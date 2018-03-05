Why Powell's Remarks May Imply A 2,100 Fair Value For The S&P 500

Nonetheless, even if the averages might be overvalued, individual stocks and sectors may be attractive right now, as was the case in 1999-2000.

If the Fed is going to stay the course until/unless the economy gets very weak, then I calculate a fair value for the S&P 500 of 2,100.

It is possible that President Trump and Chair Powell have agreed on this strategy of economic optimism.

This appears to increase the chances that if the economy behaves, the Fed will stay the course.

Background - the Fed talks of staying the course



The Fed's chairman, Jerome Powell, told the Senate Banking Committee Thursday:

“By continuing to gradually raise interest rates over time, we’re trying to... achieve inflation moving up to target but also make sure the economy doesn’t overheat... There’s no evidence the economy is currently overheating.”

This sort of reasoning, also seen in the prepared remarks, was used to justify staying the course of both interest rate hikes and shrinking of the Fed's balance sheet. Powell voted for the current policies, after all. He is not backing away from those votes.

Powell also pointed out that stocks are not the economy, and the Fed's focus was the real economy. The S&P 500 (SPY) sold off sharply on his testimony.

His views basically echoed those of New York Fed chair William Dudley, as expressed on Dec. 1, 2014. In a major policy speech, Dr. Dudley spent a good deal of time denying and decrying the idea that the Fed was managing the stock market, saying in part:

Let me be clear, there is no Fed equity market put. To put it another way, we do not care about the level of equity prices, or bond yields or credit spreads per se. Instead, we focus on how financial market conditions influence the transmission of monetary policy to the real economy. At times, a large decline in equity prices will not be problematic for achieving our goals. For example, economic conditions may warrant a tightening of financial market conditions. If this happens mainly via the channel of equity price weakness—that is not a problem, as it does not conflict with our objectives.

Note: the term "equity market put" refers to the Fed establishing a price floor under the market. Therefore, one can and should "buy the dip" if one occurs, because the Fed will prevent a serious decline.

We have become so used to the QE era of overt, deliberate asset price inflation that we forget the many times the Fed "fought inflation" with interest rate increases, even if they were inconvenient. As one example of just how inflation-phobic the Fed can be when it's focusing on this issue, consider these brief quotes from the FOMC's statement following its late June 2008 meeting. This was during the 7th month of the Great Recession. After acknowledging the existence of certain financial strains, the Fed said:

Recent information indicates that overall economic activity continues to expand... the upside risks to inflation and inflation expectations have increased.

The Fed did not know a recession was going on even though it was month 7, and it maintained a tightening bias. The committee was so overly concerned with inflation that there was one dissent, from a voting member who wanted the Fed to raise interest rates then and there. The Fed can lurch into QE 3, creating more than $1.5 trillion dollars in 22 months with no recession and inflation rates not dissimilar to those we have today, and then, it can lurch into a very restrictive period in late 2016 despite industrial production operating at only about 78% of capacity. Go figure.

Seeing the stance taken by Chair Powell and the lack of criticism from the White House of his hawkish words, I began rethinking my expectation that Powell would want to soon move the Fed away from reverse QE and/or interest rate hikes to please the president who appointed him, a president who has said he likes low interest rates.

That brings up the question of whether President Trump really cares much about the stock market any longer. Maybe he has been touting it because it has been rising, but I think what he really wants are jobs, jobs, and more jobs for his re-election effort. Maybe he and Powell have agreed that the message is optimism and more optimism.

The next section discusses why Donald Trump's history may suggest this is his current plan.

Why Trump may not care a lot about stock prices right now



Why did Powell accentuate the positive, and not sound a dovish tone that would have pleased traders? Note, CNN titled an article on his testimony this way:

That's pretty upbeat. It may come from discussions with the administration and the president:

Donald Trump's former pastor was Norman Vincent Peale, the author of The Power of Positive Thinking, a mega-hit book in the 1950s. A Peale quote that may apply right now to the policy path that Janet Yellen's Fed set out:

"Any fact facing us, however difficult, even seemingly hopeless, is not so important as our attitude toward that fact," Peale wrote. "A confident and optimistic thought pattern can modify or overcome the fact altogether."

So, given that the Fed has set a course, Trump may just be accepting it and going forward with a growth strategy, even if the stock and bond markets may not initially rise in price from it.

Why might President Trump care more about other priorities than stocks going forward?

