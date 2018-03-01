Market Volatility Bulletin: Month In Review

S&P at-the-money options are calling for something very much in between the experiences of 2017 and this past February.

Tech held up well. which likely had a material neutralizing impact on how stocks held up.

Stocks dump into the final hour of trade in what has been a memorable month for stocks and volatility products.

Market Intro

Stocks at session lows from CNBC.

CNBC does a nice job wrapping a February that will likely remain in the collective memories of many investors for quite some time… on to March.

IB: S&P futures

US Stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) tried to pull off a recovery earlier in the week, while various measures of volatility calmed down. But the sell-off that ended the month served as a stark reminder that bulls have not cobbled together a response to a new wave of bearish strength.

IB: TNX – 10Yr Treasury Note Yield

Unlike Wednesday’s spike in yields, there was no dramatic movement in Treasuries that led to the equity sell-off; there was indeed very little news that led stocks lower.

IB: JNK

Junk bonds, arguably more closely tied to Treasuries than are stocks, have held on to their gains, though there was a sympathetic red candle into the last hour of Feb 28 trade.

Thoughts on Volatility

Source: SectorSPDR

The CNBC clip above has a nice overview of sector returns for February. Energy (XLE) was clearly the largest loser.

IB: Crude Oil

Crude oil traded lower to be sure, but there appear to have been other factors shaking the sector. This was quite an outsized move relative to underlying fundamentals, especially since much (though certainly not all) of the economic data has been healthy.

Tech (XLK) fared the best, which is interesting because this is where so many of the FAANG stocks live that are due to implode any day now (or so the story goes). Of course the stability in tech as a whole should perhaps raise eyebrows: how would the broader indexes performed if the single largest sector had shared more of the panic?

IB: NASDAQ VIX in white, VIX in blue

NASDAQ 100 vol traded at a premium to S&P vol for most of the last six months. This makes sense: more concentration in terms of names and sectors in the NASDAQ allows for greater potential for volatility. However through February, the NASDAQ has provided, at least in relative terms, more stability.

IB: Implied Vol – XLU white vs. VIX in blue

What surprises me the most is that Utilities (XLU) was down only 2%. So much for the “rates did all this” meme! In fairness, defensive sectors like Staples (XLP), Health Care (XLV) and Real Estate (XLRE) felt the sting considerably. Certainly real estate is an interest-rate dependent business.

Organic Vol

At-the-money implied volatility, in percentage terms, has taken a considerable pop since the close of last Friday. In comparison to early February, these levels remain muted.

The monthly vol reading dips slightly below the weekly and the quarterly vols, but really the ATM structure looks pretty flat. That is the case going straight out to July: implied vol between 14.7 and 15.7. Much as we’ve seen with the VX term structure, the ATM implied vol curve is quite flat. This suggests that trades that have benefitted from roll contribution (SVXY, ZIV) will not have the tailwind that they enjoyed for long periods of time. Also the backdrop for long vol products (VXX, UVXY, TVIX) may be more favorable, especially with VIX trading closer to 20.

So how do I read this? It means a couple things to me. First off, my read is that the retreat in vol that we experienced has been rejected for the present. There are no quick easy fixes back down to single-digit vol, maybe not even low double-digit (11-13) in the near-term future.

More importantly, the major moves that stocks have made are not enough to convince the organic vol market that we’re in for some kind of blow-up. The flat nature of the “term structure” signifies that the options market is reasonably neutral as to the trajectory of volatility, and that levels that are high in relation to 2017 but low relative to February appears to be the call at present.

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

We recently did a piece on ProShares decision to reduce exposures on two of their volatility products, UVXY and XIV.

VIX Strategies sums up many traders’ experience for February:

Not the most profound statement, but it neatly wraps up what has amounted to a memorable set of circumstances.

Thank you for reading: now on to March!

