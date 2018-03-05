MoviePass Is The Most Divisive Battleground Stock Of 2018. The Bears Have Won A Battle, Will They Win The War?

However, my initial question still stands. Will MoviePass be around in a year?

Crucially, the bearish thesis was right. ­MoviePass stands at an inflection point. It very well might not survive this summer.

The narrative towards the company has worsened significantly with the last few articles on SA being on the bear side. The majority consensus has shifted; MoviePass will fail.

HMNY has collapsed by over 40% since my last article. This was primarily due to an extreme value-destroying unit offering.

The title of this article is not an exaggeration. While there are other extremely polarized stocks (i.e. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)), Helios and Matheson Analytics' MoviePass (HMNY) will more than likely see its war played out in 2018. The bearish narrative does not extend beyond 31st December. I would advise readers to skim-read my previous two articles to gain an understanding of my historical attitude towards the company.

You can imagine the P+L on my long options position has not been good. However, this article is not a mea culpa. MoviePass was always a speculative investment (and remains so). Indeed, I conclude my last article with:

"In many ways, investors in MoviePass with either emerge with a glorious victory or total defeat."

Fundamentally, the question posed in my second article remains. Will MoviePass be around in a year? And while the company has built momentum on its potential as a Movie Marketing-as-a-service (MMaaS) platform, it has also gone against some of the points in my overall bullish thesis. This article intends to flesh out the remnant of this.

THE REMNANT OF THE BULL THESIS

My bull thesis was centered around the potential of MoviePass to leverage its consumer data to drive value for movie studios looking to advertise in a more efficient manner. Screen Junkies, a YouTube channel dedicated to movie aficionados recently interviewed Mitch Lowe.

The interview is a trove of information for bulls (and the bears) and I distill the key points below. But the most important takeaway is at 6:25.

"We think we are going to earn $6 per month per subscriber from... advertising"

He also mentions that a dozen distributors and studios are already paying MoviePass to market their films. Critically, this is the key point missed out in the bearish narrative. And we have heard the arguments from both sides on how many movies per month its subscribers will go to, we have seen numerous numbers thrown around, and we have seen this repeated over and over again.

For this company's future potential to be judged solely on this one vertical (if indeed the main one) of its business model is flawed. And the narrative needs to mature. This business was never just going to be an arbitrage play on people buying a MoviePass membership and then not using it, but a play on an attempt to address key pain points of the movie industry.

I will attempt to visualize this point through a model, but it is also important for readers to get the other key points from the interview.

Other key points from the interview:

1. One of the shareholders of MoviePass owns Fandor @ 12:30.

2. A dozen distributors and studios are paying MoviePass to market their films @ 14:56 .

3. MP will become an OpenTable for your night at the movies @ 17:30.

4. Customers are buying huge concessions at AMC. They already give bulk discounts to Costco (NASDAQ:COST). Why can't they give them the same? @21:40.

5. A path to 5 million subscribers by the end of the year @ 31:00.

6. New types of subscription options are in the pipeline @ 32:30.

7. The defibrillator for the movie industry, not the Grim Reaper @ 38:00.

8. The average price per ticket over $11 @ 39:30.

Model of the $6 per month per subscriber claim

Mitch states that he thinks MoviePass is going to earn around $6 per month per subscriber. This confirms two things; (1) the company is currently earning a particular amount per month per sub, and (2) they expect to grow to $6 per month per sub within an unspecified time frame. I use this to create a financial model of the potential revenue per year the company could realize.

I expect the company to experience at least 200% in growth of subscribers in FY 2018. And try to be ultra conservative with a 50% growth in FY2019, dropping to a 35% growth in FY2020. Further, I assume they currently earn 25% of the $6 currently. This then scales up by $1.50 per year to the full figure in FY2021, then stays constant in the future year.

Caveats and risks of the model

Like all financial models, I try to predict the future using assumptions and parameters from the past. It will never be wholly accurate. Firstly, the model's number of subscribers at the end of FY 2018 is likely to be substantially lower than the actual figure. In fact, Mitch states in the interview that they have a pathway to 5 million subs at the end of this year.

