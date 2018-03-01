Foundation Building Materials' (FBM) CEO Ruben Mendoza on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Ruben Mendoza - President and CEO

John Gorey - CFO

John Moten - VP, IR

Trey Grooms - Stephens Inc.

Keith Hughes - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Marshall Mentz - RBC Capital Markets

David Manthey - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Michael Eisen - RBC Capital Markets

Ryen Merkel - William Blair

Scott Schrier - Citigroup

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank

Kevin Longacre - Eaton Vance Management

Good morning and thank you for joining us today for our fourth quarter and full-year 2017 conference call. I'm joined by Ruben Mendoza, our President and CEO; and John Gorey, our Chief Financial Officer.

In addition to the press release issued this morning, we have posted presentation slides to supplement this call which can be obtained in the Investor Relations section of our Web site at www.fbmsales.com.

This morning, our prepared remarks and answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those discussed today.

Examples of forward-looking statements include remarks about future expectations, anticipation, belief, estimate and forecast. As a reminder, forward-looking statements represent management’s current estimates. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in the future, unless otherwise required by law.

Listeners are encouraged to review the more detailed discussions regarding the various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could make actual results differ materially from those indicated or implied by these forward-looking statements, included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K.

Additionally, during today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP measures such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share which the company believes can be useful in evaluating its financial performance. Other companies may calculate these measures differently and the presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles or GAAP.

A discussion of how the company calculates these measures, and a reconciliation to net income, calculated under GAAP, the most directly comparable measure to GAAP measure can be found in the company's earnings release, which has been furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and is also available on the company's Web site.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Ruben.

Ruben Mendoza

Thanks, John. And let me welcome everyone today for a review of our fourth quarter and full-year 2017 results. On our call today, I will discuss some operational highlights from the fourth quarter and full-year, as well as recent acquisitions. John Gorey will provide details on our financial results and capital resources. And I will conclude with some summary comments. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call for your questions.

2017 was a milestone year for Foundation Building Materials as we completed our first year as a publicly traded company, posted record financial results and significantly expanded our geographic footprint. As we look at our full-year results, we are pleased with the progress we've made with the net sales growth of 48% compared to the prior year. Base business growth of 6% and consolidated gross margin of 29% for the full-year.

We also completed 10 acquisitions adding to our North American presence. The results reflect our strategic focus to grow profitably in the markets we serve, while making selective acquisitions that increase product offerings to our customers and expand our geographic presence.

During 2017, our balance of commercial and residential end markets led the full-year net sales gains across our specialty building products or SBP segment. For the full-year, SBP segment net sales increased 38% with base business net sales growth of 6%. For the full-year, wallboard base business growth was 4%. Our suspended ceilings base business net sales increased 11% for the year primarily due to market share gains in the repair and remodel business.

During 2017, we also made strategic acquisitions in Virginia and Missouri and started Greenfield expansion into new markets that supported our suspended ceiling product line. Our complementary and other products business also posted solid full-year results with base business growth of 6% as we continue to leverage our North American presence and expand the range of products we offer our customers.

Now turning to our quarterly results, we recorded solid fourth quarter financial performance, highlighted by year-over-year net sales growth of 12% and earnings per share of $1.77 compared to a loss per share of $0.29 in the prior year period. Fourth quarter and full-year results include the impact of the recent U.S Tax Reform, which John will discuss in more detail.

In the fourth quarter, SBP base business net sales were up 2% due to higher selling prices for wallboard and net sales contributions from our complementary and other products business compared to the prior year. Our mechanical insulation or MI segment reported a strong fourth quarter with net sales increasing 18%, and gross profit up 19% compared to the prior year period. Over the last several months, we've seen an acceleration of business activity in the MI segment due to rebound in our industrial downstream energy market.

Turning to acquisitions, we completed 10 acquisitions in 2017, which added 19 branches and contributed $78 million of net sales for 2017. Our acquisition pipeline remains strong and we continue to acquire businesses in line with historical valuations. We are off to a good start in 2018 with the first quarter acquisitions of R M Supply and ArmCom Distributing Company. These acquisitions further expand our presence in the Midwest markets of Minnesota and Missouri and the Great Plains states in North Dakota and South Dakota.

