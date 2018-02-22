RSA Insurance Group's (RSAIF) CEO Stephen Hester on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

RSA Insurance Group PLC (OTCPK:RSAIF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2018 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Stephen Hester - Chief Executive Officer

Scott Egan - Chief Financial Officer

Martin Scicluna - Chairman

Analysts

Arjan van Veen - UBS Investment Bank

Dhruv Gahlaut - HSBC

Andrew Crean - Autonomous Research

Oliver Steel - Deutsche Bank AG

Fahad Changazi - Mediobanca

Dominic O'Mahony - Exane BNP Paribas.

Barrie Cornes - Panmure Gordon & Co. plc

Thomas Seidl - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.

Ravi Tanna - Goldman Sachs

Stephen Hester

Good morning, everyone, thank you for joining us. Format exactly as usual, I will do a few slides, Scott will do a few slides, turn it over to Q&A afterwards. And hopefully, most of you have had a chance to look at things anyway when we published them at 7. And then, obviously, during the day, We are available to answer any questions that you might have.

Again, as usual, scattered mostly here on the front are a number of my senior colleagues, some of whom you will have talked to on the way through, not least including Martin Scicluna, our Chairman, who's down here and can describe to you how the management team are being underpaid and held back by a good and strong corporate governance. So with that, let's start.

The RSA story in many respects hasn't changed. We are trying to do exactly what we told you we would try to do and most of the time, We are managing to do it, although, not absolutely every bit of the time. And our proposition at its fundamentals is here.

As we have described to you before where we have turned ourselves into a focus midcap. We think that’s the best way to create value but obviously we don’t have to do something with that structure that clearly our progress is entirely about self health it’s not about tailwinds for the markets although with a bit of luck we will get some of those on interest rates before too long.

This last year, some people think might have been the worst year for insurance industries globally in loss terms mainly obviously coming of the U.S. and Caribbean and that’s illustrated on resilience that we have absorbed some knocks this year and still produced some record profits and of course in the end we hope overtime it boils down to attractive earnings increases and attractive dividend increases we have delivered on that in recent times and we believe we can keep doing so.

The highlight of our 2017 results, the strategy is where we want it to be, we now have a balance sheet where we wanted to be and in that sense in the financial sense the restructuring of the group is complete and we look forward to relatively clean financial statements going forward.

We believe that our outperformance, continues our outperformance is of course relative to 300 years of history in the first instance but also increasing relative to others and I’m pleased to note and we will talk about this as we go through it one-by-one where overhauling competitive performances in our different markets and that’s obviously what we are setting out to do.

As we mentioned, only just mind you we have got record underwriting profits and combined ratios for ourselves at 94%. We have talked about the earnings per share up 10 for those of you who I know there are very few of you of dividend hounds but from dividend hounds there is a 23% increase in dividends measly I accept and a return on tangible equity in the upper half of our range.

The entire focus of this management team is towards a listed goal and that is to move our performance in each of our markets towards preferably two best-in-class levels which of course are the shifting target, but nevertheless is if you like driving everything that we do qualitatively we hope then is a good financial expression out of that.

Scott will go through the numbers obviously in more detail later in the presentation, so I’m not really going to talk to this slide which touches on a few of them other than to say in my part of the presentation what I want to do is just take you through quickly the key levers that we said we would be pulling in order to deliver good numbers.

And one of the key proof points for 2017 was could we stop shrinkage in our business and in other words had we got to the point where we have done enough restructuring and enough things for customers that we could start doing more business. We are not trying to be a top-line story, but obviously it’s a health signal if customers are choosing to do more business with us rather than less and clearly we have delivered on that ambition for 2017 would be the first year since our restructuring we get customers doing more business with us.

We also in addition to the customer lever will talk about the underwriting lever which is you know has been extremely important part of our story and the cost lever and I will go through on a geographic basis some of the good and the less news from our geographic progress, but I think it all adds up at some things that leave us pretty happy with how the company is going forward.

The essence of strategic statement completely the same slide as we have presented for a few years regard that as a good thing. I think there were those who a few years ago worried whether our customers franchises have the strength, the inherent quality to bare best-in-class performance. I hope of each year goes by that you are becoming more comfortable that these franchises have the ability to support best-in-class performance and of course we are not yet there in every market.

The essence of the strategy around our customer franchise is basically don’t make mistakes and focus all your energy on the things that you are likely to do well. I think that you could see that approach showing up in our progress and of course because of that everything we are trying to do is not flashes of strategic brilliance everything we are trying to do is about operational delivery and building a track record that can be lasting in terms of excellence of operational delivery.

Again the balance of the company clearly have materially changed, but it’s worth I think continuing to dwell on this we are in some respects an usual beast because we are the most balanced also focused companies and I hope that overtime you will see that we are focused enough to be delivering superior performance but also we have a business balance that allows us to ride more easily some of the inevitable bumps that be an insurance company brings those people who are exposed to international business.

They obviously have way bigger net cash experiences that we have in the last year. Those people are exported to the Canadian motorcycle that has more miserable experiences than we have this year and so on and so we think that this business balance based on something that is focused enough for us to energetically manage it is a strength and clearly the target profitability while not being exactly what we have produced this year but our target profitability mix are highlights among other things the enormous crown jewel in value terms that of the Scandinavian position represents.

And then that is in your hands, the business is in our hands is to take our regional leadership positions to put a performance focus on them and to create operational and financial excellence we hope we can do that more and more as each year goes and then it is more in your hands is whether or not you assign a superior expat which we believe overtime we will deserve.

So moving in then to the actions and again the lever that we are pulling are exactly the same levers that we have been pulling for each of the last three or four years that we intend to pull in the coming years, its market improvements for customers improvements in underwriting capabilities and improvements in cost efficiency and of course right throughout that it’s a technology theme because everyone of those is driven by technology among other things every one of them is driven by culture and performance and the way the effectiveness that we can bring on management resources to down our business.

So talking of the first level, customers as I mentioned before, not something we are trying to drive in a huge growth huge growth in our market seems to more often be associated with stakes and slip-ups when you see the underwriting consequence that we would like nevertheless customers to do both business with us expect when the profitability barrier to doing that, and so we are pleased to see that in 2017 the top-line grew and volumes grew albeit noticeably.

The point that I would make beneath that here is that I would say we are a bit more advanced in getting the profitability of our personal lines businesses where we wanted than some of all Commercial Lines businesses. Scandinavia is a good example of this. And so when there is a tension between still doing portfolio pruning and I’m saying that we want to do more business because we are happy with the portfolio and the right at the moment.

You'll see that tension more manifested in commercial and so we take Scandinavia as an example. The personal lines businesses are really very, very strong Scandinavia. We want to expand them the Commercial Lines businesses still a little bit of surgery to do because of profit margins are quite narrow than in personal lines.

And so you will see if you like our attitude to the challenge of volumes versus value sharing up a little bit underneath the covers in this picture but nevertheless we are getting closer and closer to the point where across the board we are happy with our portfolio on trying to move forward in the modest way with customer volumes. But in particular, keeping customer satisfaction solid so that we can do work with of the other leaders.

And I won’t go over this next slide but simply to say obviously beneath the headlines of what we do with customers on many, many initiatives to try to modernize ourselves to try to improve how we serve customers. Many of them involve technology. The UK is completely replacing it if you like it, IT and technology and infrastructure backbone.

The first manifestation of that is all nationwide partnership and it will enroll over the next year 18 months through all of our other personal lines and to Commercial Lines and the claims platform will follow that and as always the only thing going two months now with nationwide. We are really, really happy with how it’s going.

