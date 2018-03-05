Biotech Analysis Central Pharma News: Conatus Leaps On Upgrade, Reata Fails Mid-Stage Study, Synergy's Strategy Shift

Welcome to Biotech Analysis Central Daily News, a daily news report and analysis about what has happened lately in the biotech industry.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Up On Analyst Upgrade

News: Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) closed the day higher by 17% to $6.11 per share after an Oppenheimer analyst by name of Jay Olson initiated coverage on the company, and raised its targeted to $16 per share. That would imply the stock rising 163% from its current level. The analyst noted that he was bullish on Conatus' unique approach to treating patients with NASH.

Analysis: The analyst is correct in that Conatus is unique. A majority of other pharmaceutical companies, not all of them, use a certain type of acid to target and treat NASH. Some examples of companies that use an acid to treat NASH are Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT), and Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD). That's not to say that all pharmaceutical companies use an acid to treat NASH. Some companies working on a NASH drug that don't use an acid to treat patients are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) and Viking Therapeutics (VKTX). Both of these biotechs use the same type of drug to treat NASH, which is a THR β-selective agonist. Conatus' approach is to treat a variety of liver diseases both NASH fibrosis and NASH cirrhosis by using a pan-caspase inhibitor. The company does this by using a drug known as emricasan, which is primarily responsible for reducing the activity of inflammation and apoptosis in the liver. The reason being is that patient with NASH are highly associated with having fibrosis of the liver because of the continuous cycle of cell death and inflammation. When the liver has an endless amount of apoptosis and inflammation it is unable to heal itself. Emricasan's mechanism of action is to reduce the apoptosis and cell death, which is heavily associated with fibrosis in NASH patients. Conatus Pharmaceuticals is set to report phase 2 data from its POLT-HCV-SVR study treating patients with unresolved fibrosis due to hepatitis C. The study results are expected to be released in Q2 2018 (in the coming months), and that will be indicative of whether or not emricasan has the ability to interrupt the progression of liver disease. I believe that Conatus Pharmaceuticals, based on prior data, remains a good buy.

Reata Fails A Mid-Stage Study In Rare Muscle Disease

News: Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) announced that it had failed its mid-stage study treating patients with mitochondrial myopathies. Mitochondrial Myopathies is a disease that affects the mitochondria of the muscles. The mitochondria are little energy factories found inside of cells. In other words, this disease causes an impairment in muscle function. These patients were treated with either omaveloxolone (RTA 408) or placebo. Omaveloxolone was not able to beat out placebo in the trial. That means that the primary endpoint of the study failed. The primary endpoint looked at exercise testing at peak workload. The secondary endpoint was to test for the 6MWT (6 minute walk test), which is to see walking distance for a patient on a hard surface for 6 minutes. Not even the secondary endpoint was successful.

Analysis: The fact that omaveloxolone did not do well against placebo in either the primary endpoint nor secondary endpoint, does not bode well for the future of this program. Reata Pharmaceuticals noted that there was an improvement in lactate function, and with that it should continue further investigation of omaveloxolone for mitochondrial diseases. That is a high possibility to explore such a notion. That is because in mitochondrial diseases patients suffer from lactic acidosis which is a massive increase in lactic acid concentration in the body. Unfortunately, this would go after a smaller sub-population and may not be as beneficial as the current program. In addition, I believe that Reata will have to do another exploratory study like this one in Mitochondrial Myopathies to determine if their hypothesis holds true for lactic acidosis. To me it seems like a waste in my opinion. In any case, despite this failure I believe that Reata is still worth a look. The reason? That's because it has two late-stage drugs, and a pipeline full of 7 other phase 2 assets. While this reported data for Mitochondrial Myopathies is disappointing for patients suffering with this disease, it won't cause Reata's stock to crash. Especially since it has multiple shots on goal in other studies like: Pulmonary Hypertension, IgA Nephropathy, Type 1 Diabetic Chronic Kidney Disease, and many others. That's why I still believe that Reata is still a good buy.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Establishes License Agreement With Cipher Pharmaceuticals

News: It was announced recently that Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) established a license agreement with Cipher Pharmaceuticals in Canada. More specifically, Cipher Pharmaceuticals bought the Canadian rights for Trulance. According to the deal Synergy is obtaining an upfront payment of $5 million with the potential to earn milestone payments and percentage of Canadian sales relating to Trulance. Cipher is currently looking to receive approval to market Trulance in Canada, and it believes this can be accomplished sometime in 2019.

Analysis: This is a good step for Synergy Pharmaceuticals. That's because in the past it has been steadfast on going it alone. But the new CEO Troy Hamilton is willing to branch out to other ex-US opportunities for licensing the drug. That gives the opportunity for investors to feel confident for additional licensing opportunities for Trulance in other territories outside the United States. This new strategy shift may prove to be successful in creating shareholder value. Time will tell if more deals like this are made, but the fact that the CEO mentions a focus of this strategy shift in itself is highly encouraging. Sales of Trulance has been strong for 2017. Matter of fact, since Trulance launched prescription volume has increased by 70% month to month. As long as this trend continues then I believe that Synergy remains a great buy.

Author's Note: Authors Note: Conatus Pharmaceuticals is discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community Biotech Analysis Central This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies throughout the biotech sector. Come see for yourself if my service is right for you.

New Promotion Pricing: The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Author's note: To get these types of premium articles on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option thank you for taking the time to read my analysis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNAT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.