The Habit Restaurants' (HABT) CEO Russ Bendel on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Russ Bendel - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ira Fils - Chief Financial Officer

Matt Hood - Chief Marketing Officer

Matt DiFrisco - Guggenheim Securities

Will Slabaugh - Stephens Inc.

Nicole Miller - Piper Jaffray

David Tarantino - Baird

Nick Setyan - Wedbush Securities

Stephen Anderson - Maxim Group

Brian Vaccaro - Raymond James

Andrew Charles - Cowen & Company

On the call today, we have Russ Bendel, President and Chief Executive Officer and Ira Fils, Chief Financial Officer and they will be joined by Chief Marketing Officer, Matt Hood, for the Q&A session.

Before the company begins their formal remarks, I need to remind everyone that the discussion today will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and therefore you should not put undue reliance on them. These statements are also subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what the company expects. The company refers you to their recent SEC filings for a more detailed discussion on the risks that could impact their future operating results and financial conditions.

During today's call, the company will discuss non-GAAP measures which they believe can be useful in evaluating the company's performance. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures are available in the company's earnings release.

Russ Bendel

Thank you and good afternoon everyone. I will start the call with a brief overview of the fourth quarter and share our thoughts for 2018. Ira will then review our fourth quarter financial results in more detail before we open up the call for your questions.

For the fourth quarter of 2017, total revenue increased 15.2% year-over-year to $85.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $7.3 million and company-operated comparable restaurant sales decreased 1%, which was at the high-end of our expectations. For the full year, we reported a comparable restaurant sales decrease of 0.10% in line with our stated expectations of flat to slightly negative. It is no secret that 2017 was a challenging year for the industry, but our management team and I remain confident in the strength of the Habit brand and our strategy of providing a differentiated, high quality fast casual experience at a tremendous everyday value.

And while we are always working to further differentiate and evolve the Habit brand, I would like to highlight the strategic initiatives that we are currently working on that are particularly relevant given the current operating environment. We believe these initiatives can enhance the Habit experience not only in 2018, but in many years to come. We categorized these initiatives around three resounding themes: quality and value, convenience and innovation. First, it is important to note the combination of quality and value, have long been a hallmark of the Habit brand. Our long-term success has resulted from a strong commitment to using the freshest ingredients made-to-order in combination with our distinctive char-grilled preparation technique. This commitment to quality has allowed us to supplement that everyday value of our core menu with premium-priced high-quality limited time offerings. These items not only enhance the Habit’s brand reputation for quality, but provide additional variety for our guests. And while we do not intend to join the QSR raise to the bottom with discounts and bundles, we are engaging in selected value tests featuring lower priced, off menu items that are promoted exclusively through our digital channels. These digital deals as we call them are value offerings that leverage our growing number of CharClub members and the hyper load we are targeted of digital media. This supports our barbell strategy of offering great value and one menu and premium higher quality LTOs at the other end.

In regards to quality, we also believe that we can continue to expand our competitive advantage with human capital. We recently leveraged technologies to enhance our team members training and development platforms that has already allowed us to deliver strong performance in regards to turnover. These enhancements I mentioned will allow us to improve employee retention along with continuing to delight a superior guest experience and widening the gap between us and our competitors. Our second and arguably most important seeing going forward evolves around our plans to make The Habit finding that The Habit more convenient for our loyal customers and we have some exciting announcements today. In the next 30 days, we are planning on testing deliveries in two markets with two different third-party providers. The test will cover 20 locations and includes an integration with our point of sales system. We know this was a smaller test and we are just at the beginning that are excited about the opportunity and we will update you on our findings and progress later this year.

We are also excited to announce that we have selected a digital agency to develop a proprietary mobile app for us. This app will allow our customers to skip the line and place their order from their mobile phones or tablets. In conjunction with the rollouts of the app, we are also in the process of developing a self ordering kiosk to promote speed of service as well as alleviating cashier labor. We expect to launch The Habit app during the second half of the year and the kiosk test should begin in that same timeframe as well. Finally, with regard to convenience, we have been optimizing our drive-throughs in regards to throughput, speed of service and efficiency as well as ways to better communicate key Habit branding elements to customers in the drive-through queue around the fact that our food is made fresh to order with high quality ingredients. We continue to remain bullish on the impacts this will have on the future of Habit, especially as we continue to increase the number of drive-throughs in our development plan.

