ILG's (ILG) CEO Craig Nash on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

With me today are Craig Nash, our Chairman, President and CEO; Bill Harvey, our CFO; and Sergio Rivera, President and CEO of ILG Vacation Ownership. Sergio will join Bill and Craig during the Q&A portion of the call today.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties and our actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements and the views expressed today.

We will also discuss certain non-GAAP measures in connection with ILG's financial performance. I refer you to our press release and other materials posted on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.ilg.com for comparable GAAP measures and full reconciliations.

And now, I'd like to turn the call over to Craig.

Craig Nash

Thanks, Lily, and good afternoon to everyone. Thank you for joining ILG's fourth quarter and full-year 2017 earnings call. I am pleased to report that we delivered strong financial and operating results for the year despite the impact of the Hurricanes. Revenue and adjusted EBITDA were $1.8 billion and $346 million respectively, and consolidated timeshare contract sales on a pro forma basis increased to 11% which excluding the impact of the Hurricanes would have been 15% all in line with our guidance. In addition, we returned to total of $102 million to shareholders through dividends and buybacks representing 80% of our free cash flow for the year.

Before I expand on our results, I want to recap the impact to our operations of the worst Hurricane season that I can recall and I lived in South Florida all my life. Hurricanes Irma and Maria caused significant damage in the U.S. Virgin Islands, St. Maarten, Puerto Rico, and Florida. In our case, they impacted several Vistana and Hyatt Vacation Ownership resorts and sales centers.

In addition to nearly 300 properties within the Interval Network are managed by us on behalf of third parties. Although, many of the resorts were only affected for a brief period at year end approximately 50 Interval Network affiliated properties remain closed. In addition, our Westin St. John Resort Villas and Hyatt Residence Club in Puerto Rico need to be rebuilt.

We have begun this process and currently expect both resorts to reopen early in 2019. In the face of this adversity however, I could not be prouder of the entire ILG family. Through the tireless work of our associates around the globe, we were able to keep our operations running smoothly while keeping our associates and guests safe.

In addition, I am pleased to report that through our original donation and generous contributions from employees and partners, we have been able to help those in most need through the ILG Relief Fund, which today has extended grants to over 460 associates in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Florida.

Bill will expand on the financial impact of the Hurricanes when he reviews the results, but first I would like to touch on a few key points. We estimate the Hurricane diversely impacted revenue and adjusted EBITDA in 2017 by $21 million and $9 million respectively. Excluding this impact, revenue and adjusted EBITDA would have been in line with the outlook we provided at this time last year. These results continue to reflect successful execution of our growth strategy across our Vistana and HVO platforms.

As I mentioned earlier, excluding the estimated impact of the Hurricanes, consolidated timeshare contract sales would have increased by 15% at the higher end of the guidance we provided last February. This robust performance which comes on the back of a 14% pro forma increase in 2016 resulted from the contribution of our new Westin Nanea and the Westin Los Cabos galleries and solid same-store sales primarily driven by growth in the number of Vacation Ownership units in our portfolio.

In 2017, we expanded the number of VO available for occupancy by nearly 700. In aggregate, the portfolio and thus, the accommodations available to house on-campus tours increased nearly 11%. Tour flow increased 10% in the year and excluding the impact of the Hurricanes, we estimate it would have increased 14%.

Nearly 60% of the sales growth in the year came from new buyers driven by higher volume of rental guests as well as improved performance at our off-premise marketing locations primarily in Hawaii and Orlando. Sales to new buyers represented 44% of consolidated timeshare contract sales in the year.

At this time last year, we laid out an ambitious plan for 2017 and I am pleased to report that despite a very damaging Hurricane season. We made great progress towards those goals.

With respect to our Vacation Ownership segment, we successfully delivered on a demanding development plan. First and foremost, due to commendable execution across the organization, we opened Westin Nanea Ocean Villas and Westin Los Cabos Resort Villas and Spa within 13 days of each other. The 390 unit Westin Nanea Resort was actually completed ahead of schedule in under budget, benefiting our cost of sales for the year.

Last year, we also completed expansions at our Westin Desert Willow property in Palm Desert, California. Our Hyatt Residence Club in San Antonio, and finished the conversion of our Sheraton Steamboat property more than doubling the number of VO units at the ski in ski out resort. These new accommodations will be included in the Westin Flex, Hyatt Residence Club portfolio program and Sheraton Flex points-based products in 2018.

