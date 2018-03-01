Applied Materials Continues To Get Walloped In Its Core Ion Implant Business By Axcelis

Background

Prior to 2008, Applied Materials (AMAT) used to be in the ion implantation business. The company generated revenues of $300 million in 2000 in the High Current Implant sector, giving the company a 35.1% share of the $855 million market. The company couldn’t compete against Varian Semiconductor Equipment Associates (NASDAQ:VSEA), and in 2008, after generating only $1.7 million in revenues, exited the market.

In 2011, Applied Materials acquired VSEA. I initially thought the acquisition was solely meant to get AMAT back in the ion implantation market for semiconductor processing. But after investigating, it was primarily for VSEA’s implant capability in the solar market. VSEA’s solar customers included Suniva, Mission Solar and Neo Solar Power. AMAT used the acquisition to bolster its solar equipment portfolio of amorphous silicon deposition, silver paste screen printers, and wafer saws. As the solar market moved to China, AMAT’s solar equipment revenues evaporated, and the company exited the solar implant business in mid-2015.

Current Status of Ion Implant Market

The acquisition of VSEA marked Applied Materials’ return to ion implantation for semiconductor processing in 2011. It also marked the move by AMAT’s board to bring in all VSEA management into the fold, and give the then-AMAT management golden parachutes. Current CEO and President Dickerson was CEO of VSEA and AMAT CFO Halliday was CFO of VSEA.

In 2011, VSEA had revenues of about $1.2 billion, while AMAT had revenues of $10.5 billion (FY 2011 ending October 30, 2011).

In 2017, Applied Materials’ Ion Implant sector had revenues of about $600 million and the company had revenues of $14.5 billion (FY 2017 ending October 29, 2017). This was up from only $10.8 billion in FY 2016 and $9.7 billion in 2015 (which was actually lower than 2011 revenues).

While a matter of interpretation, I contend that Ion Implantation is “the” core sector of the AMAT-VSEA merger. Yes, AMAT is into larger sectors such as deposition and etch, but Ion Implant was the focal point to bringing in VSEA management.

I also call it a merger because even though VSEA was acquired, the company’s top and middle management merged into AMAT's top and middle management.

Figure 1 below shows how AMAT’s Ion Implantation share has dropped from 2012 (the first full year following the acquisition) to 2017. The lines appear to be converging and may cross in the next few years.

Figure 1

Investor Takeaway

The memory market represents a large market for ion implant systems, as shown in Figure 2. For NAND, 37 total implanters are required per 100K wafer starts per month (wspm). For DRAM, 55 are required. This compares to just 30-40 for leading edge foundry/logic.

Figure 2

Mary Puma, CEO of Axcelis (NASDAQ:ACLS), noted in the company’s 2017 earnings call that memory accounted for 44% of full-year systems sold. She also noted:

New customers and new technologies are ramping in the memory market, opening prospects for Axcelis. With all of this activity, we are already seeing strong bookings into the second quarter.

According to The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), memory was the largest semiconductor category by sales with $124.0 billion in 2017, and the fastest growing, with sales increasing 61.5%. Within the memory category, sales of DRAM products increased 76.8% and sales of NAND flash products increased 47.5%.

In 2018, the memory sector is forecast to grow another 9.3%, ahead of all sectors. Because of supply-demand dynamics, new fabs are being built in 2018 to increase supply, thereby enhancing semiconductor equipment purchases over 2017.

Three new fabs are being built in China, and construction scheduling is accelerating. Fijian's Jinhua Integrated Circuit plant is slated to finish the construction of its key plant structure in October this year. Wuhan-based YMTC is investing a total of US$24 billion in building three large-sized 3D NAND flash manufacturing plants. Its No. 1 plant is set for an official run in 2018, with a monthly production capacity of 300,000 wafers. Finally, Hefei-based Rui-Li IC is actively placing orders with suppliers for a variety of DRAM manufacturing equipment and is expected to take delivery of the first batch of advanced lithography machines by the end of 2017 with the majority in 2018.

According to The Information Network's recent report "Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts," the global ion implant market dropped 20.4% in 2016, primarily because High Current implant systems were strongly impacted by a flat 2016 DRAM capacity. The implant market grew 25% in 2017.

AMAT's loss of market share in its core business follows a trend that has been occurring since 2012: loss of market share in key sectors. I stated above that the company’s revenues have been fairly flat since the VSEA acquisition except for 2017, but then the entire semiconductor equipment industry grew 40%, which I discussed in a February 5, 2018, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Sizeable Changes In Semiconductor Equipment Market Share In 2017.”

In fact, I discussed in the article that AMAT lost market share against major competitors Lam Research (LRCX) and Tokyo Electron Ltd. Thus, the loss of market share to ACLS is just another competitor AMAT lost share to.

To reiterate, AMAT's revenues were $10.5 billion in 2011 and $9.7 billion in 2015. AMAT's strong growth in 2017 was mirrored by its competitors in a year of extraordinary growth. Yet, despite the strong growth, the company still lost market share - it just wasn't strong enough, I guess.

Semiconductor companies purchase what's called "best-of-breed" equipment because of price/performance. These machines cost many millions of dollars each and many are purchased in a fab to equalize the throughput of wafers per hour. But there are several nuances involved in a purchase. If it is to increase capacity, a semiconductor company will invariably buy more of the same equipment it is already using. However, if it is a technology purchase, such as moving to a smaller linewidth node, then an intense internal evaluation begins within the chipmaker to find the best equipment to do the job. Not all equipment in a fab is replaced, just equipment to process the critical changes at smaller feature sizes for the updated chip. Ultimately these technology purchases will become capacity purchases as the semiconductor manufacturer ramps up production. When that happens, more of each type of equipment is purchased. Thus, an equipment company with a technologically-advanced processing tool will further increase market share through the production lifetime of the new node at the chipmaker. This historically would happen every 2-3 years as the chipmakers followed Moore's Law.

For the astute investor, the semiconductor industry will grow much less in 2018 compared to 2017. However, the memory sector growth will not only be the strongest, we will see new memory fabs being built in China and continued expansion in Japan and Korea. Toshiba is planning to start a new NAND fab in Japan this year. While the increased output of memory chips will alter the supply-demand dynamics for memory suppliers, it means more ion implant tools purchased. And that bodes well for ACLS.

