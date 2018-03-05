Sorrento Sell-Off Presents A Buying Opportunity

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) achieved a major milestone as its ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) got an FDA approval as a relief for pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN), commonly referred to as post-shingles pain. ZTlido is expected to achieve blockbuster status. Despite the major milestone, SRNE shares were down nearly 20% in regular trading on Thursday. The initial drop in SRNE could be explained by some profit taking. The stock has had an excellent run over the last six months, so it is natural for investors who got in at the lows last year to book profit. However, the sell-off exacerbated in the later part of the day and seems unjustified considering that, despite the more than 340% gains in the last six months, much of the upside in SRNE has not been captured, given the commercial potential of ZTlido and the company's pipeline.

ZTlido Could Achieve Blockbuster Status

ZTlido is a non-opioid painkiller patch for shingles-related nerve pain. Following the approval, Sorrento expects to launch ZTlido later this year. It will be competing against Endo International's (ENDP) Lidoderm, which has been available in the market two decades now and has several generic versions. While that may suggest that ZTlido is not entering an attractive market, it does not tell the full story.

In a 2015 paper titled FDA Perspectives on Product Quality of Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems, the FDA noted that adhesion was a major issue with existing transdermal patches. The FDA's paper noted that there is a clear need for improving upon existing patch adhesion systems and ZTlido does precisely that.

ZTlido's superior adhesion performance was shown in clinical studies with 87% of subjects (n-47) achieving adhesion scores of 0 (≥ 90% adhered) for all evaluations performed every 3 hours during the 12 hours of administration. The remaining 13% achieved adhesion scores of 1 (≥ 75% to < 90% adhered) for at least one evaluation and no subjects had scores of 2 or greater (≥ 75% to < 90% adhered). ZTlido also demonstrated its superiority in a separate phase 1 study that compared it to Lidoderm.

Given the superiority, ZTlido is expected to take a significant share from Lidoderm and its generic versions. How big a commercial opportunity are we talking about? According to IMS Health, a total of 100 million prescriptions of lidocaine patches were sold in the U.S. last year. Analysts current expect ZTlido to achieve blockbuster status by 2025. At the time of writing this article, Sorrento had a market capitalization of $650 million, which highlights the impact of the sell-off but also the upside potential driven by the commercial potential of ZTlido.

Sell-Off Unjustified

As I noted earlier, the initial pullback in SRNE on Thursday was likely due to some profit taking. The stock has gained more than 340% in the last six months, so it is not surprising that some investors chose to cash out as the event played out. However, I must add that cashing out at this stage does not make much sense considering that much of the upside in SRNE has not yet been captured. Moreover, as the sell-off worsened in later part of the day, SRNE is now very attractively valued. Consider this, the company has an approved drug with a blockbuster potential but market capitalization of just under $650 million. Given Sorrento's current cash position and the fact that it now has an approved product, there is dilution risk as the company seeks to commercialize ZTlido. However, even after taking that risk into account, the sell-off does not look justified. Furthermore, the company also has an attractive pipeline. I believe the huge sell-off has not just made Sorrento an attractive proposition from an investment perspective but also from a buyout perspective.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

