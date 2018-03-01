Aerie Pharmaceuticals' (AERI) CEO Vince Anido on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Rich Rubino - CFO

Vince Anido - Chairman and CEO

Tom Mitro - President and COO

John LaRocca - General Counsel

Analysts

Adnan Butt - Guggenheim Securities

Annabel Samimy - Stifel

Dewey Steadman - Canaccord

Serge Belanger - Needham and Company

Elemer Piros - Cantor

Oren Livnat - H.C. Wainwright

Rich Rubino

Thank you, Andrew. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today. With me today are Vince Anido, Aerie's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Tom Mitro, Aerie's President and Chief Operating Officer and John LaRocca, Aerie’s newly named General Counsel. Welcome, John. Today's call is also being webcast live on our website, investors.aeriepharma.com, and it will be available for replay as indicated in our press release.

Now for forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures. On this call, we will make certain forward-looking statements including statements, forecasts and guidance regarding our future financial and operating performance. These statements will include projections associated with our commercial launch of Rhopressa, including net revenue expectations and cash burn.

They will also include expectations regarding the success, timing and cost of our clinical trials, the timing of and our ability to request, obtain and maintain FDA or other regulatory approval of, as applicable, Rhopressa and Roclatan, including our efforts on international expansion. Further, we will address the timing and cost of our manufacturing activities and the potential of our preclinical research findings, as well as other statements related to future events.

These statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of management as of today. Our actual results may differ materially from our expectations. Investors should read carefully the risks and uncertainties described in today's press release as well as the risk factors included in our filings with the SEC. We assume no obligation to revise or update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Please note that we will file our 10-K tomorrow. In addition, during this call, we will be discussing certain adjusted or non-GAAP financial measures. For additional disclosures relating to these non-GAAP financial measures, including a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see today's press release which is posted on our website.

As a quick financial update, our fourth quarter 2017 GAAP net loss was $58.5 million or $1.60 per share. The net loss for the fourth quarter 2017 includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $8.0 million. When excluding the non-cash stock-based compensation expense, our total adjusted net loss was $50.5 million or $1.38 per share. As I guided on our third quarter call, the fourth quarter includes $24.8 million of R&D expense, resulting from the acquisition of assets from Envisia in the fourth quarter of 2017.

For additional information regarding our fourth quarter 2017 results, full year results and prior period comparisons, please refer to today's press release and tomorrow's Form 10-K filing. Our 2017 full year cash burn was just under $120 million, in line with our previous guidance. We ended 2017 with $250 million of cash, cash equivalents and investments. When you add the net proceeds yielded from our January financing activity, the pro forma cash, cash equivalents and investments balance is $386 million. Also note that our year end share count was 36.9 million shares and this has since grown to 39.3 million shares as a result of the January financing activity.

With that, I will turn the call over to Vince.

Vince Anido

Hi. Thanks, Rich and good afternoon, everybody. Thanks for joining us today. It’s really the first time that I'm talking to you since we received the early FDA approval for Rhopressa and it's certainly an extraordinary time for our company. It's been anything but a straight line in terms of our growth that we're excited as to where we've ended up so far. We've been preparing for the Rhopressa launch for quite some time and we're confident in our ability to launch by the middle of the second quarter of this year, as we have expected and we've guided and with what we believe will be a very, very well trained sales force, more than ample product supply and certainly an excellent trajectory towards preferred formulary coverage.

As you saw in our press release, we've already hired about a third of our sales -- of our 100% sales force and we’re extremely pleased with the sales talent we're bringing in across the board from our four regional sales directors to our 14 district managers to our sales reps, which we call territory managers. I must say, it's been quite surprising, but we've garnered quite a bit of interest when we posted 100 territory managers jobs, we ended up with over 4500 applicants. That's quite a talent pool to select from.

This week, we're currently at the -- in New York City for the American Glaucoma Society meeting and we continue to be delighted by the level of awareness Rhopressa has gained, in fact, in a recent awareness study, Rhopressa was recalled without an aided prompt by over 60% of the glaucoma specialists surveyed. I think this is quite a feat, given that the product is just recently approved and we certainly look forward to discussing Rhopressa, along with Roclatan as we go through the next couple of days at the American Glaucoma Society meeting.

