Portola Pharmaceuticals' (PTLA) CEO William Lis on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cara Miller - IR

William Lis - CEO

Mardi C. Dier - EVP and CFO

Tao Follow-up - EVP, Chief Commercial and Business Officer

John T. Curnutte - EVP, Research and Development

Analysts

Matthew Harrison - Morgan Stanley

Yigal Nochomovitz - Citibank

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer

Dana Flanders - Goldman Sachs

Phil Nadeau - Cowen & Company

Michael Morabito - Credit Suisse

Matthew Phipps - William Blair

Welcome to Portola Pharmaceuticals Conference Call.

Cara Miller

Thank you and welcome to Portola's fourth quarter and year-end 2017 financial results conference call. Joining me are Bill Lis, Chief Executive Officer, and Mardi Dier, Chief Financial Officer. We also have with us Tao Fu, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial and Business Officer, and Dr. John Curnutte, Executive Vice President of Research and Development, who will be available for any questions during the Q&A portion of this call. Our CMO, Jack Lawrence, is also in the room.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that various remarks that we make on this call contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our product's potential benefits, expected operational, regulatory, and clinical actions and developments, and projected capital needs and financing plans. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements themselves.

All forward-looking statements made on this call are made based on the beliefs of Portola as of this date only. Future events or simply the passage of time may cause these beliefs to change. For a more detailed description of the risks that impact these forward-looking statements, please refer to our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and our annual report on Form 10-K. Please be aware that you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made today.

Finally, this conference call is the property of Portola Pharmaceuticals and any recording, other duplication or rebroadcast without the express written consent of Portola Pharmaceuticals is prohibited.

With that, I will turn the call over to Bill Lis, CEO of Portola.

William Lis

Thank you, Cara. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today on our fourth quarter and full-year 2017 conference call. In my prepared remarks today, I'll recap our key accomplishments in 2017, I'll provide a summary of recent regulatory events, discuss early stages of the Bevyxxa launch, and share fourth quarter and full-year 2017 financial results.

Over the course of 2017, we executed on goals for each of our development programs and accomplished our primary business objective, and that was the FDA approval for our first medicine, Bevyxxa. With the commercialization of Bevyxxa, we have now entered into an exciting new phase for the Company focused on delivering treatments for life-threatening diseases and conditions, which positions us for long-term growth.

As you know, Bevyxxa is the first and only anticoagulant approved as a single-drug regimen from hospital admission to home for up to 35 to 42 days, and this to prevent VTE including VTE-related deaths and hospitalization in acute, medically-ill patients. We believe the public health impact of this medicine will be tremendous and we are thrilled to now be delivering this potentially life-saving medicine to patients.

I'm also pleased to report that as part of our ongoing effort to ensure long-term supply of Bevyxxa, we received FDA approval for a second Prior Approval Supplement or PAS in early 2018, and we can now manufacture betrixaban at our commercial CMO site in Cork, Ireland.

Another significant 2017 milestone was the regulatory refiling of the Biologics Licensing Application or BLA for breakthrough-designated Factor Xa inhibitor universal agent, AndexXa, which has an FDA action date of May 4.

So, the use of Factor Xa inhibitors is growing at a rapid pace, and it actually exceeds our previous expectations. This means that hospital admission with Factor Xa inhibitor related bleeding and the subsequent market for a reversal agent is also increasing. Therefore, if approved, AndexXa would be the first and only antidote for Factor Xa inhibitor-treated patients with a life-threatening bleeding.

In the U.S. alone in 2017, there were approximately 150,000 hospital admissions that are attributable to Factor Xa related bleeding and more than 2,000 related deaths per month. According to CDC estimates, this would be among the top 15 causes of death in the United States alone.

We are seeing a direct impact of the increase in Factor Xa inhibitor related bleeding on the speed of enrollment in our ANNEXA-4 study. Currently, we are up to almost 300 patients, including an increase in number of patients on the Generation 2 product, and the study is continuing to enroll at an accelerated pace.

Recognizing the unmet medical need and potential demand for AndexXa, we are pleased to report that in 2017 we successfully completed our first commercial campaign for what is known as the Generation 2 product, which will allow us to greatly expand our ability to produce commercial scale [ph] supply.