The development team has also been busy with the early phases of the conversion of our Westin Cancun Resort, the expansion of our Hyatt Residence Club property and Bonita Springs as well as VO conversions and hotel room upgrades at our Sheraton Kauai mixed-use campus.

The units added across our portfolio, not only enhanced and diversified the available inventory in the respective clubs, but they also provide further VO accommodations to have incremental on campus tours.

With respect to our points-based products, in 2017, we launched two new multi-site programs, Westin Aventuras and Hyatt Residence Club Portfolio Program broadening our product offering. These tailored products provide customers increased flexibility while optimizing our inventory yield. Westin Aventuras currently includes our Westin Los Cabos and Westin Lagunamar Resorts.

Moving forward, our plan is to include available inventory from our other Westin Cancun property. The Hyatt portfolio program, which encompasses nine HVO resort is currently sold out of our Florida, San Antonio and Sedona galleries.

As part of our overall strategy to grow VO sales, in 2017, we boosted our sales and marketing infrastructure through the expansion of our sales gallery footprint. In April, we inaugurated the Westin Nanea and Westin Los Cabos distribution points concurrently with the opening of the resorts.

In addition, we reopened our Hyatt Bonita Springs sale gallery and relocated an expanded our Key West gallery to support the launch of the Hyatt program. Including the temporarily closed Westin St. John sales center, we now have a total of 26 sales galleries.

With respect to exchange, in 2017, Interval International continued to strengthen its portfolio and expanded its vacation experience offerings. In total, we added 63 resorts in 23 countries to the Interval network.

We signed an exclusive club affiliation agreement with a subsidiary of Enjoy S.A., a highly regarded entertainment company with impressive brand recognition in Latin America. Enjoy Vacation Club currently has 10 resorts throughout Chile and Argentina and our agreement includes any future properties that become part of their club.

And Asia Pacific, Interval renewed its master affiliation agreement with the Accor Vacation Club, one of the fastest growing hotel management groups in that region. The agreement encompasses their 23 existing club properties as well as future resorts have become part of their network.

We also expanded our platform by adding properties in Mexico, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Aruba, Thailand, China, Australia, and many other attracted destinations around the world. As part of our continued efforts to increase our share of wallet from existing members, Interval International launched with Priceline Partner Network and exciting hotel discount benefit, especially tailored for our members.

We also broaden our suite of experiential products by introducing hotel exchange, which allows Interval International's Gold and Platinum members to trade their weeks or points for stays in 1,000 of hotels and resorts around the world.

Wrapping up a busy year, we were pleased with the terms of our $325 million asset backed securitization. With an overall coupon of 2.43%, our issuance achieved the tightest blend, blended average spread and cost of funds, post financial crisis for the timeshare ABS market.

Now I'll turn it over to Bill to take us through the financials and guidance and then I'll return for our closing comments. Bill?

William Harvey

Thank you, Craig. Good afternoon, everyone. As Craig mentioned in his opening comments, the results for 2017 were negatively impacted by various storms. In addition to Hurricanes, Irma and Maria, Tropical Storm Lidia caused damage to our Westin Los Cabos Resort and Hurricane Harvey negatively impacted operations at the Hyatt Residence Club San Antonio.

At year-end all of our owned properties and sales centers, with the exception of Puerto Rico and St. John, are open and ramping to our pre-Hurricane levels. The most significant impact from the storms was a loss of potential revenue resulting from reduced tour flow at the affected sales galleries.

While our Sheraton Orlando and Hyatt Bonita Springs sales centers were only disrupted for a brief period, our Hyatt gallery in Key West was closed through late October. The Westin St. John however is the one of most impacted our results and will continue to do so throughout 2018. As we previously indicated that sales centers was forecast to contribute almost approximately $30 million of contract sales in 2017.

This highly sought after resort, which was an active sales consists of 252 units, the last 26 of which were completed in Q3, it was one of our best performing distribution centers given the combination of it's unique location and amenities, thriving high demand from home resort owners.

Resort operations were also impacted due to reduction of the number of available rooms. In the Exchange and Rental segment, Interval International and to a lesser extent our proprietary clubs were negatively affected by lower transaction volume resulting from the reduction in available inventory.