More importantly they are really, really happy. I’m not sure that there are that many people are getting and PS is over 65% particularly in a period with normally would have choosing problems when you start a new relationship. So I think that’s a good example.

In Scandinavia we believe we are amongst the leaders, not leaders in digital claims which of course will sweep the world over time as one of the ways we can serve customers better and be more efficient. And one of the things that’s really pleasing is our secret weapon encounters all direct business Johnson by far most profitable business. And that’s now turning more into a weapon and beginning to expand its customers and that’s on the back of capability improvements in digital.

The second lever of course is underwriting and there will never be a movement when underwriting isn't our most important capability both in terms of serving customers and bringing things to the bottom line. And obviously there will always be volatility in any underwriting line for an insurer that’s the nature we are taking on the risk with our customers. However, we are delighted that the attritional loss ratio continues to make progress at a group level, it may not much progress in the year it’s just passed and a small progress.

Although that amounts big progress in every single business we had apart from the UK, and the UK, mainly around household escape of water dampen that effect. But we are pretty happy with it, thereon that many companies in our industry that have improved attritional loss ratios, four points in four years.

And I think there is a bit to go yet over the next one to two years before we get to the point where we feel it that we should use on the right thing improvements to drive volume as oppose to volume and values we are doing at the moment.

And again I won’t go over the examples any detail but suffice to say there are two categories of things that we are doing to try to be better underwriters there is what I call technology and data sophistication applied to risk models and for our [indiscernible] business so it’s a really quite funky and clever stuff going on.

People think as you know that insurer is adult fashion industry and in some respects we are but We are also in other respect of the cutting edge of many of the tools on [indiscernible] enrichment techniques that are driving a lot of excitements, Silicon Valley and we are trying to harness that where we can.

But in addition to [clevemess] (Ph) us that’s old-fashioned of people judgment discipline with which those judgments have been exercised and particularly in 2017 when we had poor large loss experience. We need to do a better job in the somewhat loss of that volatility and so you will in the bottom to examples, examples of where we are trying to bring more rigor and more discipline to our commercial case underwriting in order to improve the odds in some of the large loss underwritings. So that’s more of the people in the data exercise.

Thirdly where is cost, absolutely for any modern business as we know and again I think we have every right to be delighted with how things are going every lever you could conceive of is being pulled to make some more productive company. It’s not in any way at the expense of investment and frankly we have been investing more than depreciation for the last two years, and I expect we will over the next two years as well.

But you can see the controllable cost ratio which to remind is broadly underwriting expenses plus claims costs that are all that would otherwise be in the loss ratio. Again that is come down what 4.5 points in four years. Very few companies have achieved that. And as you know, our ambition is to bring it down at least a couple more points over the next two or three years.

And every single region has kicked in nicely our star people the movement is Canada which is already been got itself beneath our 20% near term ambition. By the way I’m going to move that to 15% once everyone we got to the 20. Scandinavia, even though they are doing fantastically overrule has got the biggest gap to close on expenses given the structure of that market. But I think this is a big strength of our ongoing story.

I would go through the examples you can read them and you can see them, as you will also noticed that we have upgraded our cost-saving targets with the announcement today although frankly we are focused on the productivity ratios going forward than we are on the pounds amount but just help to give you some guidance.

So let me close by taking you through some of the regional performances and giving you some color on where we think we are in the regions and then obviously Scott will do more at the analyst in terms of numbers. And starting with Scandinavia, I have to say we are really delighted with the progress our Scandinavian business has made, of course it is as I mentioned earlier on conceptually the jewel in our crown were the only serious in scale international insurance Scandinavia.

It’s got fantastic characteristics in market terms in terms of stability, market discipline and the associated profitability and cash flow which is why the public companies who compete against us are rated as they are, because the performance they have done and we can say that in 2017 that is the first year possibly ever that we have got our performance level to the level of the best of our competitors in Scandinavia where traditionally it has trailed out and starting t hat is a great tribute to the hard work of the teams.

It’s fair to say although that’s being done on the best back of very impressive cost improvements, very impressive attritional loss ratio improvements. We are not where we want to be in cost, we also think we can go further in attritional loss ratio and we had better prior year development in Scandinavia last year that we normally plan on.

Not better than our competitors by the way broadly in line with our competitors but we would like to plan on less of that and so to make this sort of Scandinavian performance and everyday performance we still have more work to do but I think that we are optimistic that we can do that.

Clearly the top-line is important if you have this level of profitability, you’d like to do more of it and that’s why we are pleased to see that the particularly the personal lines has started to expand in volume terms and amongst those we didn’t have the best expansion of our personal lines of businesses, geographically last year and the start to the year have been also very pleasing in that regard from a personal lines and particularly Swedish personal lines standpoint.

We do think we can do further in Scandinavia and in geographic terms probably dead market the place where there is the biggest performance opportunity for us our combined ratio in Denmark is in high 80s the best in Denmark that’s probably driven top are you know somewhere in sort of 84, 85, 83 depending on the year. So there is a few points that we can for there, most of it I think will be cost driven a bit, attritional loss ratio driven. Scandinavia, jewel crown standalone value today must be worth well over 4 pounds of our share price just in Scandinavia’s performance today.

Canada also now just broken to our best-in- class performance barrier, I think possibly the first year on record that we have a combined ratio that’s nudged slightly ahead of intact which are regarded as the gold standard of Canadian performance and I noticed yesterday by comparison economical one of the top five insurers in Canada with a combined ratio for the year of a 118. So these things don’t necessarily come easily that is a reflection of loss of words.

So we are really pleased with Canada, you can see Canada has started to grow in all lines. The cost have come down very nicely, the attritional loss ratio is making good progress. We are relying less on prior year profits than we did. We want to rely still less on it and We are very cognizant that Canada is probably the most naturally volatile of our territory both in terms of the weather patterns in the country and in terms of the like the regulated motor markets and the things that can swings.

And so we are really to observe that volatility over time. We really need to be hot, hot, hot on the other performance needs and so we think we have plenty more work to do in Canada to make this a sustainable level of performance and to improve on it. But we are encouraged by that. And again there must be second of 1 pound fiftieth share price value in Canada as it stands today.

The third of major regions is of course UK and the international businesses that are booked through the UK and cost around it and as we owned earlier in the year you will see that our performance there has been poor in underwritten terms. Misery loves company so of course you would have noticed that the UK units Allianz and of Zurich and of AXA.

If I add all three of them together have a combined ratio also over 100 full last year and they didn’t book the net caps in the UK unit but we do. So we are not the only people to not perform well but nevertheless, we haven’t performed well and we need to put that right.

Scott will take you through in greater detail the principles for items that impacted our UK results and I think that you will see that there is good reason to believe that the majority of that impact was external event that either I’m not likely to repeat I cannot done or that we repeat rather in frequently like the net cap all that we can take some action against and are taking action against in pricing and underwritten terms.

And so I would say that our belief that the UK can get to the best-in class performance hurdle of better than 94 is intact. However, it's going to be slow as it we wanted it be I don’t think we will get there in 2018. I would be happy if in 2018 we got to the source of territory that we were in 2016. But we do believe we can get there within the next two to three years and the team is working very hard to do it and beneath of the surface of the underwriting result there is a lot of good stuff going on.

I talked about the nationwide and the personalized platform behind that you will see good progress has been made on cost and productivity. Mostly which has been a pain for often in terms of our capabilities is getting a lot better in terms of our capabilities in the notion markets. There is quite a few decent things going on underneath the covers and in our UK business.

And of course with over £3 billion of premium if we do get it performing as we want that should be worth at least £3 plus a share, it isn’t today and so we have to get to the performance in that level. Hung off the UK and international businesses are Irish and Middle Eastern businesses and there you can see a good progress of course Ireland has been difficult for us. You can see really good progress in expenses and attritional loss ratio has brought the combined ratio back to 96, 97.

