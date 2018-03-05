PerkinElmer Riding A Strong Cycle And Making Positive Long-Term Shifts

These are good times for PerkinElmer (PKI). The life sciences/pharma tool market is about as strong as it has ever been, and the company's pivot toward diagnostics and services should pay off in the years to come in the form of more revenue stability and better margins. If management can reverse a pretty uninspiring historical trend of underwhelming M&A integration and missing long-term revenue and margin targets, the future could be pretty bright for this company.

Good Times In The Tool Space

The fourth quarter of 2017 saw pretty much every major life sciences tool company beat their average sell-side revenue estimate, and high single-digit to low double-digit growth in the pharmaceutical market was basically the norm. All told, this was the strongest quarterly performance for the sector in over four years. For its part, PerkinElmer reported low double-digit revenue growth in the biopharma segment, as part of nearly 7% overall organic growth in its Discovery and Analytical Solutions (or DAS) segment.

There are a lot of drivers fueling demand for equipment that go beyond "budget flush" (a phenomenon where companies and labs use up their remaining budgets in the fourth quarter, leading to a seasonal surge in orders and revenue). The growing use of biologics, including immuno-oncology and autoimmune drugs, is leading to stronger demand for processing and production equipment, as is the early growth of biosimilars, and this looks set to continue for many years to come (you can look at the number of drugs in pipelines ending in "-mab" to see what I mean).

This is a bigger driver for competitors like Agilent (A), Thermo Fisher (TMO), and Waters (WAT) relative to PerkinElmer, as they generate around 15% of revenue (for Agilent and Thermo) to close to 50% (for Waters) of revenue from production-related biopharma spending, but healthy sales drive more R&D, where PerkinElmer is stronger.

Although there has been ample criticism of drug companies using the recent U.S. tax cut to buy back shares instead of reinvest in research and development, R&D spending continues to grow - at a low single-digit rate for most of the larger entities and at a mid-single-digit rate overall (sometimes into the high single digits in stronger years). Venture capital funding also continues to flow into the biopharma sector, and that supports a healthy demand outlook for companies with meaningful research spending exposure like Agilent and PerkinElmer.

It's not just the biopharma sector that will drive ongoing demand growth for PerkinElmer. The academic market is a significant one (around 10% of sales, which is typical for the space), and the spending outlook is healthy for the U.S., Japan, and China. I would especially keep an eye on China, as that country is investing considerable resources in life sciences research and PerkinElmer already has a meaningful China business (around 15% of sales). As Chinese labs become more significant in academic publishing and as Chinese biopharma companies start to play a larger role in the pharmaceutical market, I expect significant demand growth in the tools and consumables that PerkinElmer supplies and I wouldn't rule out the possibility of M&A interest down the road (though likely not under the current U.S. administration) as China looks to build up its domestic capabilities.

Pivoting Toward Diagnostics And Services

Although PerkinElmer has a solid business in analytical tools and instruments (and corresponding consumables), management has made a concerted effort to increase the company's exposure to diagnostics and service opportunities outside of the biopharma and academic markets. These businesses tend to be less cyclical and often offer better margins, making it a worthwhile area for PerkinElmer to try to grow.

On the diagnostics side, this area is now about 40% of the company's mix after the EUROIMMUN deal in 2017. PerkinElmer has a cornerstone legacy business in newborn screening, a roughly $450 million to $500 million market where it holds more than two-thirds global market share. Screening newborns in the U.S. is not a growth business, but it is in many emerging markets. China already screens about 90% of its newborns, but only conducts 2 to 4 tests (versus more than 10 in Western Europe and 40 in the U.S.), while only 5% of newborns in India are screened at all. As economic growth improves, countries tend to invest more in these initiatives, and I believe this can be a worthwhile, steady grower for PerkinElmer as countries expand testing both in terms of the number of infants screened and the number of tests included in the screening.

With EUROIMMUN in hand, PerkinElmer has significantly increased its exposure to diagnostics and its growth potential. EUROIMMUN is a global leader in autoimmune testing (a market with high single-digit growth potential), with a broader array of products than well-known global diagnostics players like Abbott (ABT) and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), and it is also significantly leveraged to the very large infectious disease market (a $7 billion market where it has very low single-digit share) and the fast-growing allergy testing market.