The third thing is around innovation which really has been a hallmark for The Habit and applies to both top line sales buildings as well as margin enhancing initiatives. Starting with sales building, we have engaged a national advertising agency for the first time in The Habit’s history to help solidify our brand positioning, digital media strategy and creative development. While we have been pleased with our go-to-market strategies in the past, It is becoming increasingly challenging to breakthrough the quarter. Our new partner has a history of successful brand buildings both regionally and nationally and we are excited about what they bring to the table. We also have robust culinary pipelines with new and innovative flavors that will resonate with our core guests and attract new users to The Habit brand. Many of our upcoming LTOs have performed best in test and represent the premium quality innovation that Habit has become known for.

We are also moving forward with a breakfast day-part expansion test. Currently, The Habit serves breakfast in our college campus and airport locations. The early success of these menu items has led us to expand breakfast and tested in selected locations. We are currently planning on testing breakfast in approximately six drive-through locations early in the second quarter. We believe that drive-in locations are a great place to start and our street store breakfast test, where convenience and craveable flavors create a winning habit.

Shifting to some of our efficiency innovations, we are continuing to work with our operations teams and find additional non-guest impacting labor savings opportunities somewhat test with guest ordering kiosks, prep reduction through product innovation and more efficiently scheduling around our open and closed periods, we believe there are additional opportunities to combat the impact of wage inflation. So, as you can see from this list of just a few initiatives, we are laser-focused on quality and value, convenience, innovation as the roadmap of delivering best-in-class results in 2018 and beyond.

Lastly, on development, during the fourth quarter we opened 13 new company-operated restaurants, 4 of them being drive-throughs and one franchised restaurant in Shanghai, China. We are excited to have our first restaurant in the Chinese market up and running and look forward to working with our franchise partner there to open an additional location in 2018. Overall, we finished 2017 with 193 company operated locations, 22 of those being drive-throughs and 16 franchise license locations for a total of 209 system-wide locations. As we have previously stated in 2018, we expect to open approximately serving new company-operated locations, while franchisees expect to open 6 to 8 locations during this year. Approximately, 20% of our company-owned growth or 5 to 6 locations will be on the East Coast and about 50% of our total development will be drive-through locations.

Looking to 2019, we expect a company-operated new store growth rate of around 10%. This will allow us to continue to focus on the initiatives I laid out. In addition as we continue to pivot to more drive-throughs, we would expect the majority of our new locations in 2019 to be drive-throughs. We believe drive-throughs allow us to appeal to a broader audience and develop in locations, where we typically went in with a traditional location as well as positioning the brand to meet the evolving needs of consumers would continue to place high importance on convenience.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Ira to discuss our financial results in more detail.

Ira Fils

Thanks, Russ. Now, turning to the results of our 13-week fourth quarter ended December 26, 2017. Total revenue increased 15.2% to $85.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to $73.9 million in the comparable quarter last year. The 30 new company-operated restaurants opened during the quarter were opened for a combined 82 sales weeks. Our other 180 company-operated locations were opened for a combined 2,340 sales weeks in the fourth quarter. In total, the 193 company-operated locations were opened for a combined 2,422 sales weeks.

As Russ mentioned, comparable company-operated restaurant sales decreased 1% in the fourth quarter. In breaking down the 1% comp store sales decrease, we saw 3% decrease in traffic which was partially offset by a 2% increase in the average transaction amount. In breaking down the 2% increase in the average transaction amount, we had a 3.1% net price increase partially offset by 1.1% decline in mix. As a reminder, while our Bourbon Bacon Golden Chicken Sandwich and Charburger as well as our Bourbon Barbecue Spiced Fries was well received by our guests in Q4 of 2017, we were lapping Q4 2016 to extremely successful Golden Fried Chicken Sandwich LTO. Needless to say, it was so successful that it was permanently added to our 100.

Turning to expenses, as a percentage of company revenue, food and paper costs were 30.4%, which is a 100 basis point increase compared to last year. The increase was largely driven by significant commodity pressure on produce, beef and chicken.

Labor and related expenses as a percentage of company revenue were 34.6%, which is a 120 basis point increase from the fourth quarter of 2016. Of the 120 basis point increase, 130 basis points was due to an increase in direct wages partially offset by a 10 basis point decrease in labor-related expenses. The increase in direct labor was largely due to wage rate increases for hourly employees. For the quarter, our hourly rate increased to a little over 6%. Partially offsetting the wage increase were productivity gains centered around enhancements to our opening and closing procedures. The decrease of labor related expenses were primarily due to slightly lower workers’ compensation expense. Occupancy and other related expenses as a percentage of company revenue increased approximately 100 basis points to 18.1% of company revenue. The increase was largely due to higher rent primarily associated with new unit development as well as higher advertising cost, high utility expense, and higher culinary and maintenance expense.

