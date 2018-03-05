Brookfield Renewable Partners: An Attractive 6.4% Yield With 5% To 9% Income Growth Prospects

Environmental stewardship is something that I’m passionate about. I make a lot of sacrifices in my personal life in an attempt to live a cleaner, greener, more carbon neutral lifestyle. I also like making money in the markets. When I invest, I’m looking for long-term, sustainable growth. I look for secular tailwinds and I like to partner top notch management teams as a shareholder. I’ve been bullish on the future prospects of sustainable energy for years now. Technology is improving, making sustainable energy sources more viable from an efficiency related and economic standpoints. However, we’re so early in the green energy revolution that many of the market leaders are still somewhat speculative investments and I haven’t been willing to put capital to risk in areas like solar energy because of the perceived risks involved.

In the past, it’s been difficult (nearly impossible, even) or me to find investments that jive with my environmental mindset and my financial goals. I’ve been out fossil fuel names for years now; the energy sector has struggled since I made this decision, so that proved to be addition by subtraction. I owned Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure (HASI) for a year or so, but even though I like that business, management’s recent decision to freeze the dividend resulted in a recent rules based sale (I typically sell any company that cuts or freezes its dividend, regardless of yield because of my focus on the long-term compounding of my passive income stream). With the elimination of HASI, I only had one sustainable energy/infrastructure play left in my portfolio: Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP).

Brookfield has been in business for 115 years and has an AUM of more than $285b as an alternative global asset manager. The firm manages portfolios in real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, and private equity. I find their management team to be very impressive; they’ve always been value focused and shareholder friendly, as far as I’m concerned. The Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. checks off all of the boxes that I discussed in the opening paragraph which is why I’ve been building my position over the last 6 months or so.

In the company’s recent quarterly conference call, CEO Sachin Shah offered a succinct description of the partnership’s strategy/goals:

Our strategy is simple; acquire a renewable power assets and businesses that below intrinsic value, finance them on an investment grade basis, and optimize cash flow and value utilizing our depths of operating expertise. This strategy has proved to be effective over many years and through many cycles.

Shah goes on to highlight the fact that Brookfield has been in the renewables business for 20 years now “on a value enhancing basis” and has generated 17% compound annual growth since inception.

Over the last 5 years, BEP has grown its FFO/unit at an 8% annual clip, while increasing shareholder distributions 6% per year.

FFO was up 31% in 2017, which resulted in total shareholder returns of ~25% for BEP unit holders.

While I don’t expect to see growth rates this high in perpetuity, BEP’s growth isn’t likely to end in the near-term. The company highlights its ~7000 megawatt development pipeline across a variety of renewable power sources which it expects “to provide overtime, excellent investment opportunities at premium returns.”

Speaking of the company’s renewable pipeline, BEP closed on the Terraform Power and Terraform Global acquisition in Q4, adding another 3,600 megawatts of contracted solar and wind assets. Terraform’s assets are nearly fully operational and have an average age of approximately 5 years, meaning that BEP will have years and years of high quality production from these assets, which it believes it acquired at attractive prices.

BEP is one of the largest public renewable pure play power/infrastructure businesses in the world. The company has ~$40b of total power assets and nearly 16,500 megawatts of capacity in 24 markets & 14 countries. North America represents ~60% of the company’s business, with Brazil (~20%) and Columbia (15%) making up the majority of the rest of the portfolio. BEP has recently made moves to gain market share in Europe as well as China and India. Needless to say, there continue to be opportunities for Brookfield to collect renewable assets in popular global markets moving forward. This management team’s focus on value is well known and I look forward to watching as the portfolio grows and develops over time knowing that not only am I gaining exposure to growth, but also attractive value opportunities as well.

BEP’s portfolio is broken down into three segments, hydro, wind, and solar. Hydro makes up the vast majority of the portfolio at the moment, though management has been taking strides to increase wind and solar generation.