We think that that can be under 94 on a sustainable basis and that's our next target. And the Middle East though you could say in some respects we were reluctant own as a bit. Nevertheless, it's kicking in very nicely all-time record combined ratio of a 88 not much of that comes to bottom line because there is a bunch of minorities but nevertheless doing well and the folks out there are doing good job in difficult economic circumstances.

When I take all of these together our board often reminds me that we are on full hardy to stick out there with some big ambitions, ambitions that we have never reached before but I think that it is a good way of motivating ourselves to work hard and to be more focused and so we continue to have a big ambitions of aiming toward best in class performance and while there are many-many facets of that.

A financial measure of this remains the combined ratio and the sorts of targets we have and I will remind you that these targets are better than rather than equal to and that's what we are working hard to deliver on a sustainable basis. Scott, thank you.

Scott Egan

So, thanks Steven, good morning everyone. As we come to the financials, I’m pleased to report the all of the key performance measures are once again showing improvement year-on-year; an excellent set of results as Steven said in Scandinavia and Canada have helped us withstand a tough year in our UK business. Our entire focus is on driving thorough performance across the group and we remain confident of our plans as always we are not complacent about the hard work ahead.

As usually I will start with an overview of the numbers before getting to the detail. Our focus on our three business levers of customer, underwriting and cost continues and in 2017 this translated into growing premiums, record underwriting profits and high earnings per share and returns for shareholders.

At a headline level our group net written premiums grew by 4%, this is 2% excluding disposals on a constant exchange ratio, combined ratio of 94% was another RSA record despite the UK result and Canada costs were down everywhere while the net volatile items went against us this year.

Underlying profit before tax of 620 million was up 12% reflecting higher underwriting profit, lower interest charges offset by lower investment income. Profit after taxes up significantly to £322 million and non-operating charges failed and our underlying EPS was up 10% to £0.4350.

Our return on tangible equity was up again to 15.5% in the upper half over 15% to 17% target range and P&L remained broadly constant with profit after tax offset by fair value mark-to-market movements, investments in intangible assets and dividends.

As usual I will now go through some of the areas in a bit more detail starting with premiums, and it's pleasing to report top-line growth in the business, this was driven in large part by retention which is up again to 80.2% and is now up just over a one point since 2015.

Walking through the specifics of each region in turn, starting with Scandinavia on Personal Lines, premiums and policy counts were both up in 2017. New business grew by 11% in Sweden and in particular PA policy gains grew by 3%.

In Denmark count on Personal Lines returned to modest growth helped by our customer service for which we know how market leading satisfaction scores. Commercial Lines volumes decreased partly due to the portfolio actions in Denmark and the timing of projects and our construction power and engineering business.

Turning t Canada we are now reporting a fourth consecutive quarter of growth in personal lines our direct brand Johnson returned to growth of 2% with new business up 4% in 2017, and premium retention up by two points to just 90%.

In personal broker advanced season pricing sophistication aided by Radar Live helped us to grow policy count by 4%, and in Commercial Lines we saw a three point increase in retention helped by industry leading service levels offers the best example as the same day service levels for SME new business, which reached an all time high of 96% in December.

Coming to the UK, higher personal and premiums affected another strong performance in our multi-telematics products and is the one of the leaders and a young driver in students markets with premiums doubling in 2017 and up over 350% since 2015.

And it’s also great to report as Steven said the other important partnership with nationwide went live in December and we are not here for both new business and the yields but remember you will only start to see these premiums materially and our numbers in 2018.

On Commercial Lines, volumes were up 1% in a competitive market, more importantly we continue to hold a pricing discipline. 2018 has started well, you will also remember than January is a really important month for us with about 25% of the Scandinavian book renewing and whilst its only one month, we are pleased overall with renewal rates which were ahead of our plans.

Coming now to the underwriting results, the group combined ratio of 94% improved again in 2017. The attritional loss ratio was better although performance done by region, reductions of over 1.5 points in Scandinavia and a point in Canada reflected pricing actions and improvements in our underwriting capability.

In UK motor and also in Ireland attritional loss ratios would have owned six points better. However, this good news was dampened by higher UK wholesale claims inflation which we previously flagged.

The expense ratio improved by 0.6 points with every region contributing and then what we call the volatile items where the large and prior year development we were just over one point [adverse] (Ph) to 2016. Looking at the headline combined ratios in each of the regions, Scandinavia and Canada both produced excellent results and performed within our combined ratio ambitions for year. That said, there are areas in both regions which we can improve on further.

The UK and international region had a disappointing year in addition to UK household inflation we experienced higher large losses in commercial loans notably in European property. Moving now to the loss ratio by region, in Scandinavia, the loss ratio was nearly three points better than last year. I have already mentioned the strong progress in the attritional loss ratio where the biggest gains were in Swedish PA, Tesla motor and household.

Large losses were slightly higher in 2017, but in line with a five year average while weather was benign in both years. Prior year development continues to be favorable and was higher than in 2016 this was widely spread across business lines and accident years.

In Canada, the loss ratio was essentially unchanged; however, the quality of earnings improved as current year profits rose while prior year development was lower than 2016. The improvement in the attritional loss ratio came mainly from broker Personal Motor and Commercial Lines. Weather was better than in 2016 where you remember that the Alberta wildfires cost us 42 million. And finally large losses were 1.3 points higher in 2017 primarily in commercial property.

The UK and international loss ratio increased by just over three points in 2017 and I will talk to the UK performance in a bit more detail in a couple of slides. Ireland’s loss ratio improved by nearly 20 points in 2017 prior year development was neutral and the attritional loss ratio was almost six points better driven by expensive pricing and on the right margin. We are pleased with Ireland’s return-to-profit, but we would just caution as we did last year that we would to like to see another year of development in the data.

In the Middle East the loss ratio improved by almost nine point, the attritional loss ratio improved here too this time adding 4.5 points. One final comment on the topic of loss ratio before I move on. The discrete second half attritional loss ratio present higher than the first half. This is driven by the UK with just over 1.8 of the discrete second half ratio actually relates to the adverse development of losses incurred in the first half. This will be a range 0.5 point a group level.

Turning very briefly to the volatile items whether with neutral year-on-year domestic weather would benign in all regions. However, not cap loss is post reinsurance recoveries through the offset this. Large losses were 1.7 points higher than last year but were also above the five year average of 9%. UK commercial property was most affected.

And favorable prior year development was higher than 2016 and widely spread across businesses on act of use. We continue to plan on lower levels of prior year development going forward although of course we are more than happy when that proves conservative as it has in the most recent years.

Coming to cost, we continue to make excellent progress reducing cost by a further 8% in 2017, growth of inflation. We have now achieved around 395 million of cost savings since the end of 2015 on a like for like basis this represents a gross cost reduction of 23%. And as you have had from season we have upgraded our cost target identity to deeper than 450 million savings by 2019.

And we are also pleased to note that the cost to achieve these savings has fallen to around 1.3 times lower than the 1.5 times originally projected. Any future cost to achieve cost savings will be both above the line as part of our business is usual.

The improvement in our controllable expense ratio over the last four years has been significant falling to 21.5% in 2017. As you know our ambition is to get the controllable ratio below 20% in all regions and its top-line growth returns the ratio becomes more important than the absolute level of costs. Continuing to improve productivity year-on-year is our goal.

Turning back now to UK performance. I will spend a few minutes unpacking the result in a bit more details. As I said 2017 was a disappointing and unlucky year for the UK business. I want to cover three topics here; one, household claims inflation; two, elevated large losses; three, the Nat Cat events.