Finally, we continued to advance our investigation on oral Syk/JAK kinase inhibitor for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B-cell and T-cell malignancies in patients who have failed multiple therapies. With its dual-pathway mechanism of action, cerdulatinib may be more effective in specific patients than a single-pathway agent.

Last month, we discussed encouraging interim results that demonstrated between a 40% and 60% response rate across three tumor types, including complete responses that we saw in peripheral T-cell lymphoma or PTCL, a Phase 2a study is continuing to enroll with full top line results expected this year.

Now turning to 2018, we are planning for another transformational year at Portola. We began in January with the U.S. commercial launch of Bevyxxa, and we are approaching the FDA action date for AndexXa, both are first-in-class, life-saving medicines that have the potential to be the standard of care in two large thrombosis markets.

We continue to work with European regulatory authorities on the best path forward for both products. Just last week, we issued a press release announcing the outcome of two oral explanation sessions with the European Committee for Medical Products and for Human Use with the CHMP. These meetings were part of a process for reviewing our Marketing Authorisation Application for both betrixaban and andexanet alfa.

As we stated in the press release, CHMP communicated a negative trend vote for betrixaban, which means it's unlikely the committee will adopt a positive opinion on the Company's MAA at the formal CHMP decision, which is scheduled for March. This outcome was incredibly disappointing given the large unmet medical need in acute medically ill patient population in Europe, the clear and compelling results showing the superiority of betrixaban compared to standard of care in the APEX trial, and the fact that betrixaban earned not only Fast Track designation but also Priority review and a very broad label in the United States.

To date, the APEX trial results have been published in now 12 major peer-reviewed journals, including in the American Heart Journal, which published new data just last week. This most recent publication highlights the efficacy data represented in the U.S. label and shows betrixaban's effect on symptomatic VTE and also VTE-related deaths. There is more data to come. In the meantime, we are determining next steps in Europe, and we'll keep you updated on our plans as we assess the process for CHMP appeal in the EU.

For andexanet alfa, as we discussed last week, the CHMP communicated a positive trend vote accompanied by a request for additional information. This week, we received some clarification. The CHMP confirmed its request for additional ANNEXA-4 data, specifically with data cut as of April 2018, and this data cut aligns with the timing of our annual Data Safety Utilization Review or what we call our DSUR.

They also requested additional information on the Gen 2 manufacturing process, including data from what we call the Gen 1/Gen 2 comparability study, which we recently completed enrollment and we expect a full analysis soon.

CHMP further clarified that the submission and review timelines for these data would delay the CHMP opinion until the fourth quarter. This new timing reflects both the time it will take for us to submit the requested data and the transitional CHMP summer break.

We also received a communication from the FDA this past Friday that included information we thought was important to share. FDA indicated in addition to the ANNEXA-4 study and the usual care cohort, what we call the UCC, and they also asked for an additional data on some other patients in a randomized study. We are in the process of seeking clarity from the agent and will provide additional details as we learn more. In the meantime, we are moving forward with the review process and making commercial launch preparations.

As we have stated previously, initial U.S. commercial supply of AndexXa will be sourced from our Gen 1 manufacturing process, and due to the limited supply in the first six months, we will focus on a limited number of hospitals to get AndexXa to patients who need it most.

The good news is that we are well into our commercial campaign on Generation 2. Our plan is to get this commercial supply to market within six months after FDA approval, which will enable wide availability of AndexXa in the second half of 2018, assuming approval in May.

Finally, we are really looking forward to the late-breaking ANNEXA-4 presentation at the American College of Cardiology meeting next month. This is an important interim analysis to be presented by our study chairman, Dr. Stuart Connolly of McMaster University, here on Monday, March 12, at 11.30 AM Eastern Time. We plan to host a Webcast event to review the results with this audience at 12.30 PM Eastern Time and we'll provide additional details soon.

I'll now turn to an update on the U.S. commercial launch of Bevyxxa, which we have initiated approximately six weeks ago. In February we expanded the sales team from 56 to 72 sales representatives. With this team and additional medical affairs and managed care field staff, we can now cover approximately 70% to 80% of the hospital market.

As you may recall from our corporate presentation in January, we announced some early and important flagship formulary wins at major academic institutions that include their network hospitals. Since then we have added several more wins and we have many P&T meetings scheduled over the next few months.

