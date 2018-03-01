Xerium Technologies' (XRM) CEO Mark Staton on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Xerium Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:XRM) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Phillip Kennedy – General Council

Mark Staton – Chief Executive Officer and President

Cliff Pietrafitta – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Bill Mastoris – Baird Company

Adam Ritzer – Pressprich

Thank you and welcome to Xerium Technologies' 2017 fourth quarter and full year financial results conference call. Joining me this evening are Mark Staton, CEO and President of Xerium Technologies; and Cliff Pietrafitta, EVP and CFO. Mark will lead the discussion this evening, and Cliff will discuss our Q4 2017 financial results in more detail. Then, we will open up the lines for questions.

I would like to remind everyone that our discussions during this conference call will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated, and that those statements speak only as of the date of this call. We undertake no obligation to update or revise those statements.

Discussions on this call will also include financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Those measures are not and should not be viewed as substitutes for GAAP financial measures. For a full discussion of these matters, please refer to our press release regarding our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2017 issued this afternoon in our December 31, 2017 10-K filed today, as well as our other SEC filings, all of which can be found on our website.

Now, I will turn the call over to Mark Staton, our President and CEO, who will provide the opening remarks. Mark?

Thank you, Phillip, and good afternoon to everyone listening in. I would like to begin today by highlighting our financial results for the fourth quarter and we will then provide a general outlook for the year ahead. I’ll then pass the call over to Cliff, who will take a closer look at our numbers.

We finished the year on a strong note with earnings at the higher end of our expectations and supported by an improving market environments coupled with internally strong execution across all our operations network. I am pleased to report that we have made some meaningful progress in driving a culture of improved efficiency and the better focus on execution, which we view as critical components in achieving our long-term objective to rapidly delever our balance sheet.

Fourth quarter consolidated sales were $122.4 million, which were up 8% compared to quarter four 2016. Our end markets have been trailing for some time and we finished the quarter with a stable backlog of $169 million, which was consistent with both the prior year and the third quarter levels. Incidentally, orders for January 2018 with the highest monthly results and full year’s and improved our backlog to $186 million as of January 31, 2018.

We remain focused throughout the quarter on cost controls, efficiency and executive, which leads to an 11.3% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $22.7 million, or 18.6% of sales in 2017, as compared to $20.4 million, or 18% of sales in 2016. This reflects 270 basis points of improvement in our SG&G run rate, which is both the result of our cost reduction efforts and was held by leverage in the higher sales. Combination of these factors more than offsets an unfavorable product and customer mix during the period due to the Machine Clothing.

Next, I would like to cover our cash flow performance, which is another clear highlight of the quarter. In the fourth quarter, we generated free cash flow of $25.8 million, which has achieved a strong EBITDA performance and the planned drawdown in working capital investments made earlier in the year. This enabled us to reduce our net debt to $504.7 million and $527.9 million at the end of quarter three 2017.

I am obviously very pleased with our strong finish to 2017 and as we look forward to 2018, believe that we're on much sounder footing as compared to this time last year. As we have discussed in the past, visibility in our end markets is limited and shipment patterns can vary from quarter to quarter. As a result of these forecasting limitations, we have elected to discontinue our formal guidance policy and as that provides some end market commentary each quarter and some key operating assumptions, the discrete factors affecting our business.

Third party industry research points to a modest improvement in global volume in 2018 and generally stable volumes in Europe and North America and low single-digit growth rates in Latin America and Asia. By paper grade and tailor board, box board and tissue are all expected to grow as well market pulp, but partially offset by graphical grade declines.

Importantly, these trends by grade are not much different from the past few years, but the declining graphical grades are much smaller proportion of our mix that’s enabling market stability to improve. The Xerium a better operating environment combined with previously announced plans to further cost reductions, should offset inflationary pressure and position us to modestly improve EBITDAR again in 2018. That being said, we would point out that due to timing factors and asset utilizations causing our inventory buildup in the first half of 2017, we would expect a deceleration in margin performance when compared to the prior year in the first half of 2018, but improved margin comparisons in the second half of 2018.

Turning to cash flow, we expect improving cash flow performance in the year ahead to the following cash flow metrics driving our results in addition to improved EBITDA performance. Cash interest of around $50 million. Capital expenditures around $15 million similar to 2017, that’s substantially lower than the past five year average. A reduction in cash restructuring costs of between $2 million and $4 million. And with a change in our geographic earnings mix, we expect cash taxes to be reduced around $5 million in 2018 from $9.7 million in 2017.