I will start with the higher household claims inflation which has been widely reported across the market and was mainly driven by escape of water. Inflation in materials, labor and alternative the accommodation was a factor along with changes in home designs, such as more bathrooms, wet rooms et cetera.

We are attacking this in two ways. Firstly we are increasing prices, rate by channel was up between plus 4 and plus 9 in 2017. And we delivered more rate in the second half of the year than the first important for 2018. Secondly, we are also improving our claims management process, from initial assessment to case resolution.

Reducing the cost of escape of water claims is all about speed and our KPIs are now reporting encouraging progress. For example, drying claims of bone around 40% repair claims is down by 15%. These in term are contributing to 30% reduction in the time spent an alternative accommodation by our claimant's. These actions are already well underway.

And based on what we know so far, are having the desired effect but we have more confidence with another six months experience under our belt and as a reminder the actions will take time to be fully earned into a P&L performance.

Moving onto the second topic of large losses, the chart on the left shows that UK large loss ratio was 3.4 points higher than the five year average. As Steven mentioned we have a process to independently review all losses over £1 million and we found that most risks were well underwritten. We also satisfied ourselves, but the claims were not writing disproportionately from polices recently underwritten and therefore a 2017 experience points more to volatility than the start of a new trend.

That said, there will always be things we can do better from an underwriting point of view and we have taken some significant, but targeted actions such as tightening policy [worthings] (Ph), increasing rate, or exiting certain risks. We have also brought down more reinsurance cover in the UK and renewed the group aggregate cover which has served us well in the last three years.

We have discussed weather already so I won't dwell in it for long, despite record weather events in 2017 for the market, RSA's weather ratio was flat year-on-year for both the group and the UK. This reflected our reinsurance on protection and was also helped by benign domestic weather.

And as a reminder about 25% of our UK premiums are international business written through the London market and their branches in France, Spain and Benelux typically in property and marine. We presented this business and our UK underwriting result, unlike some of our peers. It has been profitable over the medium term but given the international nature of exposures we do expect to incur higher net capital losses from time-to-time.

Turning now to investment, our strategy remains unchanged this means our portfolio dominated by high-quality fixed income was about 90% of our bonds A rated or above. Our investment income of 331 million was lower than 2016 primarily due to the impact of the Latin America and UK legacy disposals but also impacted by the ongoing reinvestment at lower yields.

The average reinvestment on the bond portfolio during the year was 1.4% and the average income yield was 2.5%. Based on current forward yield in FX we are pleased to forecast the first benefits from the tightening rate cycle that at long last seems to be underway. We are forecasting investment income and the range 285 million to 310 million, in 2018, up around 8% from the projections that we made a year ago. 2019 and 2020 are also included in the slide for your information.

Unrealized gains on the AFS portfolio decreased by just over 200 million in 2017 to 428 million at the end of the year, of which around 400 million relates to bonds. We expect the pull to par element to largely unwind over the next two years with the capital impact of less than a 100 million in 2018 falling sharply in 2019 and 2020.

The remainder of the unrealized gains doesn’t impact our capital in the same way as the impact is broadly offset by a corresponding decrease in our technical possessions under Solvency II. And as a reminder an improving yield environment which has become a more important assumption as forward yields increase doesn't just benefit from an investment income perspective, it should also help pension scheme valuation. Further movements that also accelerate the bond pull-to-par effect, the risk being of course, higher inflation, which we must stay alert up to.

Moving on now to non-operating items, below the operating results in the first cost of 43 million half following the debt restructuring actions taken over the last 12 months. We also interest cost of 11 million on the new Tier-1 notes we issued in the first half of 2017 shown in other equity costs. Other non-operating were largely as part of our previous guidance, the most significant of them was a 66 million net gain on the transfer of legacy assets and a 59 million charge for debt restructuring.

We also saw a 155 million of restructuring cost which were higher than originally planned and a key enabler of our upgraded cost savings target. And as mentioned there is 2017 is planned to the last year of the loader line restructuring charges. The tax charge was a 126 million with an effective tax rate of 28%. This largely comprised of tax and overseas profits but were elevated by a one-off charge in Canada driven by internal debt restructuring that will help our tax rate going forward.

The underlying tax rate was again 22% and given the scale of unrecognized UK tax asset, we expect both the underlying and effective tax rates to trend going towards 20% over the next couple of years. Turning now to capital, our capital position remains strong but our Solvency III coverage ratio of a 163 % up five points since 2016 year end. It fits just about the top of our target range of a 130 to 160% and as a reminder we prepare to operate at the top end of this range.

On the left hand chart, we have split the general addition and UC’s of capital into recurring and non-recurring items which we might find helpful. On the recurring side, three items dominate capital generation, bond proved to par and dividends.

On the non-recurring side, you are familiar with the UK legacy disposal albeit refinancing actions and restructuring costs. And finally you can see that our capital quality has improved with the core Tier-1 coverage increasing by 12 points to 98%. This is important because as you know we regard the Tier-3 capital custody as lower quality.

Moving now onto the dividend, we have announced that the proposed final dividend of 15 which gives a total dividend for 2017 of 19.6 up 23% from 2016. This represents a 45% a payout of underlying earnings, up from 41% in 2016.

Turning now to dividend outlook, given that we have completed a balance sheet restructuring and the restructuring change program in 2017, I thought it might be helpful to share our thoughts on distributable earnings as we go forward from here. We expect gross capital generation to track headline EPS quite closely.

Our organic business needs comfort and anyone in the year will likely to retain around 25 to 30% of our earnings to fund things like organic growth, net CapEx spend and pensions. This helps ensure that we don’t dilute capital metrics or capital quality. This leaves approximately 70% of our earnings in most years as available for the distribution or other UCs.

From here as per our guidance, we continue to plan for a base dividend payout of between 40 and 50%. This leaves a variable amount shown in the middle of the chart which represent about 20% to 35% of earnings. This event is available for additional shareholder distributions to fund the tools that had impacts on perennial need. And as described the pull-to-par is expected to be under 100 million in 2018 and to fall sharply thereafter.

Of course all of the above is [caveated] (Ph) under the banner of performance first. In any given year distributions will be a factor of the performance of the business, including the more volatile items at whether large and prior year development as well as financial market movements, which can impact both the quantum and the quality of our capital.

And finally turning to outlook we hope to build in a positive top-line frames of 2017, albeit always prioritizing disciplined underwriting. We are continuing to drive underwriting performance across the group toward best-in class. Scandinavia and Canada delivered excellent results in 2017, but as I have said before, we still have plenty of ideas to improve from here on. While the UK and international had a tough year our performance ambition remains unchanged and the focus on the actions needed to get the business back on track.

Cost efficiency will always be a priority we are pushing ahead with the options to deliver our higher savings target and to drive and controllable expense ratio towards our ambition of lower than 20% in every region. Almost lowered interest costs, no more restructuring charges, and our lower tax rate we expect operating profit to flow more efficiently to the bottom line going forward.

With that I will hand back to Steven.

Question-and-Answer Session

Stephen Hester

Thank you very much Scott. That’s what we had to say. Let’s go to Q&A and start with the front nearly at the front.

Arjan van Veen

Arjan Van Veen form UBS. Your start 39 on dividends were very helpful thank you. It's a couple of questions on that if I may. Firstly see your base payout ratio is 40% to 505 or 45% now you have had at that 20 to 35 which was big part of this year I guess taking about the pulled far be higher that decreases quite frankly in 2019. So the question is really then if I look at 2019 what would stop you lifting the payout ratio. You highlight any other need in there and whether anything operationally which has a cash flow little bit before would stop you lifting to the payout ratio be at large claims et cetera.

