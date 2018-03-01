General Electric: Yet Another Blow To The Bulls

Image credit

General Electric’s (GE) now-infamous plan to divest most of its Capital holdings and attempt to rebuild as an industrial-heavy conglomerate has been exposed as weak. That’s not my opinion; the chart below tells you it isn’t working as we are almost three years in. In addition to remaking the mix of business it still has, GE has also been buying back enormous amounts of stock; and in this article, I’ll take a look at what GE has accomplished so far with its buyback and what is left on its remaining authorization. The results aren’t what I’d call favorable, and unfortunately, it appears it may be too late to do anything about it.

The grand plan

Back in April of 2015, GE announced that it was going to repurchase up to $50B of common stock from that date until the end of 2018. That’s obviously an enormous amount of money for any company, and at the time, it was worth roughly one-sixth of GE’s total market cap. GE has done a lot of work on the buyback since that time, but most of the money thus far was spent in 2016, with 2015 and 2017 being relatively light years. If you look at the chart above, you can see GE was buying heavily when shares were in the upper-$20s and low-$30s; shares are less than half that value now.

All was well... until it wasn't

GE says in its 2017 10-K that it spent $3.3B in 2015, $22B in 2016 and $3.8B last year buying back stock. In total, it says it repurchased 961.6M shares for its $29.1B, good for an average price of about $30. With today’s price in the low-$14s, GE has lost about half of the money it has spent on buybacks thus far, or roughly $15B. That kind of value destruction is what can take a strategy and absolutely kill it, which I firmly believe has happened with GE’s industrial-heavy model. I’ve explained that before and won’t do it again here, but if there were any investors that were somehow still happy with the divesting of Capital, they probably aren’t any longer after achieving a return of roughly -50% on their buyback dollars. Of course, as part of the transformation, GE also acquired 671M additional shares – not included in the above totals – in exchange for the 705M shares of Synchrony (SYF) GE owned at the time. For what it is worth, the SYF shares GE unloaded are worth ~20% more today than they were at the time; nothing like rubbing a little salt in the wound.

Is it too late?

Okay, so the GE buyback has been an unmitigated disaster, but does that mean it is too late to do anything about it? GE has $20.9B remaining on its current authorization that expires at the end of the year, and since we have 10 months left, there’s plenty of time for GE to try and stop the bleeding. With the enormous decline in the share price, $20.9B is about 17% of the float as I write this, implying that if GE could come up with the cash, it could make a really sizable impact on the float. Remember when GE first created this buyback program the entire $50B was roughly that amount of the float; it has already spent almost 60% of the money and has the opportunity to put the same dent in the float for a fraction of the cost.

While that sounds just lovely, the problem is that GE’s FCF is woefully inadequate when it comes to funding buybacks, per GE’s own guidance in the 10-K linked above; FCF of $3B or $4B is expected this year. The dividend by itself costs more than that at over $4B, so funding any buybacks with internally generated cash is a non-starter. In addition, Capital’s insurance woes will make it such that dividends from that segment are suspended for the foreseeable future, eliminating another potential source of buyback dollars. Let us also not forget that the parent may need to provide capital to Capital should the insurance business act up again. In other words, the financing situation for GE is pretty dire and that has brought up chatter about an equity raise. That would not only be a bad situation because of dilution, but it would effectively alert investors that no more buybacks are coming. Right now there's still some hope that GE could issue debt to fund the buybacks but if an equity raise is coming, look out below.

Funding is a serious issue at this point

GE’s balance sheet – as complex and leveraged as it already is – likely isn't going to be the spot GE can find its buyback money and finish what it started almost three years ago. GE’s industrial balance sheet – that is, excluding Capital – has current assets and current liabilities roughly evenly matched, so that’s not a solution. However, GE has $67B of long-term borrowings assigned to the industrial business in comparison to $59B at the end of last year. We all know that GE has been struggling because of its FCF situation to fund all the various deals it is doing as well as daily operations and thus, debt has climbed. GE also reckons it will need to fund the pension plan with another $6B this year, and we also know the insurance business at Capital is going to need some additional infusions, per the guidance we received recently on that subject. In other words, GE has lots of leverage already and considering it is on pace to create perhaps $4B in FCF this year, $67B is a bunch of money, to say the least.

Removing the buyback is a huge hit to the bulls

Given all of this, the idea that GE is going to come up with $20B is a bit difficult to believe when it is having such a difficult time paying the dividend. It is already highly leveraged and while that doesn’t mean leverage cannot go higher, I suspect lenders of the size that can accommodate GE may have tighter leashes than they did a few months ago before the wheels came off the wagon. That puts GE’s buyback into serious doubt and at the worst possible time; the share price is half what it was last summer so now would be the time to leverage up and buy as much stock as possible. However, that doesn’t appear to be in the cards and not only does that remove a potential source of meaningful EPS growth, it also removes a huge buyer from the market for GE stock. After all, a large buyback can be a powerful, constant bidding force for a stock, but GE, it appears, will not be enjoying that anytime soon because it doesn’t appear it can afford to do so.

In addition, I think the buyback – or lack thereof – could be a pretty meaningful signal from management about how much conviction it feels about this turnaround. If it goes out and borrows to keep the buyback going, that would be a pretty strong signal it feels the turnaround is legitimate. If that doesn’t happen – which I have as my base case – it would show me that management isn’t willing to put shareholder cash to use after the stock has fallen 50%, and that’s not a good thing.

The bottom line here is that a central tenet of the divesting-Capital strategy was that GE would be able to buy back enough stock to offset those lost earnings. That obviously hasn’t happened, and with so much of the authorization still remaining, it doesn’t look like it will, even though the stock has been cut in half. That means GE has lost yet another source of bullish momentum, and that is about the last thing it needs these days. I don’t mean to sound negative, but I just call it how I see it, and right now, I see a major potential tailwind for GE fizzling out. GE looks like it is heading to new lows, and without the buyback, that is probably exactly what it should be doing.