As a result of the property damage caused by the Hurricanes we also reported inventory impairment charges and property and equipment write offs relating to Westin St. John which were largely offset by receivable for expected insurance proceeds. These amounts were included in G&A, but are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.

We anticipate a significant portion of the adverse financial impact from the storms will be mitigated through business interruption insurance and we are currently working to quantify the claim. With respect to property insurance we began to receive payments and we will continue to use the funds for the reconstruction efforts across the affected resorts.

Our 2018 free cash flow forecast assumes any insurance proceeds receive for Hurricane property damage will be use to rebuild the impacted operations. While we expect to utilize the majority of the proceeds this year there may be quarterly difference between inflows and outflows.

Before I discuss the results, I want to point out slight adjustments made to our operating metrics. As part of the continued integration of our VO businesses, in the fourth quarter we harmonized and clarified the calculation of consolidated timeshare contract sales and the VPG definition both of which are now more in line with our peers.

Now to the results; as a reminder the full-year numbers are not comparable give the Vistana acquisition close in May of 2016. In addition, 2016 was positively impacted by percentage of completion accounting were POC, primarily upon the receipt of the certificates of occupancy for certain units that Westin Nanea and St. John resorts in the fourth quarter as well as by gain on purchase recorded and connection with the acquisition. The non-cash gain was not subject to tax and caused our effective tax rate to decrease to 18%. Results for 2016, we are also impacted by purchase accounting related to the acquisition.

Lastly, 2017 benefited from recording a professional tax benefit resulting from the recent tax reform partially offset by the negative impact from the substantial liquidation of our Venezuela and subsidiary. Because of these factors plus the impact from the Hurricanes, the reported year-over-year results are not comparable.

Net income attributable the common stock holders was $168 million. For 2017, our effective tax rate was 13% due primarily to the provisional tax benefit of $51 million recorded in Q4 reflecting the estimated impact of tax reform. This amount represents non-cash benefit of $63 million associated with the remeasurement of net deferred tax liabilities resulting from the reduction in the U.S. federal corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%, partly offset by $12 million associated with the Transition Tax, the mandatory one-time tax on the accumulated earnings of our foreign subsidiaries, that is payable over eight years. These amounts will continue to be evaluated throughout 2018 and are therefore subject to change.

Adjusted net income which excludes the net provisional benefit of tax reform and the negative impact related to their liquidation was $139 million and excluding the estimated impact of the Hurricanes would have been $146 million. Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.10 and adjusted for the Hurricanes would have been $1.16.

Consolidated revenue for the year increased $430 million to $1.8 billion primarily related to the inclusion of a full-year Vistana and higher VO sales. Excluding the $39 million positive POC impact in 2016, the estimated $21 million negative impact in 2017 related to the Hurricanes and a $24 million negative purchase accounting impact recorded in 2016, year-over-year revenue increase would have been $466 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $44 million to $346 million, also primarily due to the inclusion of Vistana. Excluding the $26 million positive POC impact in 2016 and the estimated $9 million negative impact in 2017 related to the Hurricanes, the year-over-year increase would have been nearly $80 million.

Turning now to the quarter. Net income attributable to common shareholders in the fourth quarter was $67 million. Excluding tax reform, our effective tax rate was approximately 55% for the period, reflecting several discrete tax items recorded in the quarter plus a Mexican inflation adjustments.

Adjusted net income was $30 million and excluding the estimated impact of the Hurricanes would have been $35 million. Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.24, and adjusted for the Hurricanes would have been $0.28. Excluding the tax items which I just mentioned, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS would have been higher by $5 million and $0.04 respectively.

Consolidated revenue was $438 million, compared to $455 million in the previous year, primarily reflecting the tough comparison to last year which included a $46 million benefit associated with POC, as well as the estimated $16 million negative impact in the quarter related to the Hurricanes. Excluding these items, plus the $9 million negative impact of purchase accounting recorded in 2016, consolidated revenue in the quarter would have been up by 9%, primarily driven by a 20% increase in consolidated timeshare contract sales.

Adjusted EBITDA was $85 million compared to $105 million in the prior year, principally reflecting the $24 million POC benefit recorded in 2016, as well as the estimated $6 million negative impact associated with the Hurricanes. Excluding these items, adjusted EBITDA in the quarter would have been up by 12%.

