Air Transport Not Just An Amazon Story

Air Transport Group (ATSG) shares have done well over the past year, but the shares have been stuck in a $6/share trading range since May, as inconsistent execution has blunted some of the benefits of the company’s transformative relationship with Amazon (AMZN). Despite those inconsistencies, management continues to build the business outside of Amazon, adding more 767 customers and launching a long-term effort to expand its potential operating fleet.

I believe Air Transport still has some upside from here, driven by my expectations for high single-digit revenue growth and improving free cash flow generation. I also believe that significant upside remains in the Amazon relationship, as Amazon seems to be serious about building out its independent logistics operations.

Amazon Has Delivered Growth

At close to 50% of revenue, Amazon has become a huge part of the Air Transport story, but not the only driver. Revenue rose 46% in the fourth quarter, with growth of 8% in the dry leasing operations, 21% in the ACMI operations, 62% growth in the ground operations and 52% growth in “other”.

This revenue growth has flowed through to profits, with adjusted EBITDA up 43% in the fourth quarter and operating income nearly doubling. It didn’t flow through to all segments equally though. Pretax profits in the dry leasing business were down 5% on a mix of lease incentives to Amazon, higher depreciation, and higher interest expenses. ACMI saw a pretax profit, however, and I believe the full-year pretax profit was the first time this segment was profitable for a full year in six years. Air Transport also saw profit growth in the ground operations (up 20%), but margins fell as the company continues to build this business to service Amazon-related growth.

A Full Pipeline For 2018

There have been growing concerns about Air Transport securing enough 767s for conversion into cargo freighters (Air Transport buys old passenger 767s and converts them into cargo freighters), but the company nevertheless secured purchase commitments for three more 767-300’s, pushing its pipeline to 11. The company does not yet have commitments for all of this new supply (six are committed for 2018), but demand from non-traditional logistics customers continues to grow and the risk of being unable to deploy these assets seems low. Along similar lines, it’s not necessarily beneficial to have 100% of the fleet locked up ahead of time – having spare capacity to offer can be lucrative during peak times when customers are scrambling for capacity.

All told, Air Transport is going to be busy in 2018. The Amazon agreement is fully deployed, DHL continues to see strong demand, and smaller customers like Cargojet and West Atlantic have both been reported double-digit revenue growth in recent quarters. Air Transport has likewise been seeing good demand for its maintenance operations (where it has contracts with Delta (DAL), among others) and the aforementioned growth in its logistics operations with Amazon.

Growth in 2018 should be relatively balanced across the operation, as the dry leasing business benefits from those new 767 deployments and as ACMI looks to profitable again on a full-year basis. Higher wage costs will weigh on results somewhat due to a new pilot agreement (which has not been finalized), but this has been anticipated for some time.

Longer Term Opportunities On Several Fronts

It’s not just 2018 that looks promising for Air Transport, as management continues to make moves to position the company for better long-term growth prospects.

Amazon is certainly the biggest swing factor in the company’s future growth. Amazon seems pleased with the progress it has made with its Amazon Air operations and the company appears fully committed to expanding these operations and lessening its dependence upon the likes of FedEx (FDX) and UPS (UPS) even further. Amazon Air expects to have 40 planes in the air by the end of 2018 and the company recently acquired over 200 acres near its Kentucky/Ohio hub.



With ramp capacity for 100 planes, and ongoing commitments to growing its consumer delivery operations (including food deliveries), I fully expect Amazon to grow its air operations substantially from today’s level. The question is how they will go about it – will they continue to rely upon Air Transport and Atlas Air (AAWW) as operating partners, will they build out an independent operation, or will they acquire one of these operators (perhaps to facilitate building out that independent operation)? I believe that, at least in the interim, it is highly likely that Amazon commits to more planes from Air Transport, with those revenues and earnings showing up in 2019 and beyond.

In order to facilitate growth with Amazon, and presumably other customers, Air Transport is also pursuing a new cargo conversion joint venture. Together with Precision Aircraft Solutions, Air Transport is building a program to convert Airbus A321-200 passenger planes into cargo planes. This could be an exciting opportunity, as A321-200’s have more cargo capacity than 737s (about 25% more, or equivalent to a 757) but similar operating costs (and lower than for 757s). With over 1,400 A321-200’s in service, but getting a little long in the tooth (first introduced in 1997), A321-200s could be an attractive option for Air Transport and its logistics customers starting in late 2019 or 2020.

Beyond this, Air Transport still has a potential opportunity in China to consider. Its joint venture with Okay Airlines and Vipshop, United Star Express, has seen the regulatory process stall, but ecommerce continues to grow at a fast pace in China and I don’t believe this opportunity is dead yet. Air Transport’s initial placements into this JV were always expected to be modest (less than 10 aircraft), so the near-term impact of further delays is not going to be all that significant, but the prospects for a 737/767/A321-driven cargo fleet in China’s ecommerce market would still appear to be very attractive.

Further growth and maturation in the maintenance operations is another potential growth driver. Some of the operational inconsistencies seen in 2017 were due to higher expenses with the Delta contract, but I believe these can still be looked at as “growing pains”. Air Transport has six large hangars for aircraft maintenance and repair and improving operating scale and efficiency in the years to come would be a welcome source of incremental profits that don’t require large amounts of capex to support.

The Opportunity

I see several contributors to Air Transport’s growth in the next three to five years, including an expanded relationship with Amazon, growth with smaller customers like Cargojet and West Atlantic, and incremental new opportunities (like the China JV). I believe successfully executing on the A321-200 conversion program (which will cost about $10 million a year before generating revenue) will unlock and facilitate more growth opportunities for Air Transport, most likely on the dry leasing side. And I also see growth opportunities in those ground operations – both the Amazon-focused logistics operations and the MRO services.

All told, I expect high single-digit annualized revenue growth over the next decade, with double-digit growth over the next five years. As the Amazon-related operations mature and scale up, and as the company works through those growing pains in the logistics and MRO operations, I expect EBITDA margins to move back into the mid-20%’s, supporting double-digit EBITDA growth as well.

A bigger unknown is the timing and magnitude of free cash flow generation. Although management has a share buyback program in place and the leverage situation is okay, I believe management is inclined to direct operating cash flow into capex when and where opportunities arise to acquire more aircraft, convert them, and deploy them into profitable leases. I’m not eager to see Air Transport take on the risks of speculating on the market (buying and converting planes without commitments in hand) to any large extent, but I personally think the market will be relatively forgiving if capex spending comes in higher than expected so long as there are lease agreements supporting that capex.

Running the cash flows and EBITDA I expect through my valuation models gives me a fair value range in the mid-to-high $20’s today, or a little bit above today’s price. For EV/EBITDA, I use an 8x multiple and get a target between $25 and $26. I'm a little concerned about "multiple creep" here, as I used to value Air Transport with a forward multiple in the 6's, but I think the improved growth outlook merits a higher multiple. My discounted cash flow model gives me a higher fair value (above $28), and that's still with a larger than normal discount rate.

The Bottom Line

I believe Air Transport shares can generate a double-digit annual return from here, provided those revenue, EBITDA, and free cash flow projections prove accurate. “Potential” is a word that will get you into trouble in investing, but again I believe that if Air Transport forgoes near-term FCF maximization because it outspends on capex, that is likely to support more growth further down the line.



Although Air Transport’s execution in 2017 wasn’t flawless, I believe that can be excused in part by the difficulties of managing a quick and large acceleration (if not transformation) of the business, and I believe the company’s relationship with Amazon, as well as its opportunities outside of Amazon, can support higher share prices down the road.