In 2018, we expect our pace of acquisitions to continue at the same level as last year and see opportunities to build upon our existing product offering, expand our geographic footprint and fit well with our company both strategically and culturally. In addition to acquisitions, we supplement our organic growth through the build out of Greenfield branches across the country.

In 2017, we opened three Greenfield branches in Evansville, Indiana, McDonough, Georgia and Vero Beach, Florida. We’ve started 2018 with the opening of a new Greenfield branch in Rochester, Minnesota. We expect to open a total of 4 to 7 Greenfield branches in 2018. These Greenfield capital investments are high return projects that we expect to yield returns on invested capital in the low 20% range within the first few years of start up.

As we build our North American presence, we view investments in Greenfield branches as excellent opportunities to leverage our national scale, increase market share and enhance our long-term profitability. As we close the year on 2017, I'm pleased with the transformation of Foundation Building Materials into a leading specialty building products distribution company.

In 2018, our prospects remains strong. And we continue to see growth in each of our end markets. For nonresidential construction, we expect construction activity to grow in the low to mid-single digit in the coming year. We see continued building activity and tenant improvements, data rooms, schools, and office and healthcare sectors that is supported by good backlog for the year.

For residential construction, the pace of activity remains strong with single-family housing starts trending upward to historical averages and housing affordability that is favorable for consumers. For 2018, we plan on capitalizing on the opportunities in front of us by executing our business model and driving operational efficiencies throughout our company to deliver long-term value to our customers and shareholders.

Now, I will turn the call over to John for more details on the fourth quarter and full-year financial results.

John Gorey

Thank you, Ruben. I would also like to welcome everyone on today's call. For the fourth quarter, we generated net income of $75.9 million compared to a net loss of $8.8 million in the prior year period, and fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $36.9 million or 7.1% of net sales.

As a result of the passage of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act, Foundation Building Materials recorded a $68 million gain to fourth quarter net income, reflecting a decrease in the undiscounted value of the company's tax receivable agreement or TRA. Excluding the favorable federal impact to the TRA, we reported net income of $7.9 million. As previously disclosed, the new tax law will have a positive impact for Foundation Building Materials, which I'll discuss in greater detail shortly.

For the fourth quarter of 2017, consolidated net sales were $516.8 million, an increase of $54.6 million or 11.8% from the prior year period. Base business net sales increased 2.1% compared to the prior year period. During the fourth quarter, higher average selling prices for wallboard were partially offset by lower volumes. As a reminder, we define base business as branches that were owned by us since January 1, 2016 and branches that were opened by us during the same period.

For the fourth quarter, consolidated gross profit was $153.6 million compared to $132.3 million, up 16.2% versus the prior year period. The increase is mainly attributable to higher volumes for acquisitions as well as organic growth. Consolidated gross margin for the fourth quarter was 29.7% compared to 28.6% in the prior year period. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to higher wallboard pricing and improved purchasing power within the SBP segment.

Selling, general and administrative or SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter were $117.5 million compared to $110.1 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses were 22.7% compared to 23.8% in the fourth quarter of 2016. As we enter 2018, we’ve renewed our focus on driving our expense ratio lower. We believe there are ample opportunities to reduce expenses and have launched a company-wide cost out initiative.

Our goal is to reduce our full SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales by leveraging our economies of scale, consolidating shared services and reducing branch related overhead costs.

Now turning to our business segment results. Fourth quarter net sales in our SBP segment were $443.7 million compared to $400.5 million in the prior year period, a 10.8% increase driven by net sales contribution from acquisitions, higher pricing for wallboard and solid performance from our complementary and other products business.

For the fourth quarter, wallboard base business net sales increased 1.6% versus the prior year period, primarily due to 3.9% higher average selling prices offset by a 2.3% decline in wallboard volumes. For suspended ceilings, fourth quarter base business net sales increased 2.1% year-over-year due to higher average selling prices and market share gains in the repair and remodel end market.

For the fourth quarter, SBP gross margin was 30% compared to 28.7% for the fourth quarter of 2016. The increase in SBP gross margin was primarily due to our disciplined approach to pricing for this segment.