Free cash flow was $128 million at the upper end of post Hurricane guidance. Inventory spend and CapEx totaled $350 million largely associated with the front-loaded build out of our Westin Nanea and Los Cabos Resorts, the Sheraton Steamboat conversion and expansions at the Westin Desert Willow. At year end, cash and cash equivalents totaled $122 million. Our total gross debt, excluding securitizations, was $570 million, and net leverage was 1.3 times.

In 2017, we repurchased 1.1 million shares for $28 million at an average share price of $25 and we paid $74 million in dividends returning a total of $102 million to shareholders. Last week, our board approved a 17% increase to our quarterly dividend in 2018 which equates to nearly $87 million in annual returns to shareholders via dividends.

I will now walking through the guidance for 2018, which as expected is negatively impacted by the damage caused by the Hurricanes. By far, most significant impact to our result is associated with our Westin St. John property, which as I mentioned earlier is not expected to reopen until early next year.

The negative impact is reflected in VO sales as well as in rentals, and management fees. The lower VO sales also result in reduced receivables and consequently lower interest income. In addition added the approximately 50 Interval International affiliated resorts close the year-end, more than half are located in a heavily damaged Islands of St. Maarten and Puerto Rico, which are among our highest revenue generating destinations in the Caribbean.

At this time, we've expect a negative impact on revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow to be approximately $67 million, $23 million and $21 million respectively. We expect the consolidated revenue will be between $1.87 billion and $2 billion. We expect adjusted EBITDA should fall in the range of $350 million to $370 million. Excluding the estimated Hurricane impact, the midpoint translates into consolidated revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth of 10% and 8% respectively.

Our outlook was prepared based on the new revenue recognition guidelines, which for us primarily result in classification changes between revenue and costs. Certain items previously presented is net expenses will be reflected as revenue and vice versa. The net impact to our results however is immaterial.

The guidance reflects the following expectations for the business. We are forecasting consolidated timeshare sales growth of 9% to 16%. Excluding the estimated impact from the Hurricanes, it would have been 12% to 19%. The increase primarily reflects tour flow growth resulting from the units added during 2017 and those planned for 2018, as well increasing contribution from the sale centers opened since Q4 2015.

We expect aggregate adjusted EBITDA for the independent and exchange in third-party VO management businesses to remain relatively consistent with last year. We are forecasting some softness in our Aqua-Aston rental management business, given historically low cap rates have resulted in a turnover of hotels in Hawaii, many to buyers who have captive insurance companies. The mitigating initiatives we are implementing however should result in minimal bottom-line impact for the full-year.

We believe free cash flow will be in the range of $240 million and $270 million assuming a $300 million securitization. The range reflects an estimated $21 million negative impact from the Hurricanes, mostly offset by a similar decrease in our cash taxes, resulting from tax reform. Our expectations for 2018 reflects a reduction of approximately $200 million in inventory spend and CapEx compared to last year is our current plan just to a more capital-efficient, self-sourced, just-in-time inventory model.

Since our operations are predominantly in the U.S., we are net beneficiary of tax reform and we currently expect our 2018 effective tax rate to decrease to approximately 28% and our cash tax rate to be about 30%.

As you think about quarterly progression of our result next year, please bear in mind the impact of the Hurricanes particularly in the first quarter, which is historically are strongest. As we lap the timing of the 2017 Hurricanes however, we would expect easier comps for VO sales.

With that, I'll hand the call back to Craig for some closing remarks.

Craig Nash

Thanks, Bill. I'm extremely proud of what our team accomplished in 2017. Although, the unforeseen events associated with the Hurricanes, negatively impact our results in the short-term, we are well positioned to continue to successfully execute on our strategic plan in 2018 and beyond.

The key pillar of the plan is growing VO sales, as well as related club management and consumer financing revenue. We have $6.5 billion of embedded inventory sales value reflecting inventory on hand plus resort expansion on our entitled land and conversions of our owned hotels. These projects are expected to yield an additional 1,900 units increasing our portfolio by nearly 30%. The self-sourced nature of our plan gives us more control of the development and sale process enabling us to match inventory levels to expected sales velocity allows us to retain the attractive development margin and all ancillary revenue streams.

