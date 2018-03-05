Microsoft: An Unrealized Upside Faces Hiccups

Investors need to be aware of this development because it represents an unrealized upside that could now be delayed by more than a year.

A recent post by Microsoft shows that the initiative is far from having achieved its objective.

Paul Thurrott, one of the most respected and widely read Windows aficionados in media circles, recently spotted something that could delay Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) ambitions in the mobile space. Notwithstanding the elusive Surface Phone that's been little more than a rampant rumor for years, the recent revelation shows how far Microsoft is from its much-anticipated rebirth in the smartphone market. The focal point of this article is the fact that Microsoft is betting big on its future presence in mobile. Despite more than one major failure, CEO Satya Nadella is determined to put Microsoft on the mobile map once again, but the new development could delay the company's plans by a year or more.

How does this impact any possible investment thesis? Frankly, it doesn't; at least, not in the short term. However, it gives us a milestone marker for how far Microsoft has come with its Windows 10 on ARM initiative. Since that represents a significant upside for Microsoft in terms of Windows 10 licensing revenues from mobile device OEMs, as well as its own future mobility plans, it is definitely an area that investors should be looking into.

To help guide new investors through the maze of Microsoft's strategy, let me briefly outline what the company has done since Nadella took over.

Nadella's Achievements

Nadella took over the helm in 2014 after serving as the company's VP of cloud and enterprise group. That previous position is key to Microsoft's current strategy, so tuck that little nugget away for reference. Once he took over, he almost immediately redefined the company's entire mission and vision.

His "mobile first, cloud first" philosophy completely reinvented Microsoft as a forward-looking company instead of one that was heavily dependent on Windows and Office standalone software revenues. The funny part is, Microsoft is still making the bulk of its revenues from Windows and Office, but the revenue streams have transformed so much - at least for Office - that they're barely recognizable. And it's all thanks to cloud computing.

With his first major move Nadella set the direction for the Microsoft juggernaut for the next three years, during which time it not only took pole position in the cloud wars from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in terms of overall cloud revenues, but also admirably turned the company's future revenue growth trajectory on its head.

As for the "mobile first" part of his strategy, there's still a great deal of misunderstanding around Microsoft's mobile strategy. While everyone's eyes were on "mobile" in the sense of hardware in the form of the Surface Phone, Nadella's sights have long been trained on mobility as an abstract concept that involved being able to compute across a variety of platforms and device form factors.

One of the more important offshoots of that focus is the Windows 10 on ARM initiative. In short, it involves using an emulation layer called WOW64 to enable running x86 (32-bit) code on the ARM64 version of Windows 10. What that means is that traditional and older Win32 desktop applications will work on any device running 64-bit Windows.

Why is This a Big Deal?

That's because ever since mobile platforms tangentially deviated from desktop environments around a decade ago, every company worth its salt has been trying to bridge that gap. Alphabet's Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft have been working on independent projects - both coincidentally named Andromeda - in an effort to bring mobile operating systems and desktop operating systems closer to each other. Even Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) brought in Handoff between its operating systems to try and bridge that gap in some way.

Google has achieved part of its goal by bringing the Play Store to the Chrome OS environment, but that's not the ideal solution because it requires developers - millions of them - to tweak their apps for compatibility. It is also testing a new operating system called Fuchsia OS as part of the same initiative.

Microsoft has approached it in a couple of ways. One is by using CShell or Composable Shell, which essentially adapts the user interface, or UI, to the device form factor. So, whether it's a PC or a Microsoft HoloLens, an Xbox console, a smartphone or a desktop, an application will be able to scale to that device's UI requirements.

Another effort is Windows 10 on ARM in partnership with Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), and this one is progressing rapidly, with the world's top desktop OEMs already announcing their plans for laptops running Windows 10 on ARM processors.

Why ARM Architecture?

Microsoft teamed up with Qualcomm for the Windows 10 on ARM project more than a year ago. For Microsoft, this is a tremendous opportunity to grow Windows revenues. Since ARM architecture is basically licensable IP as opposed to proprietary silicon like Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) or AMD's (NASDAQ:AMD), a lot more OEMs would be willing to make their own hardware if they can run Windows on it.