One risk that BEP faces with its high exposure to hydroelectric power sources (hydroelectric power makes up ~82% of BEP’s megawatt portfolio spread across 81 river systems globally) are weather related events. The company counts of rainfall runoff fueling rivers and reservoir depth, which accounts for a certain amount of speculation (as your local weather man has probably proved to you over the years, no one can predict Mother Nature with a high degree of accuracy). However, BEP feels good about their hydro assets in the present; in 2017 these assets generated $687m FFO, which was supported by hydro power generation above long-term averages. BEP management highlighted the fact that North American hydro output was 7% above long-term historical averages in 2017 and the company’s reservoirs ended the year above average historical levels. Overall, hydro FFO grew 35% in 2017 and management remains bullish on this segment moving forward.

Another risk that BEP faces regarding the hydro segment which makes up the vast majority of its operations is the fact that does have 5 North American hydro contracts expiring over the next 5 years.

Source: Q4 CC Slides, Page 14

This increases the risk profile of the cash flows moving forward, but BEP management highlights their belief that these expiring contracts won’t result in reduced cash flows as they’re renegotiated based upon current market prices for energy and ancillary products.

Wind makes up ~16% of BEP’s portfolio with solar coming in at a paltry 2%. BEP’s wind assets generated $105m FFO in 2017, which was 7% higher than the previous year’s total. BEP’s solar FFO was just $21m in 2017, which was in-line with the prior year’s total. I’m not surprised to see that solar makes up a relatively small part of BEP’s portfolio because I’m sure that their historically value based, conservative management team is running up against some of the same hurdles that I am as I attempt to add solar exposure to my own portfolio. While I think this industry has a lot of potential moving forward, its viewed as more of a speculative growth space than anything else and the prices reflect this. What’s more, solar generation assets have shorter lifespans and are more exposure to innovative disruptions than hydro or wind assets, making solar infrastructure less attractive to long-term oriented investors.

I think BEP’s balance sheet is strong. I wouldn’t expect anything less from one of the Brookfield funds. The company’s debt/cap from from 38% in 2016 to 39% in 2017. The company’s available liquidity increased from $1191m to $1539, meaning that it will continue to have the opportunity to grow the company without unnecessary leverage.

Source: Q4 CC Slides, Page 13

And one of the most attractive aspects of BEP to me as a shareholder is its yield (which is much higher than than the yields offered by Brookfield’s other funds). BEP is currently yielding 6.4%. This is one of the higher yields in my portfolio because typically, it’s difficult to find high yields that also have sustainable growth prospects. Brookfield management targets 12-15% long-term growth with its BEP holdings and aims to provide sustainable distributions with an annual growth target of 5-9%. Mid-high single digit income growth on an asset that is yielding well above 6% is a rarity in today’s market. Assuming BEP’s management is able to deliver on their targets, we’re talking about a yield that is ~350 bps above the U.S. 10 year set to grow at a rate that is 2-4x the FED’s target inflation rate. From an income oriented standpoint, it doesn’t get much better than that.

In 2017, BEP produced $1.90 FFO/unit and paid out $1.87 in distributions. This 92% ratio includes all developments and acquisitions. Because of the partnership’s structure, BEP pays out the vast majority of its FFO to shareholders. This does mean that there isn’t a whole lot of wiggle room for dividend growth should the company run into issues with FFO growth. Because of this, I don’t consider BEP to be a SWAN type DGI investment, by any means, but its distributions have been on an uptrend since the fund was originated and the high quality management running the show gives me confidence that this trend will continue.

Something else worth mentioning is the fact that BEP, like Brookfield’s other funds, require shareholders to deal with the K-1 form come tax time. I know that this issue is enough to keep certain investors away. I’m willing to deal with the extra hassle for exposure to an attractive asset ran by such high quality management. Right now, my BEP position is about 2/3 of the way full. I’ve made two purchases thus far, first at $34.61 and then more recently, at $30.98. I feel comfortable averaging down my cost basis as these shares experience weakness. If BEP falls another 10% or so I will look to fill out my position and sit back and watch Brookfield management collect attractive renewable assets and collect the funds thrown off by the sustainable operations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.