Importantly, EUROIMMUN already generates close to half of its revenue in China, with minimal exposure to the U.S. - giving PerkinElmer more exposure to the Chinese market in the short term and the opportunity to grow EUROIMMUN's business in the U.S. over the long-term. I'd also note that there are product improvement opportunities here. While EUROIMMUN uses lower-cost technologies like ELISA in its tests, many of its products are labor-intensive - creating an automation opportunity for PerkinElmer down the road and a market segmentation opportunity where EUROIMMUN can sell more labor-intensive tests in markets where lab labor is cheaper and (eventually) more automated tests in markets where lab labor is more dear.

On the service side, PerkinElmer has been investing considerable resources to build and support its OneSource multi-vendor lab management service operation. This business is built around making life easier for biopharma and academic labs - traditionally, many equipment vendors (Agilent, Thermo, Danaher (DHR) and so on) would only service their own equipment, meaning that large labs would have to spend considerable effort coordinating their maintenance and repair needs. What PerkinElmer offers is a one-stop service where it will maintain and repair equipment regardless of who made it, as well as providing other services like data management, compliance, and staffing management.

While this is a growth opportunity, it is not exclusive to PerkinElmer. Other tool manufacturers, including Agilent, Thermo, Mettler Toledo (MTD), and Waters have similar service offerings, but PerkinElmer tries to differentiate itself on the breadth of services it offers, as well as the quality and price/value of those services (something that rivals like Agilent have struggled with historically).

Worthwhile Opportunities Outside Of Life Sciences and Diagnostics

PerkinElmer's growth outlook may be driven in large part by biopharma, academic research, and diagnostics, but about one-quarter of the business falls outside those categories. In particular, PerkinElmer is exposed to food and environmental testing and industrial instrumentation.

Food safety has been an attractive market for some time now, with companies like Neogen (NEOG) and 3M (MMM) doing well for themselves. PerkinElmer has a strong business in food quality analysis (including measuring things like the protein or water content of grain) as well as food safety, and I believe this remains an attractive market with growth potential well above GDP growth. Food safety is an area of concern around the world, with the U.S. still seeing frequent contamination outbreaks and countries like China experiencing numerous cases of tainted/adulterated goods - so much so that many supermarket chains actively test foods as part of their efforts to compete on customer service. Environmental testing is likewise still a growth market, as governments and other entities look to monitor signs of contamination or pollution in the air, water, and soil.

On the industrial side, PerkinElmer has an often-overlooked business selling instruments used in the production of a wide range of chemicals, petrochemicals, polymers, and electronics products. While Agilent has more exposure overall to the chemical/energy markets, PerkinElmer's is large enough to give it some leverage to the ongoing recovery cycle in chemical and energy markets.

The Opportunity

I see multiple growth drivers for PerkinElmer over the next three to five years. Spending from the biopharma industry and academic labs should support healthy growth for tools and consumables, and I believe the OneSource opportunity can grow above the overall market growth rate. I also expect the pivot towards diagnostics to drive more growth, particularly as PerkinElmer is targeting faster-growing markets outside of North America and the EU.

I also expect further M&A from the company. PerkinElmer's M&A track record is mixed (at best), but management has already highlighted opportunities in reproductive health (prenatal and postnatal screening), food safety, biopharma services, and emerging market diagnostics. Food safety, services, and emerging market diagnostics, in particular, would all seem to offer up small, easily-digestible deals where PerkinElmer can gain "niche" exposures at affordable prices with less integration risk.

Although I do expect M&A, PerkinElmer isn't the sort of serial acquirer where I'll include M&A into my model. As is, though, I believe long-term growth on the high end of "mid-single digits" is plausible. I also expect the company's efforts to improve its mix toward more high-margin business and leverage recent "lean manufacturing" initiatives to start paying off. Management has a track record of missing its revenue growth and margin targets, but the recent trend in margins (from mid-teens at the start of 2017 to over 20% at the end) does give some credibility to the near-term target of 22% operating margin and longer-term goals in the mid-to-high 20%'s. With that, I believe FCF margins will move into the mid-to-high teens (from a recent trend in the low double-digits and a longer-term trend in the mid-to-high single digits), supporting low-teens annualized free cash flow growth.

The Bottom Line

I'm used to life sciences companies trading at rich multiples, but PerkinElmer's valuation isn't so bad. Although the shares are trading above my buy zone, the implied returns are still in the high single digits. Given the underlying end-market momentum and the long-term positive growth drivers PerkinElmer has in place, it's an okay prospect to buy today, though I'd really prefer to buy in the $60's if that opportunity should arise over the next six to 12 months.