To compliment this plan we are actively working with third parties to expand our presence in new destinations, specifically in centrally located urban properties. The growth in our portfolio is fundamental to executing on our strategy at approximately 65% of our tour flow is generated through higher margin on campus channels. On campus refers to guests staying in the nearly 7,000 units across our branded resorts as well as at 11 Hyatt Sheraton and Westin hotels which are closely integrated with our sales operations and with which we have established marketing agreements.

Our marketing programs are focused on branded lifestyle vacations and experiences. The more memorable experiences we are able to deliver increasing the affinity to the brands we have exclusive rights to. The more we can increase consumer interest tour flow and ultimately sales.

On the topic of marketing, I would like to take a moment to comment on the Marriott agreement amendments announced yesterday. As we have maintained all along our rights the SPG program under our Starwood agreements were protected. Actually our rights will be significantly expanded. These amendments will permit us upon the combination of the Marriott Rewards, Ritz-Carlton and SPG programs to market to over 110 million loyalty members for the brands we license from Starwood. Millions of these members represented attractive demographic base that allows us to expand our reach into the middle market where the Marriott system has significant scale.

As a reminder we use the loyalty program databases in conjunction with the proprietary quantitative models to create targeted brand specific travel offers under our preview package program. This channel which constitutes approximately 20% of our tour flow today includes offers to members of SBG in the future and the entire 110 million Marriott loyalty members as well as World Hyatt and customers of travel, finance and other consumer focused company.

New buyers are also sourced through off-premise marketing which accounts for the remaining 15% of our tour flow generation. This generally includes in market hotels close to our resorts. For example in Hawaii we are leveraging selected Aqua-Aston managed properties and we have agreements with third party branded hotels in Orlando. As you can appreciate our long-term growth plans founded and highly predictable toward generation channels which remain secure. Our plan does not contemplate marketing at hotels outside our destination markets nor does it depend on call transfer programs.

Turning back to our objectives for the year, in 2018 we'll continue to work closely with our partners at Marriott and Hyatt leveraging our shared interest in the growth of the Westin, Sheraton and Hyatt brands. With respect to Marriott I'm pleased to report that we received approval for and in January launched our latest point space product Westin Flex. This multi-site inventory product includes six resorts and highly demanded vacation destinations.

Our respective teams continue to work on other enhancements such as the introduction of the J.P. Morgan Chase Co-Branded credit card and furthering our use of the American Express Co-Branded Cards. We believe these efforts will provide greater economic benefit to us and will enhance our product offering to existing and future customers. In addition, we are very excited to be able to expand the breadth of future vacation options available to our Vistana owners to include Marriott's more than 6,000 properties worldwide through our participation in the combined loyalty program mentioned earlier.

With respect to Hyatt we are exploring potential new locations for this exceptional brand and working together on additional products. Regarding our Exchange and Rental segment, in 2018 Interval International is focused on expanding and fortifying the network by adding resorts in high growth international markets, such as Latin America and Asia Pacific. In the face of the headwinds in the domestic market, however, we are actively looking at opportunities which enable us to extend our services platform outside the Vacation Ownership space, creating growth engine to complement our existing membership model.

Throughout 2018, we will be strengthening Aqua-Aston's business development efforts and repositioning its growth strategy outside of Hawaii. In terms of capital allocation, our objective continues to be to maximize long-term value creation. As we discussed today, we have attractive opportunities to continue to invest in the growth of the company leveraging our embedded inventory. With respect to returning capital to shareholders, management and the board regularly review decisions and policies based on our strategic plan.

In recent years, we have been mindful of the limitations in the tax matters agreement related to the RMT. As most of you know, these restrictions expire in May on the second anniversary of the Vistana acquisition. Our dividend policy is to keep the dividend payout roughly proportional to adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow growth over a multi-year period. With respect to share repurchases, our strategy is to repurchase stock to offset dilution and stock-based compensation plans and execute buybacks on an opportunistic basis.

Over the past two years, we returned approximately 85% of our free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. As I reflect on the first calendar year following the transformative Vistana acquisition, I am very pleased to report that through the hard work of more than 10,000 associates around the world, we've been able to successfully execute on our growth strategy and consistently deliver strong results even in the face of devastating natural disasters.