Regarding market access, we've been in front of the key players long before we received our early approval and based on feedback from them, we expect to obtain preferred formulary coverage on the majority of commercial plans by late 2018. We also expect to obtain preferred positioning for most of the Medicare Part D plans in January of 2019, so there will be a lag for the Medicare portion of the market.

Now, moving on to Roclatan, our programs remain on track and we do plan to submit our NDA in the second quarter of 2018 and we do expect about a 12-month review period. Remember, the gating item for the April or for the second quarter submission was that we're waiting for the 12 month stability data on our three registration batches before we could actually cement.

The level of excitement among physicians about Roclatan is also very high and I'm sure you'll see quite a bit of that here at AGS this week. And looking forward to our potential Roclatan approval next year, please note that we plan to use the same sales force for Roclatan as we will use for the Rhopressa launch and there's no need for a separate sales force or a larger sales force.

Now, turning to our initiatives outside the United States in addition to the European Phase 3 trial, named Mercury 3, which is underway in Europe for Roclatan. We've also commenced our Phase 2 trials for Rhopressa, enrolling Japanese and Japanese Americans in the US as a precursor to conducting Phase 3 trials in Japan. With these trials in process, our global expansion strategy remains on track.

As a reminder, towards the end of last year, we discussed that we would be maintaining European rights for commercialization of our products and we do plan on setting up our own commercial operations and sales force in Europe when the time is right. Looking to earlier stage pipeline, we are charging ahead with our two preclinical product candidates for the retina market.

They are AR-13503, which is an active -- the most active metabolite for a product we called AR-13154 and so we’ll be moving that Rho kinase inhibitor plus kinase C inhibitor, which has a potential for treating both diabetic macular edema or DME and wet age-related macular degeneration or wet AMD. We believe this is a completely new pathway for treating these diseases and AR-13503 has shown in preclinical experiments to provide additive efficacy as an adjunct to market leading Eylea, while being very efficacious on its own right. We're also advancing AR-1105, a dexamethasone steroid implant for the treatment of DME, which is part of the asset we acquired under the Envisia acquisition.

Preclinical activities are ongoing for both AR-13503 and AR-1105 and we are enthusiastic about each of the molecule’s product candidate potential. The capabilities we now have through our DSM collaboration provide an excellent opportunity to gain long-term sustained release for small molecules such as 503.

Now, on top of that, we also have manufacturing platforms that makes ocular implants at precise shapes and sizes through our exclusive ophthalmic rights to the PRINT implant manufacturing technology again that we acquired through the Envisia acquisition last year. We do expect to file an AND for AR-1105 later on this year and about six months later, we’ll file the IND for 503.

As you know, we own a sizable library of Rho kinase molecules that we have made over the year, each with the unique features and attributes that ultimately may address additional diseases beyond the eye. Rho kinase inhibitors are known to be very effective anti-inflammatory, anti-infective product agents and have other attributes as well. We’ve already partnered with several academic institutions as we evaluate our molecular library for additional indications where Rho kinase inhibition may provide a benefit beyond ophthalmology.

The list of potential indications is long, but those that are the initial focus includes certain pulmonary diseases, dermatology indications and cancers among several others. Now as this as a teaser, a couple of years ago, when we embarked on part of this effort, we ended up studying what is now Rhopressa, at that time, we’ve designated it AR-13324 and we were able to study in as mouse models where the outcome that we were searching for was, could we open up a compressor restricted pathway. And what we found in 324 was that we actually got great results from that and peritoneal injection and that certainly led us to believe that we could use our molecular library for diseases outside of Ophthalmology. We will report back to you as we may continue progress in this area.

And now, I’m going to turn it back over to Rich to discuss the 2018 full year guidance.