Mechanical Insulations or MI segment recorded fourth quarter net sales of $73.1 million, up 18.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. The increase in MI net sales is primarily due to the strengthening of our industrial downstream energy end market. For the fourth quarter, MI segment gross margin was 28%, the same as the prior year period.

Turning to our full-year results. Consolidated net sales for 2017 were $2.1 billion compared to $1.4 billion, up 48% from the prior year. Base business net sales increased $44.4 million over the prior year or 5.8% primarily due to higher wallboard net sales, increased market share gains in suspended ceiling and higher net sales of complementary and other products.

For the full-year, consolidated gross profit was $597.9 million compared to $396.8 million, up 15.7% compared to the prior year. The increasing gross profit was primarily due to higher sales volume from acquisitions and organic growth. Consolidated gross margin for the full-year was 29% compared to 28.5% in the prior year, primarily due to higher prices and leveraging our economies of scale.

For the full-year, our SBP segment net sales were $1.8 billion compared of $1.3 billion, an increase of $496.6 million or 38.4% compared to the prior year. Acquisitions contributed $452.2 million of this net sales increase. The remaining net sales growth was due to product expansion in the new markets, and the overall market growth in both commercial and residential construction.

SBP gross margin for the full-year was 29.2% compared to 28.7% in the prior year. For the full-year, MI net sales were $270.8 million compared to $99 million in the prior year and MI gross margin was 27.9% compared to 25.3% in the prior year. Excluding the impact of inventory fair value purchase accounting adjustments, MI gross margin for the year was 28% compared to 27.7% in the prior year. This 30 basis point increase in MI gross margin was primarily due to operational efficiencies.

Now I would like to take just a moment to discuss the new tax law and the positive impact it will have for Foundation Building Materials. With the passage of this legislation, Foundation Building Materials expect the effective tax rate to decline from approximately 40% to 30% in 2018.

As previously mentioned, the undiscounted TRA liability was reduced by $68 million or 33% to $135.8 million. And we now estimate the discounted present value of this liability to be in the range of $85 million to $95 million. We expect the first payment under the TRA will be made during the fourth quarter of 2018, and is expected to be approximately $15.9 million.

Now turning to the balance sheet. We ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $12.1 million and $47.5 million drawn on our ABL credit facility. We’ve ample liquidity to pursue our growth initiatives including $252.5 million available under our ABL credit facility as of December 31, 2017. In addition we are actively exploring the refinance of our $575 million senior secured term notes, which currently carry a coupon rate of 8.25%.

In the third quarter of 2018, the premium prepayment of these notes decreases, and we have opportunities to refinance the notes, which could provide estimated annual cash interest savings of $10 million to $15 million. As we continue to optimize our capital structure and operating leverage, we expect our generation of cash flow to improve which will allow us to further reduce our leverage in the next couple of years.

Now, I’d like to turn the call back to Ruben for some closing remarks.

Ruben Mendoza

Thanks, John. 2017 was a transformative year for Foundation Building Materials. We became a publicly traded company, completed the integration of the largest acquisition in the company's history, and expanded our geographic footprint in North America through acquisitions in Greenfield.

While I’m pleased with our results, I believe there's more we can do to reach our full potential to unlock the value that we see in our business. If you track our progress, let me reiterate the key actions in the coming year.

First, we will pursue strategic acquisitions that will drive profitability, while being debt leverage neutral. As one of the leading consolidators in the specialty building products distribution industry, we plan on continuing our aggressive acquisition program to expand our geographic footprint and drive economies of scale.

Second, we will focus on organic growth initiatives through Greenfield expansions, market share growth with new and existing customers, and by expanding the number of products we offer to our customers. In the coming year, we plan on opening a total of 4 to 7 Greenfield branches in underserved adjacent markets, and leveraging our scale to grow our complementary products business.

Third, we expect to optimize our cash flow by refinancing our long-term debt, which could provide $10 million to $15 million of annual cash interest savings beginning in the fourth quarter of 2018. And finally over the next year through a combination of gross margin improvement and SG&A expense reduction, we will drive operating efficiencies that we expect will improve our adjusted EBITDA margin. We believe these actions will drive growth, improve our margins and deliver value to our shareholders.

At this point, I would like to open the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Trey Grooms with Stephens Inc. Please go ahead.

Trey Grooms

Hey, good morning.

