Cisco Systems: Vulnerable To Volatility?

Our view is that we are still in the very early stages of the bull move, and the recent declines in share prices should be viewed as opportunities to buy.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) continues to be one of the star "centerpieces" on the tech side of our dividend portfolio strategy, and the recent changes in broader market volatility have done little to deter our view on the stock. If you are a traditional dividend investor, it is perfectly reasonable if you were spooked by the recent selling in central benchmarks like the Dow Jones Industrials. But the "fear instinct" is really just the body signaling an awareness that something is wrong. Here, that "something" is an elevated stock market that has not yet been entirely validated by underlying corporate growth. This is why dividend strategies can be one of the best approaches for mitigating bearish trends in the stock benchmarks. We believe that more of these "flash crashes" in the major benchmarks will be seen later this year and that elevated dividend yields will be an absolute requirement for conservative investors that are looking to limit the potential downside. In our view, there are not many selections better than CSCO as the stock is still in the very early stages of the larger bull moves we are expecting. The recent drop in share prices should only be viewed as renewed opportunities to buy, and any investor looking to shield against the unexpected volatility in these elevated markets would be remiss not to consider adding exposure in CSCO on any further declines.

When we first alerted readers to our initial call for a bullish breakout in CSCO it was the middle of August 2017, as the stock was trading near $31.50 per share. This turned out to be the culmination of a 15-year trading range, which broke forcefully once the stale shorts were forced to capitulate. It was our belief at the time that this tech-bubble survivor was being neglected by a market more focused on short-term trends and companies with limited outlooks. Dividend investors looking for tech exposure have no business buying companies like Snap Inc. (SNAP) and those similar. What dividend investors need is longevity and stable returns over time, and it is simply bewildering that names like CSCO could have been avoided for as long as it was previously.

Recent analyst surveys are now showing that the tide has turned, however, with the majority now firmly in the bullish camp. The latest dividend increase of 14% has brought CSCO’s total yield levels to 3% at current prices. This development came with second-quarter earnings results that were better than expectations and news that the company is going to implement innovative strategies with funds repatriated from overseas. To say that this is a strongly bullish confluence of events would be an understatement, and so we expect the remaining "holds" to quickly change to "buys" if we see any further declines in the share price.

In this graphic, we can see that most of the current upgrades have been recent (i.e., well after our initial call to buy) and so we expect that the ripple effects here have yet to make themselves fully apparent in the valuation.

Of course, it always comes down to earnings in the end, and we will likely need to see at least $0.63 in per-share earnings for the third quarter in order to keep this bullish train moving. This is slightly more than the current consensus, but we feel that with the company firing on multiple cylinders, this should ultimately prove to be a conservative estimate. CSCO has consistently beaten estimates under the current CEO, and there is virtually nothing to suggest that any of these trends will be changing before the next earnings release.

In the graphic above, we have a very interesting long-term price history in CSCO. The daily chart shows a clear gapping formation at the upper levels, and this does leave markets vulnerable to a deeper slide if support at $43 fails to hold. A move like this would not be entirely surprising given the structure of the prior range break, but any retracement back into the low $40s should be viewed as a strong opportunity to buy for long-term portfolio exposure. On balance, this suggests that the recent volatility in the broader stock market has not significantly impacted the underlying trend for the stock. Long-term dividend investors focused on stable returns can still capitalize, and our view is that we are still in the very early stages of the overall moves expected in the stock. Ultimately, the verdict here is that the stock is not vulnerable to volatility in the same way other tech names might be if we see further flash crashes in the Dow or S&P 500, and its elevated dividend is still attractive in this yield-starved environment.

