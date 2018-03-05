Gentex Corp. Is A Steal If It Can Capitalize On This Trend

Various valuation ranges show that this company is undervalued according to past growth rates, but fairly valued if considering pessimism about future growth.

The main risks are the company’s dependence on one main product (vehicle mirrors) and the industry’s trend away from this product towards sensors, cameras, and displays.

The Pros include no long-term debt, value being returned to shareholders in 4 different ways, and the company being financially responsible.

(Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) primarily manufactures automatic-dimming rear-view mirrors and camera-based driver assistance systems for the automotive industry.)

Most people might not know of Gentex, but if they drive a vehicle, it's very likely that they use or have used a Gentex brand rear view mirror. Over the past 15+ years, this company has experienced an impressive growth story. "Their market share in the electrochromic mirror segment increased from just 7% in 2001 to 92% by 2016."

But is it possible for this growth to continue? It seems that Gentex's growth is slowing down and will likely continue to slow down unless this company can diversify its one-product dominance by capitalizing on the growing trend towards automated vehicles that utilize sensors, cameras, and displays over traditional mirrors.

Company Fundamentals

Gentex Corporation has an excellent 88/100 company rating according to the BTMA Stock Analyzer. It has perfect marks on most categories like Return on Equity, consistent and increasing EPS, Ability to Recover from a Downturn, ROIC, and Gross Margin Percent.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - company rating scores)

Share Price Movement

The past 10 years of share price movement has been stable for GNTX as it has outperformed the S&P 500 but has also stayed fairly closely correlated to the S&P 500's movement. Gentex's primary competitor Magna International, Inc. (MGA), has showed more volatility with more deviation from the S&P 500 index price movement. This chart is useful to give us an idea of how GNTX share price moves in relation to the market and its competitors.

Gentex's earnings over the past 10 years are ideal. Like clockwork, they have steadily increased. This is a good example of a company that is consistent, which makes it more predictable and easier to value.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - 10 years of earnings)

Return on Invested Capital

One of the most important measurements to look for is Return on Invested Capital or Return on Capital Invested. This measurement answers the question "Is the company making money from investing the company's capital?" In turn, this number gives us an idea of whether we will receive a satisfactory and predictable return from investing in this company's stock. The past five years of GNTX's returns have been excellent. As with earnings, we're seeing steadily increasing returns.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - return on invested capital)

Gross Margins

Gross Margins for GNTX have been on par and consistent. When considering companies as an investment, I like to see Gross Margins that are around 30% and increasing. Of course you have to consider the industry, and GNTX is consistently above 30% and right on target with the average gross margin percent of the auto parts industry.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - gross margin percent)

Returning Money Back To Shareholders

The company has also been returning value back to the shareholders in 4 main ways: dividends, share buybacks, reinvesting capital into new technology, and acquisitions.

The current dividend yield is around 1.7%. The dividend yield has not been consistently increasing, but the company has done a good job of balancing the dividend increases and share repurchases so that the total yield has been steadily increasing over the past 5 years. Payout ratio has been decreasing over the past 10 years, which gives Gentex plenty of room for increasing dividends.

Acquisitions

Gentex acquired 5 companies, including 3 in the last 5 years, and divested 2 assets according to Mergr.

"Gentex's largest acquisition to date was in 2013, when it acquired Johnson Controls - HomeLink Business for $700M."

Growth Rates

Growth over 5 years has been slightly less than growth over the past 10 years. In addition, recent growth over the past 12 months has been less than the past 5 years. Therefore, growth appears to be decreasing.

Misc. Fundamentals

Looking at other misc. fundamentals, we can see that the company's balance sheet is very healthy with an excellent debt-to-equity ratio (no long-term debt). In the short-term the company also appears to have plenty of assets to cover debts according to its Current Ratio. The PE Ratio of around 16 could also mean that the company is possibly near a bargain price.

After examining the fundamentals, we can see that the company is in excellent shape. It offers consistency, predictability, and financial responsibility. The company is steadily bringing in more money each year, it has generated stable returns from invested capital, and it has also been committed to returning an increasing amount of money back to investors. In terms of fundamentals, there's not much more an investor could ask for.

Pros of Investing in Gentex

Gentex has been around since 1974 and knows how to survive the various markets that it has faced.

and knows how to survive the various markets that it has faced. Gentex is the dominate player in the niche market of vehicle rear view mirror technology.

Gentex management is aware that automated and mirrorless cars may eventually take away market share of rear view mirrors from Gentex, or may ultimately make rear view mirrors obsolete. Therefore, Gentex is coming up with ways to further diversify their products and focus on the future of driverless car technology and automated car technology through in-vehicle payment, Biometrics eye-scanning security, Homelink, and camera monitoring systems. More specifically, Gentex's newer products include an automated system of paying road and bridge tolls, in-vehicle payment systems for gas stations, services, and restaurants, and multi-view camera systems for the rear, front, and sides of the vehicle. Another futuristic feature is an iris-reading technology that scans your eye in order to adapt the car's settings and seat adjustments according to each individual driver's preference. It is also expanding its development of aerospace and fire protection technologies. (2016 Annual Report)

through in-vehicle payment, Biometrics eye-scanning security, Homelink, and camera monitoring systems. The company continues to effectively reinvest capital to increase earnings and grow the company at an accelerated rate.

to increase earnings and grow the company at an accelerated rate. Gentex has no long-term debt and is cash-heavy.

and is cash-heavy. The company increases shareholder returns by offering a consistent and rising dividend (currently 1.7%), by being active with share buybacks, and by participating in acquisitions. Did I mention that the payout ratio has continuously been under 30%, which leaves much room for ongoing dividend growth?