Ruben Mendoza

Good morning, Trey.

Trey Grooms

I know you guys mentioned in the press release and I'm sorry I did miss a few minutes of the prepared remarks. So if I miss this, forgive me, but you -- you’re balancing some price and volume and as a result maybe your volume was impacted just little bit. How do we think about that, as we're going through the '18 and going through the first quarter, understanding we've come off a period where there was some pre-buy? And then now looking forward to seeing the building season start to crank up. How are you guys balancing that that price volume mix there, going forward.

Ruben Mendoza

Thanks for the question, Trey. That’s a good question. And you mentioned pre-buy in fourth quarter and we believe the pre-buy was a lot larger in '17 then it wasn't 16, and it was a balance for us to keep price and margin and kind of balance the volume. Going forward in '18, we still see price and volume as a balance for us but we're looking hard at it and going a little bit more towards the volume and we're right in line with our internal budgets for the first quarter so far as we end the first couple of months of '18. And we see continuing to be in line, if not above.

Trey Grooms

Got it. Okay. And with the -- kind of on that pricing and volume as we look out to '18 for your end markets, where are you sitting now as we said and look across some of the new res as well as the repair model work and commercial? Just some high-level there. And again forgive me if I missed something on that. And then, as well as -- as we go through the year given the backdrop of what we're seeing now, any kind of just of even directional color around pricing, you might be able to give us for your products?

Ruben Mendoza

Sure. So, for new res we see mid to high single-digit growth for single family. Multifamily seems to have flattened out in '17 and its at a bit of resurgence here based on the last couple of months, that what we're reading and seeing, and so we think that the residential volume will be mid to high single digits. And mid single digits in commercial as far as volume is concerned and as far as price is concerned, we see a little bit more of the same as '17. We forecasted for us about 1.5% to 2% increase and price in '17 and I feel like we're the only ones who can actually report an increase in price for gypsum wallboard price of 2.4% throughout the year. From what I've seen from manufacturers and other people reporting gypsum price, I think there's been either a flatness or decline. So while looking at the volume section of it, I feel pretty good about where we stand on what you mention was a balance. And -- but go forward, I feel good about what we're doing.

Trey Grooms

Thank you for that, Ruben. It's helpful color. And the last one for me and I will move on is on the MI business. Obviously, a nice turn to that business over the last couple of quarters, especially here in the fourth. What exactly are you seeing on that front that's driven that kind of improvement in demand that you’ve been seeing? And do you feel that we’ve turn the corner there. Is this -- is the worst behind us on that front or just any color around the MI business and thanks again for all the color and good luck.

Ruben Mendoza

Okay. Thanks, Trey. First of all, the MI business that we mentioned in the last couple of calls, we've really worked on improving the efficiencies in the business and it's worked and we’ve seen improvement there. We did in 2017, improve. We sold off a facility that was losing -- a fabrication facility that was the losing money every month. That helped, w e optimized our efficiency throughout the business. And so all of that has helped, but we have seen an improvement in demand, especially in the industrial sector and we do continue to see that going forward in 2018.

Trey Grooms

Great. Thanks for that, Ruben, and good luck in '18.

Ruben Mendoza

Thanks a lot, Trey.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Keith Hughes with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. Please go ahead.

Keith Hughes

Thank you. On the organic growth in the quarter, I heard your comments on wall board. I was still little surprised that in ceilings, and that will frame in organic growth was not a little bit higher. And particularly now the products where that’s an area, I know you’ve been focusing on accessories. Can you talk a little bit more what happened on those products?

Ruben Mendoza

Sure. Thanks, Keith. That’s a good question, and we did see -- our strongest section of the country is the Midwest. And we did see some softness in the Midwest in the fourth quarter. And our ceilings business and that is something that we feel good about in '18. Going forward, some of our markets in the Midwest and other parts of the country showed a bit of softness, we did have coldness in the weather in December. And so that’s kind of would add to our organic growth of the ceilings business, metal framing, complimentary products in that -- in those regions.

Keith Hughes

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Mike Dahl with Barclays. Please proceed.

