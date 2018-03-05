Why I Just Bought Main Street Capital Again

Shares are much more sensibly valued on the drop, selling for 1.52x net asset value.

Main Street Capital is likely going to announce another dividend hike in 2018.

I have reopened a long position in business development company Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) at the end of last week as I believe the reward-to-risk ratio is compelling at today's price point. Main Street Capital released strong fourth quarter results at the end of February that point to a dividend increase later this year. I consider Main Street Capital to be a core holding for my income portfolio going forward. An investment in Main Street Capital comes with an entry yield of 7.9 percent.

Like most business development companies, Main Street Capital has been kicked to the curb this year. Main Street Capital's share price has dropped ~10 percent so far in 2018. The stock market sell-off - which was triggered by fears over higher interest rates and a resulting surge in bond yields - is a good opportunity to gobble up a few shares of Main Street Capital for a high-quality income portfolio at a more affordable valuation.

Source: StockCharts

The Case For Main Street Capital

Though I have not been a fan of Main Street Capital's stretched valuation over the last year or so, I do like the business development company. Main Street Capital is a BDC in an increasingly crowded sector that is actually growing its net asset value on a per-share basis and its net investment income.

A lot of business development companies are not growing their NAVs which makes Main Street Capital sort of stand out of the crowd. Main Street Capital has grown its NAV per-share rather consistently in the last several years.

Here's a depiction of Main Street Capital's NAV and DNII growth trend.

Source: Main Street Capital Corp. Investor Presentation

As you can see in the chart above, Main Street Capital has consistently increased its dividend payouts to shareholders over time. Main Street Capital has grown its monthly dividend by a whopping 73 percent since the company's IPO in 2007.

Importantly, Main Street Capital pays supplemental dividends with such regularity that they can actually be seen as regular dividends. The BDC is paying two supplemental dividends of $0.275/share each per year, boosting the total dividend payout to (assuming no growth in base dividend) to $2.83/share.

Source: Main Street Capital Corp.

Main Street Capital also consistently overearns its dividend with (distributable) net investment income. Since the BDC both overearns its dividend and has a history of boosting its monthly dividend payout over time, chances are that Main Street Capital's management will hand investors another dividend raise in 2018.

Source: Achilles Research

Correction Is A Buying Opportunity

Main Street Capital is still the most expensive BDC in the sector, largely because of the company's solid financial performance and consistent dividend growth. A year ago I warned of an overheating in the BDC segment as Main Street Capital's shares sold for 1.75x book value.

I said this about Main Street Capital's valuation level in September 2017:

Although there are clearly a couple of advantages that come with an investment in Main Street Capital (covered dividend, additional dividend upside tied to NII growth as the Fed moves along the interest rate curve, no NAV dilution), valuation is a major concern. Main Street Capital is priced for perfection, requiring investor to pay a HUGE premium to the last reported NAV. The BDC is certainly not a 'short', but also not a buy based on its overvaluation.

Today, investors can gobble up shares in Main Street Capital at a much more sensible valuation. While investors still have to pay a significant premium to net asset value - shares change hands for ~1.52x NAV -, the valuation excesses have clearly been corrected.

MAIN Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

I have been waiting for a stock market correction like this for a while. The drop is a good opportunity in my opinion to gobble up a high-quality business development company like Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital is not oversold, but the valuation is compelling considering that investors get a high-quality, covered dividend and semi-annual dividends that boost total dividend income. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.