The One Missing Factor Holding Back The Market

The most troubling aspect of the recoil rally following the Feb. 8 bottom in the S&P 500 (SPX) has been the widespread bullish complacency among investors. Not only did the bulls refuse to fully capitulate at last month’s correction low, but according to at least one sentiment measure, the bulls became as optimistic as they were before the correction even started. The last two trading sessions have shed new light on this unresolved conundrum, and here we’ll discuss the missing ingredient to completely restoring the stock market’s internal health.

Led by the tech sector, the market experienced an upward drift in the last two weeks before running into some turbulence this week. Investors are clearly anticipating the best-case-scenario in the wake of the early February stock market plunge. Many believe the market’s most recent rise is the start of a sustained rally which will extend well into spring. As I’ve explained in my last few commentaries, however, there’s one important technical factor which is a necessary ingredient to a sustained rally. And while I anticipate its eventual arrival, it’s currently missing and is therefore a reason for continued caution in the near term.

The missing factor in question is something which by all account is imperative for a healthy market condition: namely, the lack of sustained incremental demand for equities. The fastest way to determine whether or not there is healthy demand is to examine the daily trend in the number of NYSE-listed shares making new 52-week highs vs. lows. An excessive number of new lows at the expense of new highs are a sure sign that the broad market is lacking in necessary health and vigor to sustain a rally. When stocks making new lows outnumber the new highs, as happened Wednesday by a significant margin, it’s an even more conspicuous sign that there is an undercurrent of weakness that must be mollified before the bull can really run.

As discussed in my previous commentary, the most evident sign that this market isn’t ready to take off yet in sustained fashion is the rate of change (momentum) of the 52-week highs-lows. Shown here is a graph of the 4-week, 6-week and 12-week rate of change (R.O.C.) indicators of the new 52-week highs-lows. Collectively, the three indicators reflect the short-term path of least resistance for the equity broad market. With all three indicators currently in decline, the market will face strong headwinds in its attempts at rallying from here. Ideally, the short-term internal momentum for the stock market should reverse soon which would let us know that the market’s internal health has been fully restored after last month’s correction process.

Let’s take a closer look at the residual weakness among the major industry groups which are responsible for most of the new 52-week lows. Starting in January, municipal bond funds and related interest rate-sensitive equities were the loss leaders on the NYSE. Even now almost two months later bond funds continue to make up a large percentage of the new 52-week lows. Their haste to dump income funds has been the result of investors’ skittishness regarding rising Treasury yields and their collective fears that inflation will soon make its return. There are reasons for believing that this fear is overdone, though, since an improving economy has been the main reason behind the rising rate environment, not an overly tight central bank monetary policy. Still, smart investors don’t argue with the tape and if there are consistently more than 40 new 52-week lows for a prolonged period it shouldn’t be ignored, regardless of whether or not it reflects overreaction.

We’re also seeing an increasing number of stocks in the energy sector making new 52-week lows as oil and gas extraction and production are influenced by rising rates. For instance, the latest bout of internal weakness is visible in the graph of the NYSE Natural Gas Index (XNG) shown below. XNG has so far failed to confirm an immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom in relation to its 15-day moving average; moreover, it is now testing its 52-week low as of Wednesday.

Another industry group which is showing conspicuous weakness right now is one of the most important leadership groups of all right now – the REITs. I’ve singled this market segment out in past commentaries since the REIT stocks were the ones who led the way lower for the broad market prior to the early February panic sell-off. Rising interest rates have had an obviously negative impact on the REITS which is reflected in the graph of the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) shown below.

The market segment which leads a major decline – as the REITs were among the downside leaders in the latest one – should ideally bottom and turn up when the market is ready to begin its next sustained rally. For this reason, I recommend that investors keep a close watch on IYR or other leading REIT stock benchmarks for signs of a reversal. As long as the REITs are still sinking, the chances are high that the broad market will be held back from a sustained rally. Once the selling pressure in the REITs reverses, however, it will take a lot of pressure off the broad market since it will result in a significant decrease in the number of stocks making new 52-week lows.

A final consideration is the AAII investor survey which is released each Thursday morning. Last week’s AAII poll revealed that the percentage of its members who are bullish fell 45% (from 48% the previous week), while the bears were only 23%. According to AAII, there are still far more bulls than bears among individual investors. That’s not exactly a rousing endorsement for a sustained rally in the major indices. Ideally, we should see a conspicuous decline in the percentage of bulls in the AAII poll to let us know the market is psychologically poised for its next major advance. From the most recently available AAII poll we must conclude that there is still work to be done before the bull market has completely recovered its vigor.

While we’re on the subject of investor complacency, a case can be made that an underlying cause of this widespread phenomenon right now is the fact that so much of today’s trading is both passive and automated in nature. Investors on both the retail and institutional levels have become accustomed to simply taking for granted the stock market’s long-term upward path that few today even bother to consider the short-term internal components of what makes a healthy market, let alone the market’s fundamentals. This fact was underscored not long ago by JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), which released a research note last year showing that “fundamental discretionary traders” account for just 10% of trading volume. By contrast, JPMorgan analyst Marko Kolanovic believes that passive and quantitative investing accounts for about 60 percent, more than twice the amount from a decade ago.

Perhaps it will take some additional immediate-term weakness in the major averages to completely shake investors from their complacency. This, in turn, would serve to improve the market’s sentiment profile and cleanse the bull of the excessive enthusiasm which has plagued it since January. Whatever the case, we should certainly see a shrinkage of bullish investors in the coming weeks to let us know that the air has been sufficiently cleared enough for the stocks to commence the next leg up of the bull market.

In the meantime, investors should continue the search for stocks and ETFs showing exceptional relative price strength (vs. the SPX), for these will outperform once the bull market has fully regained its strength and commenced its next sustained rally phase. Conservative investors, meanwhile, should continue to wait for further improvement in the new 52-week highs-lows discussed here before establishing major new long positions. Investors should also maintain their core long-term positions as the market's fundamental position and dominant longer-term trend both remain positive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HACK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.