Stephen Hester

I would say that there is nothing we know now that wouldn't make all of that money available for distribution less to pull-to-par element in that middle category. And all any nervousness comes from you don't know what you don’t know and as Scott mentioned the solvency two models can have volatility from market moves maybe the regulators of course they have a Brexit decide if they want to calculate sold into a different way and so and so. So those kind of cavies. And there is also I suppose if we made an acquisition that might be a use of capital acquisitions remain lower level on our priority list.

So I’m not flagging that with a particular reason. We will continue to be frustratingly stubborn the performance comes first, performance has got to leave to strong capital generation. But then we have a large sensitivity to the fact that our investors would like to see as much of that as possible in dividends and we would like to deliver that. But there is a priority order and we are going to stick to that.

Arjan van Veen

On special dividends, did you repeat that in this framework or given your 163 above the top end of your targets is special dividends to consider those year-by-year over and above the discounted..

Stephen Hester

So, I think that we have indicated is that we do see scope for increased - we see scope for increased earnings which will itself would increase dividend potential and we see scope in addition to increased earnings, increasing dividends, for increased total distribution of payouts, so we see scope for both. We are at the moment entirely agnostic as to how to characterize additional distributions whether specials whether buybacks, that's not something we have a fixed position on but we do see the potential to increase our distributions in total by more in addition to the earnings increases.

Arjan van Veen

Last question on Canadian motor, you had the statement, to be guided there, as you highlighted you are performing than one of your large peers and then your larger peers are kind of commenting on that to price increases particularly in Ontario Motor, likely a bit coming through the P&L, so they expect it to improve next year so just curious how should we think about this year on that versus next year and than what happens on pricing lines?

Stephen Hester

To be honest I think our Canadian business is in great shape but it's just the volatile place as I said earlier on and last year it was volatile because of the wildfires, this year most people have had really bad most of results, I think I want to say our motor combined ratio is something like 99, so it's actually a lot better than the market which would be a negative but still not great, it's still a drag, and so but these things move around.

Now the good news is the whole market is putting through lots of race, in motor, we put through rate what we call a bunch of filings and to put through more and so our plan is that actually our motor combined ratio is better in 2018 than in 2019 and competitive price rises should help us support our price rises without volume give up, so I’m not trying to flag anything specific other than to say if there was an area for the Canadian industry which is at the moment is miserable in profitability terms, the commercial area. Pass the mic.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. And you talked about intentional rate increases in the UK, can you talk about the impact on volumes, what you expected volumes this year in the UK. And second question is on pension, when can we expect results, what can you talk about the timing of the triennial review, and when we can expect the results of that, I think it's early 2019 I’m not sure and also what your current view on the pension contribution?

Scott Egan

I will answer your second one and then ask Steve to stand up and give your point of view on the plusses and minuses around volumes. On the pension, I mean in a sense the timetable is not really under control, because the trustees and the trustees advisors produced the valuation and they decide how quickly they want to engage with us, but if it's the pattern we would expect I would think we get into serious discussions with them in the third quarter, early fourth quarter.

So I would sometime around September they will start giving us an ask, and then there will be another arm wrestling and then our ambition would be that around about the time of our 2018 results that we would have the answer which obviously neatly then goes with dividend decisions and other types of decisions that would be nice to have all those coming together. I think as we look at it, today, going against us relative to last time is the real interest rates have come down on the other hand we are going up again.

So hopefully the direction is positive on that but it hasn’t been there last time. Mortality is coming our way, so that helps us to how will that balances I don’t know. But we are not anticipating any dramas out of the pension review but there may be some changes but at the moment doesn’t feel like it’s going to be a massive drama but let’s say.

Stephen Hester

So before I drop in to the specific of the detailed questions, I think there will be few other questions that might come my direction. Let me just put my foot on the ball and just give you some reflections based on the UK results.

So as Steve and Scott alluded to a disappointing UK results secure for back off a strong 2016 results. However, I would say in large part it is the business that we are in, I would also say and as alluded to there is an element of looking and there is a material element of volatility.

If I stand back from your overall UK business from a portfolio share perspective, I’m very comfortable that the shape of the books will be having in UK in terms of personal, commercial corporate specialties. I would also say that we have got the right technical and underwriting disciplines in place in the UK.

So it’s just a reflection on for issues that impacted our results, no question household and is an industry wide issue, we are taking a necessary pricing and claims actions. The other thing - home large losses and also net cash I would put more in the exceptional bucket and I don’t consider to be materially run rate is used for that.

Having said that, no complacency we have reviewed every single large rocks in the UK and we do that every year, that’s standard part of what we do as a business and every year we find things to tighten, improve underwriting discipline and we find some losses where we go to be really not known and we case underwrite to that. And that’s no different in 2017, so what we saw previously but it isn’t the material reason for the result of 2017.

So might be there is no reason why we shouldn’t bank back in 2018 and continue the trajectory that we have been off. That’s the sort of context in terms of the UK results. So the specific question around rates and volume, I suppose we go hand-in-hand in underwriting discipline. Our primary focus is carry the required price to return the business to required profitability that we are aspiring for.

I think the only material volume aspects that we are targeting in 2017 is our nationwide property where we bring on board around about £180 million of new premium nationwide in 2017 which is broadly a million new customers joining RSA.

Off the balance of the book, we are more focused on carrying new required price that we are in terms of volume and so I anticipate our commercial and personal business to be broadly volume neutral to slightly down relative to carrying price across the portfolio. And to just give you a sense of the momentum that we have got in the business, H1 and we carried around about two to three points of grade across the overall UK.

As we move things in the second half of 2017 that moved to more like five as we move to into January, February they’re running at more like seven in the aggregate and that is the same across almost all lines of business. So we are carrying the required momentum into the business. If we have to trade volume to continuously carry that price we will do so. So hopefully that gives you the sense.

Stephen Hester

If we look at the first two months of the year our commercial line had - where we got a one, one and with our international business which is a bit bigger Commercial Lines has some growth on last year a bit of volume growth and bit of some rent growth personal lines has got good rate growth but volume contraction, reflects in some of that rate growth. And I also mentioned that we will be reducing some scheme participation on the Commercial Lines as an underwriting action I mentioned that three months ago so that will impact the results. It’s terrific. Let’s go to the side of back there, or not quite at the back, yes.

Dhruv Gahlaut

Its Dhruv Gahlaut, HSBC. Three questions. Firstly on quality of capital as in that’s gone up to 98% is there a target range that you would be looking at to building that number on go Tier-1 coverage? Secondly if I go to the investment portfolio you talked about 1.4% is the average be healed you were having last year. Could you say what that number is at the end of last year in December or in Jan? And thirdly going back to Steve on the home business is it possible to know what the level of claim inflation is currently and how does that compared with the price at this point.

Martin Scicluna

I will ask Steve and Scott to take the second two and I will take the first one, second you want to about claims. I can indeed. So I think in home claims and this is industry available side if you look at it through the sort of AVI lanes and we are seeing inflation generating around about 8% to 9%. On the escape of water peril I mean clearly escape water is the largest peril in our household book represents around about 25% in terms of volume but there is no like 35% to 40% in terms of incurred value. We are seeing inflation across all the other perils as well to a lesser degree. But you are looking at 8% to 9%. As I have said

Scott Egan

It is whole about 6% to 7%...

Martin Scicluna

Yes something, even moderated position. And if you look at it in the context of price across in the market I mean if you will connect Q1 last year the preceding through years we saw significant softening in the wholesale market in the UK. If you look at from a new business pricing perspective prices picked up almost with points, every single month throughout last year in the new business position.

