Consumer Defensive Sector Top Gainers Are B&G, British, And Altria, Per Broker February Targets

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five January top-yield Consumer Defensive stocks showed 31.98% LSSS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Big high-priced stocks topped the Consumer Defensive pack for February.

The Consumer Defensive sector consists of thirteen component industries. The top 50 firms selected by yield for this article represented all of them.

B&G Foods topped the February Consumer Defensive Sector by Analyst-estimated gains but just four of thirty top yield socks had broker ratings 3/1/18.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimate 3.98% To 32.52% Net Gains From Top Ten Consumer Defensive Stocks By February 2019

Seven of ten top dividend-yielding Consumer Defensive stocks were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (As tinted in the chart above). Thus, the yield-based forecast for the Consumer Defensive socks, as graded by those Wall St. wizards, was 70% accurate this month. However only two of the top thirty yielding stocks drew the attention from more than one broker/analyst.

Projections based on estimated changes in dividend returns from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019 data points. Note: a one year target prices from one analyst was applied to one stock. Ten probable profit-generating trades to February, 2019 were:

B&G Foods (BGS) was projected to net $325.19, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 81% less than the market as a whole.

British American Tobacco (BTI) was projected to net $259.20, based on plus a mean target price estimate from three analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% over the market as a whole.

Altria Group (MO) was projected to net $247.02, based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% less than the market as a whole.

Universal (UVV) was projected to net $241.86, based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from one analyst, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% more volatility than the market as a whole.

Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) was projected to net $68.78, based only on dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 39% less than the market as a whole.

ATA, Inc. (ATAI) was projected to net $56.78, based on annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% more than the market as a whole.

Vector Group (VGR) was projected to net $60.69 based only on dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 61% less than the market as a whole.

Casino Guichard-Perrachon (OTCPK:CGUSY) was projected to net $50.51, based on just the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 60% more than the market as a whole.

Marine Harvest (OTCPK:MHGVY) netted $48.38 based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 85% less than the market as a whole.

Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCPK:CCLAF) was projected to net $39.81, based only on dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% more than the market as a whole.

An average net gain in dividend and price was calculated at 13.98% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 20% less than the market as a whole.

Top 50 Consumer Defensive Equities By Yield Represented All 13 Sector Industries For February

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts March 1 verified by YahooFinance for fifty stocks produced the actionable conclusions in this article.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 50 February Consumer Defensive Sector Stocks By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Yield Metrics Identified 10 Top Consumer Defensive Stocks

Top ten Consumer Defensive stocks selected 3/1/18 by yield represented eight of thirteen constituent industries.

Top yielding Consumer Defensive stocks were two tobacco representatives, Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) [1], and Vector Group (VGR) [2]. One education & training service stock placed third, ATA Inc. (ATAI) [3].

Three grocery representative stock offerings (including two from the same company) placed fourth, eighth and ninth on the top ten list, Casino Guichard-Perrachon (OTCPK:CGUSY) [4], CGUIF) [8], and Koninklijke Ahold (OTCQX:ADRNY) [9]. One farm products provider, placed fifth, Marine Harvest (OTCPK:MHGVY) [5].

One packaged foods industry representative placed sixth, B&G Foods (BGS) [6]. In seventh place was a beverages-soft drinks representative, Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCPK:CCLAF) [7]. Finally, in thenth place was the lone food distribution firm, Jeronimo Martins (OTCPK:JRONY) [10]

Just five more industries constitute the sector: (1) beverages - wineries & distilleries; (2) confectioners; (3) discount stores; (4) packaged food; (5) pharmaceutical retailers.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-24) Four Consumer Defensive Dogs Were Tagged By Brokers To Make 21.65% - 27.77% Upsides To March 1, 2019

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 31.98% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Consumer Defensive Stocks Through February, 2019

Ten top Consumer Defensive stocks were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Consumer Defensive dogs selected 3/1/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented eight of thirteen industries composing the Consumer Defensive sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Consumer Cyclical Dogs (25) Delivering 5.12% Vs. (26) 7.53% Net Gains by All Ten by February, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Consumer Defensive kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 31.98% less net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The seventh lowest priced Consumer Defensive top yield stock, B&G Foods (BGS), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 32.52%.

The five lowest-priced Consumer Defensive top yield stocks for March 1 were: ATA, Inc. (ATAI); Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCPK:CCLAF); Casino Guichard-Perrachon (OTCPK:CGUSY); Marine Harvest (OTCPK:MHGVY); Vector Group (VGR), with prices ranging from $5.34 to $19.83.

Five higher-priced Consumer Defensive stocks for March 1 were: Koninklijke Ahold (OTCQX:ADRNY); B&G Foods (BGS); Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY); Jeronimo Martins (OTCPK:JRONY); Casino Guichard-Perrachon (OTCPK:CGUIF), whose prices ranged from $22.49 to $60.17.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