Secondly, it gives consumers a lot more options with respect to devices if they can run the same applications on a smartphone or virtual reality environment as easily as they can on a traditional PC or notebook.

Third, ARM processors offer greater battery life because they lend themselves to low-power core designs. When you talk about mobility, you imply extended periods of having no access to external power.

Fourth, they offer LTE connectivity so your device is "always on", which is closer to how a smartphone or tablet works than how a PC works.

x86 processors are currently more suitable for heavier applications such as traditional desktop apps, which is why Microsoft is pushing hard on its ARM initiative with Qualcomm. What it wants is to bring full mobility to Windows 10 so it can run on any type of device form factor and still be capable of running x86 apps (through emulation) as well as native 64-bit apps.

That's where Thurrott's discovery gains significance, because Microsoft seems to have revealed all the current limitations of Windows 10 on ARM. They include:

64-bit apps are currently not supported, although it is planned for a future release.

Certain types of apps won't run. For example: assistive technologies, cloud storage apps, shell extensions, etc.

Requires native ARM64 drivers because x86 drivers are not supported, which limits Windows 10 performance to that of the stripped-down Windows 10 S, which can only run UWP apps (Universal Windows Platform) from Microsoft Store.

Older games and graphics using anything other than DirectX 9, DirectX 10, DirectX 11, and DirectX 12 will not work, nor will apps requiring hardware-accelerated OpenGL, which is an API (application programming interface) for rendering 2D and 3D graphics.

You don't have to understand the technical jargon, but in simple terms, what this means is that Windows 10 on ARM in its current state of development will not deliver what was originally promised: the ability to run thousands of older applications in a mobile hardware environment.

How Does This Impact Microsoft's Business Segments?

Microsoft's More Personal Computing segment continues to be the company's largest contributor to overall revenues. In Q2-18, the company reported $12.2 billion in revenues from this segment. Meanwhile, the growing parts of its business, Productivity and Business Processes and Intelligent Cloud, reported $9 billion (25% growth) and $7.8 billion (15% growth) for the period respectively.

So, while Office and cloud products supported most of the growth for the quarter, Windows revenues continued to drag down overall growth rates. Make no mistake: Microsoft is still holding on admirably to its legacy Windows revenues, even increasing OEM revenue by 4% over the prior period. However, the faster Microsoft can get this segment to grow, the faster the upside from the company's mobility strategy can be realized.

And that's where Windows 10 on ARM comes in. The world's largest PC makers are already on board and have announced their Windows 10 on ARM products, but the limitations revealed last month could put a spanner in consumer adoption - or even production itself.

The reality is that consumers want a Windows 10 device that has all-day battery power, is always online and can run practically any application regardless of whether it is intended for desktops or mobiles, or whether it is a new application or one that's 30 years old. And Microsoft has clearly not delivered on that promise so far.

That also means Surface Phone could still be more than a year away from making its appearance. Such a device has already been touted by Nadella as "the ultimate mobile device" that can pretty much do everything that a full-fledged Windows 10 PC can, in addition to being able to do everything that a smartphone can.

"We don't want to be driven by just envy of what others have, the question is, what can we bring? That's where I look at any device form factor or any technology, even AI."

That's a big order to fill, and with the one promising technology that can make this happen not fully ready yet, there's no way Microsoft will release a device that fails to perform at the level everyone is expecting it to.

What Does it Mean for Microsoft Financially?

Windows currently holds 83% of the desktop OS market. According to data from IDC, total desktop shipments for 2017 were 423.2 million units. Of that, 161.6 million were notebooks and mobile workstations, 21.9 million were detachable tablets and 141.8 million were slate tablets. That comes to a total addressable market of about 325.3 million for Windows 10 on ARM architecture. Windows, as we saw, already holds 83% of that market, or about 270 million units.