And so while the end they ran about 20 end of December it was running at around by 10 points. So they got moderated in terms of back foot versus front foot pricing on all these payments in the UK market. Ourselves, we achieved about three in H1 we achieved six on our home booking aggregate in H2. And as we are running through January and February we are running about nine in aggregate. Again to the extent we need to we will trade some of the retention to carry that price in the market.

Dhruv Gahlaut

Thank you, where investments yield go?

Scott Egan

I mean not materially it’s probably the right side to the 1.5 to 1.5 to 1.6 what would be experiencing towards the end of year and beginning I mean look these things can be subject of depending on the mix the assets that you are investing at a point and time. But certainly I think the question you are really asking is directionally if we are beginning to see the trend about and the answer is truly and gradually yes.

Stephen Hester

On your point on quarter one I’m going to say and broaden it to try and be helpful to you. We in one level have no interest at all, and our Solvency II ratios what we care about is our credit status, because I thought we are telling to our customers in the aim to promise to pay that claims and so we want to stay strong singly which we are. And so therefore capital is one element of that but there're lots of other elements around balance sheet, around margins, around customer franchise, and so on, rating agencies.

we obviously look at regulatory capital and then we look at what I call the sort of cynical ratios like how much actual tangible equity do we have for the volume of business that we are doing, and so our capital judgments are based on a round rather than on mathematical ratio, and I have had lots of experience of this in the banking industry.

And I also recall, one of the things that got our say into capital trouble in the beginning of the decade, was that people were just looking at a model, and ignoring the fact that that model really have less-and-less capital the substance of businesses above you and at one point it broke, with very poor consequences.

And so for all of those reasons, I think that it is likely that our core Tier-1 ratio will continue to rise because of our business volume rises, the amount of capital that we need to have for rating agencies and the amount of capital that we want to have for our simple ratio in net tangible assets to premium, will probably rise faster than the Solvency II model requirements which gives us a lot of diversification and that's why our guidance is for retaining 25% to 30% of our earnings which probably means that in that retention is an implied increase in core Tier-1 in a normal year.

But it's comes about for that reason, not because we have a core Tier-1 capital target but because we are looking not just to Solvency II but at rating models and the net tangible assets to premiums and balancing the three of them. So, the guidance is designed to make a complex picture slightly simpler and that's kind of how you get there. Andrew?

Andrew Crean

Good morning, it's Andrew Crean, Autonomous, three questions, could you put some pounds million amounts around the Escape of Water and large claim issue in the UK, I think it was about 40 million each, secondly you said you would have the look at the Irish situational reserves I think at the half year, you will have a better view, is that you sort of saying that there may be some redundancy but you are not yet prepared to bank it, and then thirdly could you talk a bit about your reinsurance renewals at one-one, particularly the aggregate cover Ogden and generally other pricing?

Stephen Hester

Irish reserves, no redundancy and in fact if I had to think where I mean I do think over time the book in Ireland will be normal and there will be some positive PYD but I don't think you will have a big PYD bonus and even I think as Scott was mentioning we still want to see a couple of more years before we are entirely confident with the kind of reserves as we see run off with the long tails but we are not finding and I think particularly to worry about or anything particularly that's going to help us in that respect, in terms of the Escape of Water, order of magnitude £40 million to £50 million last year, that sort of order, about 10 points on the loss ratio, in terms of large losses…

Scott Egan

Frequency is about at 100 million.

Stephen Hester

100 million with the volatility of trend and in other words because the net appears in weather. So we were three points off trend and if you apply three points to 3 billion of premiums and you get to roughly 100 million in terms of relative to trends. I can’t remember all of the questions but Scott you might.

Scott Egan

It was on tunes which is I think you are asking questions on the ad cover on some of the specifics. I mean we saw motor reinsurance rates have on the back of I think everyone in the market so that we go and cover away which we were pleased with. You know the attachment point has increased from just over 150 to around 170. The main reason for that is FX and a bit of exposure as nationwide comes on the book. But I think in aggregate the area that will be sold the most pricing pressure to reinsurance was more linked to open. To be honest, I think on the multi you would say for 2010. On the rest, I think it will be by cover but not simply significant.

Andrew Crean

[Indiscernible]

Stephen Hester

Yes, it’s a good point, we bought the cover as I referenced about buying and then covering in the UK on motor we took the retention from three million to one million on individual claims and other words and to take the volatility.

Scott Egan

Just So you understand the thinking because A, we thought it was good value because we so substantially expanded our telematics books which conceptually could have more large loss volatility although it’s been performing well, we thought that was a sensible strategic move relative to having a more young driver awaited and that was what drove that and what it does and effect this switch about 20 million from the large loss line into the reinsurance line in a normal year. Andy.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi thanks so much. The first question is on in terms of share price valuations to the business units and I’m pretty sure with £3 a share for the UK it will snatch both their arms off but does this mean you would consider this bits of the business and part of the strategy going forward. At least the main question is on sort of I think it surprise me on Scandinavia was the difference in performance between Sweden and Denmark.

I mean to say that the Scandinavian regions had kind of pretty benign winter last year in terms of temperatures and stuff. But what is the main reason for the difference in promise between those two business units given that they are kind of room pulsing and then in front of this and I think you highlighted growth in Johnson nationwide but I guess we are struggling with the idea that the kind of premium is growing at sort of 2% constant currency, the dividend goings is at 23. And at some point the top-line news something has to grow to get to the same pace if you want to keep on growing the dividend. So how far we are away from growing the business. At least the compound ratios are achieving that. Thank you.

Stephen Hester

Terrific, well thank you very much for those questions Andy. In terms of the company’s strategy, our strategy is completely unchanged. We think that the best way to create long-term value for the company is doing exactly what we are doing. If we get approaches for the whole order park, we will behave professionally as I think we have demonstrated. I think that there are those I think to talk about in either respect today or then it hasn’t been. It remains value destructive in terms of capital diversification and in terms of the pension trustees to break up the group.

So you would have to have something extraordinary to make you do it and so therefore the best way for us to realize the inherent value of our business is to keep producing and we think if we keep producing and if we retire the share transport rise overtime. So that was your first point. In terms of the second point on Scandinavia I guess when you look at everyone of our Scandinavian competitors and this isn’t surprising, and Scandinavia is it is easier, because you can point to countries if you look in other regions you will have different regional strengths.

And everyone of the big top five Scandia insurers has got some countries that make a ton of money in and some may make less. So treat it as an example makes no money and Sweden makes a lot of money in Norway and Denmark and so on as you go through. And so everyone has their relative regional strengths and our traditional strengths our strongest market share and our great profitability has always been in Sweden and so.

In that sense a simply continuation of what we have always seen. That said, the position was exaggerated in 2017 because Sweden produced more PYD than it would normally do and so I think the Swedish run rate is lower than you would see normally. So the run rate in the quarter is lower than you would see normally. Although as I have said when we take Scandinavia as a whole our ambition is to sustain the best-in class course but to do less PYD and lower cost broadly.

And in Denmark, our biggest issue is our cost basis being on comparative and it's a lot more competitive than it was but it’s still four to five points of a trigger of Denmark and our people productivity is much lower, and some of that is about technology and takes of the number of years, but I would say the key leader we have to keep pulling in Denmark to get Danish contribution. But I think a level get to the Swedish level because our market share isn’t the same and we are also bigger in Commercial Lines in Denmark and with vigor in personal lines in the Sweden. So there are some things that we will never get that but I think that will be the key behind it.

And then your last question about growth. It's interesting the highest rated what I call mainstream PMC players of course are the ones and the most consistent performers and the most valued in the market are [Scandinavian peers] (Ph). And their average organic growth rates including price last year was 1.5%. And yet the average speed 16 to 17 and the first yield you all are well aware and indeed the combined ratios you are well aware of and the relative lack of volatility in the market which is supporting all of those things fact one.