Additionally, we are making good progress with insurance coverage and we've now gained approximately a coverage for 98 million covered lives, this is according to third-party MMIT database, which represents one-third of all covered lives in the United States.

To provide some additional context on Bevyxxa launch, we believe there are a number of good analogues of successful commercial launches in the anti-thrombotic space that can provide a good proxy for an expected launch curve. For each of these medicines, there was a period of approximately 6 to 12 months of laying the groundwork. That's getting formulary wins, then getting into the electric ORA system, before sales ramp up significantly.

What we've referred to in the past is, a hockey stick is similar to what we saw in the enrollment of the large clinical studies for this field of thrombosis, and so we expect, and we have seen previously, as I mentioned, same in the commercial market. As we stated for Bevyxxa, this means we should see acceleration toward the end of this year and into early 2019. Prior to then, we will provide you with updates on formularies, stocking, and payor coverage on our upcoming earnings calls.

I'll now turn to cerdulatinib, our novel molecule that is a single-agent targeted to Syk/JAK pathways. As we previously stated, we will complete patient enrollment and report top line results this year from our Phase 2 study. In the meantime, we received word that FDA has agreed to provide feedback to us in May, at which point we will determine next steps and then we'll communicate our plan.

In summary, 2017 was a year of tremendous progress and one with sort of significant commercial success and long-term growth. In addition to preparing for a number of exciting milestones this year, we will continue to generate, publish and present important scientific evidence that demonstrates life-saving and potential for our three lead therapies and underscores a significant commercial opportunity for each.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Mardi Dier to report on our financial results.

Mardi C. Dier

Thanks Bill. For the fourth quarter of 2017, collaboration and license revenue earned under Portola's collaboration and license agreements with BMS, Pfizer, Bayer, J&J, Daiichi Sankyo, and Dermavant Sciences was $9.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with $13.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. Collaboration and license revenue for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $22.5 million, compared with $35.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2016.

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $95.7 million, compared with $68.9 million for the same period in 2016. Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 included $10.9 million in stock-based compensation expense, compared with $7.9 million for the same period in 2016. Total operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2017 were $295.2 million, compared with $305.1 million for 2016. Total operating expenses for the full year ended December 31, 2017 included $43.3 million in stock-based compensation expense compared with $30.4 million for 2016.

Research and development expenses were $68.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to $56 million for the fourth quarter in 2016. R&D expenses were $203.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, compared with $246.9 million for 2016.

SG&A for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $26.9 million, compared with $12.9 million for the same period in 2016. SG&A for the year ended December 31, 2017 were $91.1 million, compared with $58.2 million for 2016.

For the fourth quarter of 2017, Portola reported a net loss of $91.8 million, or $1.41 net loss per share, compared with a net loss of $53.8 million, or $0.95 net loss per share, for the same period in 2016. Shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders were 65.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 compared with 56.5 million for the same period in 2016.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $286.1 million, or $4.81 net loss per share, compared with a net loss of $269 million, or $4.76 net loss per share, for the same period in 2016. Shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders were 59.5 million for 2017 compared with 56.5 million for 2016.

As at December 31, 2017, cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $534.2 million, compared with $318.8 million as of December 31, 2016. If the FDA approves andexanet alfa in second quarter of 2018, the Company will be entitled to receive an additional $100 million from its royalty-based financing with Health Care Royalty Partners.

For the fiscal year 2018, we expect total GAAP operating expenses to be between $390 million and $430 million. These expenses are primarily for manufacturing of both andexanet alfa and betrixaban, ongoing clinical trials, support for the commercial launch of Bevyxxa and preparation for the potential commercial launch of AndexXa.

We want to thank you for your interest in Portola. We look forward to speaking with you again at the Late-Breaker Presentation at the ACC on March 12 and seeing some of you next month at both the Cowen and Oppenheimer conferences.

Matthew Harrison

I have two from me. Bill, maybe if we could just first start with your comment that you made in your prepared remarks about the FDA's recent communication, can you just clarify exactly what the request was, how it was requested, and it sounds like have they made a request for a randomized study with AndexXa or what's your interpretation of that request?