Before turning the call over to Cliff for a closer look at the numbers, I would just like to recap some general observations, reiterate our priorities over the next couple of years. Having being here at 11, 9 months, it has become very clear that our greatest ability to increase shareholder value is through debt reduction. With basic blocking and tackling our focus on execution, we’re in a good position to deliver on this goal. As a curtailment to growth initiatives, we are committed to capturing the opportunities available to us, but we are mindful of the limitations of our inventory and we view each of these opportunities were realistic gladdens to carefully consider the costs and rewards.

On the costs side with ongoing discipline and successful implementation of actions, our business generates compelling margins with good cash flow. And most of our capital expenditure needs have been accelerated already giving us plenty of flexibility to delever quickly in the years ahead.

And with that I would like to now turn over to Cliff to review our financials. Cliff?

Thanks, Mark. Referring to page three of the slide deck, consolidated revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017 increased 8.1% to $122.4 million compared to the prior year level of $113.2 million. Our fourth quarter 2017 gross profit was $44.1 million, or 36.1% of sales, compared to $41.9 million, or 37.1% of sales in the fourth quarter of 2016.

By segment and on Slide 4, Rolls & Service sales improved 17.4% to $51.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to $44 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, driven by stronger volumes in North America and Europe and favorable currencies. Machine Clothing net sales increased 2.2% to $70.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to $69.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. The increase in Machine Clothing sales was due to favorable currency and improved unit volume partially offset by unfavorable product and customer mix.

Rolls & Service gross margin, as depicted on Slide 5, increased to 33.5% in Q4 2017 from a gross margins of 31.4% in quarter four 2016. The increase was primarily the result of our production efficiency programs in North America. Machine Clothing gross margin declined to 37.9% in the fourth quarter of 2017 from 40.6% in the prior year’s quarter. The decline in Machine Clothing gross profit margin was primarily due to unfavorable product and customer mix and negative overhead absorption as inventory levels were reduced from a temporary build up earlier in the year. Moving back to our consolidated results, SG&A was $30.2 million, or 24.6% of sales in Q4 2017, compared to $30.9 million, or 27.3% of net sales in Q4 2016. The decrease in SG&A expenses was primarily attributable to savings achieved through the company’s cost-out initiatives.

I would next like to provide context to our tax position in the coming quarters. For the fourth quarter our cash taxes were $1.2 million and on a full year 2017 basis cash taxes were $9.7 million. As a reminder, cash taxes are primarily impacted by income the Company earns in tax-paying jurisdictions relative to income it earns in non-tax-paying jurisdictions, primarily the United States. The impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which passed at the end of 2017, will be cash neutral to the company into the mid 2020s.

The U.S. deferred tax asset and corresponding reserve were revalued with no significant impact to the P&L or balance sheet. Going forward and as indicated on Slide 6, while the benefit of corporate interest deductions will be limited, the Company will begin to utilize its historic U.S. net operating loss carryforwards and the effects will remain cash neutral. On a GAAP basis, fourth quarter of 2017 basic loss per share was $0.58 versus Q4 2016 loss of $0.55, due to higher restructuring costs and tax expense, partially offsets by improved operating performance.

On Slide 7, 8, fourth quarter 2017 adjusted EBITDA improved to $22.7 million, or 18.6% of net sales, compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $20.4 million, or 18% of sales. The increase was driven by increased sales volume and lower SG&A spending partially offsets by unfavorable product and customer mix and negative overhead absorption.

Moving to Slide 9, net cash provided by operating activities during the fourth quarter of 2017 was $25.8 million and our free cash flow was also $25.8 million. Free cash flow improved approximately 160% from $10 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 on lower working capital, cash restructuring CapEx and cash taxes as well as improved earnings. On the strength of this improved cash flow, our net debt decreased to $504.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2017 compared to $527.9 million at the end of Q3 2017. Likewise, our net debt leverage ratio decreased to 5.0x adjusted EBITDA from 5.4x adjusted EBITDA at the end of third quarter of 2017.

With that we would like to open up the call for questions. Giles?

Bill Mastoris from Baird Company. Bill, your line is open.

Bill Mastoris

Thank you. Cliff, I wonder if we could start out by just kind of getting on the outstanding balance that you had available on your ABL. And really kind of a follow up to that just has to do with the indenture on the free cash flow as calculated by the indenture in the bonds and whether all of that was used to go ahead and actually reduce debt or is that’s something which is – or a payment which is kind of earmarked to be made throughout the year?