Fact two, when you look at the history of insurers that have gone on steps of growth is often not a wise but often ends in peers from an underwriting standpoint. And so using those registrations it has been our strategy from the outset from 2014 and outside of every single year continue to be that we would much rather look like our Scandinavian pears very disciplined in top-line, very disciplined in cost and profitability very capital in cash generation. We much rather look like that than go for excitement to top-line growth that sales to deliver for shareholders.

So that’s after third model and that’s all management philosophy. So we do expect the top-line while we expected to be better than it has been in recent years and we think it can strengthen above the growth levels of 2017. We are never going to want to use out of the two. So what you are absolutely right about is the 23% dividend growth you cannot compound out for the next 20 years. Next one in.

Oliver Steel

Oliver Steel, Deutsche Bank. A couple of questions on the pension fund, again, so according to your mortality assumptions, how much did that add to the Solvency ratio, I see you call it a recurring item, so is it recurring, and secondly within your payout ratio guidance, I mean I think you answered to the earlier question on the pension fund but you didn't expect much change, i.e. 65 million a year of..

Stephen Hester

[Technically Difficulty]

Oliver Steel

Okay, no drama, I’m not quite sure what that means in that context…

Scott Egan

Drama over the bigger aversion as much change.

Oliver Steel

Where does the annual funding cost come within your three payout ratio sort of ranges on slight whatever the setting on, and then actually can I just follow-up on Andrew's question what is the cost to renew the ATC?

Scott Egan

So, I will ask Scott in a second on the mortality because he also might wander on pick spreads in General Electric and boring things like that. In terms of the cost to renew, the cost to renew is the same on our GVC but the attachment point is slightly higher, was 150 as now, 170, it's not all exactly that, but in round numbers, and that's mainly because the business is larger.

So it's not that we are being charged more it's because the risk is being ensured not lease the nationwide 200 million because flood risk is one -- UK flood risk is one of the big risk that combine some of that, so we think like for like the pricing is the same, but the attachment points are a bit higher than the premiums are the same.

And in terms of some of the volatility, some of the pension contributions, at the moment pension contributions don't cost any Solvency II capital, until your funds are in surplus equal to the Solvency II risk charge, it doesn't count as capital, so you put that in the pension and that tangible assets go up, and you get a full credit for that in your calculation.

once your surplus get a bigger than the Solvency to risk charge then the capital becomes ineligible you can't count it, then it counts as a capital usage, although it would be dampening your exposure to pensions, so you wouldn't see in the Solvency II but we would see it in our sensitivities and count it, if I can put it that way.

So, so in that sense it might be the pension contributions have no impact at all on the Solvency II ratio but it's a good example of why a mathematical computer group in Solvency II say how much capital do we have to distribute, is not the right way to look at it, we have to look at some of the richness of what is happening underneath the covers. Scott, do you want to talk or comment?

Stephen Hester

Yes, so, so specifically on mortality sector, 130 million was the benefit from update into the 2016 CMI tables, which is what you were asking, obviously we had the contributions which Steven has been talking about to be paid in but the thing I'd say and I'd remind everyone is obviously on the Solvency II lines, the basis on which we discount our pension liabilities.

Those move around and can be volatile and I think as Steven was talking about in regards to General Electric, is we use iBoxx index, as the best account rate, and more up into in GE as an example here, fell out - but downgraded and fell out that index, because of the waiting of their proportion in that index and the yield that they had, that had an impact as we like, for no reason, nothing change, no risk profile change, and it has to be discount rates and pension liabilities et cetera.

Under Solvency II but it is what it is so, to some extent you can have things go for you like mortality and then you can have noise caused by you know index movements et cetera and we are looking and always that allows us to see if we can create a better unit within an index so that we have reduced some of that volatility.

Scott Egan

As your point on the labeling of the chart on recurring, what we meant was that market moves are recurring license, they happens to be positive in the aggregate in that year in another year they might be negative but every year there will be some market move that have a solvency to capital ratio. And so that’s what we meant by categorizing as recurring rather than a particular license where the particular would be recurring.

Fahad Changazi

Good morning guys, Fahad Changazi from Mediobanca. Could I just ask on Scandinavia, I mean thanks for clarification moving parts in Denmark and so on. So when you say best-in-class combined ratio less than 85%, you are helping us and would you believe to do best-in-class in Denmark or looking to get more allowance as in top three.

Stephen Hester

Personally yes, whether it’s in the next couple of years, we can have room and then personally our business in Denmark has got more than 12% market share we have a third biggest insurer in Denmark. I don’t see why we can’t give it enough time to get our cost base to where the others appetizers are and therefore that should get us to that sort of torturing but this is how it works.

Fahad Changazi

And then as a response to Canada, just very quickly I felt it as a joke but your control books censors is 18% something. I think on getting targets which is just Canada.

Stephen Hester

Whenever anyone beats 20 I’m giving them 15 as the next stop, and slightly remove the incentive to get to 20 I suppose you could say.

Dominic O'Mahony

Good morning Dom O'Mahony from Exane, thank you. I just had three questions, one is just a quick follow up on the question on the pension scheme contributions and solvency. As you explain very helpfully, there is that sort of the cap that you raise at this point, you lose the generation as there is some time by capitalized scheme with old pricing actually quite long with the present contributions of about 65.

Second question just a calculation on the - loss pricing for motoring, you mentioned 5 to 10% is that globally the case I just want to check whether that is the thing. And then the other question is having a 2.75 some people I think are looking at changing that and what is the magnitude of that you are seeing from the three resulting from the ultimately earlier in the year.

Scott Egan

Yes. If we start with this and the answer is yes we are still maintaining the changes that we made at the beginning of the year. I think what we did try at the beginning of the year is we our expectations was the cases with setup and slide up and that’s exactly what we have seen this year. So the case has settled between kind of zero and 1% and no great surprise given as a positive and non-active year. So yes to keep you to certain insight at - and on pensions you are right, this game is a different one scheme is closed the other scheme isn’t so we are just moving definitely.

Barrie Cornes

Good morning its Barrie Cornes from Panmure Gordon. I got a couple of questions, first one in terms of the retention you are talking at presentation about increased reinsurance you talked about Mosa low - whatever classes of lower than [indiscernible] what the next potential to be going forward. And the second question going back trends slightly chucky. You indicated £8.50 share price if I read that correctly your share is trading 25% 30% below, should we thinking that share buybacks or are we going to see the right to dealing in terms of pulling in buying shares, that’s the second one?

Scott Egan

On your second one, I think that it is completely legitimate when you have a company with our size frankly check at history if you go back 20 years or so that investors should want to see things for them and also to believe that they are not clashes in the fan. It’s not just oh gosh there has been some clever short-term squeezing and it disappears the next time.

And so the [onus] (Ph) is on us to put together a track record that A, is a high performance and B people can have confidence is sustainable. Obviously to the extent we do that the other element of the ingredient behind the track record for our peer group is relative that yield and so that follows the sustainable track record.

I think it is the case if you look at our share price although this is your territory not mine, historic P/E ratios are not unfair. Prospective ones if we deliver our chief. But we recognized this equations start without being able to deliver both quality of earnings costing of earnings and then hopefully in the light of those two dividend for us.

And I have confidence in the assembled, analytical power to give us a fair answers of that but we understand the onus is on us to deliver the substance and then it’s over to you to think about where that’s worth.

Stephen Hester

Let me just take up the points overall structure we are really happy with in terms of reinsurance the motor point and just to remained that in whether in the UK it’s a 75 million then reinsurance kicks in and obviously we have talked about the Ag cover, look comes across the top. So no change in terms of the overall structure, [indiscernible].