Cons and Risks of Investing in Gentex

About 98 percent of the company's net sales are derived from the sale of interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and automotive electronics to every major automaker in the world. While it's good that Gentex has global distribution, it greatly lacks product revenue diversity. (2016 Annual Report)

to every major automaker in the world. While it's good that Gentex has global distribution, it greatly lacks product revenue diversity. (2016 Annual Report) Automated car technology threatens to reduce the number of vehicle mirrors needed . Rear view mirrors are Gentex's bread and butter and if they go obsolete, then so can Gentex unless the company adapts. As mentioned before, Gentex has already taken some steps to combat this issue by diversifying and adding new products suited for automated vehicles, but will it be able to successfully diversify within an acceptable time frame?

. Rear view mirrors are Gentex's bread and butter and if they go obsolete, then so can Gentex unless the company adapts. As mentioned before, Gentex has already taken some steps to combat this issue by diversifying and adding new products suited for automated vehicles, but will it be able to successfully diversify within an acceptable time frame? Gentex's accounting practices have been put into question. According to Ben Axler of Spruce Point Capital Management: "...through FOIAs and forensic accounting analysis, we have strong conviction that aggressive Capex and Inventory inflation are possibly being used." On the other hand, Gentex doesn't show other signs of manipulation. All of the following scores show that GNTX is a safe company to invest in:

Piotroski F-Score: 6

Altman Z-Score: 15.54 (SAFE)

Beneish M-Score: -2.53 (Not Manipulator)

According to Ben Axler of Spruce Point Capital Management: Gentex has showed slower growth in the past 5 years than the past 10 years and even slower growth in the most recent year. In addition, analysts have set lower forecasted growth than is typical for GNTX. This is likely fueled by the moving trend away from mirrors and more towards cameras, sensors, and displays. It also makes GNTX especially vulnerable because of the heavy dependence on revenues from mirrors. Finally, various tech companies have begun developing and or acquiring navigation systems and navigation system suppliers. As a result, these companies may be better suited for the coming trend of technology while Gentex might be trying to play "catch-up".

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using EPS TTM of 1.41. I've used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: BTMA Wealth Builders Club)

From this visual chart, we can clearly see that when considering past performance of GNTX, the stock is now undervalued. When comparing the PE Ratio relation of GNTX to the S&P 500, the stock is still undervalued. However, when considering future growth forecasts, the company is fairly priced. These valuation ranges suggest that short-term future outlook for the company is slightly pessimistic and possibly keeping the share price down, but according to past performance, the stock should do well and regain value if Gentex can prove that they are successfully diversifying to offset the trend away from cars with traditional mirrors.

Because of the questions being raised about Gentex's future and the heavy dependence on their primary auto-dimming mirrors, I would personally wait to see if GNTX falls lower around $18.50 - $19.50, which would provide an additional margin of safety to offset the overvaluation of the market in general. After buying, I'd collect the dividend and keep an eye on Gentex's ability to adapt and diversify its revenue sources.

As we know, calculating values is an inexact science, so consider many methods and try to be more conservative and add a margin of safety as needed.

Trends

There have recently been more shares of GNTX decreased from portfolios than added to portfolios. Below, you can see 15.7 million shares have been decreased vs. 11.6 million shares increased. In addition, there have been slightly more shares sold out (3 million) than new shares purchased (2.9 million).

Therefore, according to these numbers it would seem that the selling off of GNTX has helped to push the stock price further down during the last few months.

(Source: GNTX's new and added positions)

Technical Analysis

(Technical analysis is showing that the stock is moving out of a slight oversold situation with a downward trend starting. There is confirmation of all three indicators showing a downward trend and momentum. This might present a better buying opportunity if the decline continues.)

Forward-Looking Conclusion

Gentex has over 43 years as a successful company that knows how to survive and to be dominant in its industry. They have had excellent fundamentals over the past 10 years and the company is consistent, stable, and financially responsible.

The pros include a commitment to value being returned to shareholders, consistent returns being reinvested into the company, a durable competitive advantage in a targeted niche, and no long-term debt. The cons include an undiversified company with essentially one main product, slowed growth, and a change in automotive trends away from Gentex's key product.

In the short term, the ability of the company to adapt and diversify sufficiently are in question, which is causing analysts to be pessimistic about future growth. In the past, Gentex has proven itself as a powerhouse that can take a single product from low market share to a position as the global market share leader. The fundamentals, management, and experience are all exceptional with Gentex and if it continues to push towards more diversification of its revenue sources, it's likely that the company can be a leader on several fronts.

If you're confident about Gentex's ability to adapt and diversify, then this company can be a solid investment long into the future, especially if you're able to buy at a further discounted price while analysts and investors are being pessimistic and doubting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.