William Lis

So it just came late last week, and so we don't have much information. We just thought at this time it was important for us to communicate it. So, it just came over and the request that's been made require a randomized clinical trial, and then the expectation that we would have discussions over the review period on what that expectation would be. And so that's how we see it. So, I think as we get more information, if we get more information, we will let everybody know.

They communicated to us that they confirm that AndexXa still will be on their Accelerated Approval and that they would like to have discussions about this randomized clinical trial that would be done in addition to UCC and in addition to ANNEXA-4. So, I think we're just going to have to be patient in that and see what the discussions will be like over the next few weeks before we can comment further.

Matthew Harrison

And just two follow-ups on that if I may, is there any indication in the way this statement – I mean I guess maybe if you could just give us a statement on how did this come across, and then I guess the second question is, is it implied that there would be a pre-approval or post-approval requirement for a study like that?

William Lis

We really didn't get clarity. We really didn't get clarity to fully answer any of the questions that you just had. What we did get clarity on is this part of the ongoing discussions that we have with them. And so we confirm that we're still being reviewed on their Accelerated Approval. And then we agreed to have further discussions as they formulate their opinions and we continue to discuss the post marketing requirements. And so that's to the extent that I could tell you at this point. Again, I think we are going to have to be patient since we just had this dialog with them late last week and we expect to have more over the next year.

Matthew Harrison

Okay. And then I guess just one final one from me, how and in what context would you expect to update us on the resolution of that issue?

William Lis

I think as we always do. We're pretty transparent, right. Any time we believe something is material, we will present it. So, I think over the next few weeks we'll be at some of the conferences we'll be presenting. We have an Investor Call that we'll be doing at ACC. So, I think to the extent we have additional information to share, those would be the data points reasonably in that, that we'll have an opportunity.

Matthew Harrison

Okay. Thanks very much.

Yigal Nochomovitz

On the European process for AndexXa, did you get clarity from them that they were okay with the Gen 1 specs and that they just want to see the Gen 2 as matching up with Gen 1, that's the right interpretation?

William Lis

I think the right interpretation is that they are going through their review process, and now they want to, as they look at Generation 1, they also want to like take a look at Generation 2 simultaneously. And then the bioequivalency study that we just completed and we'll submit as part of the dossier now. And so that's what I can clarify. We are not going to speak on behalf of them as we try not to on other either of the regulatory agencies and what their interpretation is, but that's what we now know.

Are we comfortable with Generation1 and everything we have submitted according to the discussions? Yes, we are. And we are equally now, as we said, we are confident with respect to Gen 2 and what we have done as far as scaling up over the bioequivalency data that we see. That's both for the FDA and for EMA. I just think as usual, I think you know as well enough, we try not to speak on behalf of the agency.

Yigal Nochomovitz

All right, absolutely. And then just going back to Matt's question, I just kind of want to follow up a little bit, I mean obviously you had breakthrough for AndexXa for a long time. Was there no prior discussion of a pure randomized study? I think the general view I had and maybe others had is that the usual care cohort was the compromised approach to do a quasi-randomized study and that that was – the FDA had signed off on that. Is this really coming right out of less deals or were there discussions about a randomized study in past conversations?

William Lis

This is new. This is new because we had that conversations and we had thought we ruled out a randomized clinical trial. We thought, as you said, that the UCC was a reasonable compromise, although we did thought for some time that that's – as you know, the analysis with a usual care cohort is confounding, we have always felt that. And so, I think as part of our discussions on what we communicated in December when they sent us the extension, there will be further discussions on labels, there will be further discussions on post-marketing requirements, and I think this is the first communication. As to the past, some of these communications, we'll think, and discussions we'll think. So, the question will be if whether the RCT will replace the usual care cohort or not? And I think we're just going to be patient and wait and see over the next few weeks as we start to engage in these discussions.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay. And then just on Bevyxxa, just a really basic question. Is this trackable in IMS or Symphony or not? I mean, is it freely available, are you blocking the scripts or not blocking the scripts? I know it's early days but just what's the expectation there?

Tao Fu

I think you will not be able to see the IMS data in the next several months.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay. So, apart from the quarterly updates, it's basically just we have to wait for the unblocking?

Tao Fu

Correct.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay. And then, Bill, you mentioned you had a few more formulary wins. Are you able to be a little more quantitative on how many and do you have a target set for how many formulary wins is sort of the critical mass that you want to hit to cover the meaningful part of the market?

