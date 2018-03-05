Pure Storage: Every Dip Is A Buying Moment

For being one of the fastest-growing pure-play storage companies in the market, Pure Storage is still modestly valued at 3x forward revenues.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) is no stranger to seeing a sharp dip after reporting quarterly earnings. In fact, despite barreling past Wall Street's expectations in both this quarter and the previous quarter, Pure Storage has sunk post-earnings. This time, the company recovered most of its losses (at its worst point losing -9% intraday) and closed down 2% the day after reporting earnings, but the company still isn't getting as much respect as it deserves. While it's true that Pure Storage has performed remarkably well year to date after a late December correction, the company is still relatively undervalued at 3x forward revenues:

PSTG data by YCharts

There's plenty of secular support for Pure Storage's robust growth. Underpinning the positive backdrop for the company is the well-known fact that the rate of data creation is exploding - with businesses all craving data-driven insights and aggressively treating proprietary data as an asset as valuable as cash. This material, obviously, has to be stored somewhere. Pure Storage, which specializes in modern, high-performance flash storage solutions (others in the space include the startup Tintri (NASDAQ:TNTR) and the much older and larger legacy vendor NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)), is one of the fastest-growing and best-regarded vendors in the space.

Post-earnings, Pure Storage carries a market cap of $4.64 billion. Netting out the $597 million of cash the company has on its balance sheet (it generated massive free cash flow growth in the quarter, by the way), it has a current enterprise value of $4.04 billion. Against the company's FY19 guidance of $1.31-1.36 billion, Pure Storage has an EV/FY19 revenue multiple of just 3.03x based on the guidance midpoint of $1.335 billion, a huge discount for such a rapidly growing stock with improving bottom-line margins. I'm retaining my previous opinion that Pure Storage is worth at least 3.5x EV/FY19 revenues (which, relative to a 40%-plus growth rate, is still modest) implying a price target of $25, or 17% upside from current levels.

Of course, Pure Storage's recovery in early 2018 makes it less appealing as a rebound play than when it was plunging in December, but there are still gains to be had in this fast grower.

Growth mixed with massive margin improvements

Turning to Pure Storage's fourth-quarter results, we can glean a lot of bullish data for the company. See the company's earnings results below:

Figure 1. Pure Storage Q4 results

Source: Pure Storage investor relations

Pure Storage grew revenues by 48% y/y to $338.3 million, outpacing analyst expectations for $331.5 million (+45% y/y) by three points, a healthy beat margin. Equally impressive to note is the fact that the company had only grown by 41% y/y in Q3. As a company with greater than a billion-dollar run rate, the fact that it can manage a seven-point acceleration (despite the fact that it was in the seasonally strong fourth quarter) is a huge bullish indicator.

The top-line results are truly a validation of Pure Storage's dominant positioning in the flash storage market. The company has been the top-ranked leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for several years, a distinction that gives it plenty of weight with IT buyers - despite going up against much larger companies with infinitely more vast resources like Dell-EMC, IBM (NYSE:IBM), and even NetApp.

And for a company that is essentially a provider of a "commoditized" offering (though Pure Storage certainly has differentiations in its storage products), its gross margin is extremely high at 65.1%. We note that though Pure Storage experienced a 20bp drop in product gross margins on a y/y basis, this is essentially due to a continued supply tightness in the NAND flash market (the raw input into flash storage products), which Micron (NASDAQ:MU), one of the leading NAND suppliers, expects to ease by the end of calendar 2018. Having a high gross margin supports a high valuation for Pure Storage's revenue stream - given a continuation of its strong execution, it's possible to see its revenue multiple tick up to 4x or 5x, more in line with the likes of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), a hyperconverged infrastructure and storage vendor that has recently rallied on the back of its pivot to becoming more of a software play.

Note also that Pure Storage slimmed down its GAAP operating losses to just -4.7%, essentially breakeven - a massive 1390bps improvement from -18.6% in 4Q17. Typically, a company that's growing at Pure Storage's ~50% clip is sacrificing margin efficiencies to do so, but in this case, the company seems to be having the best of both worlds. It managed to flatten its R&D expenses and taper down its sales and marketing expenses (the largest component of the company's costs) to a lower percentage of revenues, allowing it to inch closer to breakeven. In fact, on a pro forma basis (stripping out stock-based comp), Pure Storage is guiding to an operating margin of positive 0-4% in FY19. A continuation of trends seen in this quarter might even lead to positive operating margin on a GAAP basis as well.

As such, Pure Storage's pro forma EPS in the quarter of positive $0.13 (Q4 is typically the best quarter for profitability, as IT buyers load up on purchases to empty out their budgets in the November-December time frame) beat Wall Street's expectations of $0.07 by 6 cents. Given Pure Storage is still in the nascent stages of profitability, the top-line beats are much more meaningful than the bottom line, but still the ~100% upside to earnings targets is something to take note of.

Guidance not something to worry about

The less-than-enthusiastic response to Pure Storage's earnings was due almost entirely to what investors viewed as lackluster guidance.

For FY19, as previously mentioned, Pure Storage is pointing to revenues of $1.31-1.36 billion, only $50 million over consensus expectations of $1.33 billion, as well as a pro forma operating margin of 0-4%. The top line guidance implies a full-year growth range of 28% to 33% y/y - clearly much slower than the 48% growth Pure Storage saw this quarter and the 41% growth in the full FY17.

Of course, having difficult comps in FY17 will make strong y/y optics more difficult for the company in FY18 - perhaps the reason for a soft guidance. Pure Storage's history, however, suggests a company that has always leaned to conservative guidance. Take this quarter as an example: in Q3, Pure Storage had issued Q4 guidance of $327-335 million (shepherding analysts into their consensus target of $331.5 million), but actually achieved $338.3 million - a full percentage point higher than the high end of its issued guidance.

Pure Storage has jumped over its guidance hoops and beat top-line expectations in every single quarter of FY18 - with a strong backdrop for the storage industry in 2019 and a successful showing in Q4, there isn't any cause to believe Pure Storage's momentum will slow down going into the next year.

Key takeaways

The bottom line for Pure Storage: take every dip as a buying opportunity, at least until the shares reach a more "fair" value around 3.5x forward revenues. A company that's growing this quickly, achieving this level of margin improvements, and generating $38.2 million in cash flow in its most recent quarter (an 11% FCF margin) should be worth a much higher revenue multiple.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PSTG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.