of 5,300 units, you're also looking at a capital equipment sales force that already exists with the Brainlab team.

So what we've done is already started to establish those collaborative relationships between our managers and their managers. So that when our salespeople see those opportunities, or have surgeons looking for navigation and imaging partnership, especially as part of the MIS growth and what Brainlab can do specifically in the area of larger Complex Spine cases, their field of view is tremendous to get in line with what we're doing with Total Body Balance. They can get almost familiar with one spin-off that technology.

Our managers and their managers are working together to help open those doors. As we were kind of work through that relationship, you should expect to have some announcements from us by the second half of this year or around some of it working with Brainlab and how we can work together on similar installations and have our products fully collaborate – calibrated and aligned with their systems. So the future, this really set up for the ability to compete in this pace.

Eric Major

But Josh into that – yes, sure.

Gregory Cole

We have not baked in a ramp of the Brainlab incremental revenue from the partnership into the guidance at this point. I mean we're going to spend some time – in second half understanding the opportunity there. We think it's amazing and tremendous. Don't really know how to think about it as of yet. So we'll be updating you guys is the calls go on.

Joshua Jennings

Thanks. And just one follow-up, just on the sales force, I know you're not including any additional sales reps in 2018 that under contract within guidance. But what is the internal plan in terms of adding feet on the street, should be thinking about as similar level on a percentage basis or number basis as 2017? Thanks for taking my questions.

Eric Major

So as we think about 2018, the opportunities for errors have been pretty exciting. We continue to get tremendous interest from many of the other spine companies and what we're looking for now, we're able to now with this very large portfolio, really leadership, intelligence we believe in the areas around Complex Spine and our 3D printing, relationship with Brainlab, it really is a value play for these very powerful agents and distributors to come to K2.

And so we're going to continue to assess those. Our guidance does assume we will continue to invest in our distribution. It's factored into the numbers, but we absolutely will continue to build that out and build that footprint.

We built the machine, an innovation machine that I think is attracting physicians around the world, attracting distributors and agents around the world, I think that's evidenced by the rough almost 9% growth in just Q4 of new agents. It’s an exciting time at K2, and I think that momentum and people are feeling around the world. And so we're going to continue to assess new potential partners and those are factored into our thought process as we go into 2018.

Our next question will come from Glenn Novarro with RBC Capital Markets.

Glenn Novarro

Hi, good afternoon, guys. Just one of the follow-up, one more question on Brainlab. They are launching a robot in spine. Will your sales force be able to sell that robot or will it be a case where surgeon ask for a robot and you'll have to plan to Brainlab or bring a Brainlab rep into the process? And then I had a follow-up on 3D printing.

Eric Major

Sure. With regard to our Brainlab relationship, remember that relationship is early and they haven't relaunched a robot yet. They have shown that robot. In fact, our sales people saw the robotic arm at our global sales meeting. It's an exciting technology, right? And I think the concept, and they've shown a robot NASS as well.

What's interesting about that technology is if you pause for a moment and think about they have 5,300 installed units around the world, the concept of having a robotic arm that can attach and click on to those units, provides a very interesting opportunity to expand a potential robotic footprint for Brainlab.

Today, our relationship is that our sales people that are K2M are kind of looking for the opportunities across all these accounts and when there is an opportunity calling up the experts who are Brainlab, with regard to capital equipment, to do the training on Brainlab and so forth.

So we're the experts on the implants. We want to continue to lead the market with our implant growth. And then the imaging and navigation in the future of robotics, that's really Brainlab's expertise, which is why we think this relationship is very unique. And so we'll see and we're learning that as we go, but we do expect them to be bringing out robotic technology. We think their strategy on it and the technology is very interesting. And clearly, those robotic arms will be used on those same units that our systems are going to be calibrating to those 5,300 units.

Glenn Novarro

Okay. Great. And then just on 3D printing, you first – you have a much larger portfolio, but Stryker is still intends to expand their portfolio, NuVasive is getting into 3D. So help us understand what still allows you to maintain that competitive advantage and leadership as more companies offer more 3D technology? Thanks.

Lane Major

Hey Glenn, thanks for the question. This is Lane. Yes, we are very bullish and proud of not only what we've accomplished today, but where we're going. I will remind everybody that when we think about 3D printing, 3D printing is a form of manufacturing. Traditionally, it’s been subtractive manufacturing. 3D printing is really additive manufacturing. It's not just the way in which with 3D print in terms of thinking about it generically. It's really around how you utilize that manufacturing process, and we have done that in a way that we believe no one else has, and that’s in the form of what we call Lamellar 3D Titanium Technology.

And so as part of that not only are we ahead of the curve, but we also believe we've utilized 3D printing in a better way that we hope to prove over time, but we are definitely seeing feedback that is incredible when we think about innovation. Not only do we – are we proud of a product family of 11 different products with CASCADIA. But this past year, we introduced two additional families being the MOJAVE PL 3D which is the first-of-its-kind 3D-printed expandable and then we have our CAPRI 3D.

So this portfolio has very much been growing, but in a way in which we utilize 3D. So we believe not only are we first to market among the leading companies, but we have a pipeline that we are very excited about. That was only strengthened by the 17 issued and pending patents that we announced last year. That's going to bolster that and allow us to really go after the expandable space, so this is an exciting time for us and we think that the future is very bright in this area.

Our next question will come from Steven Lichtman with Oppenheimer.

