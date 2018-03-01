Lowe's Update: After 25% Surge, Discount To Home Depot Narrowed Dramatically

Back in August, I was singing the praises of Lowe's (LOW) shares after the company's stock fell on the heels of Amazon's announcement that they would begin offering Kenmore appliances. This short-term sell-off gave investors a great chance to buy Lowe's in the low 70's, which at the time was a stunning discount to rival Home Depot (HD). Below is the chart I published back then:



Fast forward six months and despite a drop today after earnings, Lowe's stock has rallied 25% and now trades in the low 90's, after briefly reaching triple digits following news that hedge fund D.E. Shaw was negotiating for board seats (which they received).

So the natural question today is, have Lowe's shares narrowed the valuation gap with Home Depot enough that the investment is less attractive than it was? I think the answer is yes. Both companies recently reported full year 2017 figures and offered 2018 guidance. By our internal estimates, Home Depot should earn about $10 of free cash flow per share in 2018, versus about $6 for Lowe's. As far as multiples go, LOW now trades for about 15x that estimate, with Home Depot at roughly 18.5x. Below is an updated version of our chart, showing the figures from year-end 2017 as well as today:

As you can see, the discount has been narrowed and is now more in line with historical averages relative to the huge gap we saw back in August 2017. Given Home Depot's strong business with contractors, and historically stronger same store sales growth, we have always thought a valuation premium was warranted. At today's prices, that premium seems reasonable at 20-25%. As a result, we will likely begin paring back our LOW's positions on near-term trading strength going forward.