Our general and administrative expenses increased approximately $0.9 million to $8.2 million during the fourth quarter primarily due to cost associated with supporting an increasing number of restaurants in a larger geographic area. As a percentage of total revenue, general and administrative expenses decreased to 9.6%, up from 9.9% of revenue due in part to lower incentive compensation expense. Depreciation and amortization expense increased to $5.3 million from $4.1 million last year. As a percentage of company revenue, depreciation and amortization expense increased to 6.2% in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to 5.6% in the fourth quarter of ‘16. Pre-opening costs were $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to $813,000 in the prior year quarter. We expect pre-opening costs will range between $90,000 and $100,000 per new restaurant for 2018.

GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $6.2 million or $0.30 per diluted share compared to net income of $1.3 million or $0.07 per diluted share in the prior year. In December of 2017, the Tax Cuts and Job Act of 2017 was enacted into law. The new tax code provided for significant changes including a reduction of the federal corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21% among other provisions. As a result of the revisions to the federal tax code, the company recognized a $57.9 million benefit in the other income related to the reduction in liabilities under its tax receivable total agreement. The company also recognized an additional $64 million of income tax expense related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. On an adjusted fully distributed pro forma basis, net loss for the fourth quarter was $44,000 or $0.00 per fully diluted weighted average share compared to net income of $1.75 million or $0.07 per fully distributed weighted average share in the fourth quarter of 2016.

In terms of our liquidity balance sheet, as of December 26, 2017, we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $28.3 million and outstanding debt of $13.7 million, which consists solely of our deemed landlord financing. We expect capital expenditures to be between $43 million and $46 million before landlord contributions for the fiscal year 2018. Based on our growth plans, we believe cash flow from operations and current cash on hand will be sufficient to fund our capital needs for the next couple of years.

With regards to fiscal year 2018, we are providing guidance as follows. We expect total revenue to be between $380 million and $393 million. Comparable restaurant sales are expected to be flat to positive to slightly positive in 2018. We expect our restaurant contribution margins to be between 16% and 17% of sales for the full year. It is also our expectation that commodities will be up approximately 2%. In regards to labor, we expect our average wage rate to increase 6% to 7% in 2018. General and administrative expenses are expected to be between $37.5 million and $38 million. As Russ stated earlier, we expect to open about 30 company-operated locations for the full year with 7 to 10 opening in the first quarter. We expect our franchisees to open between 6 and 8 locations for the full year. We expect our depreciation and amortization expense to be approximately $24 million for the full year. And finally, we expect our full pro forma effective tax rate of between 29% and 30%.

With that, I’d like to turn the call back over to Russ for some final remarks.

Russ Bendel

Thanks, Ira. While 2017 was a challenging year for our brand and the industry. We could not be more excited for what is to come in 2018 and beyond. We will continue to focus our efforts on convenience, quality and value and innovation. We believe that our current strategic initiatives will position us for long-term growth as we stride to return to positive comparable restaurant sales in the future. And as always I want to extend a huge thank you to our amazing team members on our restaurants. They are the face of our brand and the reason our customers can come away with such great experience each day.

With that operator, I would like to turn the call over for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Matt DiFrisco of Guggenheim Securities.

Matt DiFrisco

Thank you. Russ and Ira I guess when the 10% growth rate beyond 2018, I wonder can you give us a little bit more context of how that might look between franchise and company-owned, would it just be really the company-owned capital investment maybe pulling back in the franchise sort of being at a steady growth rate of half a dozen stores or so?

Russ Bendel

Yes. I think at this point in time the 10% would be company-operated growth and the franchise license, the non-traditional over the last couple of years have been six to eight, but we would like to see that number increase going forward.

Matt DiFrisco

And I guess is the growth rates, the modest slowdown, I mean obviously there was a lot of large numbers, so if you look at it, you are implying probably about 24 stores or so a year, is that a reflection of the environment and the availability of real estate and your commitment to doing drive-throughs which take a little bit different zoning, a little bit harder locations to find and just your standalone without a drive-through or is it a reflection of the returns and the brand needs to maybe grow a little slower?

Russ Bendel

I think a little bit of all of those Matt, but no question being able to focus on some of the initiatives that we laid out is paramount. And the ability – the drive-throughs are a little more complex to kind of get the deals done. But we have been successful in sourcing them and quite honestly our pipeline we have worked hard over the last year to 18 months to fill – have a more robot pipeline and it’s that obviously factors also into the growth rate.