Marshall Mentz

Good morning. This is actually Marshall Mentz on for Mike. Thank you for taking the questions. Another one on Mechanical Insulation. You grew your full-year gross margin by quite a bit, but it doesn’t look like you’ve got that much leverage from your sales growth in the fourth quarter. How should we be thinking about gross margin in this business? Is there much left in the tank going forward? I know you've done a lot to improve the business this year, especially the back half with your -- the growth you're experiencing versus kind of a weaker first half. But I was just curious about the gross margin expectations moving forward.

John Gorey

Yes, we are expecting the gross margin to be similar to the fourth quarter around 28% for MI, the mechanical insulation business. As we grow a little bit more in the industrial side, the margins are a little less than the commercial, so it kind of balances us round about 28% going forward for 2018.

Marshall Mentz

Okay. And then more broadly, I know, I think in the last call and during the course of the year you’ve talked about 50 basis points of EBITDA margin expansion in 2018. Is that still the appropriate framework? I know you’ve called out -- you’ve highlighted a cost plan in the past and talked about some SG&A initiatives today. Could you maybe just elaborate how those tie into what your expectations are for '18 and margin expansion more broadly [multiple speakers]?

John Gorey

Yes, as I mentioned -- sorry, as I mentioned, the SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales by leveraging our economies of scale to consolidating our shared services. Our expectations are in the range about 20 to 30 basis point savings in the SG&A for the full-year results of -- from 2017 as well as maybe 10 to 20 basis points of margin improvement in the SBP section as well. So that does fill out the same model we’ve talked about in the past.

Marshall Mentz

Thank you.

Our next question comes from David Manthey with Baird. Please go ahead.

David Manthey

Thank you. Good morning. Just to clarify, in a table in the release where you're outlining base business growth, you show the MI segment at no growth. And effectively, shouldn’t most of the 18% year-to-year increase be due to organic growth with maybe $3 million or $4 million coming from Trident, is that the right way to think about it?

John Gorey

It is, but recalling that, our base business if any acquisitions we did in '16 go back, so we didn’t have Winroc for the full-year of '16. So there was no base business growth for the MI.

David Manthey

Got it. So definitionally yes, but we do have a full quarter so it comes year-over-year?

Ruben Mendoza

Correct.

David Manthey

Okay. And then on the cost out efforts, I believe you said 20 to 30 basis points for the full-year. Is there any cadence you can give us in terms of when that starts to kick in, if you started those efforts already or is it something that flows throughout the year?

John Gorey

Yes, we’ve started those efforts now. You'll see a lot more weighted toward the second half of 2018 as a full ramp up into the expectations we saw.

David Manthey

Okay. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Michael Eisen with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Michael Eisen

Good morning. Quick question on the MI business. When you guys are thinking about '18 and kind of the growth that you’re seeing there, are there any kind of bigger projects we should think about coming in or the cadence of growth throughout the year fluctuating quarter-to-quarter at any point?

Ruben Mendoza

It's not for us on our outlook for Mechanical Insulation. It's not big projects that we're focusing on. We see continued increase in business for 2018 for Mechanical Insulation. Our outlook looks good based on our commercial business and the industrial part of the business as well. So it would be just more of all quarters looking better than prior year as what we forecast.

Michael Eisen

Understood. And then switching over to the other side of the business, a lot of the companies that we've been focused on have been talking about increasing levels of CapEx after Tax Reform. Have you guys seen any change in sentiment or seen any accelerated orders or potential higher jobs coming into '18 as people are looking to invest at higher levels back into their own businesses in the commercial side, nonresidential?

Ruben Mendoza

We really haven't seen anything like that. The -- there would be more CapEx that we would spend, that we would see, then may be any of our contractors would spend more CapEx dollars. But we haven't seen anything as far as capital expenditures from equipment or anything like that produce additional jobs in 2018 as far as contractors doing more work.

Michael Eisen

Understood and appreciate it.

Ruben Mendoza

Thanks, Mike.

Our next question comes from Ryen Merkel with William Blair. Please go ahead.

Ryen Merkel

Hey, everyone. Just want to go back to the wallboard volume decline, 2.3%. You may have answered this earlier a bit. Just want to clarify, did you say it was due to tough comps or just weakness in certain geographies? What's going on there?