I think one of the things that we are trying to do is to get to the quality of earnings and sustainability point which as I say in the end where you also want to get to it by delivering things every year and we are in a industry where every year there will be something that go wrong and so the patent won’t be as smooth as we wouldn’t like it in our case the UK demonstrated this year.

But it partly for that reason that we are spending a lot amount of time on the things that should be sustainable, huge gains in cost efficiency very, very substantial gains in attritional loss ratios and then of course we will have other things that bounce around, because we think those will give our businesses sustainably higher performance that will give us higher cash flows that are more reliable and of course the bit that is unusual in our makeup relative to all other international companies is the Scandinavian component because none of the other international players have that.

So I think relatively fair for us to point out that the quality of Scandinavian PNC cash flows is a level higher than other things. So I think it would be to me the issue is less an argument about the share price its more that our job is to produce sustainable high-quality earnings, and is also to explain to you what We are doing and why We are doing it, and give you a chance to see what you think we are achieving else or not next year.

Thomas Seidl

Thomas Seidl, Bernstein, first on the large losses UK, this has grown over the last year, the book as my question is to what extent those large losses driven by mix changes, limit changes, different sectors you underwrite?

Stephen Hester

Obviously there is a relationship between kinds of book and large losses, and mix changes and indeed there will be the mix change the other way around with nationwide coming on because you get a small balance between personal lines, but I think within that I think there is a dramatic mix change that should really lead us to be the - inevitably as I said at the third quarter, although we hope that we will bounce back to the five year average in the performance we are planning on a more conservative large loss load.

And that's why in order to offset the negative impact of that and that's why I said we think it'll take that plus time to run through on household as why we don’t think the UK will hit the targets we have set with the speed that we thought it would and that's why we brought forth the extra cost savings program, that try to mitigate a more conservative yields, large losses.

Thomas Seidl

On the nationwide of course you pay a profit commission you make and we know from the previous owner that this runs at pretty high 90 combined ratio levels, so what is your planned assumption, how much this is above the 94 targets?

Stephen Hester

Always I mean you can never expect us to get in to a contract-by-contract discussion of profitability because obviously that has to remain private, but our goal is that the UK business performs better than 94 combined ratio, and you could take it that it would be unlikely for us to want to do things to make that goal harder to meet.

Thomas Seidl

And finally on IT, you spent another 130 million on [indiscernible] IT this year, what have you spent it for and how long this is going on?

Stephen Hester

Well I think that, the great things the modern world is bringing us in terms of technology and data insights that cascade of it, are the good news is that's helping us to serve customers better, it's helping us to be clever underwriters, and it's helping us to reduce costs. But unlike those three goods, you got to get that technology and that involves capitalized spend in fact, so this is the form of unlocking that, instead of being - has been restructuring challenges in part but we moving part to restructuring charges into the more capability intensive.

And so I think the probability is that for quite a few years into the future, we have spent more than depreciation on IT, as a way to get those other three goods in terms of customer underwriting now we are not talking larger amounts of money, I think last year for memory it was 30 million more, this is not very distortive in terms of the capital intensive company but nevertheless technology has to become our friend not our enemy if we succeed and some of that involves expenditure.

Thomas Seidl

On the balance sheet you expect this 130 million to continue at this level?

Stephen Hester

I think it will bounce around because it's very project specific, so for example in the UK we are in a big spent moment because we are completely renewing the policy platform and then we will review the claims platform. In Canada we were also in big spent last year because we are putting in new claims platform, in Scandinavia, we weren't in big spend mode, so it will vary according to what you are doing and the particular timing of that, so to say I think overall it is comfortably contained in the guidance, we have given in terms of capital sources and uses. But in any one year it will bounce around a little bit.

Ravi Tanna

Ravi Tanna from Goldman Sachs, and just two questions please, the first is on your debt leverage and capital mix again I know you referenced about the core Tier-1 and you are expecting to drift higher overtime and then maybe you could perhaps elaborate a little bit more on the debt. I know in recent times you’ve taken that down with inline to the lowering finance cost but on the kind of whether it’s a regulatory or rating agencies either seems to still be quite a lot of capacity to use more debt if that’s being appropriate. So I was wondering if you could just comment on how you think about?

Stephen Hester

Firstly, I’m speaking completely personally, I do not believe in non-equity forms of capital. they’re not there when you need them which is in a crisis. However we have the regime that we have and so we are not going to ignorant in terms of not failing to use those things. But plus or minus our current debt is about right what we want to have. So I don’t see foresee material changes to that in the near term.

We had to do two things, one we wanted to reduce the quantum which gives us some flexibility and two we wanted to reduce the cost of it which we have also done. I don’t see much change to that, we do obviously have a tax asset and we will keep reporting that for as long as they are there but you know its value was real capital its approximately that.

Ravi Tanna

Thank you, that’s very clear and then the second one that’s kind of in similar vein as today’s but on investment portfolio mix and it’s something that’s been derisked for obvious reasons over the last few year. We are just wondering how you are thinking about the overall mix?

Stephen Hester

I mean there is always this link but no change. Andy has had a chance, anyone else before Andy? Okay, back to Andy.

Andrew Crean

Hey guys, thanks for more questions . So looking at the slide when you are talking about dividend outlook and how you can increase the dividend and payouts in the future. I guess I’m struggling because I can’t see any holding company cash flow disclosure in the group. I understand that wasn’t really important when you are paying a low dividend but the plan is to increase the payout ratio on to the dividend. And could you give us some idea about the dividends you are receiving from subsidiaries and to the holding company.

Stephen Hester

Total earnings more or less is never quite the same but it’s just feels all earnings are available in the same pattern as they are anyone else. We have no, our holding company has nothing in it, it owns the operating companies that’s it, there is no debt, there is no of either types of structure at all.

So almost all ways a 100% of earnings our cash or capital to the extent anyone regions is growing, they’ll retain some in the same way that they’re taking the same proportion to group, the rest gets through.

So there is nothing that would distort the group’s consolidate the picture in terms of our internal capitalization. With moving to group debt as you say, no there was nothing that would distort the distribution pattern that we have given you in terms of this.

So we do put leverage into the subsidiaries because we have leverage at the group level and we pass it down and we want to be leveraged in a similar way and the subsidiaries to the group level. But there is absolutely no impediment to capital or dividends slowing and they do flow in roughly the pattern of the group consolidated pattern picture.

Andrew Crean

It would just be very good to see that actual slide in future just to try your ability to increase the payout as you are saying here, particularly with things like I think this is a security reserve in Sweden and there is not a lot cancelled and things.

Stephen Hester

No it doesn’t, if we liquidated Sweden that’s relevant, but it’s not relevant to all earnings. Anymore for anyone?

Stephen Hester

Perfect, well thank you very much for joining us. We think that our ambitions are clear, we believe that the Company is getting stronger and better. We believe we can keep making it stronger and better and if we do that, we believe that shareholders can benefit those from profits and from earnings.

I think that the last couple of years hopefully have demonstrated to your couple of things on the plus side. They have demonstrated to you that we are building a track record of being able to deliver and that track record is founded on some underlying improvements in relation to cost and attritional loss ratios.

It's also, I hope reminded you that we are in a business that has volatility and 2016 I would say everything went right relative to our plans and so we achieved at the top end of what we thought we could achieve, 2017 the top end of what we thought we would achieve with probably about 49 per share and we delivered 43.5 per share.

So it continues to be the case that we have high ambitions it continues to be the case in my view that most years will fall short of those ambitions, although I think this slope will continue to go up and we look forward to talking about that with you in respect 2018 as we go through it. Thank you very much.