Matt DiFrisco

And then I guess just last question on the development there, how does that, did that still breakdown sort of 25% on the East Coast stores as well as the current development plan and SKU that you have?

Russ Bendel

For this year 2018, it looks like the East Coast will be about 20% of our new stores where as 2017 and ‘16 are in this approximately 25%.

Matt DiFrisco

And then I mean for the 10% growth rate would you want us to think of it the same way, I know it’s a long way off…?

Russ Bendel

I would probably think it will end with 20%.

Matt DiFrisco

Excellent. Thank you so much.

Russ Bendel

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Will Slabaugh of Stephens Inc.

Will Slabaugh

Yes. Thanks guys. I want to ask first on the select value test that you mentioned, a couple of questions there, first can you clarify what would be a typical example of an off-menu item that you might be highlighting. And then second, can you walk or talk about rather about the initial thought of what type of impact that might have to traffic and check as you push this value in a more targeted way?

Russ Bendel

Yes. Matt’s joined us and Matt why don’t you take that – why don’t you take Will’s question.

Matt Hood

Sure. Hey Will, just to sort of given you an idea of what we are thinking about there. We have some items that when you walk into the restaurant, you will not see these order on digital deals on the menu board themselves. There will be any marketing material, there is no in-store merchandising of them. They are communicated exclusively as IRR investments on the call communicated through our CharClub and through some very targeted digital means. So, we are taking items that sort of fit our menu and at a lower price point and give a couple of examples, so we have introduced just in the last week or so sliders, which we don’t have on our regular menu, but we have a special offer for these digital deals, where sliders and fries is $4.50 and that’s a little bit smaller order on the fries, but it’s a great value and it’s a lower price point combo that doesn’t really discount existing items. So, it allows us to as Russ said work the barbells at the lower end of the value, do some things with off-menu innovation, but still keep the quality that we have been known for.

Will Slabaugh

Got it. That’s helpful. I wanted to ask you as well about the decision to test delivery and what you are looking for in these tests. I am curious if there is a level of incrementality that you are testing for or how you are thinking about profitability as those sales come in?

Russ Bendel

Yes. We are thinking about all of those. The first criteria to us that was important, was that we needed to have an integrated solution with our POS system. Most of the third-party providers are supplying a tablet through the establishment. The order comes in over a tablet. A team member has to take that order on the tablet and then bring it into the POS system. Our restaurants typically are pretty busy during peak periods when online orders, the majority of them come in and we did not want to compromise the in-store guest experience at all. So, that was challenging, but the two partners we are working with are Postmates and DoorDash. Both have been willing to work with our IT department and our third-party kind of online current consultant, my consultant provider as well and we are within weeks of having that solution. So, we are going to test two different markets with each one of those providers. And it is our understanding what we have been told, what the homework that we have done, that a large percentage of this delivery business is incremental at this time. And by doing two tests with two providers with similar economics we will be able to pretty quickly determine what effect that has on the top line and the bottom line, but it certainly falls in to the arena of convenience. We all know from everything that delivery has a lot of momentum and it’s time that we put our foot in the water here and see what it does for us. We are pretty enthusiastic about it. I will tell you that based on what we are learning.

Ira Fils

Hey, I just want to add one thing, this is Ira. Well, what we are going to do to protect the profitability on the margins, we are going to test this at higher price points on the delivery side than our restaurants. So, we believe that will enable us to still be able to get our profit for guests where we want.

Russ Bendel

Well said and I probably should have mentioned that in my comments.

Will Slabaugh

Great. Thanks, guys.

Our next question comes from Nicole Miller of Piper Jaffray.

Nicole Miller

Hi, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. I just want to start with digital deals. I am trying to understand if this is structural and permanent or perhaps it’s more of a marketing tool until you get everybody on the digital platform so to drive them there? And then once they are there and you have their information, you can lower them back in a non-discount way and also what is the average discount?

Matt Hood

Yes, hey, Nicole, this is Matt. I will take that question and just sort of give you some context. So, we are still in the early innings sort of getting some feedback on what we are seeing with regard to frequency, but we really see this as a selected targeted channel for us and to sort of think about it in terms of something that we are going to roll everywhere and make structural, I think it’s probably better to think about it in terms of selected markets, selected timeframes, very targeted execution. But you are absolutely right, the ability to use digital channel, a very sort of close new channel allows us to introduce the brands to the guest at the value end of our spectrum. And just like they do in normal new markets, they start to explore the menu and sort of migrate up into other items on the menu, so exactly the intention, but not necessarily something that you will see everywhere but in a more selected market probably in the next couple of phases.