Ruben Mendoza

So I think it was a couple of things, Ryen. Thanks for the question. I think it's -- it was more of a balance for us. In the fourth quarter, our price and mix increased 3.9% in the wallboard, and so we did take a 2.3% volume decline. We did have a tough comp, but also we had a disciplined approach to the market. And then I also mentioned this before, I really do think the pre-buy was quite large in '17 versus '16.

Ryen Merkel

Okay. All right. And then in terms of the outlook for '18, it sort of sounds like you're expecting mid single-digit organic growth with may be 1 to 2 points of price. Is that fair?

Ruben Mendoza

That is fair. Thank you.

Ryen Merkel

Okay, And sort of by product, is there any clarity you can provide for us in terms of organic growth -- in terms of the outlook?

Ruben Mendoza

I think overall mid single digits is kind of what we said. So by product, I think it may be mid single digits in most of them and we hope we are forecasting a little bit more than that in our other products, complimentary products category. Mechanical Insulation as well, mid single digits to high single digits.

Ryen Merkel

Okay. And then, lastly, it looks like hurricane repair work just isn't that meaningful or is it just going to take time to get insurance money. Just maybe a little clarity there?

Ruben Mendoza

I think you're right on both fronts. It's meaningful over an '18 to 2-year period of time, but -- and it takes a lot of time to get through it all. But it is a small portion in the overall specter of the business. And in Florida, that was mostly wind and not as much gypsum in our products than other products.

Ryen Merkel

Okay. So modest tailwind over 12 to 18 months, is kind of the takeaway?

Ruben Mendoza

Correct.

Ryen Merkel

Got it. Thank you.

John Gorey

Yes, Ryen, its John. I would also add to the fact that as you look -- think about the hurricane and its overall impact, there was much more flooding in Houston than it was in Florida. And so that's where really -- where the demand snapback is occurring.

Ryen Merkel

Got it. All right. Thanks, guys.

Our next question comes from Scott Schrier with Citi. Please go ahead.

Scott Schrier

Hi. Good morning. I wanted to ask a little about what you’re seeing in terms of rising costs, particularly fuel costs? And if we think about your comments about kind of that low single-digit pricing, could you see the potential for any incremental margin headwinds as we go into '18?

John Gorey

From our SG&A side, the fuel is still not a big piece of our business. So we don't see too much tailwind on that. Obviously, the prices are starting to creep up and we will have an impact to that. But we think it's going to be minimal. And with our cost initiatives, we do still feel we can drive those costs lower as a percentage of net sales.

Ruben Mendoza

And as far as '18 going forward, we do not see pressures to our margin. There's always going to be spots that we are going to have more competition than others. But we've seen that for the last 30 years and it's not something that we see that’s any different this year going forward than any other time.

Scott Schrier

Got it. And then on the gross margin in SBP, you had a nice print there. You had this higher price with a lower volume component. It sounds like your commentary suggests that you’re going to look to shifting that as we go forward. First, were there any timing issues or anything that impacted the gross margin also in SBP? And also taking into account the fact that you might shift that strategy a little bit with price and volume. Can we expect any changes in the way gross margin SBP should lock?

John Gorey

The way we look at it going forward is really our full-year results, which were 29.0% gross profit. And we think we can improve on that, maybe 10 to 20 basis points as we move forward in 2018 off of the full-year results of '17.

Ruben Mendoza

I also want to add to that is, I don't know if I want to use the word shift as far as -- and maybe I insinuated that, but I certainly don't want to say shift. We do want to attack a little bit more volume, but certainly don't want to shift our margins at all. So -- but thank you. I just wanted to clarify that.

Scott Schrier

Got it. And one last one on the M&A. You spend about $80 million in '17, maybe earlier in the year you're looking more at somewhere around the $60 million range. Is $80 million a good run rate for how we should think about '18 as we think about your acquisition pipeline? And if you could just talk about a little bit about what you’re seeing in your pipeline from a geographic perspective, that would be helpful.

Ruben Mendoza

Sure. So $80 million -- $60 million to $80 million is probably a good number for us in acquisition dollars spent in 2018. As we forecasted, we've already done two acquisition so far in the first quarter with R M Supply in St. Louis and surrounding areas there, and also ArmCom Distributing in the Midwest, Minnesota and the Dakotas. And so that going forward, our pipeline remains pretty robust for us and we’ve got some things in the hopper there throughout the country. And we are optimistic that we continuing to see opportunities that are in line with our valuations, in our culture and our strategy.