Today, ILG is a clear leader in the Vacation Ownership space, well positioned to continue to profitably grow through the combination of our embedded inventory pipeline, exclusive long-term rights to three leading upper-upscale hospitality brand, balanced mix of sale to owners versus new buyers, and highly predictable tour flow generation channels. Given this unique position and combined with a significant contribution from recurring and fee based revenues, a highly experienced team, a flexible capital structure, and robust industry and economic fundamentals, we are excited about the growth opportunities available to us and are executing against our long-term targets as we continue to focus on increasing shareholder value.

Now before we began the Q&A portion of today's call, I want to comment on work the board is leading with regard to ILG's strategic direction. While we have complete confidence in our current business plan, our board is committed to exploring all paths to maximizing shareholder value. Since the completion of the Vistana transaction, we have actively engaged in the analysis and exploration of a variety of potential strategic opportunities all under the direction of our independent board.

To enhance that effort, in December, our board of directors established a strategic review committee comprised of independent directors with a mandate to oversee the evaluation of potential strategic opportunities and the engagement with relevant parties. In this context, the company and its advisors are currently in discussions with multiple parties. There could be no assurances however in any of these endeavors will result in a transaction.

On a personal note, and I know I speak for the entire management team, when I say that we are fully committed to finding the path that maximizes long-term shareholder value, and I am confident that the full board, the strategic review committee, management, and our advisors have the alignment focus and team to do just that. I am sure you will understand we are not able to comment further on this process and we would ask the question stay focused on our results and strategic plan.

That's the end of my prepared remarks. Operator, please open the call for questions.

Brian Dobson

Craig Nash

Brian Dobson

So quick question on the customer sourcing from the Guest Loyalty Program at Marriott, have you gotten a chance yet, I assume you have to look under the hood there and see, inspect the quality of the data that Marriott has to offer. And do you think that you'll be able to potentially boost your closing rates or perhaps spend marketing dollars more efficiently mining that data going forward?

Sergio Rivera

Brian, this is Sergio Rivera. It's early days as it relates to that announcement, so we have not had an opportunity to look under the hood as you stated. We anticipate doing that later this year once those processes and protocols are in place for us to do so.

Brian Dobson

All right. Excellent. And does your outlook include any kind of additional upside from improving economic trends? Or would you say that it's appropriately cautious given the pace to the recovery?

Sergio Rivera

Brian, this is Sergio Rivera again. I would say that our current outlook does not necessarily reflect an improving economic position in the United States, so we do have some exposure to Mexico, so we will keep monitoring that as that unfolds, but right now we don't necessarily see a headwind or a tailwind I think where we're pretty comfortable where we are currently positioned vis-a-vis the economy.

Brian Dobson

Patrick Scholes

Craig Nash

Patrick Scholes

A couple questions here and some clarification needed. Concerning Marriott, did you actually have to renegotiate your contract here or was this - and if so will that be something that will be publicly released?

Craig Nash

Patrick, we have always said that we had the requisite protections under our agreements with Starwood, and this is merely a reflection of that. So no we did not have to renegotiate anything.

Patrick Scholes

Okay. My next question given the Hurricanes and storms any impact do you see on your 2020 targets from Investor Day?

Craig Nash

Although, the unforeseen events associated with the Hurricanes negatively impacted our results. In the short-term, we are well positioned to execute on our strategic plan in 2018 and beyond.

Patrick Scholes

Okay. The next question, you have this - you've noted Hurricane impact of $6 million in the fourth quarter and you believe that will be paid back by insurance proceeds. Is that $6 million incorporated into your 2018 adjusted EBITDA guidance?

William Harvey

No. If you look at the press release, we have a table I think on the first page should help you.

Patrick Scholes

Craig Nash

There is no business interruption insurance in our guide.

Patrick Scholes

Okay. For your 2018 estimate of Hurricane impact of the $23 million, how much do you think you might in the future get paid back by insurance? How much of it is just gone forever, and how much of that will is just sort of delayed sales revenue that will happen perhaps in 2019 or 2020?

William Harvey

Yes. We're still formulating our claim if you will with our advisors, so we are working through that just to quantify the entire claim and hopefully we'll have that done soon.

