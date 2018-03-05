Its Not Tesla, GM, Or Ford - Toyota Is The Winner

Toyota offers an excellent business with strong future success prospects. In the short-term Toyota will face difficulties but this will provide an even better buying opportunity.

Source: Toyota Tundra Image

Behind Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Toyota (TM) is the third largest global vehicle manufacturer by revenues. TM maintains preeminent market share as a result of its reputation for reliability, high car resale value, top safety ratings, and durable vehicle construction. In spite of this, over the past three months, TM has underperformed its associated industry; the stock has gained 12.6% as compared to the industry's 16.8% gain. More recently, Toyota's stock price slid 8% as Trump released plans to raise U.S import tariffs on steel and aluminum; imposing a 25% tariff on steel and a 10% tariff on aluminum. TM also displays vulnerabilities in escalating labor, depreciation, material, and SGA expenditures. However, the company has outlined plans to substantially increase electric vehicle production and has offered positive 2018 earnings guidance.

Fundamental Investment Considerations

TM exhibits a good balance sheet:

TM's boasts a sizable total liquidity position (comprised of cash/short & long-term investments) of $134 billion, allowing the company to cover short and long-term obligations with current holdings of cash and short-term assets. The company's total assets of $454 billion far supersede total liabilities of $285 billion. TM demonstrates roughly equivalent levels of current assets and liabilities of around $155 billion. However, TM has exhibited escalating long-term debt levels of $180 billion and increasing inventory levels. Although TM's debt levels are roughly equivalent to the company's net worth, TM is not as heavily leveraged as General Motors (GM), Ford (F), or Tesla (TSLA).

TM data by YCharts

TM demonstrates a good income statement:

The company has displayed increased revenue and slightly increased net income; however, TM has exhibited escalating revenue costs. Additionally, TM's SGA expenditures have remained relatively consistent.

TM data by YCharts

TM is slightly overvalued: Although TM's price to book ratio of 1.14, P/E ratio of 9, and price/sales ratio of 0.75 are low, TM's current share price of $130 exceeds the company's future cash flow value of $121. As compared to automaker peers, TM trades at a marginally higher valuation but compared to the broader market, the stock is inexpensive. However, as a result of Trump's proposed steel and aluminum, the slowing U.S car market headwinds, and car styling headwinds, TM's share price is likely to face a temporary decline affording a better buying opportunity. Additionally, TM offers good cash flow per share and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Advantageous Investment Considerations

Brand Venerability- TM is synonymous with car reliability; historically the parent company Toyota and its luxury brand Lexus have persisted as the most reliable vehicle manufacturers in the world. TM's significant investment in research and development, slow changing car designs, cutting-edge safety features, and meticulous manufacturing processes sustain the company's good reputation by allowing more thorough and consistently reliable development of its cars.

Source: Consumer Reports Car Reliability Study

Exceptional Management/Work Culture- TM demonstrates managerial excellence and a work environment conducive to success. The company was rated one of the best places to work in 2018 by Glassdoor; TM's CEO Akio Toyoda boasts a 94% approval rating, and TM's employee company reviews are good across the board. One of TM's consistent strengths has been its retention of employee talent; most TM engineers have been with the company for many years.

Dividend Sustainability- TM has consistently paid dividends since 1999, the company's current dividend yield of 2.79% is likely to be perpetuated in the future as it only comprises 26% of net profits.

Source: TM Dividend Sustainability

Growth Initiatives- TM is heavily involved in innovative car technologies ranging from electric vehicles, hydrogen vehicles, autonomous driving cars and fuel efficiency advancements. Toyota has made vast improvements in vehicle fuel efficiency across its entire vehicle lineup, offering improved fuel economy for its Camry line of sedans, Prius, Rav-4, Mirai, and Avalon hybrids. The company is also pursuing new power generation technologies; TM is looking to build a carbonate fuel and hydrogen power facility in California by 2020. Such strategic initiatives demonstrate TM's foresight in pursuing fuels of the future. TM is also forming a 2.8 billion dollar company to accelerate the development of its self-driving cars.

