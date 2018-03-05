Ford's 2018 Struggles Continue Into February

Growth in China and the drive to autonomous vehicle mass production remain key focus areas of the company as it looks to a long-term growth strategy.

While both the Car and SUV segments posted losses - (12.1%) and (12.3%) - the Truck segment posted a 1.2% gain in February 2018 compared to February 2017.

The F-Series posted an encouraging month to push the average sales price to $47,200, an increase of $1,500 compared with January 2017.

Ford posted a (6.9%) decrease in U.S. auto sales during February 2018 compared with February 2017, which came in better than the (6.3%) decrease estimated by Edmunds.

Ford (NYSE: F) continued a slow start to 2018 with a lackluster February despite strong Truck sales, as the company continues to focus on China and autonomous vehicles to drive growth despite retracting U.S. car sales. With a below-industry-average P/E and a near 6% dividend yield, I continue to recommend Ford as a buy.

Ford announced February 2018 U.S. vehicle sales of just over 194K, down (6.9%) from the same month in 2017. This mid single-digit decrease was more than the (6%) decrease estimate from Edmunds. The industry as a whole is expecting to see a further decrease in 2018 after a near 2% contraction in 2017. The seasonally-adjusted annual rate (SAAR) for 2018 after February’s sales is 16.8 million, which is down slightly from 2017’s 17.25 million.

Ford wasn’t alone as the entire industry struggled in February with Toyota (NYSE:TM) showing the only year-over-year increase at 4.5%. Other major competitors that struggled include Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) declining (4.3%), and General Motors (GM) declining (7%), Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) declining (1.4%), and Honda (NYSE:HMC) declining (5%). Despite a healthy auto industry, sales figures are declining due to decreased car sales in favor of higher-priced SUVs, better sales of lightly-used vehicles, and recent record sales simmering demand.

For Ford, see the below chart showing the monthly U.S. sales for the trailing 12 months. It’s certainly concerning to see January and February 2018 being such large outliers compared to the other months in the trailing 12 months; however, February is rebounding from a very slow January.

Ford's worse-than-expected decrease in February sales was largely fueled by decreases in SUVs and cars at (12.3%) and (12.1%), respectively. Despite these large decreases, the Truck segment remained strong with Truck sales increasing 1.2%. The truck increase was largely fueled by increases to the E-Series and F-Series of 19.2% and 2.6%, respectively.

Cars continued to see significant pressure as a result of continued consumer sentiment shifting to larger vehicles as a result of lower fuel costs and an improved economy. Overall, both fleet and retail saw decreases of (3.8%) and (8.5%), respectively. The fleet decline is largely timing as the company saw significant increases in the second half of 2017 in this segment.

See below chart showing the monthly U.S. sales fluctuations for Ford compared to the same month a year ago. As you can see, while this is the second consecutive significant decrease year over year, it’s certainly not out of the norm as the company saw similar decreases in March, April, June, and July of 2017.

Despite the decrease in vehicle transactions, the shift from cars to SUVs and trucks is a continued positive trend for Ford, largely due to the success of the F-Series trucks (up 9.3% in 2017 and 2.6% year-to-date in 2018) and increasing popularity of SUVs - Explorer (up 10.1% in 2017), Edge (up 6% in 2017), and Escape (up 0.4% in 2017). Despite SUVs posting a second straight monthly decline to start 2018, the Truck segment continued its success from 2017.

Despite the decrease in sales, Ford is continuing to sell the right mix of vehicles in the U.S., which continues to push up the average transaction price. This shows that Ford isn't just taking advantage of cars being loaded with more safety features and connectivity options, but it is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the consumer shift away from cars to larger vehicles.

The key to Ford's success is being able to continue selling these high-margin vehicles led by the F-Series trucks. Additionally, the Ford Explorer, Edge, and Expedition are also adding to the average transaction price gains. As a result, Ford’s overall transaction price of $36,200 was favorable against the industry’s average of $32,200.

Ford's vehicle inventory finished February high at 89 days' supply, which is up from 106 days in January. Additionally, this is an increase from the 79 days’ supply from February 2017. Ford's inventory levels were slightly higher than its largest domestic competitor, General Motors. GM finished February with 85 days' supply compared with Ford's 89 days after GM additionally saw a large decrease this month.

In another key market, Ford is trying to replicate this success in China where it announced a dismal (18%) decrease in January 2018 compared to January 2017 after a full year 2017 decrease of (6%) compared to 2016. While this is a much smaller number of Ford vehicles, at nearly 76K in February being sold in China compared with 194K in the U.S., it shows that Ford is struggling to replicate its success in China.

One of the few bright spots in this market is the success of the Lincoln, which increased 7% year over year. This has Ford repositioning its business in China toward SUVs, luxury and commercial vehicles. It'll be important to watch how Ford turns this business around in 2018, as it is clearly struggling to replicate the success from the U.S. despite Lincoln’s success.

With 2018 just getting started, the industry is forecasting that the industry will lose anywhere from (1.5%) to (5%). The decrease is a result of increasing interest rates, less built-up demand and an abundance of used vehicles on the market. Analysts expect the industry will likely see a normalized range in the next few years of 15.5 million to 16 million vehicles barring an unforeseen economic slump.

This means the pie is likely to get smaller, which could erode not only Ford's sales but also its impressive transaction gains as competitors utilize higher incentives to attract business. Given Ford's ability to sell SUVs and trucks, I think it is in a good position to compete in a tightening marketplace.

Prior to posting February 2018 results, the company also released Q4 2017 earnings. For the full year, revenue increased 3% to nearly $157 billion. The increase was largely due to the higher average transaction prices as a result of selling more SUVs and Trucks. This is evident in the doubled GAAP net earnings where the company posted a profit of $7.6 billion in 2017 compared to only $3 billion in 2016.

The company was able to share these profits with its employees by issuing profit-sharing payments to more than 54,000 eligible hourly UAW-represented employees, or approximately $7,500 for employees on a full-year basis. It’s important to see Ford treating its employees well and is an indicator of management’s confidence.

After a sluggish month, the stock lost value to under $10.40 per share from $10.75 a month earlier. At this level, the P/E ratio of approximately 5.4 appears to be undervalued compared with the current S&P 500 mean P/E ratio of 24 and the industry average of 12.9. Given the low valuation and the company's dividend yield near 6%, I believe the stock is attractive at current prices. While the domestic auto sales are starting to retreat, Ford is perfectly positioned to continue increasing its average transaction price with its larger vehicle offering, including the F-Series, Edge, Flex, and Explorer.

Additionally, the company is focusing on China and autonomous vehicle-driving technology. With this low valuation and this favorability, I expect Ford to start picking up momentum as 2018 progresses after a lackluster January.

Given this low valuation and the long-term optimism with Ford, I'm extremely encouraged by the U.S. sales results. I'm excited about the company's future, and I recommend owning the company's stock with a long-term view. With consumers purchasing more expensive vehicles, it will allow Ford to report stronger top line and bottom line growth going forward. Furthermore, I believe Ford has a strong product mix to take advantage of the growing market and will pay investors an above-6% dividend yield to own the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in F over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.