I propose two major reasons. First:

Precedent suggests Republican presidents needn't care about stock prices, just the economy



Consider the last four Republican presidents (not all readers will enjoy doing so, but this is a financial article, not a political one). Using a Yahoo Finance tool, I estimate the following numbers for the S&P 500 (SPY) for the most recent one, George W. Bush:

2001 inauguration: 1,350

successful 2002 mid-term election: 900

successful 2004 re-election: 1,170.

So, the stock market stank under Bush while he was powering to two strong elections.

Moving backwards, the prior Republican president was his father. George H.W. Bush saw an uptrend in stock prices throughout his presidency, with a marginal 20% bear market in 1990-1, and got destroyed in his re-election bid. Specifically, the S&P was at:

285 on Jan. 1, 1989, just before his inauguration

435 on Jan. 1, 1993, shortly after he lost.

Even though the first President Bush presided over a giant stock market boom, it did him no good. What was the meme that beat him? Bill Clinton's mantra: "It's the economy, stupid." Not, "It's the stock market..."

Going backward, Ronald Reagan took office with the S&P 500 around 130 and won a 49-state landslide with it around 165. Total return was similar to that from a 4-year bond, thus he won a gigantic re-election victory on general perceptions of prosperity (and other matters). The stock market could have been lower or high, but voters voted on the state of their lives.

The prior elected Republican president, Richard Nixon, took office with the S&P 500 around 100 and won 49 states with it around 113, also a similar total return to that of a bond.

Team Trump knows all this. Thus, they may be willing to just suck it up when it comes to reverse QE and possible resulting normalization of stock and bond valuations, if the economy performs well.

It's the economy.

The other major point:

Much of Trump's agenda is antithetical to stock (and bond) prices

Trump and Reagan were unusual in that with each, we have decades of consistent policy views expressed long before either one thought seriously of entering politics. For Reagan, principle #1 was anti-Communism; principle #2 was free market/corporatist economics. For Trump, it was keeping/making industrial America strong(er). This principle helped lead to this key sentence in his final campaign ad:

“The political establishment that is trying to stop us is the same group responsible for our disastrous trade deals, massive illegal immigration [and] economic and foreign policies [elective wars] that have bled our country dry.”

In other words, he is going to go for domestic growth, higher employment, higher wages, more full-time work, higher defense spending, and no major elective wars. He knows that means no priority for budgetary restraint, which forces the Fed to carry on the Yellen tightening unless a weak economy forces it to stop. That lack of concern for bond traders and, I now suspect, for P/Es, may be the price he is willing to pay in hopes of gaining the rest of his agenda. It could be good for Main Street but temporarily put Wall Street back on its heels, especially if Main Street growth involves higher wages and lower corporate profit margins.

Interim Summary

Jawboning about QE if there is another recession may be good for a pop in stock prices now and then, but what matters most is the ongoing fact that the Fed is restoring cash to respectability. In doing this two ways simultaneously, via rate hikes and reverse QE, it is setting out the key preconditions for interest rates to eventually rise, P/E's to shrink. Importantly, if job growth picks up and real wages pick up, corporate profit margins have nowhere to go but down, from near-record levels. All this can be good for getting votes but lower equity prices.

Now, let's look at the optimistic, Powell-Trump view of a good economy that can withstand policy normalization and think about fair value, which I peg by using a 16X P/E two years from now assuming no recession.

Calculating a 2,100 S&P 500: justifying a 16X P/E 2 years from now

I have gone back to the formation of the SPY in 1993 to look at non-bubble periods and can justify 16X assuming a good economy through 2019 and into 2020. First:

The P/E at the end of 1994 was 14.9X and the P/E at the end of 1995 was 18.1X. (All data from Multpl.com are based on GAAP EPS and are verified as best I can via look-backs at the SPY.)

In the next cycle, P/Es at the end of 2005 and 2006 were 18.1X and 17.4X, respectively. But we know these were based on seriously overstated earnings, given all the poor lending practices that allowed many financial institutions to book GAAP earnings when they were actually unprofitable. So 16X was overly generous for that cycle given the collapse that came soon after.

Moving to the current expansion, the P/E at the end of 2010, 2011, and 2012 was 14.9X, 17.0X, and 18.2X. Since these were done with one or more QE already having inflated P/E's, 16X is reasonable based on these precedent.

