Ambarella: Critical Time Indeed

Wait for business to turn and the company to make a more definitive signal with the stock buyback plan.

The new computer vision chips offer promising technology but the company lacks contracts in the competitive automotive sector.

When last cautioning investors about the computer vision hype in Ambarella (AMBA), the stock traded for nearly $57. The rally to $52 following earnings on Friday still isn't an appealing entry point as business shifts further out to the future with no certainty in site for the time being.

Can't Move Beyond GoPro

Ambarella is a high performing chip company with gross margins above 60% due to an Asian engineering force that saves on costs. The company though hasn't been able to move on from the broken relationship with GoPro (GPRO).

The FQ4 results and guidance for the current quarter highlight this prime example. Revenues declined 19% in the quarter and guidance for the April quarter includes at least a 10% hit from the $64 million reported last year.

The company continues to forecast ex-GoPro sales to grow around 10%, but Ambarella can't get away from the action camera maker fast enough due to weakness in drones. The inability to hold onto revenue streams in the original markets leaves the company constantly shifting revenues to new markets versus growing.

The below chart highlights the relationship between the stock price and revenues. As revenues plateued around the end of 2015, Ambarella has been stuck in a range of $40 to $60 with the current price being roughly the mid point.

AMBA data by YCharts

Weak revenues this year don't bode well for the stock recovering any time soon.

Tipping Point

The future is reliant on the new computer vision chips (CV1, CV22) having an impact in future self-driving cars. ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems) offers a perfect market opportunity for the HD computer vision chips from Ambarella, but this market segment unlike others already has semiconductor giants like Intel (INTC) via the Mobileye purchase locked into competitive positions.

The cost structure continues to expand while margins depress as Ambarella shifts to new business opportunities like computer vision. The increases aren't eye popping, but FY18 saw a roughly 10% bump in operating expenses mostly related to R&D for computer vision development.

For this reason, Ambarella is seeing a constant bleeding of the profit picture. The chip company made $3.31 per share back in FY16 on revenues of $316 million. The current analyst targets are for a nearly 50% cut in EPS for FY19 on nearly the same revenue base of around $300 million.

AMBA EPS Estimates for 2 Fiscal Years Ahead data by YCharts

The HD video chip company showed the recent technology at CES with reported interest from over 40 auto OEMs and Tier 1 companies. Any contracts will take 1-2 years to show up in revenues making this a 2019 or even 2020 revenue story.

The ADAS market is already moving forward with a sizable market opportunity. Transparency Market Research places the market growing to a size of $43.27 billion by 2025, up 4-fold from the $11.83 billion spent in 2016. Other research firms have different estimates of the market size, but all agree that the market will grow at roughly a 20% annual clip through 2025.

As auto manufacturers go from driver assistance to full autonomous, the market will grow and demand of computer vision becomes a prime part of the sensor and camera systems needed to avoid obstacles and control the vehicles. The question remains whether Ambarella can grab a profitable position in the competitive market.

Players like General Motors (GM) are requesting for government approval to move forward with autonomous cars without steering wheels to enter the market in 2019 questioning whether Ambarella is late to the party. Not to mention that players like Waymo (GOOGL) are developing there own technology in competition with Mobileye.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Ambarella is at a critical point of heading lower due to a new normal of lower margins and profits. The company needs wins with the new computer vision chips though plenty of questions exist in the ability of the small chip company to obtain sales in a highly competitive market.

Investors have no reason to rush into Ambarella as the company itself isn't aggressively buying the stock. For FQ4, the company only spent $3.3 million on share buybacks though $25 million still exists on the share buyback program and Ambarella has $435 million of cash on the balance sheet. Patience is still warranted here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.