Our next question comes from Nishu Sood with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Nishu Sood

Thank you. So continuing along the lines of thinking about your acquisitions, regionally -- I mean, obviously, you have a very strong focus in the upper Midwest, out West. What regions do you see as the most attractive from either a Greenfield or kind of acquisition target perspective?

Ruben Mendoza

Thanks, Nishu. That’s a great question. So, in the acquisition perspective, if I just -- if I had my druthers, I would like to go places where we're not. The -- obviously, the economy is robust. The Mid-Atlantic is a place where we have a presence in the Mechanical Insulation business, but not much in the specialty building products business. So that’s -- the Mid-Atlantics, the Carolinas and DC, we've grown into Virginia. Also the Northeast is somewhere we would like to be in. We also like to continue to grow our presence in Canada. Canada has been an excellent, excellent business for us, an excellent region. We did do one acquisition there and it's already adding value. And we're growing our presence in the Pacific Northwest slowly, but that’s also a region where we can continue to grow our business. And so, those are areas for acquisitions that we would look at. Also in acquisitions we try to combine places where we are to gain the number one position in the marketplace in ceilings and drywall and complementary products. And then in Greenfields, the 4 to 7 that we will do, we’ve already opened in Rochester, Minnesota, which is already providing some good business for us. In our. And our [indiscernible] Greenfields going forward it's -- in adjacent markets where we’re already delivering material, may be 100 miles from a certain location that’s current location, and those are areas that we will continue to drive organic growth for us and we look forward to that. Good returns on -- good return on invested capital on both old acquisitions and the Greenfields as well.

Nishu Sood

Got it. Got it. And historically I think there has been limited to no overlap between the MI and the SBP branches. I don't know if there's been any further exploration of that -- over the last year? So should we expect them to continue to be separate, or is there some kind of cross-selling -- cross service potential that you’ve been exploring?

Ruben Mendoza

Thank you for asking that. They’re completely separate, 52 locations in Mechanical Insulation, completely separate from especially building products business and the fabrication facilities. We have 13 of those. They’re also completely separate. There's really no synergy. There's three manufacturers of Insulation, but it's a different type of Insulation that they make for the Mechanical Insulation business. So there's really no kind of synergies to put together with the two businesses there. So they will remain separate.

Nishu Sood

Got it. Got it. And final question, the lower tax rates obviously would -- the acquisition pace will remain similar, so you’ve got some windfall and a lower expected TRA and regular tax payments. How does this affect your leverage outlook and what is your leverage target? And I apologize if I miss that earlier, but how are you thinking about your leverage, kind of year-end '18 or out to '19?

John Gorey

Right now our leverage is about 4x and we see it in the next couple of years moving down to the low to mid 3s. And in long-term we expect it to get down into the mid 2s.

Nishu Sood

Got it. Got it. And so obviously the Tax Reform would accelerate that, so we maybe get to a low to mid 3s in '18 or is that still kind of a '19-ish view?

John Gorey

More of a '19. We do have a TRA payment that’s going to affect us, the free cash flow in '18 of about $15.9 million. So we expect that that mid to low 3s heading into the '19.

Nishu Sood

Okay, great. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Kevin Longacre with Eaton Vance Management. Please go ahead.

Kevin Longacre

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the question. Already most of my questions have been answered, but just kind of a clarification on potential refi plans. So is that something that we should see this year?

John Gorey

Yes. We do expect to complete that this year. As I mentioned, in August, we will probably complete that transaction of 2018.

Ruben Mendoza

Okay. And I would add, as we said in our prepared remarks, that we would probably -- we are looking to achieve savings of roughly $10 million to $15 million in annual interest expense savings.

Kevin Longacre

Okay, great. I appreciate the color. Thanks, guys.

Thank you. There are no further questions. I would like to turn the floor back over to Ruben Mendoza for closing comments.

Ruben Mendoza

I just like to once again thanks -- thank everybody for joining the call and your questions. And we appreciate your support in our company, Foundation Building Materials. Thanks again.

This concludes today's teleconference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time.