Further, the model puts forward the argument that MoviePass will grow to 30% of 2015 total TV advertising spend by the big movie studios. This just seems quite unlikely. However, total TV advertising spend will likely grow YoY to 2022. Thus, the total captured by MoviePass at $710M in advertising revenue might not be as large as 30%. Critically, the figure does not include digital advertising spend, further dampening the seemingly high market capture by MoviePass.

I do invite readers to present their perspective of the inherent failures of the model. The most glaring would be whether this revenue is enough to plug the losses from their $9.95 subscription service. To answer this would be an unwelcome hack back to the arguments over how many movies per month a subscriber will see. Of course, another seemingly glaring failure of the model is that it's yearly rather than monthly. This summer is expected to be record-setting at the domestic box office. Thus, could prove disastrous before the company scales to the needed amount of advertising revenue per month per subscriber.

THE INVERSE TO THE STAY AT HOME ECONOMY

Bloomberg put out an incredibly interesting piece on MoviePass:

They conclude with:

"You can imagine a time when real-world spending is attributed much like online advertising. Advertising networks get credit for actual purchases they drive. Why shouldn’t MoviePass receive a reward for luring people out of their houses? You could see how MoviePass could cobble together a profitable business. Take a cut from Uber, from AMC and from the restaurant next to the theater. Otherwise, consumers might just stay home."

Mitch touches on this point in an interview with CNN:

"We might say there's a great restaurant across the street from the movie. If you go over there and show them your card, you're going to get a free appetizer."

MoviePass is essentially an inverse to the stay at home economy and its consequent investment opportunities.

RECOMMENDATIONS TO MANAGEMENT

I would recommend majority shareholder Helios and Matheson divest all non-MoviePass assets and take MoviePass public. Helios is now just a middleman between shareholders and their desired investment. Also, I think the company should acquire a majority stake in streaming service Fandor. While this is central to my future vision of the company, it would also bring the added benefits of attaching a premium to the company's shares as a publicly-listed streaming company specializing in highbrow arthouse cinema.

The company also desperately needs to invest in better customer service. While it is understandable that the rate of subscriber growth was unprecedented, and only bad experiences are likely to be reviewed. It is value-destroying to have the public perception of your brand to be skewed so much to the negative side.

World Cloud of TrustPilot reviews of MoviePass

THE FUTURE VISION

This part of the article is purely what I would like to see MoviePass evolve into. It is hypothetical. MoviePass of 2022 would be a company with revenue verticals in four strands of the movie and entertainment industry.

At the core would be MoviePass, the subscription service that allows cinemagoers to see a movie for however many dollars per month the subscription price eventually settles at. This would then be served by streaming platform Fandor that is offered on a bundled tiered pricing model. I think MoviePass is currently discounting the value of Fandor and should test offering a higher monthly subscription that includes the premium distributor on independent movies (a distinct competitive advantage from Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

MoviePass could then go on to acquire physical arthouse cinemas to (1) gain concession revenue, and (2) offer a hybrid streaming and cinema experience. Imagine special cinemas showings in your local arthouse cinemas that you get exclusive access to via your Fandor membership (that you got via your MoviePass membership). Ultimately, all these would then be enhanced by MoviePass Ventures, which would allow the company to get a good selection of arthouse movies to serve to its cinemas and its streaming service.

All four companies would have an incredible amount of synergy.

CONCLUSION

Firstly, do not take my recommendations to management as an indulgence in arrogance. I do not know more than management and I do not claim that I do. Fundamentally, I want this company to be a success, not least for my position but for the potential it has to revive the beauty of cinema. And the shared experience of laughter, horror, and exhilaration with strangers. Again, I invite disagreement to this article from readers as it allows me to learn and refine my attitude towards the company.

In many ways, MoviePass is the most interesting company I have ever come across in my years of investing. While a victory (if at all) would be pyrrhic, the company will be an epic tale of bulls and bears fighting it out to decide the future of cinema. And while the bears might have won a battle, will they win the war?

Disclosure: I am/we are long HMNY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.