Rich Rubino

Thanks, Vince. As you saw in our press release, we are guiding to full year 2018 net revenues for Rhopressa in the range of $20 million to $30 million. You remember that approximately half of the covered market is commercial and half Medicare Part D, which is on a calendar schedule. We expect Medicare Part D coverage to commence in January of 2019. Regarding commercial coverage, we expect to exit 2018 with the majority of our coverage in preferred brand status.

Since we're launching mid second quarter, you should assume the revenues will be earned in the back end of the year. Looking at 2018 from a quarterly perspective, with the mid second quarter loss, you should expect the second quarter to reflect primarily sampling activity with commercial revenues commencing in the third quarter and increasing sequentially in the fourth quarter, as we obtain more preferred formulary coverage and the sales curve continues to ramp up.

We are guiding to 2018 cash burn of $200 million to $210 million, which includes adjusted operating expenses in the range of $155 million to $160 million, excluding stock-based compensation and capital and inventory build in the range of $45 million to $50 million. The operating expenses reflect the Rhopressa launch, including sales force expenses along with the ongoing clinical trials for potential regulatory approval in Europe and Japan, expanded pre-clinical research related to the development of our retina program and Roclatan inventory build, which is expensed, given Roclatan is not yet approved.

Since stock-based compensation expense is not included in the information I just provided, and you will need it for your GAAP expense projections, we're guiding to full year 2018 stock compensation expense of approximately $45 million to be included in GAAP operating expense. The capital expenditures are primarily associated with the construction of our manufacturing plant in Ireland and the inventory build relates to Rhopressa product that will be recorded on our balance sheet as inventory now that Rhopressa is approved. Note that the cash burn guidance is presented on a gross basis. It is not offset by any accounts receivable collections associated with our revenue generation.

And now, I would like to turn the call over to questions. Andrew?

Vince Anido

Andrew, we're turning the call over to questions.

Adnan Butt

Thanks and congrats on the progress. First, on the sampling program, can you give us a bit more about the size and scope of the sampling program and how does that factor into the guidance that you're getting?

Vince Anido

Vince Anido

Tom Mitro

Tom Mitro

Adnan Butt

Adnan Butt

Vince Anido

Vince Anido

Adnan Butt

Adnan Butt

Rich Rubino

Rich Rubino

One other point that I want to make is and I addressed it in my prepared remarks before a product is approved, as in before Rhopressa was approved, all of our inventory build for commercial sale as well as for samples were expensed. So therefore, as we enter into this year, there is no incremental expense for the samples that we use, because they've already been expensed previously. You'll also see a relatively high gross margin this year on Rhopressa sales for the same reason.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Annabel Samimy with Stifel.

Annabel Samimy

Thanks for taking my question. Just to follow on Adnan’s question with the sampling, I’m interested more about any kind of co-pay programs or co-pay assistance you're going to be providing for these patients, given that you will have possibly preferential access for the majority of your plans or for the majority of covered lives. So, can you tell us -- can you help us frame just how we should think about any kind of gross to net adjustments you might have to make or net pricing that we should assume going forward?

Vince Anido

Vince Anido

So let me just have Tom talk you through how we plan on doing that.

Tom Mitro

Tom Mitro

Rich Rubino

Rich Rubino

Annabel Samimy

Annabel Samimy

Vince Anido

Vince Anido

It was typically -- the assumption was always that all the prostaglandins were roughly about the same way and therefore, if a patient was all of a sudden found to be not responsive any longer to prostaglandin, so their pressure started going up a little bit, which we know occurs in about 50% of the patients, then they would simply move to some other way of -- or some other pathway for treating the disease and bringing the pressure down even further and as far as they would go to an alpha blocker or beta blocker or carbonic anhydrase inhibitor.

So, we think the dynamics in the marketplace will be somewhat isolated. I think, in our case, being a new chemical entity that is totally different mechanism from anything that’s out there, that puts it in a totally different light relative to the marketplace whereas when you've got Vyzulta because it is prostaglandin, they'll have to fight with the other prostaglandins for share.