Russ Bendel

Hey, Nicole we don’t view this, this is not discounting. These are not menu – current menu items or core menu items. There is different portions, for example, we are doing sliders. We have never done sliders. They are not on any menu. We have also tested BLT Sandwich with a small portion of fries. So these are not items that can be compared to our regular menu. Our positioning has always been and will continue to be every day value.

Nicole Miller

Great. And then just the second final question, in terms of tax reform and lower tax rate what are the plans to reinvest that or to allow that to flow through the model? Thanks.

Ira Fils

Well, I think in reality, I mean if you think about the last couple of years of wage – of the labor pressure, we are going to have, I mean I think it’s really flowing through the model in regards to that and helping business overcome some of the pressures we have seen on the labor front.

Russ Bendel

And we continue – I talked about one of our initiatives around technology. We have always felt that a big end result of us providing a superior customer experience in the better part reflects casual area and the ongoing development of both our hourly and management teams has been a huge factor in our long-term success. We continue to evolve that platform and we are close to rolling out some really incredible enhancements around that are really more employee interactive self-directed almost like gamification type applications to the professional development of both the hourly staff and management. So we see long-term that our strength always needs to be our ability to provide great food with great people and the end result being a superior customer experience at an everyday value proposition.

Nicole Miller

Thank you.

Our next question comes from David Tarantino of Baird.

David Tarantino

Hi, good afternoon. My question first is on capital spending and your unit growth plan, Ira I know you mentioned that you are planning to put on the growth rate up to 10% on unit growth next year, what does that look like from a capital spending perspective, I know you are also increasing the mix of drive-throughs, so could you give some framework on capital spending for 2019, I know you don’t want to be specific, but will it start to come down on that forward growth rate?

Ira Fils

Yes. I mean that’s what we are trying to do by obviously changing the – by lowering the number of stores now. We do see a little bit higher per store stand in regards to drive-throughs versus traditional restaurants. And as we look out into ‘18, it’s looking like we are about $850,000 for a traditional restaurant that of TI and $1.250 million average for a drive-through. So, we will start to move that number as we look to 2019. That will be roughly our average as we get to be a lot higher percentage of stores in 2019 will be drive-throughs. Now, on top of all of that, we got our development team is continuing to work on enhancements to our models and if we can manage those construction costs as well. I think we have seen in ‘16 and in ‘17 and probably in the early part of ‘18 here we are still seeing some pretty – a lot of pressure on construction costs. And I think that given what’s going on right now for a lot of companies not just us who is pulling back a little bit on growth, we are anticipating that, that should pullback a little bit as we move to 2019. So, we are trying to manage that number for sure. And we are seeing – the other thing when you get with the drive-throughs is you get a higher percentage of TI contribution typically we are spending a little more of the CapEx.

David Tarantino

Got it. And then I guess if that number drifts a little bit lower an extra and I guess will you be able to sort of match up the capital spending to the cash from operations or you still be I guess negative?

Ira Fils

Probably not in ‘19 but that’s something that as we figure out what that 2020 development niche store number is that’s kind of what we are shifting for, we are trying to bring that number closer and slow that usage of cash.

David Tarantino

Got it. Okay, that’s helpful. And then I guess when I think about your guidance for this year assuming flat to positive comps, you exited last year or I guess Q4 was slightly negative. So, could you talk about whether you are seeing an inflection point so far in Q1 already or is the plan that the trend improves later in the year, any perspective on quarter-to-date?

Ira Fils

Yes, quarter-to-date we are within that guidance that we laid out.

David Tarantino

Okay, that’s helpful. And then I guess that’s I guess reassuring that you have improved what would you attribute that improvement to and I guess specifically on those value offers you mentioned is that enough to have moved the needle or do you think something else?

Ira Fils

It’s a combination of a couple of things, David. I think Q4 we did see, as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, we are rolling over pretty darn good…

Russ Bendel

Golden fried chicken which was good.

Ira Fils

In Q4 of last year and so we cycle into that and so I think we are not running up against that. And I think the weather has been slightly better year-over-year.

Russ Bendel

Yes, favorable versus last year.

Ira Fils

I think the combination of those we are only doing what we have talked about. We have just really started the digital deals and it’s only in a select market, so that’s really not impacting our results at this point.