Why 16X? Mostly because by 2020, this will be a very late-cycle economy, which if anything tends to deserve a lower P/E than 16X due to the threat of recession and a sharp setback in earnings. But under the prevailing mindset that stocks have been undervalued historically relative to bonds, I will stick with 16X.

A second justification for 16X is that it is only equivalent a 6.25% earnings yield (reciprocal of the P/E). After the huge jump in EPS that gets us to the $150 target in 2019 (see next section), it would then be reasonable to assume the profits rise at their historic 6% annual rate. If so, then a 6.25% trailing earnings yield is only a 6.625% forward earnings yield, no great return given that in the Fed's plans, junk bonds would likely be yielding that much and more.

Other reasons exist for using 16X or lower, such as trade war worries; potential reversion to the mean of elevated profit margin; and the prospect of reverse QE and gradual interest rate hikes continuing into 2020.

To be clear, this is a planning tool, not a prediction. I think of it as playing between the 40 yard lines, in American football terms. Most of the action is going to take place outside of that area, but it is a mid-field, mid-range area. The same with P/Es. They can go anywhere, but in planning a personal investment strategy, I need to make forward assumptions I can sleep well with. Using a strong economy with strong earnings growth and a 16X TTM GAAP EPS two years from now works for me, for reasons discussed above. It could be over or under, a thought that is always reassuring.

Next up, a fair value calculation based on a 16X TTM GAAP EPS.

Using mainstream EPS to get to 2,100 fair value

Standard & Poor's has been maintaining a spreadsheet with all sorts of historical data and projections for the S&P 500, going back to 1988. (Click on Additional Info, then Index Earnings on the pop-up tab.) Current projections are for EPS of $144 and $156 for the '500' for this year and next year. I will haircut the $156 slightly, because historically, these projections are too high (usually much too high).

In any case, I'm going to use $150 as CY 2019 EPS. Thus, I project 16 x $150 = $2,400 as the S&P 500 level I'm willing to assume two years from now. This would translate to as SPY of $240. Currently, the SPY has closed Friday at $269. So, I am projecting a 10% decline in the SPY but a good economy, rising corporate profits, but shrinking margins that revert toward a lower mean as wages finally rise as a percentage of GDP.

What would fair value be today if the target for the SPY is $240? I would say around $210, or an S&P 500 fair value of 2,100 right now. This would provide for 7% price appreciation annually plus 2% dividend yields, or a forward annual return of 9%. Given all the risks, with the Fed so hawkish while profit margins are very high at 10%+ (see table in the spreadsheet), that's my guess at fair value.

If others come to see things my way, I think this is where the SPY can go to this year in a good economy.

Again, my main rationale is the Fed's double-barreled tightening leading to P/E normalization. My secondary rationale is operating profit margin reversion lower.

Finally, the main reason for the Fed to back away from tightening assuming Powell is truly on board with the current course would be a weak economy with declining inflation. That situation would be much better for bonds and defensive stocks than for the SPY as a whole.

Conclusions, And Thoughts On What To Do Next

Up to and through the end of QE 3 (October 2014), once the US economy simply hung together after 2009, stock prices could hardly lose. Either the economy did well and stock prices advanced at the expense of bond prices (rates went higher), or the economy faltered and the Fed poured QE money into the financial system, principally stocks. However, what Dr. Dudley said, which was ignored or even derided at the time, may look better now. Here is a 5-year look at the SPY. Note how poorly it does from 12/1/14 onward:

On 12/1/14, the SPY was around $206. By early February 2016, with no new QE support, it was down to $181, a 12% decline. Just before Election Day, it was around $210. In essence, the SPY went up about 1% per year from the date of Dudley's speech to the election of Donald Trump. So, the Fed may have been doing what Dudley said it would do, which is manage the economy rather than the stock market.

This history, of which newly-installed chair Jerome Powell is very well aware, may be key now to consider.

For my part, as discussed above, I am changing my views to assume that the Fed will be more hawkish for a longer period of time than I was previously assuming - or else the economy gets weak. Either scenario brings down my fair value for the SPY and continues to make me favor cash as an important asset class.

However, there is a little more to things than thinking that the SPY is overvalued, though not hugely. That's because as in 1999-2000, some types of stocks may be seriously overvalued while others are relatively undervalued. In the companion, follow-up article to this, which I hope is published close in time to this one, I discuss reasons to buck the consensus and go more to defensive stocks and even bonds for the months ahead. Thus, I think that while the general market may be unduly risky right now, individual stocks and sectors may be reasonable buys.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