William Lis

I think we do. What we said is that will be part of our Q1/Q2 earnings and then we'll have to make a decision as to when we'd start communicating revenue. And so, I think we're going to stick with that plan. So, I think Q1/Q2 we'll give more information. We're six weeks into it. So, I think we'll probably wait until then, as we said earlier this year. So we will kind of stick to that.

So, a little bit more information this time with respect to covered life, a little bit more information with respect to a case of additional formulary wins, and then as we said back in January, we'll then start to in the middle of this year and probably we'll start to quantify that. We understand the question and we agree that it will be fair for us to do that. So you will get to see it, and again, I think once we get a few months into it we'll start to give you some track and projection.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay. And just one more, I know we are looking forward to the presentation at ACC in a few days and we flagged in our work the presentation done at the CMS New Technology Add-On Payment Town Hall earlier this month where the comment was made around the mortality rate in ANNEXA-4 trending much better than historically, one that was in the ICH bleeds. Do you have any data on how the mortality rate is trending relative to historical expectations for the non-ICH bleeds in ANNEXA-4?

William Lis

Yes, we have that data. Whether that will be presented in the ACC presentation, I'm not sure. What I do think you will see in the ACC presentation is kind of a continued momentum as the data set gets larger, the data gets more and more compelling both on the efficacy and safety side. So, I think that's what we are pleased that should be presented. But some of the final preparations of the presentation are ongoing and we'll see what will be in the final presentation.

And then as I said, we'll have an opportunity to talk directly to Stuart Connolly immediately preceding the presentation and we'll have an investor call. So, we're really excited to present the data and to share with all of you and then have a good discussion about it at ACC. So, we welcome and appeal with everybody who can make it to come. It's a big day for us and our program.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay. Thank you so much.

Jay Olson

Just to go back to the andexanet communication that you received from the FDA, was the idea of a randomized trial introduced as a possibility or was it positioned more as a certainty that would require a discussion to determine the next step?

William Lis

So I think Jay, it's as you said, in the prepared remarks we used the term 'may' and we'll have to have those discussions over the next few weeks, and then once we have those discussions, we'll be able to communicate further. But there really wasn't an in-depth discussion. Those have been proposed for in the upcoming several weeks.

Jay Olson

Okay. And did the FDA communication provide any insight one way or the other about the requirement for an advisory committee meeting or not?

William Lis

They did not, they did not. We really don't have much. We wish we could share more. We just thought it was important to communicate it, understanding the fact that we really don't know more except for the fact that we're being reviewed on their Accelerated Approval, we've been asked to start discussions about the potential randomized clinical trial, and then the labeling discussions that are supposed to commence shortly, and that's what we know. I mean once we get more information on any one of those details, then we'll I think as I mentioned in respect to Matt's question, there is a few opportunities from a public domain standpoint I think to get out communication and share more information. But again, we just got news.

Jay Olson

Okay. And then with regards to the CHMP opinion getting moved into fourth quarter, is that a procedural thing or is there a possibility that you might get an opinion before the fourth quarter?

William Lis

I think it has to do with the time for us to submit, the summer vacation period that they are gone in July and August, and then we start the review and then opinion in the fall. So, that's the way we see it. Looks difficult. I mean we might be able to collect all the data and submit to them sooner, but really that summer holiday period they say is really difficult for them to kind of navigate around, and we know that.

Jay Olson

Okay. And then if I could just one last question about Bevyxxa, what are the options that you are considering with regards to next steps in Europe?

William Lis

So, we are considering to appeal. Again, we are really confident around the data set and we are trying to consider ways in which we can better engage with the repertoires based on the current data set, because it is so compelling, and again, we're continuing to publish the results from it. So that's one of the ways. And then obviously we can discuss about additional data that would be required with them as well. So those are the two things we plan to have some discussions before we make our final decision.

All I can tell you is the data are tremendous, our academic community is fully supportive of advancing this, our academic colleagues are striding in their belief that we should seek approval based on the unmet medical need and the compelling data from APEX and try to get a similar outcome that we had with the FDA.

Dana Flanders

I guess my first one here just on AndexXa, so if you do need to run another study, is that something you think EMA would want to see, if you had any discussions with them on randomized trial? And then my follow-up, just on OpEx guide, how much of that is related to preparing and launching AndexXa? Just trying to get a sense of maybe P&L flexibility you have. Thank you very much.