David Tarantino

Okay, that’s helpful. And then last question I guess for Matt, what are you considering in terms of the value and maybe Russ you can weigh on this too, but it seems like the digital deals are a nice idea, but not I guess expansive enough to really drive the needle in this type of environment. So are you considering a more aggressive push on value whether it’s just highlighting the value proposition you already have or perhaps highlighting these digital deals or something like that more prominently?

Matt Hood

Yes, those are good questions. So, a couple of things there. Number one, I think it’s important to note that we still have had really effective results with our CharClub and continuing to expand it. We have used that channel with some selected value offerings whether it’s the three CharClub that we are signing up for the one-time of the year when we have gone out think existing members. We have added about 100,000 guests to that channel David in the last week when we reintroduced that sort of value offering that we have put out there in years past. So, we see the CharClub as a channel to continue to drive value for us. And I think the other thing that we can sort of think about is as we look at our menu both high-quality LTOs at the top end, we can then take selected markets with its expanded CharClub database, it’s almost over 700,000 guests now and really start to select which markets we want to make an impact on without going into markets that may not needed much of a value push. So, while it’s a selected channel, it’s got the ability to scale up and back to the appropriate size. So, that’s how we are thinking about it here in the early terms.

David Tarantino

Great, thank you. And then last question Ira, which line of the restaurant level margin costs are going to deleverage the most or anyway to frame up the guidance on restaurant margin relative to 2017?

Ira Fils

Yes. You are going to obviously see the most pressure in labor and you are going to see some pressure in occupancy as well. And I think giving the pricing we are taking combined with a much more moderate look at commodities this year that line should be in much better shape, so really if labor and occupancy and other line. And we are working on some things and we are going after the labor line to try to see if we can trend a little bit there.

Russ Bendel

Hey, the other thing on value David, while it’s early stages, we are pretty excited about engaging the agency that we have that it has done a lot of good work with a lot of good brands and really help us navigate through these waters. And as you know our historic marketing spend has been historically very, very low. So it isn’t like we have an ad fund that we can just tap into. So we are looking at this starting at 80,000 feet and then zeroed in. Don’t expect us as I said in my initial comments to be joining the game on the race to the bottom in regards to competing solely on place. We are everyday value, our transaction per person spend was not that much more than traditional fast food. But we can’t play – we can’t play in the bag full of fruits for $4. That just doesn’t – that’s not where we are and not just doesn’t work for us.

David Tarantino

That makes sense. Thank you very much.

Our next question comes from Nick Setyan of Wedbush Securities.

Nick Setyan

Hi guys. Thanks for taking the question. In terms of the pricing Ira, is this kind of the 3.1% type of pricing the way to think about 2018 or can we see a little bit more as the year progresses?

Russ Bendel

You are going to see a little bit more Nick, this is Russ. I mean with the rates inflations the way it is especially the regulatory challenges primarily in California, a little bit on the East Coast too. We have some hurdles to jump over and a place we will have to play a part in this. And we are already seeing some of our direct and indirect competitors take place. We are monitoring that very closely.

Ira Fils

So just to put a little fame on that at least for the first part of the year here we are running about 2.9% pricing. And so I think what Russ is talking about is probably another pricing action somewhere around the middle of the year.

Russ Bendel

Correct.

Nick Setyan

Got it. And the average overlap for the year should be a little bit higher than 30?

Russ Bendel

Probably, so yes. That would be a good assumption.

Ira Fils

We feel very strong that while it’s a difficult environment out there in regards to the consumer and the promotional activity, we still get high scores for incredible value and believe that we have pricing power.

Nick Setyan

Sure, it makes sense. In terms of the comment around the franchise unit growth hopefully it can accelerate about 6 to 8 or how you think – have the changing at all changed I would think that will change around the domestic franchise strategy or is that mostly just going to be driven by international franchise growth and the life?

Russ Bendel

We have seen this was primarily company operating model still. But we have had inquiries on selected areas that we are not in and with as we have always said, if there were groups that brought something in a table in regards to local knowledge, infrastructure access to capital, we would think about it. And we have engaged in a few targeted conversations and are not opposed to ratcheting that up slightly. We continue to have a fair amount of discussions with international potential partners. And I feel like we are really gaining some traction on a small base, but gaining traction in the domestic captive audience non-traditional whether it will be airports, college universities, those type venues. We have a couple of things that we should be able to talk about in the near future that we are excited about. So, to your question we would like to see that number modestly increase and would like to go above the 6 to 8 locations per year.

Nick Setyan

Got it. And then sort of just the cadence of the openings for 2018 is it going to be pretty similar to 2017?

Ira Fils

No, it will be a little more evenly balanced.