Steven Lichtman

Thank you. Hi guys. So just on Japan, you are clear that you're being conservative with respect to any new product launches, but just wondering have you filed for approval for the Degenerative products in Japan and could we see potential launch of those approval and launch in 2018?

Eric Major

Yes. This is Eric. We continue to file for our own shown in across the portfolio. Our pedicle screw fixation technologies are now approved. We are starting to get approvals in other segments as well. I've said before the way we're thinking about Japan as we've learned. We have very good partners there and we've taken a methodical approach to train the key leaders, now we're training the sales people, we're starting to get utilization. And I think we're set up very nicely. Right now the purchases have been in the area of Complex Spine.

As we continue to build on those other areas and receive additional filings, you can expect us to speak to those and what shown in as we start to build out the portfolio. And I will remind you that on our guidance, our guidance again remember for this year is what do we know going into 2018. What do we have in place going into 2018? There was a set purchased from our Japanese partners in Q4 which was important. And now as we go into 2018 any of those revenues that we're factoring today are replenishment business as we start to get utilization. It doesn't include if there is set investment.

There's a lot of things that factored into that, shown in approval, expansion of the exposure of K2M in the Japanese market. So again, we think we set it very good with a very strong partner at with the Mitsubishi company. And as these products get further cleared, you guys should expect announcements from us.

Steven Lichtman

Got it. Thanks, Eric. And then just on MOJAVE, can you discuss a little bit about the launch plans, how should we be thinking about that ramp through 2018?

Eric Major

Sure. So MOJAVE again, remember this is the call of was in place, right? And so MOJAVE is there has already been cleared, MOJAVE is then – has already been cleared, MOJAVE has going through its Alpha in Q4. MOJAVE was launched on the global sales meeting and those launch sets are – have been rolling out to the field as we speak.

So what we’re excited about what MOJAVE can potentially do in the marketplace. In many ways, it is Greenfield opportunity for us because previously, we did not have a product in this space. It's a big market. It’s a market that now has a product that can do things that other expandables can't do, right.

And that's what we're reminding our surgeons in sales partners as they're going out and talking to the field and the feedback we’ve gotten in very excited and the surgeon seem to be very happy with the system. The feedback has been very strong in Alpha. So it does have a lot of potential going forward. We see positive feedback.

Our next question will come from Xuyang Li with Barclays.

Xuyang Li

Thanks for taking the questions. I guess it sounds like the sales agency has partnerships like the Brainlab partnership and the international business will accelerate growth in the second half and can presumably carry some of that momentum to next year. Just wondering, do you think you can return to lower – maybe low double-digit growth longer-term beyond 2018?

Eric Major

Well, so this calls about 2018. I think we have really – we feel that our guidance reflects exactly the pieces that we have in place today and what we're confident in delivering 2018. So I mean, I’ll leave with that and that we’re going to comment on the long-term part of the story. I think we'd like to see how 2018 pulls before we do that.

Xuyang Li

Okay, that’s fair. Thanks. I guess just wondering, can you may be comment a little bit more on the health of the U.S. spine market and any other incremental thoughts about the slowdown volumes that were seen in the middle of the year?

Eric Major

Yes, so we continue to K2M, and we said this before, we're not the barometer for the market, overall market of spine. We're grabbing market share, we're taking market share from our larger competitors. But as we look at that, we did say that in Q3, we thought there may have been a modest procedure slowdown, maybe 1% growth.

Overall, you saw from our numbers that in Q4, October, November and December. We’re showing growth and we’re seeing procedure growth with regard to that performance in Q4. Now I will say is that we did not factor in guidance change, that growth change in 2018, we went what we knew in 2004.

We think the market is relatively healthy. We think that spine cases are not going away. And when you talk to the surgeons, I think they'll tell you that in some instances, maybe around Q3 time, that there may have been some headwind, but about if you look at our Q4 experience and so forth going into the year, we feel confident about the market and the overall health of the spine market.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question will come from Larry Biegelsen with Wells Fargo.

Shagun Singh

Hi. This is Shagun in for Larry. Can you guys hear me okay.

Eric Major

Yes. We got you.

Shagun Singh

Okay. Great. So just one question for me. Profitability is obviously a key goal for you, but the mix off in 2018 a little bit [indiscernible] 2017 what we were expecting. So do you still expect to be GAAP net income profitable on a full-year basis in 2019? I believe your last comments were that the profitability growth is likely be pushed from 4Q 2018 into 2019, so if you can provide us with an update there that would be helpful. Thank you.

Gregory Cole

Sure. First let me start by saying the – we're very confident in the 2018 guidance, right which is the 9% to 10% for 2018. The really important point on really where you're taking the question is that we do in fact have enough cash to operate our business on a long-term basis. If that was pointing out the liquidity and capital resources part of the call today, we have about $74 million of cash and available borrowing capacity under our credit facility and we are expecting to spend about $25 million this year. So we feel like we have many years of operating cash to run our business.

The other thing that's really helpful is that when you think about GAAP net loss. Our GAAP net loss was $37 million this last year. $33 million of our GAAP net loss reflects non-cash depreciation and amortization and the stock compensation. So we're very close to covering what we would call the cash P&L items that are important. So really where we spend our money today is on the inventory purchases to launch new systems and sets. And really that's what's driving the $25 million cash needs on an ongoing basis. So we really feel like we're well capitalized to support our overall growth plans and we feel good about where we're at.

Shagun Singh

Thank you very much.

Eric Major

Thank you.