Once Windows 10 on ARM is ready for full deployment, Microsoft is going to push hard to promote it over traditional Windows licenses. Why? In simple terms, if these devices can do everything that Windows can, plus offer mobility, all-day battery life, always-on connectivity and ready-to-use cloud applications from Microsoft's Office 365 productivity suite, it wouldn't be a hard choice to make.

How would that translate into revenues?

Microsoft reported a 3% increase in Windows revenues for fiscal 2017, or $442 million. That means total Windows revenues stood at $14.7 billion for the period. The company has been able to hold on to those revenues for the past few years despite the failing health of the PC market, which just went through its sixth consecutive year of shipment decline.

But that $14.7 billion is Microsoft's to lose as PC shipments continue to face tremendous pressure. Windows Commercial revenues might be safe for a while because they primarily comprise multi-year agreements, but OEM licensing revenues are volatile. They only grew in fiscal 2017 because of a higher percentage of premium Windows licenses.

As such, that segment will remain unpredictable. The one sure way to help support More Personal Computing is to transition to Windows 10 on ARM for that roughly 270 million units we arrived at earlier.

What I foresee is not only strong support for segment revenues, but also an increase in market share over time because these notebooks, laptops, convertibles and tablets are going to set a new trend in the market: always connected, all-day power, capable of running powerful desktop programs and running the familiar Windows operating system, plus easy access to all of Microsoft's cloud services. In short, the best of both worlds - mobile and desktop - on potentially the most productive devices available on the market.

Further revenue gains will also be seen from new OEMs entering the market because they'll be able to easily make their own ARM hardware to run Windows 10. The barrier right now is from Intel's hold on the desktop CPU market, which is around 80%, with AMD's own proprietary silicon holding nearly all the rest.

Source: PassMark

That barrier will be removed when laptops, notebooks and tablets are able to adopt ARM architecture for their hardware and run the full version of Windows 10. That also puts Qualcomm in a great position for growth, but for Microsoft it offers a long-term solution to the problem of declining PC sales and Windows licensing.

But the real unrealized upside for Microsoft will not come from OEM licensing of Windows 10 on ARM for larger devices, but from devices that are closer to the smartphone form factor. That's the device everyone is waiting for, not just notebooks and tablets running Windows on ARM. And that concept is embodied in the Surface Phone.

Imagine a Windows 10 smartphone that can run traditional win32 desktop applications as well as mobile apps, be constantly connected to Microsoft's cloud products, can easily be extended to a larger monitor via Continuum and has all the productivity tools an enterprise employee would want no matter whether they're at home, at the office or traveling.

Such a device would be far superior to anything that an iOS or Android device is capable of, and that brings Apple and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) directly in the line of Microsoft's fire. Enterprises will be quick to adopt such devices for their employees, giving Microsoft a huge addressable market. Assuming that such a device will be sold in the premium smartphone price segment, that gives Microsoft and its smartphone OEMs a potential market of 20% of the entire smartphone segment. That's 20% of 1.54 billion units, which is the total number of smartphones shipped to end users in 2017, which comes to a little over 300 million units.

How much is that in dollars? Per Microsoft's FY-17 figures, the cost of a Windows license for an OEM is about $54 ($14.7 billion from 270 million units shipped with Windows). Let's round that off to $50, and what we're looking at for a 300-million-unit addressable market is $15 billion in potential additional revenues.

Of course, Microsoft is not going to grab that entire market, but a high-productivity device that will presumably be priced in the current premium smartphone range will definitely hurt Apple and Samsung in a big way. There's really no way to project actual market share, but I suspect Windows 10 on ARM mobile devices will be able to gain a lot of traction in a world where desktop and mobile have become so divergent since the advent of the smartphone age a little over a decade ago.

For Microsoft, this not only represents a $15 billion opportunity, but also making its own Windows 10 on ARM devices with the Surface branding will allow it to command a much higher unit margin, pushing that figure up even further.

And that's the massive unrealized upside I'm talking about, and the majority of Microsoft's investors might not even be aware of such an upside existing. Should this impact your investment decision with respect to Microsoft? I think it should, simply because of the huge new market it would open up by completely disrupting the mobile personal computing industry.