Car Quality- Toyota's have inherent ownership advantages over other cars. TM is regularly best in class when it comes to safety, with almost all of its cars listed as 2018 top safety pics by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. TM regularly tops the list for the highest Kelley Blue Book resale value, lessening the depreciation on its cars as they remain safe to drive even after hundreds of thousands of miles. Toyota offers durable long lasting vehicles, with eighty percent of Toyotas sold 20 years ago still on the road today. Furthermore, Toyotas are constructed in the United States creating more than 350,000 jobs and investing more than $18 billion in the United States.

Disadvantageous Investment Considerations

Styling- Because of TM's enduring design process and hesitation to make large modifications to its vehicles, the company's cars (Toyota brand cars) do not have the most attractive styling, which is another important consumer buying consideration. Although TM has taken steps to rectify this with increased budgetary allocations for design and managerial encouragement for refreshing design changes; many of the company's new designs fell short... it appeared as though the designers took inspiration from Star Wars for car design redevelopment. Although Star Wars themes are great for movies they don't translate into modern vehicle appeal.

However, in spite of this, Toyota's luxury brand Lexus offers vehicles that are much more appealing in their design. Also in spite of design shortcomings in TM's sedans and SUV's, TM's truck line up still looks good (even though they are not as attractively designed as peers Ford and GM).

Rising Costs- TM has been facing escalating labor costs, depreciation, and R&D expenses. In order to facilitate increased North American car demand, TM has incurred elevated costs as a result of marketing activities and car redesigns. President Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs are also likely to depress stock pricing as a result of negative investor sentiments and escalating material costs. However, in reality, the tariffs are unlikely to pose substantial difficulties given the large North American corporate tax reduction as well as the fact that tariffs would only amount to an additional $100 material expense per car.

Car Recalls- Despite Toyotas unrelenting brand reliability, the car manufacturer has experienced a few recalls which have resulted in significant expenses, lowered car resale value, and negative brand perception. Toyota's biggest recall was in March of 2017, in which the company recalled 2.9 million vehicles due to faulty airbag inflators. Although TM did not make the airbags (Takata was the airbag manufacturer), the company was still subjected to endless bad press. Other instances include an October recall in which they recalled 310 U.S minivans to alleviate the risk of rollaways, and a recall in 2014 related to unintended acceleration.

Slowing U.S. Car Market- Toyota much like fellow automakers GM, F, TSLA, and HMC are facing slowing growth in the U.S auto industry. For the first time in four years, U.S new-vehicle sales are projected to fall short of 17 million. The second year of slowing growth in the U.S auto market is causing automakers increased difficulty in imposing continued discounts and maintaining margins while staying competitive with peers. However, the advantageous corporate tax reduction, from 35% to 20%, is likely to offer more breathing room and alleviate some of the difficulties associated with a slowing U.S auto market.

Final Determination

Although I am currently long TM and perceive its current valuation to be fair when compared to stocks in the broader S&P 500, I foresee the company incurring difficulties in 2018 as Toyota's car designs do not offer a compelling aesthetic appeal, the company is encountering headwinds in a slowing auto market, and TM is facing escalating material costs (steel and aluminum tariffs) as well as difficulty sustaining margins. However, this will provide an even better buying opportunity in the near future. TM is one of those stocks, as Buffet says, where if the market were to close for 10 years I would feel secure in my investment prospects. Aside from trying to speculate over where TM's stock price will move in the short term, the company offers a great business with well-grounded growth and fundamental stability. TM's good fundamentals, adaptability in a changing fuel/car technology environment, and excellent management & work culture, indicate a strong company poised for great long-term success.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data is for illustrative purposes only. The accuracy of the data cannot be guaranteed. Narrative and analytics are not tailored to individual portfolio needs or investment objectives. My presentation of a given security is based on my own model portfolio, which is presented solely for educational purposes. Yanni Lodato is an individual investor and author, not an investment adviser. Readers should always engage in further research and consider (as appropriate) consulting a fee-only certified financial planner, licensed discount broker/dealer, flat fee registered investment adviser, certified public accountant, or qualified attorney before making any investment decisions.