Russ Bendel

Yes, we are going to open 7 to 10 in the first quarter. We opened a lot at end of last year. We opened 13 in the fourth quarter.

Ira Fils

We will have the strongest first quarter of openings we have had as a public company.

Russ Bendel

So we are making a little progress there.

Nick Setyan

Okay, so a bit more balanced what you saw in Q1?

Russ Bendel

Correct.

Nick Setyan

Okay, thanks very much.

Russ Bendel

Thanks Nick.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Stephen Anderson of Maxim Group.

Stephen Anderson

Yes, good afternoon. Lot of my questions have been answered already, but I do want to ask a question about your breakfast tests, you have been having that at your airport and college locations, where you have been able to get that from those locations, can you talk about any margin impacts and what you are modeling them to be?

Russ Bendel

It’s still really early. The airport location and one of the college locations are our third-party global foodservice operators. So, we don’t have that granular data on that. We opened a location at the University of California, Riverside with breakfast opened in the latter part of last year. We have a theoretical food cost. The restaurant doesn’t have a lot of history, but we are pretty excited about the sales trends that it has in the morning daypart and really feel that moving that test to 6 of our street drive-through locations is really the appropriate next step and with that we will be able to best determine its effect on sales and profitability, but the breakfast daypart we believe it has attractive food cost associated with it.

Stephen Anderson

Okay. And I just want to get back to on the commodities, last year we had the big spike in the beef costs, it looks like may seem a bit of relief, but what’s your outlook for 2018 on the beef?

Russ Bendel

Total commodities, I think we added 2%.

Ira Fils

Yes. And I think beef is actually we are looking the flat to slightly deflationary, because we had such an increase in the middle part of the year and so far we are seeing something, now it was very volatile during the year, but we are thinking about it’s going to be – the volatility has eased quite a bit and we are thinking net-net, we are going to be flat to slightly deflationary on the beef side.

Russ Bendel

The first quarter of 2017 was the best quarter we had for food costs. So, we have just on a comparative basis we are rolling over difficult quarter, but sequentially food costs should be pretty stable from where we are at.

Stephen Anderson

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Brian Vaccaro of Raymond James.

Brian Vaccaro

Thanks and good evening. Just wanted to circle back on the quarter-to-date comments, I was trying to keep in mind the heavy rains in California last year, how much did that hurt the quarter-to-date period or Q1 last year? Have you seen any improving in 2-year comp store traffic?

Russ Bendel

For the quarter itself and I don’t have really the quarter-to-date commentary around that, but for the quarter itself, we have talked about it being about a 1% impact.

Brian Vaccaro

Okay. And that was concentrated in the first part of the quarter if memory serves?

Russ Bendel

Probably. Yes, I guess in the first half we have had a little bit of flooding and fires this year, but the overall weather is more favorable than last year.

Brian Vaccaro

Yes, yes. Okay, alright. And on the drive-through development, Ira, can you remind us of the 15 that are planned in ‘18 how many of those are the sort of three different buckets that you have laid out the conversions, the freestanding bills and then I think there is a sort of NCAP version as well?

Ira Fils

Yes, it’s exactly the three buckets.

Russ Bendel

Yes, we have got – I think as we look at the ones next year, we are trying to pushing them into two buckets as opposed to three to try to manage that capital a little bit, because the freestanding ones where we were doing a lot of the ground up on their own are pretty capital intensive. But when we think about we will probably have about 6 of them or so will be kind of NCAP drive-throughs and then the bulk will look like this kind of conversion build-to-suit model.

Ira Fils

Yes, nowhere near as many ground-up full development deals.

Brian Vaccaro

Okay, okay. And shifting the store margins, Ira, can you give us some perspective on how much of the pressure, so look, we take a step back and look at the 2 years, how much of the pressure is coming from new units versus sort of your core California markets that you want to isolate California, but just sort of the core where the margins were historically higher? Could you disclose sort of where those store margins in the core were say in ‘15 and ‘16 and where they are today to get some perspective there?

Ira Fils

And I wouldn’t think about it, we look at it more by, I think I will answer that a little bit more by vintage then by kind of California versus non-California. And you got to – I talked before of anywhere between 0.5 point to 1 point in 2017 and you are definitely at the high end of that in ‘17 that we saw from the new restaurants…

Russ Bendel

New markets…

Ira Fils

New restaurant total. And I think as we look out into next year a number of that magnitude is kind within our guidance kind of going forward.

Brian Vaccaro

Okay, okay. And then just last one of the….