William Lis

So the answer to your first question, we've had the discussions on the approval path and [indiscernible] path with EMA in randomized clinical trial as a part of the conditional approval which we are under at this point, and then obviously post-marketing requirements. It's always been a little bit different than with the FDA and agreements to date did not include a randomized clinical trial. Agreements to date actually don't include the usual care cohort with EMA. At this point with the EMA it's a program that looks a little bit more like the apixaban program than it does our program.

Mardi C. Dier

Then on your second question, Dana, on P&L flexibility, we've said consistently that a big piece of the R&D spend is andexanet manufacturing and that's still being expensed through R&D because the drug is not approved. So there is some level clearly of P&L flexibility there if for some reason andexanet doesn't go forward. And then the launch costs as well are also open. So, I'm not going to quantify on the phone, but it's a bit two products obviously and the launch costs will be as expensive as betrixaban clearly because there are synergies between the two products. But that would be looking down the road and we're ways away from that at this point. We're just trying to get clarity from the FDA.

Phil Nadeau

Bill, sorry to harp on this FDA communication, but it does seem to have your stock down 30% here in the aftermarket. So, can you tell us a little bit more about the context of why you received the communication? Was it a scheduled communication with the FDA or was this just kind of out of the blue?

William Lis

It's ongoing, it's part of the ongoing discussions and communications as part of the review process.

Phil Nadeau

And you can't tell whether they are talking about post-approval commitments or pre-approval requirements in the letter?

William Lis

Yes, I mean we can – actually we're still under Accelerated Approval, but we can't say definitively because we just haven't had the discussion. So I hate to speculate too much. The only guidance that we have is to go in with Accelerated Approval, which would point us in one direction. But I think to definitively say one way or the other, I think we just don't have enough information.

Phil Nadeau

And you would speculate therefore that it would be a post-approval requirement, if you had to guess?

William Lis

I mean if you try to speculate, but I think we can't make it definitive yet because we just don't have that information. We haven't had a direct dialog in that.

Phil Nadeau

And I guess a follow-up to a question I was asked earlier, you have had many discussions over many years about the pre-approval commitments, did you ever specifically asked them whether a randomized trial would be necessary?

William Lis

Yes, we went through. I mean we've had a long dialog with them. This would be a change. This would be a change. I think that's the best way to say it that this would be a change, because we've been through all of the dialog with them. And so, yes, this would be a change.

Phil Nadeau

And did the letter in any way suggest what question here you were trying to answer with a randomized trial?

William Lis

No. That's just really difficult to say. That's why it's difficult to speculate at this point, and that's why I said, I just think we'll have to be patient and wait till we have more information. I mean we understand your question. There's a number of – I mean you can ask a series of questions, we're just not going to have the answer for them at this time.

Phil Nadeau

And just a clarification, in addition to this possibly additional study, did you say that the FDA also said they wanted more information in ANNEXA-4 and the usual care cohort as well?

William Lis

No, I mean we said that we'll be submitting additional data to them as we continue to enroll, as we have always done, you know periodic updates.

Phil Nadeau

Okay. And then just one question on manufacturing, when you say the first commercial batch of Gen 2 was successfully completed, do you have more scheduled and also is there anything else you need to do, is there anything else from Gen 2 you need to manufacture to submit to the FDA should you get approval to get that review underway?

William Lis

John, you want to answer that question?

John T. Curnutte

All right. First, it's not a batch, it was a whole commercial campaign, Phil. So, it was multiple batches that were done basically building off with a great foundation of the successful PPQ campaign that had been done the year earlier. Basically, the way it's setup with the FDA is that they are right now reviewing the Gen 1 and their expectation is that Gen 2, they will see that as a PAS that will be submitted very shortly after an initial approval of the Gen 1 drug, and that's been kind of our agreement with that. And that Gen 2 package includes certainly all the manufacturing details, it includes the analytic comparability Gen 1 to Gen 2, and very importantly it includes this trial Bill mentioned, which is a PK/PD comparability comparison, a bioequivalence study, and part of it between the Gen 1 and Gen 2 product, so that's all rolled into what would be going in after the initial approval.

