Why Celgene Is A Buy

It went from bad to worse for Celgene (CELG) this week as its shares dropped below $90 after the company was issued a Refusal to File letter by the FDA relating to a New Drug Application (NDA) for one of its most promising pipeline candidate, Ozanimod.

The last six months have been full of setbacks for one of the biggest biotechnology companies. The troubles for Celgene began last year as it announced that it will cease the development of GED-0301. The decision to cease development was taken after the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) recommended the company to stop the Phase III trials with GED-0301. This was a major setback as GED-0301 was seen as a potential blockbuster product and one which Celgene was banking to diversify its revenue sources as it moves closer to the plateau phase with REVLIMID.

Following this setback, Celgene also updated its 2020 financial targets. This created further panic and pushed Celgene down to just under $100. Shares have been struggling since then. The Ozanimod setback could not have come at the worst time for Celgene.

After ceasing the GED-0301 development program, Celgene was banking even more on Ozanimod, which apart from multiple sclerosis is also being developed in inflammatory diseases. If approved in all three indications, Celgene estimates that the drug could generate more than $5 billion at peak. It was not surprising then that investors reacted negatively to the news earlier in the week.

Celgene was issued a Refusal to File letter as the FDA determined that the nonclinical and clinical pharmacology sections in the NDA were insufficient to permit a complete review. At this moment, there is no further information from Celgene with regards to the NDA. But in all likelihood, Ozanimod launch has been delayed by a year. For bears, this was a strong reason to sell. But the FDA’s decision to issue a Refusal to File in no way means that Ozanimod’s chances of an approval have been hampered. The approval has only been delayed.

I am fairly confident of an approval for Ozanimod because of the drug’s promising safety and efficacy profile. The better safety profile comes from Ozanimod’s mechanism of action. The drug candidate selectively binds SIPR1 and S1PR5. Gilenya, which is an approved SIPR modulator, generates more than $3 billion in sales for Novartis (NVS) annually. Unlike Ozanimod though, Gilenya is a non-selective SIPR modulator. This better safety profile means that Ozanimod stands a good chance of approval, considering similar efficacy profiles between the two drugs. Moreover, I expect doctors to switch Gilenya patients to Ozanimod once the drug is approved because of the better safety profile.

While the market’s negative reaction is understandable, I do not expect the delay to have a major impact on Celgene’s 2020 financial targets. This is because even an acceptance for Ozanimod NDA would have meant a mid-2019 launch and which means its contribution to 2020 sales would not have been material. The delay does not dent the long-term potential of Ozanimod. With the Juno acquisition, the company has also strengthened its pipeline further. Moreover, there is no immediate threat to REVLIMID as it goes off patent in 2027. Even the launch of a generic version is four years away.