Annabel Samimy

Annabel Samimy

Rich Rubino

Rich Rubino

In addition, in R&D is medical affairs and as we've pointed to all along, the medical affairs group is growing as you would expect as a result of getting ready for commercialization. The last component is really the pre-clinical work we're doing this year on our retina program that Vince discussed in his prepared remarks, in addition to growth in our research team, as we continue to screen our library of Rho kinase inhibitors.

Annabel Samimy

Annabel Samimy

Rich Rubino

Rich Rubino

And our next question comes from the line of Dewey Steadman with Canaccord.

Dewey Steadman

Not to beat a dead horse on inventory, but obviously post approval, any inventory build is a cash flow item. And can you give us some color on the 45 to 50 inventory building CapEx. How much of that is expected to be inventory build and how much is CapEx and sort of the phasing of those cash outflows throughout the year? And then how much left is needed to fit out the Irish facility?

Rich Rubino

Rich Rubino

Dewey Steadman

Dewey Steadman

Rich Rubino

Rich Rubino

With regard to the changes in the US tax laws, they do benefit us. So you might remember, a couple of years ago, we migrated our ex-North American IP offshore, but our US based IP is onshore. We will be full US taxpayers. So with that, we will fully benefit from the reduction in the corporate rate from 35% to 21% and looking at our strategic plan, I don't expect our all-in corporate effective tax rate to go beyond 20%.

Dewey Steadman

Dewey Steadman

John LaRocca

John LaRocca

Rich Rubino

Rich Rubino

And our next question comes from the line of Serge Belanger with Needham and Company.

Serge Belanger

Serge Belanger

Vince Anido

Vince Anido

Serge Belanger

Serge Belanger

Vince Anido

Vince Anido

Tom Mitro

Tom Mitro

Serge Belanger

Serge Belanger

Rich Rubino

Rich Rubino

And our next question comes from the line of Elemer Piros with Cantor.

Elemer Piros

Elemer Piros

Vince Anido

Vince Anido

And so again, we're expecting results towards the end of next year. And then quickly move into discussions with PMDA, while we've had great discussions already with them and have pretty good idea of what the Phase 3 trials will look like, we just -- once we have the data, we’ll be able to tweak those and solidify that and move into Phase 3 trials in Japan shortly after that. So, call it back end of ’19 or so, we should be done with that.

Elemer Piros

Elemer Piros

Rich Rubino

Rich Rubino

And our next question comes from the line of Difei Yang with Mizuho.

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Vince Anido

Vince Anido

So, we're looking at basically the need for two injections a month with 503. Now, and obviously that's quite a bit better in terms of delivery that what you see with on label many of the VEGF inhibitors. We think that there's been, obviously, last year was a real tough year for adjunctive therapy or additive therapy to VEGF inhibition and VEGF to actually work very, very well in wet AMD patients, et cetera and so it's -- we think that in part many of the failures that we saw in that category were due to the fact that many of those drugs were down similar pathways to VEGF inhibition.

And so the VEGF inhibitors are so good at what they do, they mute the effect of some of these other molecules. And so, we think that by having our drug, Rho kinase inhibitor and also one, protein kinase, it's a totally different pathway. We're looking at anti-inflammatory activity here and things like that and so we think that it will be -- that's what will make it a better adjunct. And also we think that the drug works not only as adjunctive therapy to Eylea, but also works basically on its own quite well. And again, as a reminder, we are looking at basically two injections per year with our insert 503 versus what we've seen with others in the past.

And our next question comes from the line of Oren Livnat with H.C. Wainwright.

Oren Livnat

Oren Livnat

Rich Rubino

Rich Rubino

Thank you. That concludes our Q&A session for today. I would now like to turn the conference back over to Vince Anido for closing remarks.

Vince Anido

Vince Anido

At the same time, we're also going to be recognizing our original founder, David Epstein who unfortunately passed away a number of years ago. He was the Chair of Ophthalmology at Duke and without his forward thinking and preliminary efforts to get Aerie started, none of us would be here today. So again, I want to thank everybody for joining us tonight and have a great evening.