Phil Nadeau

Got it, okay. Thanks for taking my questions.

Michael Morabito

This is Michael Morabito on for Vamil. Just a few other questions I mean on AndexXa, I mean it does sound like there's a chance for a new trial, but if there was not going to be a new trial, what were your target launch dates for the current PDUFA date for the FDA and based on the new timing from the CHMP, and also would that affect – and if there is a new clinical trial required, how would that update your expectations on timing for either profitability or becoming cash flow positive?

William Lis

Right now, we have no data to change any of our timelines. There is no communication or information from the FDA that would change our timeline. Our timelines for launch for the U.S. is in May starting with Generation 1 product, and then following six months thereafter the follow-up Generation 2 product. And now our update based on the positive trend vote and clarity for additional data required for submission for Europe, the approval would be in early 2019 [indiscernible].

And for discussions on profitability, I don't think we have shared and not something we'll be sharing right now with our projection for profitability, no. There are still many other variables that go into that, as you know.

Michael Morabito

Okay. And as far as Bevyxxa goes for the European requirements, you mentioned some of your options. One thing that you didn't mention was the potential to run an additional study, is that something that you are just flat-out not considering?

William Lis

I think we are considering everything. I think I mentioned whether it's our traditional data, whether it's an appeal process based on the current data set that we find compelling, and that we won again pretty remarkable label in Fast Track designation, Priority review in the United States, we think it's a pretty good data set. So it's either that in the field process or consideration of some additional data, and we just haven't made a final decision.

Michael Morabito

Okay. And finally, based on what was released last week for one of the possible conditions for the CHMP with success from a competitor in a similar setting, has there been any more communication out whether the MARINER trial if positive could actually help resolve this issue for you?

William Lis

We don't have any certainty there. As we look at the trial, clearly the MAGELLAN trial, which is really the direct comparator, MARINER is a stable medically-ill patient population, and MAGELLAN is around with rivaroxaban was the only acute medically ill trial, and that one, that did not show a positive benefit based on the excess of the bleeding including a fatal bleeding. So, that's still the comparator. So, to the extent MARINER could do something significantly different in a slightly different patient population, we just can't speculate as to what that impact might be.

Matthew Phipps

First, is there a date that they are going to plan for a meeting to discuss the recent communications with the FDA regarding AndexXa?

William Lis

We earlier discussed that we were having an ongoing discussion. So we really don't – there is really no set date, it will be part of an ongoing process in that, just as we got this communication. We are approaching the action date on May 4, so we'll continue dialog with them, and I think to set of specific dates, this is kind of what I would say is an ongoing process, a periodic engagement that's part of the final review process.

Matthew Phipps

Got you, okay. Then I don't suppose any data has been generated from the usual care cohort at this point. I think you guys said you were going to get it up and running at the end of last year or early this year.

William Lis

The site is up and running, but again, it's not mature at all.

Matthew Phipps

But the FDA or you may have not specifically communicated about needing to see some of that data here in most current review period?

William Lis

No.

Mardi C. Dier

No, in fact they confirmed this is post-marketing study.

Matthew Phipps

Got you, okay. And then lastly, you guys mentioned in the most recent FDA delayed for or extension for AndexXa review that there were labelling discussions that needed to happen. Has there been any more communication on that? Is it still, do you guys still think the label will just be for Eliquis and Xarelto or is there any change in thought there?

William Lis

Yes, that's our proposal, so that's what we are gearing towards. So, we expect the discussion based on this ongoing communication. We expect the discussions to come up soon.

Matthew Phipps

All right. Thanks.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Just one follow-up on the recent FDA communication, is it clear to you that it's the same set of reviewers that are making this potential recommendation for a randomized trial or might it be that they are new personnel that are taking a new look at the situation?

William Lis

Yes, it's a very good question. We just don't know. We do know we are in a different -- [indiscernible] we switched off, which was last year, from the blood to OTAC. So, to the extent, we know there are some people that have been with the review and there's new people with the review. To the extent that it's had an impact on this, we don't know. One could speculate, but we don't know, but we'll find out likely.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay, all right. Thanks.

William Lis

So thanks everyone for joining our call today. Again, we look forward to seeing some of you at ACC. It's an important milestone for us. And then we look forward to speaking to some of you on the Investor Call that we'll hold that day.