Ira Fils

The high end of that range, the high end of that – closer to the 1% kind of number on the margins.

Brian Vaccaro

Okay, okay, got it. And in terms of just back to the commodity inflation last question, but the commodity basket, so if we are not expecting much on ground lease, could you just maybe highlight where you are expecting pressure in the commodity basket in ‘18? Thank you.

Ira Fils

Yes, exactly. The biggest really came – is coming from chicken is we are seeing a big impact in chicken and we have a huge increase in French fries of 17%, over 17% increase in French fries, we had a 2-year contract.

Russ Bendel

That was very favorable.

Ira Fils

So, we avoided an increase last year and we are essentially getting a 2-year increase in very pressured market. Really, there is the production supply is limited this year. Those are the – little bit in produce, a little bit in some of the other protein…

Russ Bendel

Chicken and breakfast.

Ira Fils

But really that the big area is really as we think about chicken and French fries as we will add into next year.

Brian Vaccaro

Alright, perfect. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Andrew Charles of Cowen & Company.

Andrew Charles

Great, thank you. I know you said quarter-to-date you are running within the sales guidance range for the year, but just given the cadence of initiatives you lined out as well as looking at the compares, is it fair to think 2018 comps were like more of the back half weighted relative to seeing its strength likely continue?

Ira Fils

Yes, I think that’s a good assumption, Andrew. Yes.

Andrew Charles

Okay. And then as part of digital deals, we saw the recent e-mail for the free CharClub, which was not run at this time last year and obviously I get the exploration of nontraditional ways to really enhance value. But would you expect the free CharClub strategy continues these free offers in 2017?

Matt Hood

Yes, Andrew, this is Matt. So, the free CharClub went out at this time last year. So, we are a couple of days early to coincide with a FSI drop that we did to support it this last weekend. But we will continue to use the CharClub, not just for the value offerings, but for communicating our regular LTOs as well. Yes, we still get a higher than average – our open rates are still some of the highest in the industry and unsubscribed rates are still pretty low. So, we think it’s a valuable channel, not just for the value components, but goes into the barbell.

Andrew Charles

That’s great. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Matt DiFrisco from Guggenheim Securities.

Matt DiFrisco

Thanks. I just had a couple of follow-up questions here. I think you were mentioning earlier also about getting a little bit of control around some of the wage pressure that you are feeling and it sounds like were you outsourcing some of that or is that just the new labor scheduling system, I was trying to figure out how there was a new system?

Russ Bendel

No, no, no, I think so not outsourcing anything, it’s more around this last year what we did the big impact that really helped us do a better job on labor is just pushing back their opening times as we focused on what happened kind of people coming in, labor coming in before we were open and we feel like we have – continue to have some opportunity, our ops team has done a great job of just looking out kind of laying out their day and figuring out what they can do before the store is opened and when it’s closed and how they can manage that to deploy labor maybe incrementally a little more efficient.

Matt Hood

In a challenging labor environment, the operating teams in the field have done a tremendous job in regards to productivity. And we continue to meet with them and there are some further ideas that they have that are really focused around again opening and closing when they are not customers in the building, where we can save a little bit of 15 minutes here, 15 minutes there a day adds up to a pretty nice number. So, we continue to be want to be smart about this and really protect the customer experience, because that’s what we are now. We provide a great guest experience everyday, very fair price and but if there are some opportunities on each end of the day, we are going to really look to see if we can attack them.

Matt DiFrisco

Okay. And then just did you guys quantify how much on marketing spend there might be spent whether that is absolute dollars or a percent of sales difference in ‘18 versus ‘17 given the new approach you are taking?

Ira Fils

It did not. And we are probably looking at trying to keep levels relatively similar. It’s just figuring out how we deploy it.

Matt DiFrisco

Okay. And then last question G&A in the world of 10% or so growth beyond ‘18 is there some implied cost savings or reductions potentially in the overall G&A line or is the 37 a rate that you are going to build upon going forward or is there some cost savings that was otherwise supportive of faster growth?

Ira Fils

We don’t see reductions as if you are implying reductions in workforce or anything like that at all. We see leverage in just as our revenue line continues to grow that we will gain efficiencies on. I think in the fourth quarter, we saw 20, we have always communicated feel that we should see 20 to 30 points of de-leverage of leverage each year on the G&A line.

Matt DiFrisco

Excellent. Thank you.

This concludes the question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Bendel for any closing remarks.

Russ Bendel

Thank you, Ariel. And hey, as always, we want to thank all of you for your time and your interest. Talk soon.

This concludes today’s conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.