Patrick Scholes

Okay. And then last question. And perhaps this might be a question for offline. When I look at your 2018 consolidated revenue guidance and compare that to our estimates and consensus, it does look certainly above our consensus expectations, but then when I look at adjusted EBITDA that is - a bit below, what is perhaps the disconnect and how our sales and perhaps the street might be modeling here given revenues higher, but EBITDA lower? Is it just - I mean just the margin anything else in there or…?

William Harvey

So the only thing that we have guided to is an annual basis. So we didn't give any 2018 guidance other than we did last year talked about free cash flow averaging $240 million that average for 2018 and 2019. And as you can see in our guidance for free cash flow, we're actually a little above that. So I think you really have to look at the guides we give on the period basis because it doesn't bring in all the factors that happen over time.

Patrick Scholes

Tyler Batory

Thanks. Good afternoon. There is a quick follow-up on Puerto Rico and St. John. Can you talk about how much damage was actually done there? I mean you said that there are going to be rebuilding both of those properties. Is that completely ground up to the project and how confident that you're going to get all that work done by early 2019?

Sergio Rivera

Yes. Tyler, this is Serg Rivera. The damage - let's take St. John for a moment. That property is approximately 40 acres that has 252 units and obviously a lot of amenities and facilities. So the damage is extensive into the sense that some roofs were severely damaged. They have to be rebuilt. There were buildings that are basically intact and actually do currently operate and how those workers.

So we're fortunate enough that we do have facilities that can support workers into your point, how quickly can we get this done with the contractors have already been retained and they're already hard at work and we are fairly confident, we can have that property up in running by Q1 of next year, if not sooner.

And the only reason we haven't opened it for now is just the experience, it is not adequate enough for us to actually present a branded lifestyle experience that Westin would require and our owners would expect, given the work that's going on in some of the conditions that exist not only at our property, but on the island in general.

Puerto Rico that building is damaged. It sustained a lot of water intrusion. That work will come and it is not as challenging from a work perspective as St. John. However, the Island of Puerto Rico continues to suffer severely from infrastructure issue. So we're forecast and giving ourselves ample time to get that property back up and running.

Fortunately given the breath of our network, not only for Hyatt, but also for the Westin and Sheraton owners, we have ample inventory to basically move our consumers around and continue to present them a wonderful vacation experience somewhere in the globe.

Tyler Batory

Okay, great. That's helpful. And then just a follow-up on one of the prior question here on the EBITDA margin guidance. How much other incremental costs related to launching some of these points-based products, some of these new programs, is that something that's impacting on the margin side of things in 2018?

William Harvey

No, I mean there are costs - it goes to setup of the programs themselves involved. You can spend hundreds or million kind of dollar - beyond that, I'd say no.

Sergio Rivera

Yes, that's one of the things I'll tag on to Bill's comment. Actually some of the advantage of having a scale that we have and that we have numerous trust products is in the example of Hyatt. They were able to leverage some of our knowledge and legal help and scale that basically roll that out with minimal incremental capital to do so. So hopefully that helps.

Tyler Batory

That's helpful. Thanks. And then just last question for me, are you guys seeing any impact at all from some of these third-party default issues?

Craig Nash

Yes, we don't have - this is Craig. We don't have that direct impact like some others do. But I would say that any of the negative noise that's out there in the press and otherwise does impact I think new buyer purchase and the sentiment new buyers. So it's definitely something that did everybody is dealing within one way or another.

Tyler Batory

Edward Engel

Hi, thank you for taking my question. Just a quick question on 2018 guidance, does that assume any new savings that Marriott International might be passing along after it's credit card renegotiations?

William Harvey

No, it does not.

Edward Engel

And then would you expect any or is that possible at this point?

William Harvey

We do expect to work with them very soon relative to those programs, but I can't comment at this point relative to what savings there will or will not be.

Edward Engel

Okay. Thank you. And then for 2017 was the call transfer program with Starwood material contributor to your tour flow?

William Harvey

No and I can comment on warm call transfer. Our plans are not dependent on that market channel. We have work both with Marriott and Hyatt in the past to test these programs. We continue to do work with Hyatt in that regards but what we're really excited about willing to the Marriott announcement is our ability to double universe of consumers to whom we can present a branded vacation package using Westin and Sheraton brand. And those programs are will be driven as Craig mentioned by proprietary quantitative models for which we have a lot of experience and we understand the cost implications of operating in that channel.

Edward Engel