Cliff Pietrafitta

Our ABL balance at the end of the year was zero. The availability we have in the ABL is around $40 million unborrowed. As far as the indenture goes, the excess cash requirement that we have – we have a 101 five [ph] offer to – for excess cash to the bondholders. In this particular year, we will not have any payment required along that. However as it is our goal to pay down debt, we will be look at for opportunities to reduce our debt as we move forward within liquidity we have on the balance sheet.

Bill Mastoris

Okay, so it's safe to say that all the free cash flow that you generated this year will be used to pay down debt and there's nothing else that that’s out there such as share repurchases or anything along those lines. Would that be fair?

Cliff Pietrafitta

That would be fair, yes.

Bill Mastoris

Okay. And then my next question just has to do with and Mark I apologize, there was an echo on, I think it was probably on my end, but if you could – if I could ask you to kind of drill down maybe a little bit more on some of the end markets, I think I heard you say that the U.S. and Europe were stable, but I didn't hear the rest of your remarks. And so if you could – you could give us maybe a slight repeat and maybe elaborate a little bit, that would be wonderful.

Mark Staton

Yeah, what I said Bill is that there's a modest improvement in global volume in 2018 with stable volumes in Europe and North America and low single-digit growth rates in Latin America and Asia.

Bill Mastoris

Okay, great. I appreciate all the color. Thank you very much.

Adam Ritzer from Pressprich. Adam, your line is open.

Adam Ritzer

Thanks for taking my call guys. I guess one of my question was, Mark, now that you’ve been around for a while, what are some of your impressions of the people, the business either you know some good things and any bad things you might have seen since you have been here?

Mark Staton

Hi, Adam. Good evening. The people, I have been incredibly impressed across the globe, I visited just that every facility we have. Operationally, I am very comfortable with the operations managements that we have in place. The sales forces those that I have met have been encouraged by the knowledge, understanding and commitment. We have undertaken a small revision in the – on the U.S. side in terms of remuneration and that has been reasonably well received and we’re moving forward with that.

In terms of the operations themselves, of those the people, I think I said on an earlier call, I am very impressed with the state of the assets we have. They’re all in an incredibly good condition. They’re well maintained. There’s very good planned maintenance on all of them. And foresee that’s why I feel very comfortable in terms of looking forward as far as capital expenditure is concerned. Can you remind me of the second part of that question, Adam? I am sorry I have kind of diverted look?

Adam Ritzer

Yeah, I am on the train, sorry. Is there anything negative you have seen or things where you would say hey this is something we have to improve?

Mark Staton

Well, the one of the areas that we thought to improve from our early days was forecasting because I was frustrated as everybody that the visibility in the industry isn't as far out as I would like it to be. Obviously, there is only so much we can do on the external side, but on the internal side Cliff and his team on the control function and the planning function have done a very strong job that improving what was to my mind a weakness within Xerium and improving the internal forecasting. If we could improve internal forecasting, we could in turn improve the internal demand management and materials requirement planning process. So I think that that was a weakness, but which we’re in the process of overcoming, but nothing else that immediately strings to mind.

Adam Ritzer

Got it. And then when we met, I mean, you just touched on this. You were talking about some sales force, realignments. Is that pretty much done now? And is that going to lead to any additional cost savings you see?

Mark Staton

The alignments done. There is some work that we need to do with non-direct sales people in Europe, which were in the process of undertaking and executing upon. As far as the U.S., North America piece is concerned, that’s been already undertaken by the management team in the U.S.

Adam Ritzer

Okay. And then the last call, I think [indiscernible]. Have you seen alleviate at all or is that still something we need to focus on going forward?

Mark Staton

Adam, I am going to have to apologize. Just as you are unable to hear me at some point in my discussion, I was unable to hear the content of that question. Can you repeat it again on hopefully the China improvement?

Adam Ritzer

Sure, yeah, I am sorry, hopefully will. China, I think China last quarter was somewhat of an issue. What are we seeing in China now? And what’s going on in that market?

Mark Staton

Well, I think that we spoke in terms of price in China in the last – in the last call. I think prices are a lot more stable than it has been. Price is always a challenge across all our geographies and China is now exception to that, but is a lot more stable than it was when we spoke in the last quarter regarding that.

Adam Ritzer

Excellent.

Mark Staton

And as far as a facility in Kunshan is concerned, it’s operating very well and every efficiently at a very high capacity utilization.

Adam Ritzer

Okay, great. Thanks very much for taking the call. Thank you.

Mark Staton

Thanks, Adam.

I would now like to turn the call back over to Mark Staton.

Mark Staton

Okay, well, I would like to say thank you for all of you who are still on the call, for your time this evening and very much look forward to speaking to you again sometime later in April this year. So thank you very much and have a very good evening.

